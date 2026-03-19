Is Esurance a Good Insurance Company? Reviews From Over 1,138 Customers

Esurance has an overall score of 4.0 out of 5. Esurance rankings trend positively for policy transparency and customer satisfaction, where it’s rated 3.7 and 3.1 out of 5, respectively.

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Esurance Insurance: Rated 4.0 out of 5 by customers

Category
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Average Score
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Overall experience rating4.0
Customer service3.1
Value3.5
Claims handling3.6
Coverage options3.7
Discounts3.6
Policy transparency3.7
Policy flexibility3.7
Quick Facts

  • Esurance overall user rating: 4.0 out of 5

  • Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for Esurance: 8.9 out of 10

  • NAIC complaint index: 2.07 (Higher than expected)

  • Average monthly full-coverage premium from Esurance: $144

Our take on Esurance insurance

Insurify gives Esurance a quality score of 8.9 out of 10. While Esurance has moderately positive ratings in several categories, such as customer service and transparency, it doesn’t have any standout ratings.

It’s important for customers to know that Esurance no longer sells new policies. Allstate bought the company in 2011 and Esurance stopped issuing new policies in 2023. While Esurance still supports existing customers, it’s moving existing policyholders toward renewing with Allstate.

Some positive reviews cite satisfaction with Esurance’s no-hassle policies, routine customer service interactions, and easy claims handling. But negative feedback touches on difficulty contacting support, disappointment in actual discounts, and frustration with rate increases.

Insurify customers with policies from Esurance gave the insurer an overall customer service rating of 3.1 out of 5.

Esurance customer service reviews: Rated 3.1 out of 5

Esurance has polarized customer service reviews, resulting in a customer rating of 3.1 out of 5.

Positive reviews describe customer service as straightforward and fast, particularly from customers who used self-serve and online customer service programs. Recurring issues in negative reviews mention long wait times, repeated calls, and feeling bounced between departments.

For more information about Esurance’s customer service, you can look at the following customer reviews.

  • Michel
    Verified Review
    Esurance
    Reviewed in Idaho on February 26, 2026
    I never really needed them. There were no incidents to call them about. I have called to ask why my rate went up with no incidents and didn't get a good reason for it.
    Carl
    Verified Review
    Low-Cost Insurance
    Reviewed in California on November 7, 2025
    AAA has better rates than all the others I checked.
    Robert
    Verified Review
    Insurance Summary
    Reviewed in Florida on November 7, 2025
    Always shop around; don't settle for paying overpriced insurance.
    Jonathan
    Verified Review
    Like Them
    Reviewed in Florida on March 8, 2025
    It's a shame that Esurance doesn't write policies in Florida.
    Latrisha
    Verified Review
    Excellent Coverage
    Reviewed in California on November 9, 2024
    I like Esurance because it offers what I was looking for, something that other companies don't have. They provide coverage for anyone driving your car, without having to add them to your policy.
    Ron
    Verified Review
    It's Good!
    Reviewed in Texas on November 6, 2024
    They took care of it all.
    Christine
    Verified Review
    They were the best!
    Reviewed in California on October 18, 2024
    They offered a reasonable price. I was sorry to see them go.
    Eric
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in California on October 14, 2024
    Very good.
    James
    Verified Review
    Auto Insurance
    Reviewed in New York on June 1, 2025
    Always shop around.
    Frank
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Florida on April 14, 2025
    Esurance is great.
    Maria
    Verified Review
    Everything was good until they sold our policy to Direct Insurance
    Reviewed in California on March 4, 2025
    The negative aspect was that they sold our contract to another insurance company. That's the downside.
    Mike
    Verified Review
    Esurance is great!
    Reviewed in Florida on January 8, 2025
    They have been great. The pricing was the best I could find. When we had a bad accident, they were terrific. I would highly recommend them.
    Mayra
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Virginia on December 11, 2024
    I was happy until they said they aren't covering residents in California.
    Thedrick
    Verified Review
    See Previous
    Reviewed in Florida on December 8, 2024
    I used this service to avoid receiving a lot of calls, but the result has been the opposite. I am inundated with calls. I just want to provide my current coverage and pricing and compare quotes.
    Frank
    Verified Review
    Very Good
    Reviewed in Florida on December 2, 2024
    Esurance is a very good choice.
    Maria
    Verified Review
    Rates are too high
    Reviewed in Florida on November 22, 2024
    The rates are too high.

Esurance customer service ratings vs. State Farm and GEICO

Esurance ranks lower than State Farm and GEICO for customer service, with a rating of 3.1 out of 5.

State Farm customers tend to rate their experience based on the agent they work with. State Farm’s rating of 4.2 out of 5 reflects this divide in experiences.

Customer reviews for GEICO focus on the process itself, rather than agent interactions. GEICO has a customer service rating of 4.1 out of 5.

Company
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Average Score
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Esurance3.1 
State Farm4.2 
GEICO4.1

Esurance discounts reviews: Rated 3.6 out of 5

Insurify’s customers with Esurance policies give the insurer a discount availability rating of 3.6 out of 5. Some customers appreciate Esurance’s discount offerings. But others feel that they don’t end up with the savings they expected or that the discounts don’t last very long.

For more specific customer feedback, you can take a look at the reviews below.

  • Debra
    Verified Review
    Was satisfied
    Reviewed in California on October 28, 2024
    I was very satisfied with them. I'm sorry that they're no longer going to be available in California.
    Patricia
    Verified Review
    Excellent Price
    Reviewed in California on October 14, 2024
    They are good and friendly. I've never had to file an accident claim with them.
    Carlos
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in New Jersey on October 13, 2024
    This is a good company.
    Roberto
    Verified Review
    Greatness at Its Best
    Reviewed in Illinois on October 3, 2024
    It's great.
    Keli
    Verified Review
    Love working with Esurance
    Reviewed in California on September 30, 2024
    It's excellent to work with Esurance. I love the ease of communication, which is all electronic, and the site is easy to navigate. They provide a very user-friendly service.
    Dawn
    Verified Review
    Great Insurance Company
    Reviewed in California on September 30, 2024
    They were great for me.
    William
    Verified Review
    Esurance is an online-only experience. They are owned by Allstate. Their rates are the lowest of any that I've dealt with, including USAA. I'm surprised they weren't on your list. None of the insurers on your list compared favorably to Esurance.
    Reviewed in Florida on September 23, 2024
    Esurance is an online-only experience. They are owned by Allstate. Their rates are the lowest of any that I've dealt with, including USAA. I'm surprised they weren't on your list. None of the insurers on your list compared favorably to Esurance.
    Patricia
    Verified Review
    Love Esurance
    Reviewed in California on September 23, 2024
    I have been with them for over 10 years and never had a bad experience.
    Brian
    Verified Review
    It's very difficult to reach an agent. When I did get an agent, I had to repeat my information to the next agent I was transferred to because the original agent was not empowered to help me. Please fix your phone options if you're forcing me to use them instead of having a human answer the phone. The agent was unable to explain a huge (40%) increase in policy cost for adding a fifth driver. The price never jumped that high for my first two children. The website doesn't have the ability to add a fifth driver. That's inconvenient.
    Reviewed in Nebraska on April 29, 2025
    It's very difficult to reach an agent. When I did get an agent, I had to repeat my information to the next agent I was transferred to because the original agent was not empowered to help me. Please fix your phone options if you're forcing me to use them instead of having a human answer the phone. The agent was unable to explain a huge (40%) increase in policy cost for adding a fifth driver. The price never jumped that high for my first two children. The website doesn't have the ability to add a fifth driver. That's inconvenient.
    Jerome
    Verified Review
    Essurance: Lousy Service
    Reviewed in Michigan on April 13, 2025
    The customer service is poor. There's no agent to talk to. Each representative has a different interpretation of the facts and no one follows through.
    Mike
    Verified Review
    Claims Process Went Smoothly
    Reviewed in Florida on April 10, 2025
    The response to claims was excellent.
    David
    Verified Review
    My Thoughts About Esurance and Why I'm Looking to Upgrade
    Reviewed in Arizona on March 17, 2025
    I've been with them for over 10 years and have had no issues. I'm just curious about what else is out there and if there are cheaper alternatives.
    Erskine
    Verified Review
    E Stinks
    Reviewed in Tennessee on January 20, 2025
    The best price doesn't necessarily mean the best provider. They should communicate cost increases and policy changes.
    George
    Verified Review
    Testing the Insurance Waters
    Reviewed in Indiana on January 14, 2025
    All quotes were based on the minimum coverage required by the state of IN. I have two vehicles with different levels of coverage, so I did not receive a ballpark dollar amount that would entice me to speak with an agent. Additionally, some of the agents who contacted me were located far away. I would prefer to deal with someone closer to home.
    Sheri
    Verified Review
    Good product without human contact
    Reviewed in Washington on October 30, 2024
    It's hard to get a hold of a person, but my claim was handled without a problem and my rate didn't go up much after an accident.
    Treva
    Verified Review
    Unsatisfactory Customer Service
    Reviewed in Nevada on October 28, 2024
    I regret to say that I wouldn't recommend this insurance company to a friend or anyone else. They were not upfront with me and didn't attempt to assist me in any way. I was involved in an accident where my car rolled down into the street and hit a parked car, with no one in my car at the time. It didn't seem reasonable that I was considered at fault. Furthermore, I was disappointed with their customer service as they couldn't provide me with any cost estimates or other relevant information.

Esurance discounts ratings vs. State Farm and GEICO

Esurance customers are satisfied when discounts are clear and long-lasting. But negative feedback is common when customers feel like they don’t get what they expected and when discounts don’t last. Esurance ranks slightly lower for discount availability than State Farm and GEICO.

State Farm reviews, which focus more on bundling than traditional discounts, have an average discount rating of 3.9 out of 5.

GEICO customers give the insurer a rating of 3.9 out of 5, with reviews citing clear savings opportunities.

See how discount ratings for Esurance, State Farm, and GEICO compare below.

Company
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Average Score
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Esurance3.6 
State Farm3.9 
GEICO3.9

Esurance claims handling reviews: Rated 3.6 out of 5

Esurance has a customer rating of 3.6 out of 5 for claims handling. Smooth resolutions and a clear, efficient process are two of the main things that positive reviews mention. Negative reviews mention frustrating delays and back-and-forth interactions.

The reviews below provide more specific examples of customer experiences.

  • James
    Verified Review
    Esurance is really now just ALLSTATE
    Reviewed in Texas on April 22, 2025
    Customer service reps are good, but the back-office complaint department is awful.
    Leonard
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Florida on March 20, 2025
    I've been with you for years. I think I should get a little discount.
    Christopher
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in California on October 10, 2024
    It doesn't matter. They no longer exist.
    Karen
    Verified Review
    Great Experience
    Reviewed in California on September 11, 2024
    I've been happy with Esurance. However, I'm disappointed that they no longer carry auto insurance in CA.
    Terrance
    Verified Review
    Good Insurance Company
    Reviewed in California on September 9, 2024
    They always respond with concern and competence.
    Megan
    Verified Review
    Esurance was great, Allstate not so much
    Reviewed in Idaho on September 9, 2024
    It's unfortunate that Esurance is discontinuing and won't be issuing new policies. I needed new coverage and was referred to Allstate. After being transferred seven times and having to provide the same information to multiple people at an international call center, I decided to cancel my business with Allstate and look for coverage elsewhere.
    Elizabeth
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in California on September 9, 2024
    The price is slightly higher, but I've never had a problem with the service.
    Dennis
    Verified Review
    Disappointed with Esurance's Acquisition by Allstate
    Reviewed in Washington on September 2, 2024
    I was really fond of Esurance. However, when I heard it was bought by Allstate, I wasn't pleased. I had been with Allstate for twenty-five years, but for some reason, they significantly increased my policy. That's when I switched to Esurance and was very satisfied. I would have stayed with them, but I received a notice that Esurance wasn't going to renew my homeowner's insurance. Now, I'll probably have to look for car insurance as well.
    Cedric
    Verified Review
    Rate Climb
    Reviewed in Texas on March 23, 2025
    My rates have continued to go up.
    Paul-Henry David
    Verified Review
    No longer a good value
    Reviewed in Virginia on March 1, 2025
    It's too expensive.
    Victor
    Verified Review
    Waste of Time
    Reviewed in California on February 27, 2025
    You visit one site, only to be redirected to another, and then another. You have to re-enter all your information repeatedly. This is frustrating!
    Frank
    Verified Review
    Loyal Customer for Decades, but Rates Increased in California
    Reviewed in California on January 13, 2025
    The insurance is average. It might be worthwhile to shop for better deals.
    Lydia
    Verified Review
    Esurance, California Needs Your Service
    Reviewed in California on October 28, 2024
    This is the best insurance coverage I've ever had.
    Madeline
    Verified Review
    Could Have Found Cheaper and Better Coverage
    Reviewed in California on October 14, 2024
    I never used my policy during the years I was with Esurance.
    Robert
    Verified Review
    Esurance is Out
    Reviewed in California on October 13, 2024
    They no longer provide insurance.
    Robert
    Verified Review
    My experiences have always been good. The representatives I spoke with were always courteous and professional. I simply needed to reduce my expenses.
    Reviewed in Oklahoma on October 1, 2024
    My experiences have always been good. The representatives I spoke with were always courteous and professional. I simply needed to reduce my expenses.

Esurance claims handling ratings vs. State Farm and GEICO

Esurance has mixed claims handling reviews. Positive reviews describe the experience as fast and simple and say that it results in fair outcomes. Negative reviews from dissatisfied customers report receiving lower payouts than they hoped for.

GEICO’s claims handling has a customer score of 4.1 out of 5. Reviews for GEICO focus on the process itself, which customers tend to describe as difficult.

State Farm customers say that they receive solid support but that the process can take a long time. Customers give its claims handling a 4.1 out of 5.

Compare rankings for each company below.

Company
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Average Score
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Esurance3.6 
State Farm3.9 
GEICO3.9

Esurance value for money reviews: Rated 3.5 out of 5

Esurance has a value-for-money rating of 3.5 out of 5 from customers. When prices remain stable, customers tend to approve of Esurance’s value. Customers leave negative reviews when prices change or they receive unexpected charges.

Below, you can read negative and positive reviews from Esurance customers.

  • Hari
    Verified Review
    Overall, I am happy after dealing with your staff.
    Reviewed in Virginia on March 17, 2025
    It was quite easy and comfortable.
    Patti
    Verified Review
    Gigi P
    Reviewed in Arizona on October 7, 2024
    Nothing to complain about. Everything is great.
    Donna
    Verified Review
    Trying to Reinstate My Auto Insurance
    Reviewed in California on September 16, 2024
    It was great when I had it.
    Cindy
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in California on September 7, 2024
    Overall, it was a good experience. It was easy to sign up and get the insurance.
    Kevin
    Verified Review
    Bring Back Esurance with Affordable Monthly Costs
    Reviewed in California on September 4, 2024
    Esurance was a great, affordable full coverage car insurance. Unfortunately, they had to switch their customers to a sub-affiliate company for some reason, which charges significantly more than Esurance did.
    Robert
    Verified Review
    I Love E-surance: Great Rates and Great Customer Service
    Reviewed in California on September 2, 2024
    Great! Everyone was so friendly when I had to call.
    Christina
    Verified Review
    Great Customer Service, Everything Was Handled with Care
    Reviewed in Nevada on August 30, 2024
    Great
    Sylvia
    Verified Review
    Cost of Insurance
    Reviewed in California on August 19, 2024
    I love my insurance, but I can't afford the rates.
    Jose
    Verified Review
    Quitters
    Reviewed in California on February 28, 2025
    Don't buy a policy from them. They will let you down and don't care.
    Cynthia
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in California on September 17, 2024
    Esurance has ceased coverage in California.
    Melodie
    Verified Review
    Good Rates but Picky About My Living Arrangement
    Reviewed in Oregon on August 11, 2024
    The representative said he would help me.
    Tom
    Verified Review
    Title
    Reviewed in California on August 5, 2024
    Everything was fine until they cancelled all services in California.
    Rebecca
    Verified Review
    Leaving California
    Reviewed in California on July 29, 2024
    I was very satisfied with Esurance auto insurance, but they are leaving California.
    Donald
    Verified Review
    Policy Understanding
    Reviewed in New Jersey on July 29, 2024
    Very knowledgeable.
    Ella
    Verified Review
    Great Company
    Reviewed in California on July 17, 2024
    The process is good and easy.
    Kristie
    Verified Review
    They were great. I'm looking for new insurance because my previous insurance is no longer available in California.
    Reviewed in California on July 10, 2024
    They were great. I'm looking for new insurance because my previous insurance is no longer available in California.

Esurance value for money ratings vs. State Farm and GEICO

Customers rate Esurance’s value positively when prices remain stable. But when customers face unexpected charges or rate increases, they give negative reviews. Esurance has lower overall value-for-money ratings than State Farm and GEICO.

GEICO reviews are also strongly correlated with price changes, while State Farm customers are generally positive when they feel the insurer rewards loyalty. GEICO has a value rating of 3.8 out of 5, and State Farm has a rating of 3.7 out of 5.

See the chart below for a comparison of customer ratings.

Company
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Average Score
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Esurance3.5 
State Farm3.7
GEICO3.8

Esurance policy transparency reviews: Rated 3.7 out of 5

Esurance has a policy transparency rating of 3.7 out of 5 from Insurify’s customers with coverage from the insurer. Positive reviews come from customers who feel that their coverage and rates match what Esurance promised. Customers who leave negative reviews mention confusion around terms, coverage details, or pricing changes.

The reviews below show real customer feedback from Esurance customers.

  • Richard
    Verified Review
    Esurance treated me well.
    Reviewed in California on August 12, 2024
    I have had them for two different cars at two different times and have always had good service. They are no longer insuring cars in California, otherwise, I would keep them.
    Lerna
    Verified Review
    No Complaints
    Reviewed in California on August 12, 2024
    I would have continued with them if they had continued to offer coverage. I've had no complaints. However, I've had no claims either.
    Elizabeth
    Verified Review
    Excellent and the Best Insurance Company I've Ever Had
    Reviewed in California on August 5, 2024
    I'm going to miss them. I wish they would stay in California. I would have never changed insurance companies if they provided coverage in California.
    Yessenia
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in California on July 29, 2024
    I was so happy with Esurance. I'm sad that I will no longer be insured with them.
    John
    Verified Review
    Esurance has consistent fair rates
    Reviewed in Florida on July 22, 2024
    I've used Esurance for over 10 years and have never had any problems with them.
    Elizabeth
    Verified Review
    I miss you
    Reviewed in California on July 22, 2024
    Amazing!
    Manoharlal
    Verified Review
    Excellent Low Rates, Low Overhead
    Reviewed in California on July 16, 2024
    Fast, low-priced, varied, and good service.
    David
    Verified Review
    Esurance has been good to me. The only reason I'm switching is because they are no longer covering vehicles in California. I'm really sorry to go. I have been with them since 2015.
    Reviewed in California on July 16, 2024
    Esurance has been good to me. The only reason I'm switching is because they are no longer covering vehicles in California. I'm really sorry to go. I have been with them since 2015.
    Richard
    Verified Review
    E-Surname Should Be Your Last Option
    Reviewed in Washington on November 15, 2024
    You get what you pay for. It's a web-based insurance company and everything is fine until you need to file a claim. That's when your nightmare begins.
    Tony
    Verified Review
    Esurance Review
    Reviewed in California on October 1, 2024
    They were satisfactory until my last renewal. I'm parting ways with them because my 6-month premium increased from $684.00 to over $2,000.00 without any claims. They transferred their business to a company called 'Direct Auto.' They're no longer operating in CA.
    Robert
    Verified Review
    Esurance No More
    Reviewed in California on September 16, 2024
    They are going out of business.
    Artur
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on July 8, 2024
    Affordable.
    John
    Verified Review
    Varying Rates Issue
    Reviewed in California on July 8, 2024
    I had no issues with Esurance overall. However, they recently stopped providing auto insurance in California. Their affiliate, Direct Auto, was supposed to send me an insurance policy offer similar to what Esurance would have provided. The offer that Direct Auto sent me had a significantly higher rate than what Esurance had previously informed me about. This is why I had to search for a more affordable rate.
    Michael
    Verified Review
    Not Happy
    Reviewed in California on July 1, 2024
    I'm not happy with them now, as they are no longer offering insurance in California.
    Donna
    Verified Review
    Good but Expensive
    Reviewed in Colorado on July 1, 2024
    It's way too overpriced.
    Marc
    Verified Review
    I never had an issue with them
    Reviewed in California on June 24, 2024
    I never had an issue with them until they dropped my insurance.

Esurance policy transparency ratings vs. State Farm and GEICO

Esurance’s policy transparency rating of 3.7 out of 5 ranks it lower than State Farm and GEICO. Esurance customers rank transparency based on whether they feel their coverage and rates match what Esurance promised.

State Farm customers give the insurer a policy transparency rating of 3.8 out of 5, but ratings are largely dependent on agents and how well they explain policies.

GEICO, which has a transparency rating of 3.9 out of 5, receives negative reviews when prices change.

Below, you can see how customer ratings for these three insurers compare.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Score
sort ascsort desc
Esurance3.7 
State Farm3.8
GEICO3.9

Esurance vs. State Farm, GEICO, and Root

Overall, Esurance has a slightly above-average rating, but it ranks lower than State Farm and GEICO. The following table provides more information about how Esurance, State Farm, GEICO, and Root compare.

Data in this table has been sourced from Insurify’s users who have indicated they are insured with the listed providers

  • Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify. These users complete an optional survey asking them to review their experience with their current insurance company and to rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.

Esurance customer reviews: Read what over 1,138 Insurify customers have to say about Esurance

To find out what recent customers have to say about Esurance, read the reviews below.

Artur
Verified Review
Frustration with Savings Claims
Reviewed in New Jersey on January 3, 2026
For anyone looking for savings, it's very hard in NJ. When an insurance company says you can save, it's a lie. You can never... never save.
Dien
Verified Review
Good
Reviewed in California on April 7, 2025
Very good and reasonably priced for a person who uses less or a little mileage like me, a retiree.
Elena
Verified Review
Esurance's Migration to Direct Insurance
Reviewed in California on October 17, 2024
The policy is lower compared to the rest.
Matthew
Verified Review
Best for the Buck
Reviewed in California on October 14, 2024
I've never had a better carrier. It's unfortunate that they are no longer offering services in California.
Mayra
Verified Review
Made my experience fast
Reviewed in Virginia on October 2, 2024
I'm very happy! Thanks.
Michael
Verified Review
Great Coverage
Reviewed in Arizona on September 25, 2024
I was a victim of a hit and run. Esurance handled my claim very quickly and without any hassles. However, I'm currently looking for a better rate than what they are offering.
Sjoblom
Verified Review
Good
Reviewed in Florida on September 24, 2024
I liked them, but they kept increasing the price.
Alithia
Verified Review
Good
Reviewed in Florida on September 23, 2024
I am retired! I've never had any accidents, yet my rates went up instead of going down.
Manny
Verified Review
E Insurance Quotes
Reviewed in California on November 12, 2025
The quotes I received were too high.
Natalie
Verified Review
Disappointed
Reviewed in Illinois on October 19, 2025
Too expensive and it seems to go up every year. I live on a fixed income.
Michael
Verified Review
Just Don't Do It
Reviewed in Missouri on April 4, 2025
I would advise against going through them. If you file a claim, they have little to no communication. Furthermore, they may increase your price without warning.
Dan
Verified Review
A Waste of Time
Reviewed in New York on March 20, 2025
I put in all my information but never received a quote. It was a waste of my time.
Todd
Verified Review
Too Expensive
Reviewed in Florida on March 3, 2025
It's very poor. I'm 64 years old and I pay three times what I should be paying.
Fred
Verified Review
Waste of Time
Reviewed in Texas on February 17, 2025
It didn't save me any money.
Lisa
Verified Review
I Do Not Recommend
Reviewed in Arizona on December 29, 2024
It was a horrible experience. I was taken on a continuous loop and the rate was ridiculous.
Clare
Verified Review
Overwhelming Communication
Reviewed in Texas on December 24, 2024
After receiving seven emails, nine texts, and numerous phone calls from insurance agents, it was maddening.