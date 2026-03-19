Our take on Esurance insurance

Insurify gives Esurance a quality score of 8.9 out of 10. While Esurance has moderately positive ratings in several categories, such as customer service and transparency, it doesn’t have any standout ratings.

It’s important for customers to know that Esurance no longer sells new policies. Allstate bought the company in 2011 and Esurance stopped issuing new policies in 2023. While Esurance still supports existing customers, it’s moving existing policyholders toward renewing with Allstate.

Some positive reviews cite satisfaction with Esurance’s no-hassle policies, routine customer service interactions, and easy claims handling. But negative feedback touches on difficulty contacting support, disappointment in actual discounts, and frustration with rate increases.

Insurify customers with policies from Esurance gave the insurer an overall customer service rating of 3.1 out of 5.