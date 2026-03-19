Esurance Insurance: Rated 4.0 out of 5 by customers
Category
Average Score
|Overall experience rating
|4.0
|Customer service
|3.1
|Value
|3.5
|Claims handling
|3.6
|Coverage options
|3.7
|Discounts
|3.6
|Policy transparency
|3.7
|Policy flexibility
|3.7
Esurance overall user rating: 4.0 out of 5
Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for Esurance: 8.9 out of 10
NAIC complaint index: 2.07 (Higher than expected)
Average monthly full-coverage premium from Esurance: $144
Our take on Esurance insurance
Insurify gives Esurance a quality score of 8.9 out of 10. While Esurance has moderately positive ratings in several categories, such as customer service and transparency, it doesn’t have any standout ratings.
It’s important for customers to know that Esurance no longer sells new policies. Allstate bought the company in 2011 and Esurance stopped issuing new policies in 2023. While Esurance still supports existing customers, it’s moving existing policyholders toward renewing with Allstate.
Some positive reviews cite satisfaction with Esurance’s no-hassle policies, routine customer service interactions, and easy claims handling. But negative feedback touches on difficulty contacting support, disappointment in actual discounts, and frustration with rate increases.
Insurify customers with policies from Esurance gave the insurer an overall customer service rating of 3.1 out of 5.
Esurance customer service reviews: Rated 3.1 out of 5
Esurance has polarized customer service reviews, resulting in a customer rating of 3.1 out of 5.
Positive reviews describe customer service as straightforward and fast, particularly from customers who used self-serve and online customer service programs. Recurring issues in negative reviews mention long wait times, repeated calls, and feeling bounced between departments.
For more information about Esurance’s customer service, you can look at the following customer reviews.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Idaho on February 26, 2026I never really needed them. There were no incidents to call them about. I have called to ask why my rate went up with no incidents and didn't get a good reason for it.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on November 7, 2025AAA has better rates than all the others I checked.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on November 7, 2025Always shop around; don't settle for paying overpriced insurance.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 8, 2025It's a shame that Esurance doesn't write policies in Florida.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on November 9, 2024I like Esurance because it offers what I was looking for, something that other companies don't have. They provide coverage for anyone driving your car, without having to add them to your policy.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on November 6, 2024They took care of it all.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on October 18, 2024They offered a reasonable price. I was sorry to see them go.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on October 14, 2024Very good.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on June 1, 2025Always shop around.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on April 14, 2025Esurance is great.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on March 4, 2025The negative aspect was that they sold our contract to another insurance company. That's the downside.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on January 8, 2025They have been great. The pricing was the best I could find. When we had a bad accident, they were terrific. I would highly recommend them.Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on December 11, 2024I was happy until they said they aren't covering residents in California.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on December 8, 2024I used this service to avoid receiving a lot of calls, but the result has been the opposite. I am inundated with calls. I just want to provide my current coverage and pricing and compare quotes.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on December 2, 2024Esurance is a very good choice.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on November 22, 2024The rates are too high.
Esurance customer service ratings vs. State Farm and GEICO
Esurance ranks lower than State Farm and GEICO for customer service, with a rating of 3.1 out of 5.
State Farm customers tend to rate their experience based on the agent they work with. State Farm’s rating of 4.2 out of 5 reflects this divide in experiences.
Customer reviews for GEICO focus on the process itself, rather than agent interactions. GEICO has a customer service rating of 4.1 out of 5.
Company
Average Score
|Esurance
|3.1
|State Farm
|4.2
|GEICO
|4.1
Esurance discounts reviews: Rated 3.6 out of 5
Insurify’s customers with Esurance policies give the insurer a discount availability rating of 3.6 out of 5. Some customers appreciate Esurance’s discount offerings. But others feel that they don’t end up with the savings they expected or that the discounts don’t last very long.
For more specific customer feedback, you can take a look at the reviews below.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in California on October 28, 2024I was very satisfied with them. I'm sorry that they're no longer going to be available in California.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on October 14, 2024They are good and friendly. I've never had to file an accident claim with them.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on October 13, 2024This is a good company.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on October 3, 2024It's great.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on September 30, 2024It's excellent to work with Esurance. I love the ease of communication, which is all electronic, and the site is easy to navigate. They provide a very user-friendly service.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on September 30, 2024They were great for me.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on September 23, 2024Esurance is an online-only experience. They are owned by Allstate. Their rates are the lowest of any that I've dealt with, including USAA. I'm surprised they weren't on your list. None of the insurers on your list compared favorably to Esurance.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on September 23, 2024I have been with them for over 10 years and never had a bad experience.Verified ReviewReviewed in Nebraska on April 29, 2025It's very difficult to reach an agent. When I did get an agent, I had to repeat my information to the next agent I was transferred to because the original agent was not empowered to help me. Please fix your phone options if you're forcing me to use them instead of having a human answer the phone. The agent was unable to explain a huge (40%) increase in policy cost for adding a fifth driver. The price never jumped that high for my first two children. The website doesn't have the ability to add a fifth driver. That's inconvenient.Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on April 13, 2025The customer service is poor. There's no agent to talk to. Each representative has a different interpretation of the facts and no one follows through.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on April 10, 2025The response to claims was excellent.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on March 17, 2025I've been with them for over 10 years and have had no issues. I'm just curious about what else is out there and if there are cheaper alternatives.Verified ReviewReviewed in Tennessee on January 20, 2025The best price doesn't necessarily mean the best provider. They should communicate cost increases and policy changes.Verified ReviewReviewed in Indiana on January 14, 2025All quotes were based on the minimum coverage required by the state of IN. I have two vehicles with different levels of coverage, so I did not receive a ballpark dollar amount that would entice me to speak with an agent. Additionally, some of the agents who contacted me were located far away. I would prefer to deal with someone closer to home.Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on October 30, 2024It's hard to get a hold of a person, but my claim was handled without a problem and my rate didn't go up much after an accident.Verified ReviewReviewed in Nevada on October 28, 2024I regret to say that I wouldn't recommend this insurance company to a friend or anyone else. They were not upfront with me and didn't attempt to assist me in any way. I was involved in an accident where my car rolled down into the street and hit a parked car, with no one in my car at the time. It didn't seem reasonable that I was considered at fault. Furthermore, I was disappointed with their customer service as they couldn't provide me with any cost estimates or other relevant information.
Esurance discounts ratings vs. State Farm and GEICO
Esurance customers are satisfied when discounts are clear and long-lasting. But negative feedback is common when customers feel like they don’t get what they expected and when discounts don’t last. Esurance ranks slightly lower for discount availability than State Farm and GEICO.
State Farm reviews, which focus more on bundling than traditional discounts, have an average discount rating of 3.9 out of 5.
GEICO customers give the insurer a rating of 3.9 out of 5, with reviews citing clear savings opportunities.
See how discount ratings for Esurance, State Farm, and GEICO compare below.
Company
Average Score
|Esurance
|3.6
|State Farm
|3.9
|GEICO
|3.9
Esurance claims handling reviews: Rated 3.6 out of 5
Esurance has a customer rating of 3.6 out of 5 for claims handling. Smooth resolutions and a clear, efficient process are two of the main things that positive reviews mention. Negative reviews mention frustrating delays and back-and-forth interactions.
The reviews below provide more specific examples of customer experiences.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on April 22, 2025Customer service reps are good, but the back-office complaint department is awful.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 20, 2025I've been with you for years. I think I should get a little discount.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on October 10, 2024It doesn't matter. They no longer exist.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on September 11, 2024I've been happy with Esurance. However, I'm disappointed that they no longer carry auto insurance in CA.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on September 9, 2024They always respond with concern and competence.Verified ReviewReviewed in Idaho on September 9, 2024It's unfortunate that Esurance is discontinuing and won't be issuing new policies. I needed new coverage and was referred to Allstate. After being transferred seven times and having to provide the same information to multiple people at an international call center, I decided to cancel my business with Allstate and look for coverage elsewhere.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on September 9, 2024The price is slightly higher, but I've never had a problem with the service.Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on September 2, 2024I was really fond of Esurance. However, when I heard it was bought by Allstate, I wasn't pleased. I had been with Allstate for twenty-five years, but for some reason, they significantly increased my policy. That's when I switched to Esurance and was very satisfied. I would have stayed with them, but I received a notice that Esurance wasn't going to renew my homeowner's insurance. Now, I'll probably have to look for car insurance as well.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on March 23, 2025My rates have continued to go up.Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on March 1, 2025It's too expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on February 27, 2025You visit one site, only to be redirected to another, and then another. You have to re-enter all your information repeatedly. This is frustrating!Verified ReviewReviewed in California on January 13, 2025The insurance is average. It might be worthwhile to shop for better deals.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on October 28, 2024This is the best insurance coverage I've ever had.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on October 14, 2024I never used my policy during the years I was with Esurance.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on October 13, 2024They no longer provide insurance.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oklahoma on October 1, 2024My experiences have always been good. The representatives I spoke with were always courteous and professional. I simply needed to reduce my expenses.
Esurance claims handling ratings vs. State Farm and GEICO
Esurance has mixed claims handling reviews. Positive reviews describe the experience as fast and simple and say that it results in fair outcomes. Negative reviews from dissatisfied customers report receiving lower payouts than they hoped for.
GEICO’s claims handling has a customer score of 4.1 out of 5. Reviews for GEICO focus on the process itself, which customers tend to describe as difficult.
State Farm customers say that they receive solid support but that the process can take a long time. Customers give its claims handling a 4.1 out of 5.
Compare rankings for each company below.
Company
Average Score
|Esurance
|3.6
|State Farm
|3.9
|GEICO
|3.9
Esurance value for money reviews: Rated 3.5 out of 5
Esurance has a value-for-money rating of 3.5 out of 5 from customers. When prices remain stable, customers tend to approve of Esurance’s value. Customers leave negative reviews when prices change or they receive unexpected charges.
Below, you can read negative and positive reviews from Esurance customers.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on March 17, 2025It was quite easy and comfortable.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on October 7, 2024Nothing to complain about. Everything is great.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on September 16, 2024It was great when I had it.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on September 7, 2024Overall, it was a good experience. It was easy to sign up and get the insurance.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on September 4, 2024Esurance was a great, affordable full coverage car insurance. Unfortunately, they had to switch their customers to a sub-affiliate company for some reason, which charges significantly more than Esurance did.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on September 2, 2024Great! Everyone was so friendly when I had to call.Verified ReviewReviewed in Nevada on August 30, 2024GreatVerified ReviewReviewed in California on August 19, 2024I love my insurance, but I can't afford the rates.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on February 28, 2025Don't buy a policy from them. They will let you down and don't care.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on September 17, 2024Esurance has ceased coverage in California.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oregon on August 11, 2024The representative said he would help me.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on August 5, 2024Everything was fine until they cancelled all services in California.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on July 29, 2024I was very satisfied with Esurance auto insurance, but they are leaving California.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on July 29, 2024Very knowledgeable.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on July 17, 2024The process is good and easy.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on July 10, 2024They were great. I'm looking for new insurance because my previous insurance is no longer available in California.
Esurance value for money ratings vs. State Farm and GEICO
Customers rate Esurance’s value positively when prices remain stable. But when customers face unexpected charges or rate increases, they give negative reviews. Esurance has lower overall value-for-money ratings than State Farm and GEICO.
GEICO reviews are also strongly correlated with price changes, while State Farm customers are generally positive when they feel the insurer rewards loyalty. GEICO has a value rating of 3.8 out of 5, and State Farm has a rating of 3.7 out of 5.
See the chart below for a comparison of customer ratings.
Company
Average Score
|Esurance
|3.5
|State Farm
|3.7
|GEICO
|3.8
Esurance policy transparency reviews: Rated 3.7 out of 5
Esurance has a policy transparency rating of 3.7 out of 5 from Insurify’s customers with coverage from the insurer. Positive reviews come from customers who feel that their coverage and rates match what Esurance promised. Customers who leave negative reviews mention confusion around terms, coverage details, or pricing changes.
The reviews below show real customer feedback from Esurance customers.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in California on August 12, 2024I have had them for two different cars at two different times and have always had good service. They are no longer insuring cars in California, otherwise, I would keep them.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on August 12, 2024I would have continued with them if they had continued to offer coverage. I've had no complaints. However, I've had no claims either.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on August 5, 2024I'm going to miss them. I wish they would stay in California. I would have never changed insurance companies if they provided coverage in California.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on July 29, 2024I was so happy with Esurance. I'm sad that I will no longer be insured with them.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on July 22, 2024I've used Esurance for over 10 years and have never had any problems with them.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on July 22, 2024Amazing!Verified ReviewReviewed in California on July 16, 2024Fast, low-priced, varied, and good service.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on July 16, 2024Esurance has been good to me. The only reason I'm switching is because they are no longer covering vehicles in California. I'm really sorry to go. I have been with them since 2015.Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on November 15, 2024You get what you pay for. It's a web-based insurance company and everything is fine until you need to file a claim. That's when your nightmare begins.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on October 1, 2024They were satisfactory until my last renewal. I'm parting ways with them because my 6-month premium increased from $684.00 to over $2,000.00 without any claims. They transferred their business to a company called 'Direct Auto.' They're no longer operating in CA.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on September 16, 2024They are going out of business.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on July 8, 2024Affordable.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on July 8, 2024I had no issues with Esurance overall. However, they recently stopped providing auto insurance in California. Their affiliate, Direct Auto, was supposed to send me an insurance policy offer similar to what Esurance would have provided. The offer that Direct Auto sent me had a significantly higher rate than what Esurance had previously informed me about. This is why I had to search for a more affordable rate.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on July 1, 2024I'm not happy with them now, as they are no longer offering insurance in California.Verified ReviewReviewed in Colorado on July 1, 2024It's way too overpriced.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on June 24, 2024I never had an issue with them until they dropped my insurance.
Esurance policy transparency ratings vs. State Farm and GEICO
Esurance’s policy transparency rating of 3.7 out of 5 ranks it lower than State Farm and GEICO. Esurance customers rank transparency based on whether they feel their coverage and rates match what Esurance promised.
State Farm customers give the insurer a policy transparency rating of 3.8 out of 5, but ratings are largely dependent on agents and how well they explain policies.
GEICO, which has a transparency rating of 3.9 out of 5, receives negative reviews when prices change.
Below, you can see how customer ratings for these three insurers compare.
Company
Average Score
|Esurance
|3.7
|State Farm
|3.8
|GEICO
|3.9
Esurance vs. State Farm, GEICO, and Root
Overall, Esurance has a slightly above-average rating, but it ranks lower than State Farm and GEICO. The following table provides more information about how Esurance, State Farm, GEICO, and Root compare.
Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify. These users complete an optional survey asking them to review their experience with their current insurance company and to rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.
Esurance customer reviews: Read what over 1,138 Insurify customers have to say about Esurance
To find out what recent customers have to say about Esurance, read the reviews below.