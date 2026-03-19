Nella Verified Review Insurance Shopping Reviewed in Georgia on August 13, 2025 Very nice, but the auto insurance was double what I’m paying now.

Connie Verified Review Coverage could be better Reviewed in Missouri on April 6, 2025 My car is a 2011 Impala with only 52k miles, yet I am charged $83 for full coverage, which I feel is a bit much. I was also informed that if I don't get a new roof, they will no longer cover any damage that could have been prevented by a new roof. I have no leaks or issues with my current roof.

Bruce Verified Review Good Reviewed in Missouri on April 6, 2025 Occasionally check their rates.

Jim Verified Review Failure to Pay Claim Reviewed in Illinois on March 26, 2025 I received a check from American Family for hail damage that I am unable to cash. The experience has been horrible.

Jim Verified Review Remember, you are the insured, not the middle man. When it comes to a claim, the check needs to be made out to you, not jointly to you and some unreliable middleman who keeps lying and never shows up. I received a check from your company for hail damage that I can't cash because it's made out to both of us. All I get from my local agent is, 'It's not his problem.' I thought I was the insured, not the party that never shows up! Reviewed in Illinois on March 26, 2025 Remember, you are the insured, not the middle man. When it comes to a claim, the check needs to be made out to you, not jointly to you and some unreliable middleman who keeps lying and never shows up. I received a check from your company for hail damage that I can't cash because it's made out to both of us. All I get from my local agent is, 'It's not his problem.' I thought I was the insured, not the party that never shows up!

Estevan Verified Review Not Recommended Reviewed in Illinois on March 6, 2025 I've been with American Family for 7 years. They increased my premium without notifying me. When I actually needed to use their service and filed a claim, I had to jump through more hoops than I could have imagined. I hit a deer and they wouldn't cover the windshield, even though the police report stated it was involved. It's just not worth it.

Michael Verified Review Feeling Misled Reviewed in Nevada on January 17, 2025 Everything started off great, but once I signed up and provided all the necessary information, communication dropped off. Even when I reached out to my agent, I would never receive a personal call back. Instead, I would hear from his secretary, if she called at all. I signed up for a program that evaluated my driving and scored it, but the app didn't seem to work properly. It would inaccurately report hard braking and incorrect travel locations. Even when I drove very safely and slowly, it didn't seem to record those instances. Instead, it seemed to only record instances where I had to drive a bit faster or slow down quickly due to unexpected traffic conditions. I didn't have a great experience with this program. To add insult to injury, they informed me that my policy was going to increase every month, despite never having an accident or receiving any tickets.