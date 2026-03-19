American Family Insurance: Rated 4.5 out of 5 by customers
Category
Average Score
|Overall experience rating
|4.5
|Customer service
|4.9
|Value
|4.3
|Claims handling
|4.6
|Coverage options
|4.6
|Discounts
|4.6
|Policy transparency
|4.5
|Policy flexibility
|4.5
American Family overall user rating: 4.5 out of 5
Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for American Family: 9.3 out of 10
NAIC complaint index: 0.30 (lower than expected)
Average monthly full-coverage premium from American Family: $153
Our take on American Family Insurance
Insurify gives American Family a quality score of 9.3 out of 10. American Family customers give positive reviews in several categories, including customer service and transparency. Although American Family has some areas that aren’t rated as highly, such as value for money and discounts, many customers believe that it’s a worthwhile trade-off.
American Family’s customer service rating of 4.9 out of 5 helps to offset some of the categories it falls behind in, such as claims handling.
American Family customer service reviews: Rated 4.9 out of 5
American Family’s customer service has positive reviews, earning a ranking of 4.9 out of 5. Customers report receiving prompt, personal assistance. These positive traits, along with warm and helpful agents, help foster loyalty among many customers.
Negative feedback usually focuses on a lack of responsiveness. Customers say that there’s sometimes a frustrating lack of follow-through with support.
The reviews below provide some specific examples of how American Family customers feel about customer service.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 16, 2026No issues. I was able to switch to garage-only coverage when away for months at a time.Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on March 6, 2026Great carrier! They are always interested in finding my family a better value, and so far nobody can beat them.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on March 3, 2026I love everything about them! The only complaint that I have is they do not serve Arizona, and now I have to find a new carrier that can come close to providing the same kind of excellent service that American Family has!Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on January 20, 2026My problem is I am 68 years old, never been in an accident, and my last ticket was in September 2019, with the one before that in 1976. I am retired, and between my three autos, I drive maybe 25 miles a week, yet I am being charged over $300.00 a month. I may go 2 to 3 days a week without driving anywhere. I live alone and am the sole driver of my vehicles, and I am on a fixed income. I am tired of being overcharged every month.Verified ReviewReviewed in Colorado on January 14, 2026It has been good and cordial, but then again I haven’t had any claims.Verified ReviewReviewed in Alabama on January 12, 2026I love my current car insurance. However, I need coverage for delivery, driver, and ride assist.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on October 17, 2025Wonderful and easy-to-use claims.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kansas on October 7, 2025I have had American Family Insurance for about 2 years now, and I am very satisfied. I would recommend it to my family and friends who are looking for insurance.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on February 9, 2026Priced too high for my car.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Carolina on February 4, 2026The rates are ridiculously high. I have 2 speeding tickets (in speed traps over 2 years) and NO accidents EVER. I drive under 5000 miles a year and have a safe driving certificate, with over 60 years of driving experience. There's no need for a 6-month policy costing $822. Outrageous!Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on December 26, 2025Do NOT provide auto-withdrawal info to American Family. My withdrawals increased from $1200 to $3800 annually from one year to the next, without notice, and I have a perfect driving record. Keep a very sharp eye on this company, and make sure you make manual payments.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on December 20, 2025The premiums are high and discounts are hard to get.Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on December 15, 2025No problem; however, it's expensive despite never having a claim for our autos. The same goes for my very, very expensive home insurance!Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on October 10, 2025Good, but rates are starting to skyrocket!Verified ReviewReviewed in California on September 24, 2025If you're a Costco member, this is the best price in town!Verified ReviewReviewed in Nevada on August 6, 2025I pay too much for my age and safe driving habits for the past 10 years.
American Family customer service ratings vs. Allstate
Customers generally approve of American Family’s customer service, rating it 4.9 out of 5. Customer reviews mention positive interactions with agents and short wait times.
Allstate receives more criticism, earning rankings of 3.8.
Company
Average Score
|American Family
|4.9
|Allstate
|3.8
American Family discounts reviews: Rated 4.6 out of 5
Discounts are a weak point for American Family, with customers rating their discounts 4.6 out of 5. While many customers don’t rank its discounts at all, others leave low rankings. Customers are unlikely to recommend American Family based on its discounts, and some feel that other insurers can provide better benefits.
The reviews below can give insight into how customers view American Family’s discounts.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on April 21, 2025It's great, but all insurance companies are gouging us.Verified ReviewReviewed in Alabama on April 21, 2025Telephone contact is difficult.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on March 14, 2025Very satisfying!Verified ReviewReviewed in Kansas on March 14, 2025They are excellent in every aspect. However, with the new way that rates are handled, everyone changes companies every 4-8 years due to rates.Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on March 2, 2025They provide good service. However, it's hard to determine the value.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on October 21, 2024American Family Insurance is awesome, and their pricing through Costco cannot be beat.Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on October 12, 2024It's okay, but I'm looking for alternatives due to recent rate increases.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on August 26, 2024They lowered my auto insurance after our discussion.Verified ReviewReviewed in Indiana on February 4, 2026The fees are higher than others like Progressive Insurance.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Dakota on September 15, 2025Our time with American Family has been good except for the continued rate of premium increases, despite the fact that we have made no claims.Verified ReviewReviewed in Missouri on March 5, 2025It's a good insurance company, but it's expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on March 4, 2025The service is great, but the rates are high.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on March 1, 2025They're average. They don’t provide advice on how you can reduce your premium.Verified ReviewReviewed in Colorado on December 23, 2024Our agent was awesome.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kansas on November 25, 2024Good service.Verified ReviewReviewed in Alabama on October 28, 2024The rates increase with every renewal period.
American Family discounts ratings vs. Allstate
Discounts are a weak point for both American Family and Allstate. American Family has a discount rating of 4.6 out of 5 while Allstate is rated 3.8 out of 5.
Here’s how the two companies compare.
Company
Average Score
|American Family
|4.6
|Allstate
|3.8
American Family claims handling reviews: Rated 4.6 out of 5
American Family has a claims handling score of 4.6 out of 5.
Customers often don’t rate claims handling in their American Family reviews. The customers who did leave reviews have divided opinions. Some describe a simple and easy claims experience, while others say the claims-handling process is slow and laborious.
Below are some specific reviews that can help give insight into the process.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on August 3, 2025Great company, but for some reason, after 17 years with the company covering my condo, they just informed me that the policy will be canceled in October. They also do not have any policy that considers the fact that since I bought my new car around March 15, 2023, I have only driven it 5,400 miles so far. No discount takes that into consideration. I am charged $860 per 6 months. They did have a 'discount,' I guess, for the Home and Auto combo, and I had that, of course, but now they are taking away Home, so I'm looking for a better place for both.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on March 12, 2025It is a bit on the pricey side, but when we had issues, they came through.Verified ReviewReviewed in Colorado on November 25, 2024You can find similar coverage for lower rates elsewhere.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kansas on October 29, 2024They will work with you to help you get the best coverage for your dollar.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oregon on October 7, 2024Overall, it's been good. However, I think I'm paying too much.Verified ReviewReviewed in Iowa on August 13, 2024My rates keep increasing without any notification, which is causing me frustration.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on August 13, 2024No problems, I was just looking to compare rates.Verified ReviewReviewed in Colorado on August 2, 2024They work fast, it's easy, affordable and just an amazing agency.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on February 20, 2026They raise rates for no reason, no claims, no accidents, it doesn't make sense.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on February 1, 2026It's okay, but they have aggressively raised their premium rates in the last couple of years, and that displeases me.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on October 13, 2025So far, so good. I've never had to file a claim.Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on August 8, 2025Horrible. 300% premium increase in 6 years. 60% last year. No claims with 10-year-old cars and no moving violations.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oregon on May 5, 2025My homeowner's insurance went up by $2000, and American Family did not inform me. It was my mortgage company that did. Make sure to check all the fine details.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on April 15, 2025I haven't had a claim in years, but I feel their rates are too high! Also, their car insurance does not cover windshield replacement.Verified ReviewReviewed in Nevada on March 19, 2025It's average. I've never filed a claim, but the rates seem high. I'm looking to lower my premiums.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on March 10, 2025It's too expensive for seniors with good driving records.
American Family claims handling ratings vs. Allstate
American Family is less likely than Allstate to receive negative reviews focusing on its claims-handling process, and customers give it a 4.6 out of 5 for claims handling.
Customers rate Allstate 3.8 out of 5.
The chart below can help you understand general customer sentiment around claims handling.
Company
Average Score
|American Family
|4.6
|Allstate
|3.8
American Family value for money reviews: Rated 4.3 out of 5
American Family’s value-for-money rating, 4.3 out of 5, is lower than some of its other categories. Customers often say that American Family is too expensive and that it frequently raises its rates. Even customers who otherwise enjoyed American Family note that its price was a major trade-off for its services.
The reviews below reflect customers’ opinions on American Family’s value for the money.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Kansas on July 6, 2024Ask about the discounts! Nicole's team is amazing at customizing coverage for your needs.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on July 1, 2024They are very easy to work with and reasonably priced.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on June 12, 2024Sometimes, it's hard to get a hold of them and their website doesn't always run smoothly. Their lack of use of OEM is disappointing. Other than that, they are great.Verified ReviewReviewed in Nevada on June 10, 2024Don't let them pressure you into extra things.Verified ReviewReviewed in Missouri on May 15, 2024I am very satisfied with the service.Verified ReviewReviewed in Nebraska on March 6, 2024Very good.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on February 19, 2024Efficient, professional, and friendly.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on July 25, 2025So far, no other insurance company could beat their offer.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on December 11, 2025My coverage, which is $100,000-$300,000, jumped from $345.00 for 6 months to $740.00 for 6 months. I have had NO TICKETS, NO ACCIDENTS, and NO CLAIMS for over 20 YEARS.Verified ReviewReviewed in Indiana on November 5, 2024Go through every line item with your agent!Verified ReviewReviewed in Nevada on October 13, 2024The agent's response time is long and they become defensive over the phone.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on September 20, 2024I am happy with my agent but after 1 year, my policies increased by 25-30%, even though there are no claims or driving violations.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on September 16, 2024It just seems that their prices are constantly going up.Verified ReviewReviewed in Utah on September 9, 2024They provide good coverage, but it's very expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Colorado on September 9, 2024Excellent.Verified ReviewReviewed in Nebraska on September 2, 2024They are honest, polite, fast, and understanding. They get the job done as I asked. They follow up periodically and send mail occasionally. It's all good. I'm just comparing apples to apples. They're hard to beat the rates I have with them. But I did find one that was 30 percent less. So, I have to make a decision in three days.
American Family value for money ratings vs. Allstate
While American Family customers say that it’s too expensive, they also say it provides good service. American Family earns a score of 4.3 out of 5 for monetary value.
Allstate customers, on the other hand, seem to think that they’re overpaying for a subpar product, giving it a 3.3 out of 5. The chart below shows how these companies are viewed by their customers.
Company
Average Score
|American Family
|4.3
|Allstate
|3.3
American Family policy transparency reviews: Rated 4.5 out of 5
American Family has a decent policy transparency rating, with customers giving it a 4.5 out of 5. Many reviews are neutral or lightly positive, but it has a notable number of negative reviews. The negative reviews are generally because of perceived surprises, such as rate increases, claim rejections, and a lack of coverage for certain events.
The reviews below show some common sentiments about American Family’s policy transparency.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Oregon on April 26, 2025The price of our policies has increased faster and higher than the competition. Our local agents are great to deal with. Customer service is much better than the last company I was insured with.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on August 1, 2024I'm tired of my policy being increased every six months. By the time renewal comes around in January 2025, I won't be able to make my payments.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on July 23, 2024Outstanding customer service, but the rates are high.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kansas on June 23, 2024I enjoyed their service, but the cost was too high for me. As a senior who drives very little, I still had to pay premium rates despite having no accidents or tickets.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on May 8, 2025Purchased through Costco and it originally saved me a lot of money.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on January 6, 2025My agent is terrific.Verified ReviewReviewed in Massachusetts on October 15, 2024This was a great company years ago, but now they have the highest prices ever for no apparent reason. I will let Costco know. No other company has as high a price for auto insurance as AF.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on October 15, 2024Mostly good, except for the increase in pricing on home and auto policies.Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on March 12, 2025They were outstanding until they started raising the rates repeatedly over the last 2 years.Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on December 2, 2024They raise rates every two months. They handled an incident where my wife got rear-ended and then raised the rate.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on November 4, 2024Beware of renewal periods, as American Family increases the premium amount at every renewal stage, even without you having any claims or violations.Verified ReviewReviewed in Iowa on October 23, 2024They were good, but my insurance kept increasing. It just became too expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on October 14, 2024It was great until they doubled my rate. It's too much for this senior citizen.Verified ReviewReviewed in Missouri on October 8, 2024There's poor follow-up to communication attempts. I emailed my agent and have yet to receive a reply over two weeks later; this is not the first occurrence. Delays in communication have also happened with the corporate office.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on October 3, 2024I have no comments other than the price is high.Verified ReviewReviewed in Colorado on October 1, 2024AmFam was amazing for the first few years, but things went downhill when they transitioned to remote workers. I used to pay for my policy six months in advance. However, the last time my policy was up for renewal, no one reached out to me. As a result, my policy lapsed and I was dropped. I've been with AmFam for eight years. They allowed me to renew my policy, but they removed all of my discounts due to the lapse. My monthly bill jumped from $86 to $156. It seems like the excellent customer service they were known for has disappeared, and it feels more like a money grab now.
American Family policy transparency ratings vs. Allstate
American Family is perceived as more transparent than Allstate. Customers rate American Family a 4.5 out of 5 for transparency while Allstate is rated 3.6 out of 5.
The chart below provides information on how customers view each company’s transparency.
Company
Average Score
|American Family
|4.5
|Allstate
|3.6
American Family vs. Allstate and State Farm
American Family generally receives positive reviews. Customers express satisfaction with its customer service, transparency, and claims handling. Although it’s seen as expensive, this seems to be a trade-off that many customers are willing to make.
But it’s worth seeing how American Family compares against its competitors.
For a clearer look at how these companies and others stack up, take a look at the table below.
Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify. These users complete an optional survey asking them to review their experience with their current insurance company and to rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.
American Family customer reviews: Read what over 590 Insurify customers have to say about American Family
The reviews below are sourced from Insurify customers who have recently reviewed American Family.