Is American Family a Good Insurance Company? Reviews From Over 590 Customers

American Family has an overall score of 4.5 out of 5, according to reviews on Insurify. Customers generally feel positively about American Family’s customer service, and many reviews also praise its transparency.

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American Family Insurance: Rated 4.5 out of 5 by customers

Category
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Average Score
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Overall experience rating4.5
Customer service4.9
Value4.3
Claims handling4.6
Coverage options4.6
Discounts4.6
Policy transparency4.5
Policy flexibility4.5
Quick Facts

  • American Family overall user rating: 4.5 out of 5

  • Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for American Family: 9.3 out of 10

  • NAIC complaint index: 0.30 (lower than expected)

  • Average monthly full-coverage premium from American Family: $153

Our take on American Family Insurance

Insurify gives American Family a quality score of 9.3 out of 10. American Family customers give positive reviews in several categories, including customer service and transparency. Although American Family has some areas that aren’t rated as highly, such as value for money and discounts, many customers believe that it’s a worthwhile trade-off.

American Family’s customer service rating of 4.9 out of 5 helps to offset some of the categories it falls behind in, such as claims handling.

American Family customer service reviews: Rated 4.9 out of 5

American Family’s customer service has positive reviews, earning a ranking of 4.9 out of 5. Customers report receiving prompt, personal assistance. These positive traits, along with warm and helpful agents, help foster loyalty among many customers.

Negative feedback usually focuses on a lack of responsiveness. Customers say that there’s sometimes a frustrating lack of follow-through with support.

The reviews below provide some specific examples of how American Family customers feel about customer service.

  • Stanley
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Florida on March 16, 2026
    No issues. I was able to switch to garage-only coverage when away for months at a time.
    Matt
    Verified Review
    Great carrier! They are always interested in finding my family a better value, and so far nobody can beat them.
    Reviewed in Washington on March 6, 2026
    Great carrier! They are always interested in finding my family a better value, and so far nobody can beat them.
    Camille
    Verified Review
    I love everything about them! The only complaint that I have is they do not serve Arizona, and now I have to find a new carrier that can come close to providing the same kind of excellent service that American Family has!
    Reviewed in Arizona on March 3, 2026
    I love everything about them! The only complaint that I have is they do not serve Arizona, and now I have to find a new carrier that can come close to providing the same kind of excellent service that American Family has!
    William
    Verified Review
    Tired of Getting Robbed
    Reviewed in Washington on January 20, 2026
    My problem is I am 68 years old, never been in an accident, and my last ticket was in September 2019, with the one before that in 1976. I am retired, and between my three autos, I drive maybe 25 miles a week, yet I am being charged over $300.00 a month. I may go 2 to 3 days a week without driving anywhere. I live alone and am the sole driver of my vehicles, and I am on a fixed income. I am tired of being overcharged every month.
    Chuck
    Verified Review
    AmFam is like Family.
    Reviewed in Colorado on January 14, 2026
    It has been good and cordial, but then again I haven’t had any claims.
    Jill
    Verified Review
    Can't be an Uber driver
    Reviewed in Alabama on January 12, 2026
    I love my current car insurance. However, I need coverage for delivery, driver, and ride assist.
    Holly
    Verified Review
    Our Family
    Reviewed in Ohio on October 17, 2025
    Wonderful and easy-to-use claims.
    Betty
    Verified Review
    Very Good Insurance
    Reviewed in Kansas on October 7, 2025
    I have had American Family Insurance for about 2 years now, and I am very satisfied. I would recommend it to my family and friends who are looking for insurance.
    Ella
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Illinois on February 9, 2026
    Priced too high for my car.
    Ginger
    Verified Review
    Overcharged for Good Driver
    Reviewed in South Carolina on February 4, 2026
    The rates are ridiculously high. I have 2 speeding tickets (in speed traps over 2 years) and NO accidents EVER. I drive under 5000 miles a year and have a safe driving certificate, with over 60 years of driving experience. There's no need for a 6-month policy costing $822. Outrageous!
    Timothy
    Verified Review
    Be Cautious with American Family Insurance
    Reviewed in Virginia on December 26, 2025
    Do NOT provide auto-withdrawal info to American Family. My withdrawals increased from $1200 to $3800 annually from one year to the next, without notice, and I have a perfect driving record. Keep a very sharp eye on this company, and make sure you make manual payments.
    Becky
    Verified Review
    Pricey
    Reviewed in Illinois on December 20, 2025
    The premiums are high and discounts are hard to get.
    Lotette
    Verified Review
    Satisfaction Survey
    Reviewed in Washington on December 15, 2025
    No problem; however, it's expensive despite never having a claim for our autos. The same goes for my very, very expensive home insurance!
    Charles Gary
    Verified Review
    Good service
    Reviewed in Georgia on October 10, 2025
    Good, but rates are starting to skyrocket!
    Kenneth
    Verified Review
    Great value, average service
    Reviewed in California on September 24, 2025
    If you're a Costco member, this is the best price in town!
    Dwayne
    Verified Review
    Paying too much for safe driving
    Reviewed in Nevada on August 6, 2025
    I pay too much for my age and safe driving habits for the past 10 years.

American Family customer service ratings vs. Allstate 

Customers generally approve of American Family’s customer service, rating it 4.9 out of 5. Customer reviews mention positive interactions with agents and short wait times.

Allstate receives more criticism, earning rankings of 3.8.

Company
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Average Score
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American Family4.9 
Allstate3.8

American Family discounts reviews: Rated 4.6 out of 5

Discounts are a weak point for American Family, with customers rating their discounts 4.6 out of 5. While many customers don’t rank its discounts at all, others leave low rankings. Customers are unlikely to recommend American Family based on its discounts, and some feel that other insurers can provide better benefits.

The reviews below can give insight into how customers view American Family’s discounts.

  • Joel
    Verified Review
    American Family
    Reviewed in Washington on April 21, 2025
    It's great, but all insurance companies are gouging us.
    Thomas
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Alabama on April 21, 2025
    Telephone contact is difficult.
    Lori
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Arizona on March 14, 2025
    Very satisfying!
    Ralph
    Verified Review
    Amfam
    Reviewed in Kansas on March 14, 2025
    They are excellent in every aspect. However, with the new way that rates are handled, everyone changes companies every 4-8 years due to rates.
    Timothy
    Verified Review
    Great Customer Service
    Reviewed in Washington on March 2, 2025
    They provide good service. However, it's hard to determine the value.
    Jared
    Verified Review
    American Family Insurance Rocks!
    Reviewed in California on October 21, 2024
    American Family Insurance is awesome, and their pricing through Costco cannot be beat.
    Dean
    Verified Review
    My Review
    Reviewed in Washington on October 12, 2024
    It's okay, but I'm looking for alternatives due to recent rate increases.
    Gary
    Verified Review
    Lowered My Auto Insurance
    Reviewed in Arizona on August 26, 2024
    They lowered my auto insurance after our discussion.
    Mari
    Verified Review
    Rates are not the highest nor the lowest
    Reviewed in Indiana on February 4, 2026
    The fees are higher than others like Progressive Insurance.
    John
    Verified Review
    Our time with American Family has been good except for the continued rate of premium increases, despite the fact that we have made no claims.
    Reviewed in South Dakota on September 15, 2025
    Our time with American Family has been good except for the continued rate of premium increases, despite the fact that we have made no claims.
    Paul
    Verified Review
    Good
    Reviewed in Missouri on March 5, 2025
    It's a good insurance company, but it's expensive.
    Barbara
    Verified Review
    My Review
    Reviewed in Illinois on March 4, 2025
    The service is great, but the rates are high.
    David
    Verified Review
    Majority of Insurance Companies are Crooked
    Reviewed in California on March 1, 2025
    They're average. They don’t provide advice on how you can reduce your premium.
    Brad
    Verified Review
    Outstanding
    Reviewed in Colorado on December 23, 2024
    Our agent was awesome.
    Gene
    Verified Review
    Rates Keep Rising
    Reviewed in Kansas on November 25, 2024
    Good service.
    William
    Verified Review
    Price
    Reviewed in Alabama on October 28, 2024
    The rates increase with every renewal period.

American Family discounts ratings vs. Allstate

Discounts are a weak point for both American Family and Allstate. American Family has a discount rating of 4.6 out of 5 while Allstate is rated 3.8 out of 5. 

Here’s how the two companies compare.

Company
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Average Score
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American Family4.6
Allstate3.8

American Family claims handling reviews: Rated 4.6 out of 5

American Family has a claims handling score of 4.6 out of 5.

Customers often don’t rate claims handling in their American Family reviews. The customers who did leave reviews have divided opinions. Some describe a simple and easy claims experience, while others say the claims-handling process is slow and laborious.

Below are some specific reviews that can help give insight into the process.

  • Richard
    Verified Review
    Home & Auto Insurance Experience
    Reviewed in Illinois on August 3, 2025
    Great company, but for some reason, after 17 years with the company covering my condo, they just informed me that the policy will be canceled in October. They also do not have any policy that considers the fact that since I bought my new car around March 15, 2023, I have only driven it 5,400 miles so far. No discount takes that into consideration. I am charged $860 per 6 months. They did have a 'discount,' I guess, for the Home and Auto combo, and I had that, of course, but now they are taking away Home, so I'm looking for a better place for both.
    Lisa
    Verified Review
    Am Fam
    Reviewed in New Jersey on March 12, 2025
    It is a bit on the pricey side, but when we had issues, they came through.
    Jennifer
    Verified Review
    AmFam Car Insurance - Average
    Reviewed in Colorado on November 25, 2024
    You can find similar coverage for lower rates elsewhere.
    Thad
    Verified Review
    Great
    Reviewed in Kansas on October 29, 2024
    They will work with you to help you get the best coverage for your dollar.
    Kristi
    Verified Review
    Am Fam
    Reviewed in Oregon on October 7, 2024
    Overall, it's been good. However, I think I'm paying too much.
    Lori
    Verified Review
    Rates Too High
    Reviewed in Iowa on August 13, 2024
    My rates keep increasing without any notification, which is causing me frustration.
    Anne
    Verified Review
    Checking rates
    Reviewed in California on August 13, 2024
    No problems, I was just looking to compare rates.
    Juan
    Verified Review
    Friendly, Never Had a Worry with American Family
    Reviewed in Colorado on August 2, 2024
    They work fast, it's easy, affordable and just an amazing agency.
    Hans
    Verified Review
    Out of Control Insurance Policies
    Reviewed in California on February 20, 2026
    They raise rates for no reason, no claims, no accidents, it doesn't make sense.
    Harvey
    Verified Review
    It's okay, but they have aggressively raised their premium rates in the last couple of years, and that displeases me.
    Reviewed in California on February 1, 2026
    It's okay, but they have aggressively raised their premium rates in the last couple of years, and that displeases me.
    Janice
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Georgia on October 13, 2025
    So far, so good. I've never had to file a claim.
    George
    Verified Review
    American Family Horrible
    Reviewed in Washington on August 8, 2025
    Horrible. 300% premium increase in 6 years. 60% last year. No claims with 10-year-old cars and no moving violations.
    Scott
    Verified Review
    Check the Fine Details
    Reviewed in Oregon on May 5, 2025
    My homeowner's insurance went up by $2000, and American Family did not inform me. It was my mortgage company that did. Make sure to check all the fine details.
    Randy
    Verified Review
    Few Claims
    Reviewed in Illinois on April 15, 2025
    I haven't had a claim in years, but I feel their rates are too high! Also, their car insurance does not cover windshield replacement.
    Mark
    Verified Review
    Just looking for lower rates
    Reviewed in Nevada on March 19, 2025
    It's average. I've never filed a claim, but the rates seem high. I'm looking to lower my premiums.
    Allison
    Verified Review
    Expensive for Seniors
    Reviewed in Arizona on March 10, 2025
    It's too expensive for seniors with good driving records.

American Family claims handling ratings vs. Allstate

American Family is less likely than Allstate to receive negative reviews focusing on its claims-handling process, and customers give it a 4.6 out of 5 for claims handling.

Customers rate Allstate 3.8 out of 5.

The chart below can help you understand general customer sentiment around claims handling.

Company
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Average Score
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American Family4.6
Allstate3.8

American Family value for money reviews: Rated 4.3 out of 5

American Family’s value-for-money rating, 4.3 out of 5, is lower than some of its other categories. Customers often say that American Family is too expensive and that it frequently raises its rates. Even customers who otherwise enjoyed American Family note that its price was a major trade-off for its services.

The reviews below reflect customers’ opinions on American Family’s value for the money.

  • Rosa Monica
    Verified Review
    Awesome agency!
    Reviewed in Kansas on July 6, 2024
    Ask about the discounts! Nicole's team is amazing at customizing coverage for your needs.
    Richard
    Verified Review
    Excellent Coverage for a Reasonable Price
    Reviewed in California on July 1, 2024
    They are very easy to work with and reasonably priced.
    Farhad
    Verified Review
    Great Insurance
    Reviewed in California on June 12, 2024
    Sometimes, it's hard to get a hold of them and their website doesn't always run smoothly. Their lack of use of OEM is disappointing. Other than that, they are great.
    Jaocb
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Nevada on June 10, 2024
    Don't let them pressure you into extra things.
    Carolyn
    Verified Review
    Very professional and helpful.
    Reviewed in Missouri on May 15, 2024
    I am very satisfied with the service.
    Deborah
    Verified Review
    Happy with Our Insurance
    Reviewed in Nebraska on March 6, 2024
    Very good.
    Troy
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in California on February 19, 2024
    Efficient, professional, and friendly.
    William
    Verified Review
    Getting a better rate for car insurance.
    Reviewed in California on July 25, 2025
    So far, no other insurance company could beat their offer.
    Charles
    Verified Review
    Looking for insurance
    Reviewed in California on December 11, 2025
    My coverage, which is $100,000-$300,000, jumped from $345.00 for 6 months to $740.00 for 6 months. I have had NO TICKETS, NO ACCIDENTS, and NO CLAIMS for over 20 YEARS.
    Devona
    Verified Review
    Line by Line to Save Money
    Reviewed in Indiana on November 5, 2024
    Go through every line item with your agent!
    Linda
    Verified Review
    I really wanted to like them
    Reviewed in Nevada on October 13, 2024
    The agent's response time is long and they become defensive over the phone.
    Bruce
    Verified Review
    Good service but policy costs increased too much
    Reviewed in Arizona on September 20, 2024
    I am happy with my agent but after 1 year, my policies increased by 25-30%, even though there are no claims or driving violations.
    Carl
    Verified Review
    Am Fam is okay, not spectacular
    Reviewed in Arizona on September 16, 2024
    It just seems that their prices are constantly going up.
    Luis
    Verified Review
    Look Somewhere Else
    Reviewed in Utah on September 9, 2024
    They provide good coverage, but it's very expensive.
    Sandra
    Verified Review
    The Best Insurance Company
    Reviewed in Colorado on September 9, 2024
    Excellent.
    Robert
    Verified Review
    They are honest, polite, fast, and understanding. They get the job done as I asked. They follow up periodically and send mail occasionally. It's all good. I'm just comparing apples to apples. They're hard to beat the rates I have with them. But I did find one that was 30 percent less. So, I have to make a decision in three days.
    Reviewed in Nebraska on September 2, 2024
    They are honest, polite, fast, and understanding. They get the job done as I asked. They follow up periodically and send mail occasionally. It's all good. I'm just comparing apples to apples. They're hard to beat the rates I have with them. But I did find one that was 30 percent less. So, I have to make a decision in three days.

American Family value for money ratings vs. Allstate

While American Family customers say that it’s too expensive, they also say it provides good service. American Family earns a score of 4.3 out of 5 for monetary value.

Allstate customers, on the other hand, seem to think that they’re overpaying for a subpar product, giving it a 3.3 out of 5. The chart below shows how these companies are viewed by their customers.

Company
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Average Score
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American Family4.3
Allstate3.3

American Family policy transparency reviews: Rated 4.5 out of 5

American Family has a decent policy transparency rating, with customers giving it a 4.5 out of 5. Many reviews are neutral or lightly positive, but it has a notable number of negative reviews. The negative reviews are generally because of perceived surprises, such as rate increases, claim rejections, and a lack of coverage for certain events.

The reviews below show some common sentiments about American Family’s policy transparency.

  • Matt
    Verified Review
    Pricing Themselves Out of Customers!
    Reviewed in Oregon on April 26, 2025
    The price of our policies has increased faster and higher than the competition. Our local agents are great to deal with. Customer service is much better than the last company I was insured with.
    Calvin
    Verified Review
    So-so
    Reviewed in Arizona on August 1, 2024
    I'm tired of my policy being increased every six months. By the time renewal comes around in January 2025, I won't be able to make my payments.
    Celeste
    Verified Review
    Rates Keep Going Up
    Reviewed in Florida on July 23, 2024
    Outstanding customer service, but the rates are high.
    Joy
    Verified Review
    Nice but costly
    Reviewed in Kansas on June 23, 2024
    I enjoyed their service, but the cost was too high for me. As a senior who drives very little, I still had to pay premium rates despite having no accidents or tickets.
    Richard
    Verified Review
    American Family Insurance
    Reviewed in Florida on May 8, 2025
    Purchased through Costco and it originally saved me a lot of money.
    Chris
    Verified Review
    Good
    Reviewed in Georgia on January 6, 2025
    My agent is terrific.
    David
    Verified Review
    Company Used to Be Good, Now Way Overpriced
    Reviewed in Massachusetts on October 15, 2024
    This was a great company years ago, but now they have the highest prices ever for no apparent reason. I will let Costco know. No other company has as high a price for auto insurance as AF.
    Robert
    Verified Review
    Good
    Reviewed in Arizona on October 15, 2024
    Mostly good, except for the increase in pricing on home and auto policies.
    Douglas
    Verified Review
    Am Fam Decline
    Reviewed in Washington on March 12, 2025
    They were outstanding until they started raising the rates repeatedly over the last 2 years.
    Kelley
    Verified Review
    They raise rates every two months. They handled an incident where my wife got rear-ended and then raised the rate.
    Reviewed in Washington on December 2, 2024
    They raise rates every two months. They handled an incident where my wife got rear-ended and then raised the rate.
    Joseph
    Verified Review
    Looking for Better
    Reviewed in Georgia on November 4, 2024
    Beware of renewal periods, as American Family increases the premium amount at every renewal stage, even without you having any claims or violations.
    Karla
    Verified Review
    Experience
    Reviewed in Iowa on October 23, 2024
    They were good, but my insurance kept increasing. It just became too expensive.
    Donna
    Verified Review
    Outrageous Increase
    Reviewed in California on October 14, 2024
    It was great until they doubled my rate. It's too much for this senior citizen.
    Tammy
    Verified Review
    American Family Review
    Reviewed in Missouri on October 8, 2024
    There's poor follow-up to communication attempts. I emailed my agent and have yet to receive a reply over two weeks later; this is not the first occurrence. Delays in communication have also happened with the corporate office.
    Gloria
    Verified Review
    Comparing Prices
    Reviewed in Illinois on October 3, 2024
    I have no comments other than the price is high.
    Jacob
    Verified Review
    Unfortunate Decline in Recent Years
    Reviewed in Colorado on October 1, 2024
    AmFam was amazing for the first few years, but things went downhill when they transitioned to remote workers. I used to pay for my policy six months in advance. However, the last time my policy was up for renewal, no one reached out to me. As a result, my policy lapsed and I was dropped. I've been with AmFam for eight years. They allowed me to renew my policy, but they removed all of my discounts due to the lapse. My monthly bill jumped from $86 to $156. It seems like the excellent customer service they were known for has disappeared, and it feels more like a money grab now.

American Family policy transparency ratings vs. Allstate

American Family is perceived as more transparent than Allstate. Customers rate American Family a 4.5 out of 5 for transparency while Allstate is rated 3.6 out of 5.

The chart below provides information on how customers view each company’s transparency.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Score
sort ascsort desc
American Family4.5
Allstate3.6

American Family vs. Allstate and State Farm

American Family generally receives positive reviews. Customers express satisfaction with its customer service, transparency, and claims handling. Although it’s seen as expensive, this seems to be a trade-off that many customers are willing to make.

But it’s worth seeing how American Family compares against its competitors.

For a clearer look at how these companies and others stack up, take a look at the table below.

Data in this table has been sourced from Insurify’s users who have indicated they are insured with the listed providers

  • Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify. These users complete an optional survey asking them to review their experience with their current insurance company and to rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.

American Family customer reviews: Read what over 590 Insurify customers have to say about American Family

The reviews below are sourced from Insurify customers who have recently reviewed American Family.

Paul
Verified Review
Very Good Customer Service
Reviewed in Missouri on March 17, 2025
The local agent was very helpful.
Billy
Verified Review
Insurance is Expensive
Reviewed in Nevada on October 21, 2024
Insurance can be quite costly.
Carol
Verified Review
Customer Service is Great!
Reviewed in Arizona on October 4, 2024
The customer service is excellent. You can actually speak with a live person! And the wait time is very prompt when you call.
Emilia
Verified Review
I have had insurance from American Family Insurance for many years and was always happy. However, when I turned 80, my monthly payment increased to about 150 dollars, which is quite expensive for me.
Reviewed in Ohio on September 30, 2024
I have had insurance from American Family Insurance for many years and was always happy. However, when I turned 80, my monthly payment increased to about 150 dollars, which is quite expensive for me.
Don
Verified Review
Expensive
Reviewed in Washington on September 20, 2024
It's just getting too expensive.
Russell
Verified Review
Survey Answers
Reviewed in Oregon on September 16, 2024
The price is the most important factor for me, as my only income is Social Security.
Kathryn
Verified Review
Why I Need to Switch
Reviewed in Ohio on September 2, 2024
They have become too expensive for me since my husband passed away.
Mary
Verified Review
Good Experience, but a Bit Pricey for a Senior Citizen
Reviewed in Illinois on September 2, 2024
If you're in search of an insurance company that provides a hands-on experience, American Family is for you.
Nella
Verified Review
Insurance Shopping
Reviewed in Georgia on August 13, 2025
Very nice, but the auto insurance was double what I’m paying now.
Connie
Verified Review
Coverage could be better
Reviewed in Missouri on April 6, 2025
My car is a 2011 Impala with only 52k miles, yet I am charged $83 for full coverage, which I feel is a bit much. I was also informed that if I don't get a new roof, they will no longer cover any damage that could have been prevented by a new roof. I have no leaks or issues with my current roof.
Bruce
Verified Review
Good
Reviewed in Missouri on April 6, 2025
Occasionally check their rates.
Jim
Verified Review
Failure to Pay Claim
Reviewed in Illinois on March 26, 2025
I received a check from American Family for hail damage that I am unable to cash. The experience has been horrible.
Jim
Verified Review
Remember, you are the insured, not the middle man. When it comes to a claim, the check needs to be made out to you, not jointly to you and some unreliable middleman who keeps lying and never shows up. I received a check from your company for hail damage that I can't cash because it's made out to both of us. All I get from my local agent is, 'It's not his problem.' I thought I was the insured, not the party that never shows up!
Reviewed in Illinois on March 26, 2025
Remember, you are the insured, not the middle man. When it comes to a claim, the check needs to be made out to you, not jointly to you and some unreliable middleman who keeps lying and never shows up. I received a check from your company for hail damage that I can't cash because it's made out to both of us. All I get from my local agent is, 'It's not his problem.' I thought I was the insured, not the party that never shows up!
Estevan
Verified Review
Not Recommended
Reviewed in Illinois on March 6, 2025
I've been with American Family for 7 years. They increased my premium without notifying me. When I actually needed to use their service and filed a claim, I had to jump through more hoops than I could have imagined. I hit a deer and they wouldn't cover the windshield, even though the police report stated it was involved. It's just not worth it.
Michael
Verified Review
Feeling Misled
Reviewed in Nevada on January 17, 2025
Everything started off great, but once I signed up and provided all the necessary information, communication dropped off. Even when I reached out to my agent, I would never receive a personal call back. Instead, I would hear from his secretary, if she called at all. I signed up for a program that evaluated my driving and scored it, but the app didn't seem to work properly. It would inaccurately report hard braking and incorrect travel locations. Even when I drove very safely and slowly, it didn't seem to record those instances. Instead, it seemed to only record instances where I had to drive a bit faster or slow down quickly due to unexpected traffic conditions. I didn't have a great experience with this program. To add insult to injury, they informed me that my policy was going to increase every month, despite never having an accident or receiving any tickets.
Candace
Verified Review
Ok
Reviewed in Idaho on January 13, 2025
Too expensive!