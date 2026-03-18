Is National General a Good Insurance Company? Reviews From Over 1,063 Customers

National General’s customers give it an overall score of 3.7 out of 5. National General’s scores tend to be more negative in most categories, but it earns some positive reviews for its customer service, with a rating of 2.7 out of 5.

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National General Insurance: Rated 3.7 out of 5 by customers

Category
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Average Score
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Overall experience rating3.7
Customer service2.7
Value3.0
Claims handling3.3
Coverage options3.4
Discounts3.1
Policy transparency3.3
Policy flexibility3.2
Quick Facts

  • National General overall user rating: 3.7 out of 5

  • Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for National General: 7.0 out of 10

  • NAIC complaint index: 2.73 (higher than expected)

  • Average monthly premium from National General: $169

Our take on National General insurance

Insurify gives National General a quality score of 7.0/10. National General has negative ratings in several categories, including policy transparency and discounts.

Insurify’s customers with National General policies have mixed reviews for some categories, such as customer service, where National General has a rating of 2.7 out of 5. National General also has somewhat mixed reviews for its claims handling, with customers giving it a rating of 3.3 out of 5.

National General customer service reviews: Rated 2.7 out of 5

National General has a customer service rating of 2.7 out of 5. Many reviews describe its customer service as frustrating, with several customers expressing difficulty contacting representatives and slow follow-ups. Positive reviews mention helpful, courteous representatives who provide support.

The reviews below show the opinions of real National General customers.

  • Charles
    Verified Review
    Great Car Insurance Company
    Reviewed in North Carolina on March 10, 2026
    National General has been great in all regards.
    Cynthia
    Verified Purchase
    Great company
    Reviewed in Alabama on March 3, 2026
    Always professional.
    Denise
    Verified Purchase
    Awesome
    Reviewed in Michigan on February 11, 2026
    My experience with National General has been awesome.
    Timothy
    Verified Review
    Loving National General
    Reviewed in Oregon on February 10, 2026
    Amazing
    Maureen
    Verified Review
    Great Customer Service
    Reviewed in New Jersey on January 28, 2026
    Agents are professional and address my concerns.
    Lorraine
    Verified Review
    Take the Bad with the Good
    Reviewed in North Carolina on January 19, 2026
    Except for the cost (all are expensive), I've been happy with the service.
    Jan
    Verified Purchase
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Virginia on January 16, 2026
    Good experience so far.
    Dean
    Verified Review
    Quality of my Insurance Experience
    Reviewed in California on January 14, 2026
    Outstanding
    Stephanie
    Verified Review
    Overpriced
    Reviewed in North Carolina on March 17, 2026
    National General is overpriced. I saved $140 a month by switching to Progressive and have the exact same coverage.
    Rosy
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Kentucky on March 14, 2026
    The price is way too high for an almost 20-year-old car.
    Kelly
    Verified Review
    They require so much info and proof from everyone living in the residence, and they are way too expensive
    Reviewed in Utah on March 4, 2026
    I've been with them multiple times, no claims, no tickets, and still my insurance increases! I'm getting new insurance today.
    Suzanne
    Verified Review
    National General Review
    Reviewed in Idaho on February 28, 2026
    They are more expensive than Progressive. I should have shopped more before renewing with them yesterday.
    Delores
    Verified Review
    My Opinion
    Reviewed in Arizona on February 9, 2026
    They start with good discounts, then increase the prices in the following billings. The people are nice and knowledgeable, but the problem lies with their pricing.
    George
    Verified Review
    Company has become too expensive
    Reviewed in North Carolina on February 5, 2026
    The current quote was basically double the previous year.
    Brant
    Verified Review
    Overpriced
    Reviewed in Michigan on January 9, 2026
    They didn't lower rates, and I found two other companies whose rates were half of their quote. Recent changes in rates in Michigan.
    Joy
    Verified Review
    More Expensive with No Changes in Coverage
    Reviewed in North Carolina on January 8, 2026
    It only keeps getting more expensive with no changes in coverage.

National General customer service ratings vs. Liberty Mutual and The Hartford

National General’s customer service isn’t one of its strengths, earning a rating of only 2.7 out of 5 and ranking below Liberty Mutual and The Hartford.

Liberty Mutual has a customer service rating of 3.4 out of 5, with some customers highlighting responsive support during the onboarding experience and friendly representatives.

Reviews for The Hartford also skew more positive than National General, with customers consistently describing steady, professional customer support. The Hartford has a rating of 3.3 out of 5.

The chart below provides additional information about how customer service ratings for the three auto insurers compare.

Company
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Average Score
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National General2.7
Liberty Mutual3.4
The Hartford3.3

National General discounts reviews: Rated 3.1 out of 5

National General scores a 3.1 out of 5 for its discounts, based on ratings from Insurify customers with coverage from the insurer. Many customers feel they aren’t getting particularly good savings with National General, with some characterizing the discounts as limited or unclear.

Positive reviews that mention discounts tend to reference eligibility-based savings, such as senior discounts.

Look at the reviews below to see more specific examples of what real National General customers think of the insurer’s discount offerings.

  • Robert
    Verified Review
    Good Enough
    Reviewed in North Carolina on January 13, 2026
    Only claims were for the windshield on both vehicles, one of them twice.
    Faye
    Verified Review
    Rate
    Reviewed in Alabama on January 5, 2026
    They have the cheapest rates around, and believe me, I've checked a lot of others.
    Cuauhtemoc
    Verified Review
    Happy
    Reviewed in California on December 5, 2025
    Smooth and easy to work with.
    Mitchell
    Verified Review
    Satisfied Customer
    Reviewed in California on November 17, 2025
    Great! I have not had to make a call, no accidents.
    Lisa
    Verified Review
    National General is an excellent Auto Insurance Provider
    Reviewed in California on October 29, 2025
    Excellent. They are very cost-effective, diligent, timely, courteous, polite, and professional. 10 stars!
    Reginald
    Verified Purchase
    Confidence
    Reviewed in California on October 5, 2025
    As long as there is an automated payment, my insurance continues, and I don't have to think about it, I'm good. I haven't had an accident in 50 years.
    Dolores
    Verified Purchase
    Car Insurance
    Reviewed in California on September 29, 2025
    If you speak to the right person, you can get what you ask for. That was my experience.
    Maria
    Verified Review
    Amazingly Positive Insurance Experience
    Reviewed in Florida on August 29, 2025
    Above and beyond, Demeris Barrios, our CSR, is unbelievably helpful, professional, and thorough in his extensive knowledge of how the policy coverage works for us. Truly amazing!
    Jamin
    Verified Purchase
    The option if you're out of options.
    Reviewed in California on March 7, 2026
    They only care about what they may have to pay out. They don’t bother to pursue the at-fault party’s insurance and stop responding once they’ve decided you aren’t owed anything. But it’s cheap, so you get what you pay for, I guess.
    Kelly
    Verified Review
    Too Expensive!
    Reviewed in Utah on February 28, 2026
    I'm switching because my insurance is already way too high for liability only. I haven't had any claims or traffic violations, and they are raising it another $50 a month.
    Lincolnette
    Verified Review
    Tried calling to rectify an issue and was on hold for 30 minutes with no help
    Reviewed in North Carolina on February 24, 2026
    I found out my liability coverage is not even near the state minimum, and I didn't even know until I called another insurance company who told me.
    Faith
    Verified Review
    Too expensive for a 67-year-old woman!
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on February 10, 2026
    Still seeking other insurance companies because of high costs.
    William
    Verified Review
    Don't expect personal service.
    Reviewed in North Carolina on January 31, 2026
    There are no real agents with in-depth knowledge; everything is handled through corporate, so I'm not sure why I'm paying my local office.
    Don
    Verified Review
    Nat Gen
    Reviewed in North Carolina on January 13, 2026
    Expensive as hell. I wanted to remove a car from my policy, and my insurance went up $100 per month.
    Jennifer
    Verified Purchase
    Can't Believe the Savings
    Reviewed in New Hampshire on November 18, 2025
    No complaints, saving me almost $200 a month.
    Louis
    Verified Review
    Wonderful Experience!
    Reviewed in New York on November 16, 2025
    Very good price and they work with you. However, as a senior citizen and a combat Vietnam veteran on a budget, it's still a bit high for me. Customer service is very good. I would recommend anyone to call National General.

National General discounts reviews vs. Liberty Mutual and The Hartford

Liberty Mutual and National General have similar discount availability scores, with ratings of 3.3 and 3.1 out of 5, respectively. Liberty Mutual customers say that they hoped for greater savings through discounts, while National General customers say that discounts aren’t enough to make up for the overall premium prices. 

Reviews for The Hartford’s discounts are slightly more positive, with customers reporting reasonable savings. The insurer has a discount score of 3.3 out of 5. The chart below shows more information about how customers view each company’s discounts.

Company
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Average Score
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National General3.1
Liberty Mutual3.3
The Hartford3.3

National General claims handling reviews: Rated 3.3 out of 5

Many customers choose not to rate National General’s claims handling, indicating that they never had to file a claim. Customers who do leave reviews have mixed sentiments. Satisfied customers describe a simple, smooth claims process. But negative reviews say that the experience is difficult and full of delays.

Customers give National General an overall score of 3.3 out of 5 for its claims handling.

Here’s what some customers have to say about National General’s claims handling.

  • Nancy
    Verified Review
    Go with the best!
    Reviewed in North Carolina on January 12, 2026
    I don't have anything bad to say about National General. I had a flat tire while traveling and they sent help immediately. I also had to file a claim on a vehicle I let someone borrow and totaled. The claims department was quick and handled it all smoothly with no problems. What happens next is on me. This insurance company is awesome.
    Rene
    Verified Purchase
    Make it affordable
    Reviewed in California on December 18, 2025
    I’m probably paying too much for insurance! But you get what you pay for. I’m very happy with the service, but not happy about how much it costs!
    Sonja
    Verified Review
    Great insurance company
    Reviewed in Kentucky on September 19, 2025
    They are one of the most inexpensive insurance companies.
    Jacqueline
    Verified Purchase
    Better than most.
    Reviewed in California on August 19, 2025
    So far, very good service.
    Annalisa
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Virginia on July 29, 2025
    Work with Rudy! He's amazing and got my account set up.
    Nancy
    Verified Review
    5 Stars 🌟
    Reviewed in New York on April 23, 2025
    My past experiences with NatGen have been positive, but I'm relocating to New York and have received a non-renewal notification because they don't cover vehicles garaged in New York!
    Stephen
    Verified Review
    Small but mighty!
    Reviewed in Delaware on April 13, 2025
    Fair pricing! Better than the major, well-known companies!
    Stephen
    Verified Review
    The little guy is No. 1!
    Reviewed in Delaware on March 22, 2025
    Excellent value!
    Charles
    Verified Review
    Disappointed in Southern Illinois
    Reviewed in Illinois on March 14, 2026
    I don’t know if the premium amount comes from the company or the agent, but it is outrageous. There was no flexibility even though I have no wrecks, no DUIs, or tickets, plus I’m a veteran. I talked to my agent's office two months ago to inform them I’d be changing if they didn’t reduce the current premium or provide a different company. After two weeks of not hearing back, they finally informed me they’d dropped it by $30. Okay, that’s still about $180+/mo. That new quote was never effectuated. Now I’ve changed not only companies but agents as well!
    William
    Verified Review
    Mad customer
    Reviewed in Florida on January 22, 2026
    Not happy. The price changed two times from the original quote, with no tickets or accidents. The policy changed over $150. I was paying $79 monthly, and after 3 months it changed to $103 with no explanation. Not happy.
    Robert
    Verified Review
    Expensive Auto Insurance
    Reviewed in Texas on December 26, 2025
    These guys are very expensive compared to other companies. I would not recommend them.
    Stan
    Verified Review
    After seven years without filing a single claim and just one moving violation, they wanted to more than double my premium.
    Reviewed in North Carolina on November 9, 2025
    After seven years without filing a single claim and just one moving violation, they wanted to more than double my premium.
    Christine
    Verified Review
    Reliable
    Reviewed in Illinois on October 20, 2025
    Good provider.
    Brian
    Verified Review
    Find a cheaper option
    Reviewed in Delaware on October 20, 2025
    Trying to speak to their customer service is way too daunting. The price has gone up from $192 to $219. I have been with them for 2 years and there are no loyalty discounts.
    Jacolya
    Verified Review
    6 out of 10, I might or might not recommend
    Reviewed in Louisiana on October 19, 2025
    They don't have any grace days, so if you miss a payment, they'll lapse your coverage the day after the payment is due. My experience overall was below average.
    Wanda
    Verified Review
    They are a good company but a little high
    Reviewed in South Carolina on October 10, 2025
    They are a good company but a little high.

National General claims handling ratings vs. Liberty Mutual and The Hartford

The Hartford’s claims handling rating is higher than those of Liberty Mutual and National General. Liberty Mutual has a customer rating of 3.5 out of 5, and National General has a rating of 3.3 out of 5.

The chart below shows general customer sentiment around claims handling.

Company
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Average Score
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National General3.8
Liberty Mutual4.1
The Hartford3.3

National General value for money reviews: Rated 3.0 out of 5

Customer reviews about National General’s value skew negative, but the company has a value-for-money rating of 3.0 out of 5. A common negative sentiment is that although prices often start at a reasonable cost, they steadily increase until they’re no longer worth it.

Positive reviews usually come from customers who feel that the price is acceptable when compared to other insurers.

Here’s what some real customers think about National General’s value for money.

  • Joseph
    Verified Review
    Insurance with National General
    Reviewed in Louisiana on February 25, 2026
    They have been very nice to deal with and very fair in their pricing.
    Allisea
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in California on September 14, 2025
    I was referred by my sister. I've heard very good things.
    Marti
    Verified Review
    National General Auto Insurance is good.
    Reviewed in California on August 11, 2025
    National General Auto Insurance company got me all the discounts I was eligible for, and they worked with me to accomplish what I needed. They made everything simple.
    Beth
    Verified Review
    I've been with them for years and they offered me a discount. They're great!
    Reviewed in California on August 1, 2025
    GREAT
    Donna
    Verified Review
    A Day at National General Insurance
    Reviewed in Delaware on July 25, 2025
    Very informative and courteous.
    Jahmon
    Verified Review
    Best Insurance Company
    Reviewed in Florida on March 18, 2025
    A ray of fresh air. I love everything about this company.
    Richard
    Verified Review
    Check out options
    Reviewed in Utah on March 9, 2025
    Check out options.
    Jahmon
    Verified Review
    Awesome
    Reviewed in Florida on February 17, 2025
    The greatest of all insurance companies ever.
    Michele
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Mississippi on February 20, 2026
    They don't even have replacement glass coverage. I'm researching another company for coverage.
    John
    Verified Review
    All about money, forget the customer and what should be done!
    Reviewed in North Carolina on December 27, 2025
    I had a bad experience since both cars were insured by National General. We were both listed at fault when the other driver was going in the wrong direction in a no-pass zone. Since both cars had the same insurance, they increased the insurance rates on both cars. Poor decision. I'm looking for another company now!
    Dennis
    Verified Review
    Simplicity
    Reviewed in California on November 4, 2025
    I've had a relatively good experience with my insurance company. I'm just looking at options.
    Angela
    Verified Review
    Don't Pay Late
    Reviewed in North Carolina on October 24, 2025
    Seems to be a good company, but I don’t like the fact that if you pay 1 day past the due date, you are charged an extra $10.
    Gene
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in North Carolina on September 28, 2025
    I've never cost them anything, but they keep raising my rates.
    Wayne
    Verified Review
    Too new to rate
    Reviewed in California on July 31, 2025
    Hard to say, never had to file a claim or deal with their customer service.
    Joann
    Verified Review
    Not a great experience
    Reviewed in North Carolina on May 21, 2025
    I could never access their website; it always prompted me to call. They changed our policy because they claimed they didn't have a copy of our new driver's licenses, which they never mentioned they needed.
    Kevin
    Verified Review
    Unpleasant and difficult
    Reviewed in North Carolina on May 8, 2025
    They are quick to cancel if payment is even a few days late. The web interface is terrible, and I often can't log in to pay without multiple attempts.

National General value for money ratings vs. Liberty Mutual and The Hartford

The Hartford ranks higher than National General and Liberty Mutual in terms of value, earning a score of 3.3 out of 5. Liberty Mutual has a similar rating to National General, with a value-for-money score of 3.0 out of 5. Both Liberty Mutual and National General face criticism for having reasonable initial prices but raising their costs over time.

The chart below shows how real Insurify customers feel about each company’s value.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Score
sort ascsort desc
National General3.0
Liberty Mutual3.0
The Hartford3.3

National General policy transparency reviews: Rated 3.3 out of 5

National General has a transparency score of 3.3 out of 5. Negative reviews mention confusion about what their policies cover and why prices change. Customers leave positive reviews when agents or support representatives clearly explain their policy details.

The reviews below are from real Insurify customers who have used National General.

  • Paul
    Verified Review
    Very Good Customer Service
    Reviewed in Minnesota on March 3, 2025
    They are very responsive.
    Rebecca
    Verified Review
    Great customer support
    Reviewed in Michigan on January 25, 2025
    The app is very easy to use and the customer support is very helpful.
    Jahmon
    Verified Review
    Love
    Reviewed in Florida on December 25, 2024
    Excellent
    Jahmon
    Verified Review
    The Greatest
    Reviewed in Florida on November 14, 2024
    Excellent.
    Johnny
    Verified Review
    Switched Insurance Companies for Cheaper Payments
    Reviewed in Illinois on October 17, 2024
    There isn't enough communication to make a judgement.
    Paul
    Verified Review
    Good for the Money
    Reviewed in Oklahoma on October 16, 2024
    Great.
    Lawrence A
    Verified Review
    Good Company
    Reviewed in Missouri on September 11, 2024
    Give them a chance.
    Dennis
    Verified Review
    Very Good but Too Expensive
    Reviewed in North Carolina on September 3, 2024
    The service is fine, but simply too high in price.
    Dawn
    Verified Review
    Good experience. I have had no problem with them, just need cheaper payments.
    Reviewed in Florida on October 3, 2025
    I've had a good experience with them. I've had no problems at all, just would like my payments to be cheaper.
    Aischa
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in North Carolina on August 3, 2025
    My policy is too expensive for what it’s worth.
    Timothy
    Verified Review
    The rates go up every time it's renewal time. I'm switching because I saved $110 with my new insurance company, Progressive!
    Reviewed in Alabama on May 11, 2025
    The rates go up every time it's renewal time. I'm switching because I saved $110 with my new insurance company, Progressive!
    Gerald
    Verified Review
    Unexpected Renewal Increase
    Reviewed in Arizona on April 28, 2025
    Everything was fine with National General until renewal time, when they hit me with a 44% increase.
    Jennifer
    Verified Review
    Expensive
    Reviewed in Florida on April 28, 2025
    Too expensive for me.
    Patricia
    Verified Review
    Clients Need Relief from Gouging Insurance Companies
    Reviewed in Arizona on April 25, 2025
    Over the past few years, they have skyrocketed the cost of insurance to where it is not practical nor sustainable, thus prompting a search for coverage elsewhere.
    Kay
    Verified Review
    Claims for National General
    Reviewed in North Carolina on April 17, 2025
    I haven't been with National General for long, but they have been very good to me concerning my accident.
    Michelle
    Verified Review
    No Deals
    Reviewed in Kansas on March 30, 2025
    Too expensive!

National General policy transparency ratings vs. Liberty Mutual and The Hartford

National General has a policy transparency rating of 3.3 out of 5, ranking below The Hartford but slightly above Liberty Mutual. Customers view The Hartford as more transparent than National General and Liberty Mutual, earning a transparency score of 3.7 out of 5. Liberty Mutual has the lowest rating of the three from Insurify customers, at 3.3 out of 5.

The chart below gives more information about how customers rate transparency for these three insurance companies.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Score
sort ascsort desc
National General3.3
Liberty Mutual3.3
The Hartford3.7

National General vs. Liberty Mutual, The Hartford, and Travelers

See how ratings from Insurify customers compare for National General, Liberty Mutual, The Hartford, and other insurers below.

Data in this table has been sourced from Insurify’s users who have indicated they are insured with the listed providers

  • Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify. These users complete an optional survey asking them to review their experience with their current insurance company and to rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.

National General Customer Reviews: Read what over 1,063 Insurify customers have to say about National General

The following reviews are from real Insurify customers who have recently been insured by National General.

Kimberly
Verified Purchase
Okay
Reviewed in Michigan on March 18, 2026
It was good, but after 2 months the price went up. I have to start looking for lower prices.
Douglas
Verified Review
Poor Service
Reviewed in Wisconsin on March 18, 2026
I had a tow and the representative in Kenosha is never at the office. I had to call the place in Kansas and give them all the information on the tow. Three weeks later, I got a check. Wow.
Ker
Verified Purchase
Great people to deal with
Reviewed in Michigan on March 17, 2026
Fast and friendly.
Vivian
Verified Review
They are friendly
Reviewed in North Carolina on March 16, 2026
The price is affordable.
Steven
Verified Review
Insurance costs too much
Reviewed in Kentucky on February 14, 2026
Be cautious about getting pulled over or being involved in an accident, and pay attention to the district or area in the city where you live. Redlining still exists.
James
Verified Review
Good
Reviewed in North Carolina on December 31, 2025
It's okay, but I've been looking up lower prices and found two that were at least $40-50 cheaper.
Dwight
Verified Purchase
Excellent
Reviewed in North Carolina on December 25, 2025
First time dealing with the company. It seems to me like a good, reliable company with cheap rates.
George
Verified Review
National General
Reviewed in North Carolina on December 23, 2025
It is okay. I had one claim, and it was handled very nicely. No complaints at all.
Mary
Verified Review
Unfortunate Experience
Reviewed in Virginia on March 17, 2026
I would consider other options because I didn't take pictures of my car in the snow. Someone sideswiped me while I was out of town, and they won't cover it. Now I have to pay out-of-pocket for $10,000 worth of damage.
William
Verified Review
Overpriced Insurance
Reviewed in Oregon on March 14, 2026
The cost of insurance is way too high. I drive about 5,000 miles yearly on all three vehicles.
Melissa
Verified Review
Tired of the High Prices and Badgering!
Reviewed in North Carolina on March 13, 2026
I pay my bill on time and they are always badgering me to pay the next month's bill before it's even due! Also, they keep increasing the rates and I'm not getting any more benefits for the increase. I'm a senior citizen and should get a better rate because of my excellent driving record. When my policy renews at the end of March, I'm changing insurance companies ASAP!
Douglas
Verified Review
After I paid $1800 for home and auto insurance, I waited for the proof of insurance for my truck, and it never came. To this day, I don't have proof after three attempts to get it. The representative in Kenosha, WI, was supposed to send it to me but did not. I don't think I will be renewing with them again as I found another carrier online that will give me the same auto and home insurance for $1700. Goodbye.
Reviewed in Wisconsin on March 9, 2026
After I paid $1800 for home and auto insurance, I waited for the proof of insurance for my truck, and it never came. To this day, I don't have proof after three attempts to get it. The representative in Kenosha, WI, was supposed to send it to me but did not. I don't think I will be renewing with them again as I found another carrier online that will give me the same auto and home insurance for $1700. Goodbye.
Sonya
Verified Review
Poor Experience with This Insurance Company
Reviewed in Florida on March 3, 2026
My experience was not good. They were not a good insurance company. I don't like this insurance company; everything is poor. They did not communicate and took money out of my account days before it was due. They raised my insurance to more than it should have been. Not good.
Delbert
Verified Review
General is way too high
Reviewed in Texas on March 3, 2026
Terrible, they are charging me too much. I'm 58 with no accidents, and they want $161.00 to renew.
Renee
Verified Review
Acts of God Not Covered
Reviewed in Florida on February 21, 2026
I just switched to State Farm for the Tahoe, so what does that tell you? I'm not happy with the non-coverage on the motorhome, so I'm currently looking into other companies.
Ciera
Verified Review
Unsatisfied Customer
Reviewed in Missouri on February 7, 2026
I've never had an insurance company that makes me pay for everything and then reimburses me. Why am I paying $200 a month for one vehicle that's 18 years old? The prices are beyond crazy. I sure hope I get reimbursed for the rental I just had to pay out of pocket for.