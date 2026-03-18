National General customer service reviews: Rated 2.7 out of 5

National General has a customer service rating of 2.7 out of 5. Many reviews describe its customer service as frustrating, with several customers expressing difficulty contacting representatives and slow follow-ups. Positive reviews mention helpful, courteous representatives who provide support.

The reviews below show the opinions of real National General customers.

View National General customer service reviews More than 4 stars Charles Verified Review Great Car Insurance Company Reviewed in North Carolina on March 10, 2026 National General has been great in all regards. Cynthia Verified Purchase Great company Reviewed in Alabama on March 3, 2026 Always professional. Denise Verified Purchase Awesome Reviewed in Michigan on February 11, 2026 My experience with National General has been awesome. Timothy Verified Review Loving National General Reviewed in Oregon on February 10, 2026 Amazing Maureen Verified Review Great Customer Service Reviewed in New Jersey on January 28, 2026 Agents are professional and address my concerns. Lorraine Verified Review Take the Bad with the Good Reviewed in North Carolina on January 19, 2026 Except for the cost (all are expensive), I've been happy with the service. Jan Verified Purchase Excellent Reviewed in Virginia on January 16, 2026 Good experience so far. Dean Verified Review Quality of my Insurance Experience Reviewed in California on January 14, 2026 Outstanding Previous 1 2 Next Less than 4 stars Stephanie Verified Review Overpriced Reviewed in North Carolina on March 17, 2026 National General is overpriced. I saved $140 a month by switching to Progressive and have the exact same coverage. Rosy Verified Review Average Reviewed in Kentucky on March 14, 2026 The price is way too high for an almost 20-year-old car. Kelly Verified Review They require so much info and proof from everyone living in the residence, and they are way too expensive Reviewed in Utah on March 4, 2026 I've been with them multiple times, no claims, no tickets, and still my insurance increases! I'm getting new insurance today. Suzanne Verified Review National General Review Reviewed in Idaho on February 28, 2026 They are more expensive than Progressive. I should have shopped more before renewing with them yesterday. Delores Verified Review My Opinion Reviewed in Arizona on February 9, 2026 They start with good discounts, then increase the prices in the following billings. The people are nice and knowledgeable, but the problem lies with their pricing. George Verified Review Company has become too expensive Reviewed in North Carolina on February 5, 2026 The current quote was basically double the previous year. Brant Verified Review Overpriced Reviewed in Michigan on January 9, 2026 They didn't lower rates, and I found two other companies whose rates were half of their quote. Recent changes in rates in Michigan. Joy Verified Review More Expensive with No Changes in Coverage Reviewed in North Carolina on January 8, 2026 It only keeps getting more expensive with no changes in coverage. Previous 1 2 Next

National General customer service ratings vs. Liberty Mutual and The Hartford

National General’s customer service isn’t one of its strengths, earning a rating of only 2.7 out of 5 and ranking below Liberty Mutual and The Hartford.

Liberty Mutual has a customer service rating of 3.4 out of 5, with some customers highlighting responsive support during the onboarding experience and friendly representatives.

Reviews for The Hartford also skew more positive than National General, with customers consistently describing steady, professional customer support. The Hartford has a rating of 3.3 out of 5.

The chart below provides additional information about how customer service ratings for the three auto insurers compare.