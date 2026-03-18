National General Insurance: Rated 3.7 out of 5 by customers
Category
Average Score
|Overall experience rating
|3.7
|Customer service
|2.7
|Value
|3.0
|Claims handling
|3.3
|Coverage options
|3.4
|Discounts
|3.1
|Policy transparency
|3.3
|Policy flexibility
|3.2
National General overall user rating: 3.7 out of 5
Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for National General: 7.0 out of 10
NAIC complaint index: 2.73 (higher than expected)
Average monthly premium from National General: $169
Our take on National General insurance
Insurify gives National General a quality score of 7.0/10. National General has negative ratings in several categories, including policy transparency and discounts.
Insurify’s customers with National General policies have mixed reviews for some categories, such as customer service, where National General has a rating of 2.7 out of 5. National General also has somewhat mixed reviews for its claims handling, with customers giving it a rating of 3.3 out of 5.
National General customer service reviews: Rated 2.7 out of 5
National General has a customer service rating of 2.7 out of 5. Many reviews describe its customer service as frustrating, with several customers expressing difficulty contacting representatives and slow follow-ups. Positive reviews mention helpful, courteous representatives who provide support.
The reviews below show the opinions of real National General customers.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on March 10, 2026National General has been great in all regards.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Alabama on March 3, 2026Always professional.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Michigan on February 11, 2026My experience with National General has been awesome.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oregon on February 10, 2026AmazingVerified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on January 28, 2026Agents are professional and address my concerns.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on January 19, 2026Except for the cost (all are expensive), I've been happy with the service.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Virginia on January 16, 2026Good experience so far.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on January 14, 2026OutstandingVerified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on March 17, 2026National General is overpriced. I saved $140 a month by switching to Progressive and have the exact same coverage.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kentucky on March 14, 2026The price is way too high for an almost 20-year-old car.Verified ReviewReviewed in Utah on March 4, 2026I've been with them multiple times, no claims, no tickets, and still my insurance increases! I'm getting new insurance today.Verified ReviewReviewed in Idaho on February 28, 2026They are more expensive than Progressive. I should have shopped more before renewing with them yesterday.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on February 9, 2026They start with good discounts, then increase the prices in the following billings. The people are nice and knowledgeable, but the problem lies with their pricing.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on February 5, 2026The current quote was basically double the previous year.Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on January 9, 2026They didn't lower rates, and I found two other companies whose rates were half of their quote. Recent changes in rates in Michigan.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on January 8, 2026It only keeps getting more expensive with no changes in coverage.
National General customer service ratings vs. Liberty Mutual and The Hartford
National General’s customer service isn’t one of its strengths, earning a rating of only 2.7 out of 5 and ranking below Liberty Mutual and The Hartford.
Liberty Mutual has a customer service rating of 3.4 out of 5, with some customers highlighting responsive support during the onboarding experience and friendly representatives.
Reviews for The Hartford also skew more positive than National General, with customers consistently describing steady, professional customer support. The Hartford has a rating of 3.3 out of 5.
The chart below provides additional information about how customer service ratings for the three auto insurers compare.
Company
Average Score
|National General
|2.7
|Liberty Mutual
|3.4
|The Hartford
|3.3
National General discounts reviews: Rated 3.1 out of 5
National General scores a 3.1 out of 5 for its discounts, based on ratings from Insurify customers with coverage from the insurer. Many customers feel they aren’t getting particularly good savings with National General, with some characterizing the discounts as limited or unclear.
Positive reviews that mention discounts tend to reference eligibility-based savings, such as senior discounts.
Look at the reviews below to see more specific examples of what real National General customers think of the insurer’s discount offerings.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on January 13, 2026Only claims were for the windshield on both vehicles, one of them twice.Verified ReviewReviewed in Alabama on January 5, 2026They have the cheapest rates around, and believe me, I've checked a lot of others.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on December 5, 2025Smooth and easy to work with.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on November 17, 2025Great! I have not had to make a call, no accidents.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on October 29, 2025Excellent. They are very cost-effective, diligent, timely, courteous, polite, and professional. 10 stars!Verified PurchaseReviewed in California on October 5, 2025As long as there is an automated payment, my insurance continues, and I don't have to think about it, I'm good. I haven't had an accident in 50 years.Verified PurchaseReviewed in California on September 29, 2025If you speak to the right person, you can get what you ask for. That was my experience.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on August 29, 2025Above and beyond, Demeris Barrios, our CSR, is unbelievably helpful, professional, and thorough in his extensive knowledge of how the policy coverage works for us. Truly amazing!Verified PurchaseReviewed in California on March 7, 2026They only care about what they may have to pay out. They don’t bother to pursue the at-fault party’s insurance and stop responding once they’ve decided you aren’t owed anything. But it’s cheap, so you get what you pay for, I guess.Verified ReviewReviewed in Utah on February 28, 2026I'm switching because my insurance is already way too high for liability only. I haven't had any claims or traffic violations, and they are raising it another $50 a month.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on February 24, 2026I found out my liability coverage is not even near the state minimum, and I didn't even know until I called another insurance company who told me.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on February 10, 2026Still seeking other insurance companies because of high costs.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on January 31, 2026There are no real agents with in-depth knowledge; everything is handled through corporate, so I'm not sure why I'm paying my local office.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on January 13, 2026Expensive as hell. I wanted to remove a car from my policy, and my insurance went up $100 per month.Verified PurchaseReviewed in New Hampshire on November 18, 2025No complaints, saving me almost $200 a month.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on November 16, 2025Very good price and they work with you. However, as a senior citizen and a combat Vietnam veteran on a budget, it's still a bit high for me. Customer service is very good. I would recommend anyone to call National General.
National General discounts reviews vs. Liberty Mutual and The Hartford
Liberty Mutual and National General have similar discount availability scores, with ratings of 3.3 and 3.1 out of 5, respectively. Liberty Mutual customers say that they hoped for greater savings through discounts, while National General customers say that discounts aren’t enough to make up for the overall premium prices.
Reviews for The Hartford’s discounts are slightly more positive, with customers reporting reasonable savings. The insurer has a discount score of 3.3 out of 5. The chart below shows more information about how customers view each company’s discounts.
Company
Average Score
|National General
|3.1
|Liberty Mutual
|3.3
|The Hartford
|3.3
National General claims handling reviews: Rated 3.3 out of 5
Many customers choose not to rate National General’s claims handling, indicating that they never had to file a claim. Customers who do leave reviews have mixed sentiments. Satisfied customers describe a simple, smooth claims process. But negative reviews say that the experience is difficult and full of delays.
Customers give National General an overall score of 3.3 out of 5 for its claims handling.
Here’s what some customers have to say about National General’s claims handling.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on January 12, 2026I don't have anything bad to say about National General. I had a flat tire while traveling and they sent help immediately. I also had to file a claim on a vehicle I let someone borrow and totaled. The claims department was quick and handled it all smoothly with no problems. What happens next is on me. This insurance company is awesome.Verified PurchaseReviewed in California on December 18, 2025I’m probably paying too much for insurance! But you get what you pay for. I’m very happy with the service, but not happy about how much it costs!Verified ReviewReviewed in Kentucky on September 19, 2025They are one of the most inexpensive insurance companies.Verified PurchaseReviewed in California on August 19, 2025So far, very good service.Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on July 29, 2025Work with Rudy! He's amazing and got my account set up.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on April 23, 2025My past experiences with NatGen have been positive, but I'm relocating to New York and have received a non-renewal notification because they don't cover vehicles garaged in New York!Verified ReviewReviewed in Delaware on April 13, 2025Fair pricing! Better than the major, well-known companies!Verified ReviewReviewed in Delaware on March 22, 2025Excellent value!Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on March 14, 2026I don’t know if the premium amount comes from the company or the agent, but it is outrageous. There was no flexibility even though I have no wrecks, no DUIs, or tickets, plus I’m a veteran. I talked to my agent's office two months ago to inform them I’d be changing if they didn’t reduce the current premium or provide a different company. After two weeks of not hearing back, they finally informed me they’d dropped it by $30. Okay, that’s still about $180+/mo. That new quote was never effectuated. Now I’ve changed not only companies but agents as well!Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on January 22, 2026Not happy. The price changed two times from the original quote, with no tickets or accidents. The policy changed over $150. I was paying $79 monthly, and after 3 months it changed to $103 with no explanation. Not happy.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on December 26, 2025These guys are very expensive compared to other companies. I would not recommend them.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on November 9, 2025After seven years without filing a single claim and just one moving violation, they wanted to more than double my premium.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on October 20, 2025Good provider.Verified ReviewReviewed in Delaware on October 20, 2025Trying to speak to their customer service is way too daunting. The price has gone up from $192 to $219. I have been with them for 2 years and there are no loyalty discounts.Verified ReviewReviewed in Louisiana on October 19, 2025They don't have any grace days, so if you miss a payment, they'll lapse your coverage the day after the payment is due. My experience overall was below average.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Carolina on October 10, 2025They are a good company but a little high.
National General claims handling ratings vs. Liberty Mutual and The Hartford
The Hartford’s claims handling rating is higher than those of Liberty Mutual and National General. Liberty Mutual has a customer rating of 3.5 out of 5, and National General has a rating of 3.3 out of 5.
The chart below shows general customer sentiment around claims handling.
Company
Average Score
|National General
|3.8
|Liberty Mutual
|4.1
|The Hartford
|3.3
National General value for money reviews: Rated 3.0 out of 5
Customer reviews about National General’s value skew negative, but the company has a value-for-money rating of 3.0 out of 5. A common negative sentiment is that although prices often start at a reasonable cost, they steadily increase until they’re no longer worth it.
Positive reviews usually come from customers who feel that the price is acceptable when compared to other insurers.
Here’s what some real customers think about National General’s value for money.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Louisiana on February 25, 2026They have been very nice to deal with and very fair in their pricing.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on September 14, 2025I was referred by my sister. I've heard very good things.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on August 11, 2025National General Auto Insurance company got me all the discounts I was eligible for, and they worked with me to accomplish what I needed. They made everything simple.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on August 1, 2025GREATVerified ReviewReviewed in Delaware on July 25, 2025Very informative and courteous.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 18, 2025A ray of fresh air. I love everything about this company.Verified ReviewReviewed in Utah on March 9, 2025Check out options.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on February 17, 2025The greatest of all insurance companies ever.Verified ReviewReviewed in Mississippi on February 20, 2026They don't even have replacement glass coverage. I'm researching another company for coverage.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on December 27, 2025I had a bad experience since both cars were insured by National General. We were both listed at fault when the other driver was going in the wrong direction in a no-pass zone. Since both cars had the same insurance, they increased the insurance rates on both cars. Poor decision. I'm looking for another company now!Verified ReviewReviewed in California on November 4, 2025I've had a relatively good experience with my insurance company. I'm just looking at options.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on October 24, 2025Seems to be a good company, but I don’t like the fact that if you pay 1 day past the due date, you are charged an extra $10.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on September 28, 2025I've never cost them anything, but they keep raising my rates.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on July 31, 2025Hard to say, never had to file a claim or deal with their customer service.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on May 21, 2025I could never access their website; it always prompted me to call. They changed our policy because they claimed they didn't have a copy of our new driver's licenses, which they never mentioned they needed.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on May 8, 2025They are quick to cancel if payment is even a few days late. The web interface is terrible, and I often can't log in to pay without multiple attempts.
National General value for money ratings vs. Liberty Mutual and The Hartford
The Hartford ranks higher than National General and Liberty Mutual in terms of value, earning a score of 3.3 out of 5. Liberty Mutual has a similar rating to National General, with a value-for-money score of 3.0 out of 5. Both Liberty Mutual and National General face criticism for having reasonable initial prices but raising their costs over time.
The chart below shows how real Insurify customers feel about each company’s value.
Company
Average Score
|National General
|3.0
|Liberty Mutual
|3.0
|The Hartford
|3.3
National General policy transparency reviews: Rated 3.3 out of 5
National General has a transparency score of 3.3 out of 5. Negative reviews mention confusion about what their policies cover and why prices change. Customers leave positive reviews when agents or support representatives clearly explain their policy details.
The reviews below are from real Insurify customers who have used National General.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Minnesota on March 3, 2025They are very responsive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on January 25, 2025The app is very easy to use and the customer support is very helpful.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on December 25, 2024ExcellentVerified ReviewReviewed in Florida on November 14, 2024Excellent.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on October 17, 2024There isn't enough communication to make a judgement.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oklahoma on October 16, 2024Great.Verified ReviewReviewed in Missouri on September 11, 2024Give them a chance.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on September 3, 2024The service is fine, but simply too high in price.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on October 3, 2025I've had a good experience with them. I've had no problems at all, just would like my payments to be cheaper.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on August 3, 2025My policy is too expensive for what it’s worth.Verified ReviewReviewed in Alabama on May 11, 2025The rates go up every time it's renewal time. I'm switching because I saved $110 with my new insurance company, Progressive!Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on April 28, 2025Everything was fine with National General until renewal time, when they hit me with a 44% increase.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on April 28, 2025Too expensive for me.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on April 25, 2025Over the past few years, they have skyrocketed the cost of insurance to where it is not practical nor sustainable, thus prompting a search for coverage elsewhere.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on April 17, 2025I haven't been with National General for long, but they have been very good to me concerning my accident.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kansas on March 30, 2025Too expensive!
National General policy transparency ratings vs. Liberty Mutual and The Hartford
National General has a policy transparency rating of 3.3 out of 5, ranking below The Hartford but slightly above Liberty Mutual. Customers view The Hartford as more transparent than National General and Liberty Mutual, earning a transparency score of 3.7 out of 5. Liberty Mutual has the lowest rating of the three from Insurify customers, at 3.3 out of 5.
The chart below gives more information about how customers rate transparency for these three insurance companies.
Company
Average Score
|National General
|3.3
|Liberty Mutual
|3.3
|The Hartford
|3.7
National General vs. Liberty Mutual, The Hartford, and Travelers
See how ratings from Insurify customers compare for National General, Liberty Mutual, The Hartford, and other insurers below.
Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify. These users complete an optional survey asking them to review their experience with their current insurance company and to rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.
National General Customer Reviews: Read what over 1,063 Insurify customers have to say about National General
The following reviews are from real Insurify customers who have recently been insured by National General.