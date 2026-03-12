Is Allstate a Good Insurance Company? Reviews From Over 9,570 Customers

Allstate has an overall score of 3.8 out of 5, with customers praising the company’s customer service and claims handling. Its average full-coverage rate is $144 per month.

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Allstate Insurance: Rated 3.8 out of 5 by customers

Category
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Average Score
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Overall experience rating3.8
Customer service3.8
Value3.3
Claims handling3.8
Coverage options3.8
Discounts3.8
Policy transparency3.6
Policy flexibility3.8
Quick Facts

  • Allstate overall user rating: 3.8 out of 5

  • Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for Allstate: 8.9 out of 10

  • NAIC complaint index: 1.00 (Industry average)

  • Average monthly full-coverage premium from Allstate: $144

Our take on Allstate insurance

Insurify gives Allstate a quality score of 8.9 out of 10. Overall, Insurify’s customers have mixed feelings about Allstate. Many user reviews highlight helpful customer service and quick claims resolution. But many reviews also mention communication breakdowns and difficulties reaching representatives.

Compared to competitors, Allstate’s rates fall in the middle of the pack, but Insurify reviewers give it a 3.3 out of 5 for its value for the money.

Allstate customer service reviews: Rated 3.8 out of 5

Allstate has a solid 3.8 out of 5 rating for customer service. Policyholders with a positive customer service experience focus on Allstate’s responsiveness and great agents. Negative reviews mention frustrating back-and-forths and unhelpful representatives.

Below are real reviews from Insurify customers about Allstate, broken down by those who had a positive experience and those who didn’t.

  • Sandra
    Verified Review
    Great Insurance Company
    Reviewed in Florida on March 12, 2026
    I have had Allstate since 1973, so I am really happy with my policy. No one else seems to meet the coverage and price.
    Alan
    Verified Review
    Feeling safe with Allstate
    Reviewed in South Carolina on March 12, 2026
    The Todd Darrah agency in Greenwood, SC has provided my wife and me with the best service I could ever expect. Allstate is by far the best insurer when it comes to not only getting the most for my money but also the safety provided by having Allstate is beyond compare!
    Jerome
    Verified Review
    Allstate
    Reviewed in Texas on March 12, 2026
    Excellent customer service
    Milton
    Verified Review
    How states actually control rates
    Reviewed in Georgia on March 11, 2026
    Same with any insurance company, it seems like the states you live in actually have control over the rates for insurance and not the actual drivers and their driving records.
    Beverly
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Ohio on March 11, 2026
    The price keeps going up.
    Warren
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Wisconsin on March 9, 2026
    No problems, the agent seems to be on top of everything.
    Lawrence
    Verified Review
    Lawrence E. Balsley Review
    Reviewed in Illinois on March 9, 2026
    Very good, but seems too expensive.
    Desiree
    Verified Review
    All Expensive at Allstate
    Reviewed in Utah on March 8, 2026
    Very good company, easy to talk to a live person, get answers to questions, and good customer service. However, they are expensive and have no loyalty for longevity with their company.
    Jay
    Verified Review
    Rate hikes every year
    Reviewed in Massachusetts on March 12, 2026
    I canceled Allstate due to rate hikes every year without a claim.
    Luis
    Verified Review
    Desperate for a Fair Rate
    Reviewed in Connecticut on March 11, 2026
    High price for state minimum coverage. I'm a very low-risk driver, no accidents for about 25 years. Never had a DUI.
    Roger
    Verified Review
    Good Coverage, But Expensive
    Reviewed in Texas on March 11, 2026
    Good coverage, but expensive. I only stayed with them because my homeowners insurance was cheaper after I got a new roof due to hail damage. It was a struggle, and I only got a new roof because my roofer was persistent.
    Nelda
    Verified Review
    Way too pricey for minimum coverage. I was paying almost $600 monthly for 2 vehicles. I thought all along I had full coverage for that price.
    Reviewed in Texas on March 9, 2026
    Way too pricey for minimum coverage. I was paying almost $600 monthly for 2 vehicles. I thought all along I had full coverage for that price.
    Denize
    Verified Review
    It's Okay - but there's better out there.
    Reviewed in Georgia on March 7, 2026
    Handling claims when you are not at fault is easy, but the agents are so overwhelmed with clients that getting to talk to one to get discounts or align on the policy is horrendous. You end up with their 24/7 customer service instead.
    William
    Verified Review
    Fair review
    Reviewed in Ohio on March 5, 2026
    Too expensive.
    Tom
    Verified Review
    Car insurance is a monopoly
    Reviewed in Texas on March 3, 2026
    Insurance is outrageously expensive. Try not to put teens on your policy.
    David
    Verified Review
    USAA is Easy
    Reviewed in Rhode Island on March 3, 2026
    I just started with USAA. It's too early to tell. Setting up the policy was very easy. There was no comment section, so I was disappointed with that. Otherwise, it was very easy to sign up online.

Allstate customer service reviews vs. State Farm and Progressive

Allstate’s customer service score of 3.8 out of 5 falls in the middle of State Farm and Progressive. State Farm has a rating of 4.2 out of 5, and Progressive has a rating of 3.2.

Here’s how Insurify customers rated these companies.

Company
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Average Score
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Allstate3.8
State Farm4.2
Progressive3.4

Allstate discounts reviews: Rated 3.8 out of 5

Overall, customers rate Allstate’s discount availability well, giving it a 3.8 out of 5. Customers note that discounts are better than expected. Negative reviews focus on discounts not being good enough to offset rising rates.

Here are real reviews from customers about Allstate’s discount offerings.

  • Christopher
    Verified Review
    Allstate Insurance
    Reviewed in West Virginia on March 7, 2026
    Better price, same coverages.
    Stephen
    Verified Review
    Happy customer
    Reviewed in Tennessee on March 6, 2026
    Excellent coverage, price, and customer service.
    Mary
    Verified Review
    Courtesy, Personal and Efficient!
    Reviewed in Kentucky on March 5, 2026
    My agent and the office have always been easy to talk to and provide a straight answer. Very helpful.
    John
    Verified Review
    Easy to deal with agent, answered all my questions.
    Reviewed in Illinois on March 1, 2026
    Very professional.
    Dan
    Verified Review
    Best Price
    Reviewed in Florida on February 25, 2026
    Best price.
    Concetta
    Verified Review
    Best Rates on Car Insurance & Homeowners
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on February 23, 2026
    I would recommend them to anyone because they have the best rates.
    Donald
    Verified Review
    Haunting
    Reviewed in Wisconsin on February 21, 2026
    Great customer service always returns phone calls immediately.
    Randollph
    Verified Review
    A Great Day in the Life of an Allstate Customer
    Reviewed in Massachusetts on February 20, 2026
    Customer service and the intelligence of Zac and staff are outstanding.
    Robert
    Verified Review
    Unfair Rate Hikes
    Reviewed in Indiana on March 10, 2026
    They raise their rates every 6 months.
    Lizzie
    Verified Review
    Overpriced and Overrated
    Reviewed in Arkansas on March 8, 2026
    Nothing wrong with Allstate. The cost is extremely high considering the coverage and age of the car. I am the only driver and I don't use it every day. I feel like we're being punished while driving. I drive for myself and others. Speed has nothing to do with driving fast and hitting the brakes hard. I hit my brakes to prevent running over drivers who pull in front of me or cut me off while changing lanes or stopping immediately in front of me. I speed to avoid being run over at times, depending on the circumstances. I have a hands-free phone.
    Michael
    Verified Review
    Unhappy Former Customer
    Reviewed in Georgia on March 6, 2026
    Not happy with Allstate; every six months my premiums go up significantly. They are great the first year you are with them, but after that, they really increase the rates! But then that is the way insurance companies play their game.
    Michelle
    Verified Review
    Stay away from Allstate
    Reviewed in Colorado on March 6, 2026
    Allstate is extremely expensive and very overpriced compared to most of their competitors! I got quoted the same coverage at all the top-rated carriers and they all were about half the cost in premiums compared to Allstate! I realized I should have shopped around way sooner instead of overpaying on my auto and condo for years with them. Money down the drain, lesson learned now. I asked my Allstate agent why they were so much more expensive than their competitors. The response was personal touch with local agents. State Farm and American Family have local agents too and are still half the costs. In so many words, the agent said the costs you pay in premiums go to paying the staff at the local agencies. I get that, but I’m paying for a product, not staff salaries! Allstate, pay your agents more, then your rates would probably align more with your competitors. You lost my business.
    Leslee
    Verified Review
    Basically satisfied with policy.
    Reviewed in Florida on March 2, 2026
    The experience has been very good; however, we feel like we need a policy that is more cost-effective.
    Mark
    Verified Review
    Sufficient
    Reviewed in Alabama on March 2, 2026
    It's still new, but I'm saving $170 per month compared to Allstate.
    Albert
    Verified Review
    Disappointed
    Reviewed in New York on March 2, 2026
    Coverage is great, as well as customer service. The problem is the price.
    Jitendra
    Verified Review
    It started out quite satisfactory. Things changed afterwards and I was not quite informed about
    Reviewed in New Jersey on March 2, 2026
    Check the coverage and the charges, including changes that can take place in the future based on your driving habits and any claims.

Allstate discounts reviews vs. State Farm and Progressive

Allstate and State Farm rank similarly for discounts according to user reviews left on Insurify. Progressive ranks lower than both.

Here’s how Insurify reviews rank Allstate against State Farm and Progressive for discounts.

Company
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Average Score
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Allstate3.8
State Farm3.9
Progressive3.4

Allstate claims handling reviews: Rated 3.8 out of 5

Allstate customers rate the company fairly well for claims handling, and it has a score of 3.8 out of 5. Common positive themes include quick claim resolutions and approvals. Negative themes highlight issues with communication and dissatisfaction with settlements.

Here’s what verified Allstate customers are saying about their claims experiences, according to reviews left on Insurify.

  • Karen
    Verified Review
    Allstate is horribly expensive. My agent got me in with a subsidiary of Allstate that was more affordable with better coverage!
    Reviewed in North Carolina on March 3, 2026
    Allstate is horribly expensive. My agent got me in with a subsidiary of Allstate that was more affordable with better coverage!
    Stephen
    Verified Review
    Allstate Charged More Than Double Geico for Same Coverages
    Reviewed in California on March 2, 2026
    I left Allstate to go to Geico.
    Joseph
    Verified Review
    Rising Rates, Zero Loyalty Considerations
    Reviewed in Florida on March 1, 2026
    They have been a good company for paying out on claims, but loyalty gets nothing in consideration to rates. I have been with them since 1982 and my rates are through the roof. They are always raising and NEVER offering a lower rate. I’m curious how much of my rate goes to agent commission.
    Ralph
    Verified Review
    Why Should You Change?
    Reviewed in Georgia on March 1, 2026
    Been somewhat slow in communication.
    Dan
    Verified Review
    The representative was helpful
    Reviewed in Tennessee on February 28, 2026
    The insurance is expensive.
    Miriam
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Louisiana on February 27, 2026
    I've been with Allstate for over 40 years. They must be doing something right.
    Pamela
    Verified Review
    Satisfied
    Reviewed in Texas on February 27, 2026
    Affordable
    Donald
    Verified Review
    Allstate reps are customer caring and honest.
    Reviewed in Texas on February 24, 2026
    Consider Allstate coverage as a good deal.
    Diane
    Verified Review
    Unhappy customer!
    Reviewed in Alabama on March 11, 2026
    I think it is far too high. I drive a 2009 Chevy Malibu. I drive less than fifty miles a week, if that much. I only drive locally for food, gas, and necessities. I don’t drive after dark. My son and friend drive me to most of my medical appointments.
    Ethan
    Verified Review
    I am not happy with Allstate's spending on advertising
    Reviewed in Georgia on March 3, 2026
    The price of my car insurance kept going up each year. There are no discounts for senior citizens, no discounts for speeding tickets, and no discounts for safe driving without car wrecks.
    Sara
    Verified Review
    Don't Choose Allstate
    Reviewed in Arizona on March 3, 2026
    With Allstate, there's no accident forgiveness. If you're about to get in an accident, make it a big one because they'll raise your rate the next day.
    Ronald
    Verified Review
    Is anyone better?
    Reviewed in California on March 1, 2026
    They have been cheaper than most and the coverages are better. I would like to know why my policy is raised and not lowered every year, but it is still cheaper with better coverages. I don't have any tickets, DUIs, or accidents.
    Carolyn
    Verified Review
    Great customer service but rates are very high.
    Reviewed in Georgia on February 23, 2026
    I recently changed coverage because their rates are so high. Their customer service is excellent.
    Linda
    Verified Review
    Hidden Policy Agenda
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on February 22, 2026
    Find out the hidden information that they don’t explain from the beginning regarding policy increases if you don’t sign up for their discount program called Drive Wise. This program monitors your driving, and you have to drive a certain number of miles within their time period to get the discount. When you meet the required miles, you receive a discount, which takes six months for them to apply to your bill.
    Melvin
    Verified Review
    Adequate
    Reviewed in Georgia on February 14, 2026
    Being retired, I don't drive nearly as much or as often as I used to. After talking with my insurance company, I still cannot get a discount or even a military discount. They were not willing to negotiate for lower rates.
    Roger
    Verified Review
    Just Average
    Reviewed in Texas on February 13, 2026
    Just average rates, especially high for low mileage drivers.

Allstate claims handling reviews vs. State Farm and Progressive

State Farm ranks the best for claims handling compared to Allstate and Progressive.

Take a look at how Insurify’s users feel about these companies’ claims handling.

Company
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Average Score
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Allstate3.8
State Farm4.1
Progressive3.3

Allstate value for money reviews: Rated 3.3 out of 5

When you’re deciding on your insurance company, its value for money is one of the most important factors to consider. Allstate ranks well and has a 3.3 out of 5. But many Insurify reviewers mention feeling price hikes have outpaced value additions in the last few years.

Here are positive and negative reviews about Allstate’s value for money from Insurify customers.

  • Garen
    Verified Review
    All-State's are ridiculous!
    Reviewed in Georgia on February 28, 2026
    Just got Progressive, so we'll see, but I did get a great rate with them.
    Princewill
    Verified Review
    Lower insurance discounts for seniors
    Reviewed in Virginia on February 21, 2026
    Allstate operates excellently but does not consider senior citizens for discounts.
    Ann
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on February 21, 2026
    Very professional and knowledgeable.
    Rick
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Oklahoma on February 18, 2026
    Everything was good. I haven’t had any accidents.
    Josephine
    Verified Review
    I have had no issues with Allstate
    Reviewed in Florida on February 14, 2026
    I wish it included full roadside assistance like State Farm is offering at $158.00!
    Rose Marie
    Verified Review
    I have no problems. I don’t need them often, but I always know I can count on them when I do. Hey! Like a good neighbor!
    Reviewed in Virginia on February 13, 2026
    I have no problems. I don’t need them often, but I always know I can count on them when I do. Hey! Like a good neighbor!
    Norman
    Verified Review
    This is the best I could get in insurance. $3,200 for 6 months on 3 vehicles: a 2026 Sportage, a 2023 Rav4, and a 2020 Nissan Rogue.
    Reviewed in Georgia on February 8, 2026
    This is the best I could get in insurance. $3,200 for 6 months on 3 vehicles: a 2026 Sportage, a 2023 Rav4, and a 2020 Nissan Rogue.
    William
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Florida on February 6, 2026
    A bit too high for the coverage and miles I drive.
    David
    Verified Review
    Allstate Review
    Reviewed in North Carolina on March 8, 2026
    Expensive for pleasure rating and good driving record. Shop around.
    William
    Verified Review
    Captain Snack
    Reviewed in Georgia on March 4, 2026
    I saved money initially by bundling, but due to a price increase, I had to leave them and found a better rate elsewhere.
    William
    Verified Review
    Bad assistance during a flood
    Reviewed in Texas on February 26, 2026
    Very disappointed in how they acted after a flood in Conroe, TX. They did okay, but when there was an issue with a flatbed truck you sent that caused some driveway damage, they did not help me at all!
    Willie
    Verified Review
    Watch Your Steps with These So-Called Good Insurance Companies
    Reviewed in Kentucky on February 25, 2026
    They didn’t help me get my deductible back from the other insurance at fault. They increased my insurance rates even though I don’t have any tickets or accidents. I can't get in touch with my agent.
    Linda
    Verified Review
    Go somewhere else.
    Reviewed in Indiana on February 22, 2026
    Don't assume correct information will be part of your policy. I had to correct my address and phone number twice. The ID restoration policy never appeared on my policy page. Not everyone who answered the phone could see this policy either. I had the credit bill as proof, but no proof from the insurance that I had it. It wasn't until a year later and several phone calls that I found someone who could confirm that indeed I had this protection. I am changing companies next month.
    Patricia
    Verified Review
    Price fair, but claim process difficult
    Reviewed in Texas on February 17, 2026
    The price was right; however, when I needed to file a claim, it became a nightmare.
    Joe
    Verified Review
    Allstate is not locally competitive.
    Reviewed in Florida on February 14, 2026
    Great insurance company but just too expensive for our vehicles and real properties!
    Donald
    Verified Review
    Allstate Car Insurance
    Reviewed in New Jersey on February 12, 2026
    Good service. Policy price just kept gradually going up.

Allstate value for money reviews vs. State Farm and Progressive

Most customers reviewing value for money are generally dissatisfied with the frequency of price hikes across the board. Allstate’s reviews are generally more positive than those for Progressive, but less positive than those for State Farm.

Here’s how the three companies stack up against one another.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Score
sort ascsort desc
Allstate3.3
State Farm3.7
Progressive3.0

Allstate policy transparency reviews: Rated 3.6 out of 5

For policy transparency, Allstate has a rating of 3.6 out of 5. Insurify customers who rate Allstate highly often cite clear communication, especially when an agent walks them through the policy. Customers who rate it poorly more often report confusion about their coverage, along with frustration over non-renewals and rate hikes.

Below are verified reviews from Insurify customers.

  • Mark
    Verified Review
    My HAPPY Allstate experience.
    Reviewed in Indiana on March 1, 2026
    I would recommend the Gabe Green Allstate Agency in Carmel, IN to my friends in Indiana.
    Judy
    Verified Review
    Good Experience
    Reviewed in Louisiana on February 20, 2026
    I did not have any issues with my car while being insured with Allstate.
    Donald
    Verified Review
    Personalized customer service has its value.
    Reviewed in Florida on February 15, 2026
    I've been with Allstate for over 30 years.
    Jorge
    Verified Review
    Expensive Right Now
    Reviewed in South Carolina on February 14, 2026
    The insurance is currently expensive.
    Greg
    Verified Review
    Good to Have
    Reviewed in Texas on February 10, 2026
    Doing the job on time.
    Mary
    Verified Review
    Allstate is great!
    Reviewed in Texas on February 6, 2026
    Our experience with Allstate has been great. People are friendly and helpful.
    Matthew
    Verified Review
    Happy Allstate customer
    Reviewed in Florida on February 5, 2026
    I've had Allstate for years. They provide good customer service and are helpful. I had one claim and it was paid promptly.
    Lisa
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Illinois on February 3, 2026
    Everything is excellent, but I feel I pay too much.
    Dennis
    Verified Review
    Overpriced
    Reviewed in Indiana on February 28, 2026
    The insurance rates are too high for the coverage provided.
    Barry
    Verified Review
    Not Happy
    Reviewed in New Jersey on February 27, 2026
    The premium has increased by 40% in one year and has more than doubled over four years.
    Joyce A
    Verified Review
    Poor Insurance Company for Their Clients
    Reviewed in Georgia on February 23, 2026
    From an accident that I had, which was not my fault, I felt like they lowballed my settlement for the vehicle. They told me the other insurer would not pay more than that, even if their driver was at fault. I believe I could’ve gotten more money. The adjuster told me that I cannot get more money because it had a new rebuilt engine in it 45 days before and a rebuilt transmission 45 days before that. It had to be 30 days or less. I feel like I was ripped off, and how could I recommend them if this is the way my insurer is going to handle me?
    Lisset
    Verified Review
    Never use Allstate
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on February 23, 2026
    They told me that I would save a lot of money, but 6 months later the prices increased significantly, and a year later the prices skyrocketed. I will never use Allstate again. It doesn't matter if you are a safe driver or not; they only want more money.
    Sharon
    Verified Review
    Working with Local Agents is Helpful!
    Reviewed in Ohio on February 21, 2026
    All companies have high rates, but Allstate offers many credits for good drivers. We have had no tickets or accidents in years and we appreciate receiving credit and lower premiums for our diligence. Also, we like speaking with a local office instead of searching online.
    Constance
    Verified Review
    Taking Full Advantage of a Loyal Customer
    Reviewed in Texas on February 21, 2026
    My current insurer is Allstate. I had an unfortunate year in 2024. A dog ran in front of us and did major damage to our front end. A few short weeks later, an 18-wheeler blew a rear dual tire that hit our Jeep and caused us to spin and slam into a guardrail. Neither accident was our fault nor could they be avoided. The consequence was that our premiums have almost tripled and continue to rise. They know it will be difficult for us to change policies. Our credit rating is not exceptional due to a limited income and the huge rise in premiums and other bills. As soon as I can change insurance carriers, I will. No customer loyalty. I had never missed a premium.
    Frank
    Verified Review
    Insurance Policy
    Reviewed in Virginia on February 17, 2026
    The policy is expensive and the rates are too high.
    Sharon
    Verified Review
    Allstate Insurance
    Reviewed in New Jersey on February 16, 2026
    Shopping around NJ, Allstate is the highest. I have no DUIs and no accidents in the last 3 years, yet my insurance is too high. I’m looking around for an alternative company.

Allstate policy transparency reviews vs. State Farm and Progressive

Allstate sits in the middle when it comes to transparency. Allstate ranks just below State Farm, and Progressive lags behind.

Here’s how Insurify customers rank these companies for policy transparency.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Score
sort ascsort desc
Allstate3.6
State Farm3.8
Progressive3.1

Allstate vs. State Farm, Progressive, and GEICO

Overall, customers rate Allstate highly. The company has affordable rates, solid customer service, and decent discounts compared to competitors like State Farm and Progressive.

Here’s how Allstate stacks up against other major insurers.

Data in this table has been sourced from Insurify’s users who have indicated they are insured with the listed providers

  • Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify. These users complete an optional survey asking them to review their experience with their current insurance company and to rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.

Allstate customer reviews: Read what over 9,570 Insurify customers have to say about Allstate

Here are the most recent Allstate reviews from over 9,570 Insurify customers.

James
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in Colorado on February 27, 2026
Find the coverage you want or need at the lowest price.
Ronald
Verified Review
Good service. Bad price.
Reviewed in Maryland on February 16, 2026
Good service. The cost is high. No accident forgiveness.
Nancy
Verified Review
Shopping around
Reviewed in Louisiana on February 16, 2026
I love Allstate, but they are too expensive for me. I’m on a fixed income now and have to find a cheaper insurance company.
Pat
Verified Review
Allstate Alright!
Reviewed in Michigan on February 12, 2026
Don’t fall for the umbrella policy; hold out for better coverage.
Bradley
Verified Review
Priced out of my policy
Reviewed in California on February 9, 2026
Way too expensive. My cars get older, depreciate, and my policy goes up?
Jeannette
Verified Review
Rates on insurance
Reviewed in Alabama on February 9, 2026
Their rates are okay, but I wish I could do better.
Dean
Verified Review
Good insurance
Reviewed in Illinois on February 8, 2026
So far, it's been great. I just wish my auto rates were lower since they're all older vehicles.
Richard
Verified Review
High rates
Reviewed in Arizona on February 8, 2026
Great company. Premiums are a little too much, especially when you have no claims, ever.
Walter
Verified Review
Poor
Reviewed in South Carolina on March 12, 2026
Same coverage, much cheaper.
Michael
Verified Review
Allstate Rate Increase
Reviewed in New York on March 11, 2026
Lousy. No accidents, no tickets, no claims, but my rate jumped another $100 a month with no explanation.
John
Verified Review
They gave me a rate that was great, but after 6 months it was more than what I was paying before. I was told it wouldn't increase. I'm going to shop for other insurance.
Reviewed in Washington on March 9, 2026
They gave me a rate that was great, but after 6 months it was more than what I was paying before. I was told it wouldn't increase. I'm going to shop for other insurance.
Mattie
Verified Review
Disappointed
Reviewed in Georgia on March 6, 2026
I don't like the fact that Allstate raised my car insurance. Also, there were some add-ons without my consent. Since the add-ons, my insurance has gone up. I was told when I first applied for insurance that my insurance would decrease, but it has not. I am so disappointed with Allstate. Their agents are very unprofessional; they argue back and forth. I made a very bad mistake choosing Allstate as my insurance carrier, and I will never recommend them to any of my friends or family members. My son tried to warn me about Allstate; I just wish I had listened.
Sam
Verified Review
Avoid Allstate
Reviewed in Connecticut on March 3, 2026
Don't use Allstate. They overcharge and are not honest about rates or refunds.
Mark
Verified Review
Esurance/Allstate is a Joke
Reviewed in Illinois on March 3, 2026
Stay away from Esurance. They increased my premium significantly after a slight fender bender, despite having no claims for 11 years.
Kenneth
Verified Review
Smug People Working in One Office
Reviewed in Florida on March 2, 2026
Allstate has a terrible crew. I never see the owner of the place, a smug guy that I don’t trust. Their prices are exceptionally high for nothing gained. I'm ready to find a new company to give my business to.
Ivan
Verified Review
Do Not Use Allstate
Reviewed in California on February 24, 2026
Allstate is not a good insurance company. I would not recommend them to anyone as they keep raising their prices every year, and by a lot. Not just mine, but everyone I know who uses them has experienced this.

Sara Getman
Written bySara GetmanAssociate Editor
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

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