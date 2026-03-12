Allstate Insurance: Rated 3.8 out of 5 by customers
Category
Average Score
|Overall experience rating
|3.8
|Customer service
|3.8
|Value
|3.3
|Claims handling
|3.8
|Coverage options
|3.8
|Discounts
|3.8
|Policy transparency
|3.6
|Policy flexibility
|3.8
Allstate overall user rating: 3.8 out of 5
Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for Allstate: 8.9 out of 10
NAIC complaint index: 1.00 (Industry average)
Average monthly full-coverage premium from Allstate: $144
Our take on Allstate insurance
Insurify gives Allstate a quality score of 8.9 out of 10. Overall, Insurify’s customers have mixed feelings about Allstate. Many user reviews highlight helpful customer service and quick claims resolution. But many reviews also mention communication breakdowns and difficulties reaching representatives.
Compared to competitors, Allstate’s rates fall in the middle of the pack, but Insurify reviewers give it a 3.3 out of 5 for its value for the money.
Allstate customer service reviews: Rated 3.8 out of 5
Allstate has a solid 3.8 out of 5 rating for customer service. Policyholders with a positive customer service experience focus on Allstate’s responsiveness and great agents. Negative reviews mention frustrating back-and-forths and unhelpful representatives.
Below are real reviews from Insurify customers about Allstate, broken down by those who had a positive experience and those who didn’t.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 12, 2026I have had Allstate since 1973, so I am really happy with my policy. No one else seems to meet the coverage and price.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Carolina on March 12, 2026The Todd Darrah agency in Greenwood, SC has provided my wife and me with the best service I could ever expect. Allstate is by far the best insurer when it comes to not only getting the most for my money but also the safety provided by having Allstate is beyond compare!Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on March 12, 2026Excellent customer serviceVerified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on March 11, 2026Same with any insurance company, it seems like the states you live in actually have control over the rates for insurance and not the actual drivers and their driving records.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on March 11, 2026The price keeps going up.Verified ReviewReviewed in Wisconsin on March 9, 2026No problems, the agent seems to be on top of everything.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on March 9, 2026Very good, but seems too expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Utah on March 8, 2026Very good company, easy to talk to a live person, get answers to questions, and good customer service. However, they are expensive and have no loyalty for longevity with their company.Verified ReviewReviewed in Massachusetts on March 12, 2026I canceled Allstate due to rate hikes every year without a claim.Verified ReviewReviewed in Connecticut on March 11, 2026High price for state minimum coverage. I'm a very low-risk driver, no accidents for about 25 years. Never had a DUI.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on March 11, 2026Good coverage, but expensive. I only stayed with them because my homeowners insurance was cheaper after I got a new roof due to hail damage. It was a struggle, and I only got a new roof because my roofer was persistent.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on March 9, 2026Way too pricey for minimum coverage. I was paying almost $600 monthly for 2 vehicles. I thought all along I had full coverage for that price.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on March 7, 2026Handling claims when you are not at fault is easy, but the agents are so overwhelmed with clients that getting to talk to one to get discounts or align on the policy is horrendous. You end up with their 24/7 customer service instead.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on March 5, 2026Too expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on March 3, 2026Insurance is outrageously expensive. Try not to put teens on your policy.Verified ReviewReviewed in Rhode Island on March 3, 2026I just started with USAA. It's too early to tell. Setting up the policy was very easy. There was no comment section, so I was disappointed with that. Otherwise, it was very easy to sign up online.
Allstate customer service reviews vs. State Farm and Progressive
Allstate’s customer service score of 3.8 out of 5 falls in the middle of State Farm and Progressive. State Farm has a rating of 4.2 out of 5, and Progressive has a rating of 3.2.
Here’s how Insurify customers rated these companies.
Company
Average Score
|Allstate
|3.8
|State Farm
|4.2
|Progressive
|3.4
Allstate discounts reviews: Rated 3.8 out of 5
Overall, customers rate Allstate’s discount availability well, giving it a 3.8 out of 5. Customers note that discounts are better than expected. Negative reviews focus on discounts not being good enough to offset rising rates.
Here are real reviews from customers about Allstate’s discount offerings.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in West Virginia on March 7, 2026Better price, same coverages.Verified ReviewReviewed in Tennessee on March 6, 2026Excellent coverage, price, and customer service.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kentucky on March 5, 2026My agent and the office have always been easy to talk to and provide a straight answer. Very helpful.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on March 1, 2026Very professional.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on February 25, 2026Best price.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on February 23, 2026I would recommend them to anyone because they have the best rates.Verified ReviewReviewed in Wisconsin on February 21, 2026Great customer service always returns phone calls immediately.Verified ReviewReviewed in Massachusetts on February 20, 2026Customer service and the intelligence of Zac and staff are outstanding.Verified ReviewReviewed in Indiana on March 10, 2026They raise their rates every 6 months.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arkansas on March 8, 2026Nothing wrong with Allstate. The cost is extremely high considering the coverage and age of the car. I am the only driver and I don't use it every day. I feel like we're being punished while driving. I drive for myself and others. Speed has nothing to do with driving fast and hitting the brakes hard. I hit my brakes to prevent running over drivers who pull in front of me or cut me off while changing lanes or stopping immediately in front of me. I speed to avoid being run over at times, depending on the circumstances. I have a hands-free phone.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on March 6, 2026Not happy with Allstate; every six months my premiums go up significantly. They are great the first year you are with them, but after that, they really increase the rates! But then that is the way insurance companies play their game.Verified ReviewReviewed in Colorado on March 6, 2026Allstate is extremely expensive and very overpriced compared to most of their competitors! I got quoted the same coverage at all the top-rated carriers and they all were about half the cost in premiums compared to Allstate! I realized I should have shopped around way sooner instead of overpaying on my auto and condo for years with them. Money down the drain, lesson learned now. I asked my Allstate agent why they were so much more expensive than their competitors. The response was personal touch with local agents. State Farm and American Family have local agents too and are still half the costs. In so many words, the agent said the costs you pay in premiums go to paying the staff at the local agencies. I get that, but I’m paying for a product, not staff salaries! Allstate, pay your agents more, then your rates would probably align more with your competitors. You lost my business.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 2, 2026The experience has been very good; however, we feel like we need a policy that is more cost-effective.Verified ReviewReviewed in Alabama on March 2, 2026It's still new, but I'm saving $170 per month compared to Allstate.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on March 2, 2026Coverage is great, as well as customer service. The problem is the price.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on March 2, 2026Check the coverage and the charges, including changes that can take place in the future based on your driving habits and any claims.
Allstate discounts reviews vs. State Farm and Progressive
Allstate and State Farm rank similarly for discounts according to user reviews left on Insurify. Progressive ranks lower than both.
Here’s how Insurify reviews rank Allstate against State Farm and Progressive for discounts.
Company
Average Score
|Allstate
|3.8
|State Farm
|3.9
|Progressive
|3.4
Allstate claims handling reviews: Rated 3.8 out of 5
Allstate customers rate the company fairly well for claims handling, and it has a score of 3.8 out of 5. Common positive themes include quick claim resolutions and approvals. Negative themes highlight issues with communication and dissatisfaction with settlements.
Here’s what verified Allstate customers are saying about their claims experiences, according to reviews left on Insurify.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on March 3, 2026Allstate is horribly expensive. My agent got me in with a subsidiary of Allstate that was more affordable with better coverage!Verified ReviewReviewed in California on March 2, 2026I left Allstate to go to Geico.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 1, 2026They have been a good company for paying out on claims, but loyalty gets nothing in consideration to rates. I have been with them since 1982 and my rates are through the roof. They are always raising and NEVER offering a lower rate. I’m curious how much of my rate goes to agent commission.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on March 1, 2026Been somewhat slow in communication.Verified ReviewReviewed in Tennessee on February 28, 2026The insurance is expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Louisiana on February 27, 2026I've been with Allstate for over 40 years. They must be doing something right.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on February 27, 2026AffordableVerified ReviewReviewed in Texas on February 24, 2026Consider Allstate coverage as a good deal.Verified ReviewReviewed in Alabama on March 11, 2026I think it is far too high. I drive a 2009 Chevy Malibu. I drive less than fifty miles a week, if that much. I only drive locally for food, gas, and necessities. I don’t drive after dark. My son and friend drive me to most of my medical appointments.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on March 3, 2026The price of my car insurance kept going up each year. There are no discounts for senior citizens, no discounts for speeding tickets, and no discounts for safe driving without car wrecks.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on March 3, 2026With Allstate, there's no accident forgiveness. If you're about to get in an accident, make it a big one because they'll raise your rate the next day.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on March 1, 2026They have been cheaper than most and the coverages are better. I would like to know why my policy is raised and not lowered every year, but it is still cheaper with better coverages. I don't have any tickets, DUIs, or accidents.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on February 23, 2026I recently changed coverage because their rates are so high. Their customer service is excellent.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on February 22, 2026Find out the hidden information that they don’t explain from the beginning regarding policy increases if you don’t sign up for their discount program called Drive Wise. This program monitors your driving, and you have to drive a certain number of miles within their time period to get the discount. When you meet the required miles, you receive a discount, which takes six months for them to apply to your bill.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on February 14, 2026Being retired, I don't drive nearly as much or as often as I used to. After talking with my insurance company, I still cannot get a discount or even a military discount. They were not willing to negotiate for lower rates.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on February 13, 2026Just average rates, especially high for low mileage drivers.
Allstate claims handling reviews vs. State Farm and Progressive
State Farm ranks the best for claims handling compared to Allstate and Progressive.
Take a look at how Insurify’s users feel about these companies’ claims handling.
Company
Average Score
|Allstate
|3.8
|State Farm
|4.1
|Progressive
|3.3
Allstate value for money reviews: Rated 3.3 out of 5
When you’re deciding on your insurance company, its value for money is one of the most important factors to consider. Allstate ranks well and has a 3.3 out of 5. But many Insurify reviewers mention feeling price hikes have outpaced value additions in the last few years.
Here are positive and negative reviews about Allstate’s value for money from Insurify customers.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on February 28, 2026Just got Progressive, so we'll see, but I did get a great rate with them.Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on February 21, 2026Allstate operates excellently but does not consider senior citizens for discounts.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on February 21, 2026Very professional and knowledgeable.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oklahoma on February 18, 2026Everything was good. I haven’t had any accidents.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on February 14, 2026I wish it included full roadside assistance like State Farm is offering at $158.00!Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on February 13, 2026I have no problems. I don’t need them often, but I always know I can count on them when I do. Hey! Like a good neighbor!Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on February 8, 2026This is the best I could get in insurance. $3,200 for 6 months on 3 vehicles: a 2026 Sportage, a 2023 Rav4, and a 2020 Nissan Rogue.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on February 6, 2026A bit too high for the coverage and miles I drive.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on March 8, 2026Expensive for pleasure rating and good driving record. Shop around.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on March 4, 2026I saved money initially by bundling, but due to a price increase, I had to leave them and found a better rate elsewhere.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on February 26, 2026Very disappointed in how they acted after a flood in Conroe, TX. They did okay, but when there was an issue with a flatbed truck you sent that caused some driveway damage, they did not help me at all!Verified ReviewReviewed in Kentucky on February 25, 2026They didn’t help me get my deductible back from the other insurance at fault. They increased my insurance rates even though I don’t have any tickets or accidents. I can't get in touch with my agent.Verified ReviewReviewed in Indiana on February 22, 2026Don't assume correct information will be part of your policy. I had to correct my address and phone number twice. The ID restoration policy never appeared on my policy page. Not everyone who answered the phone could see this policy either. I had the credit bill as proof, but no proof from the insurance that I had it. It wasn't until a year later and several phone calls that I found someone who could confirm that indeed I had this protection. I am changing companies next month.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on February 17, 2026The price was right; however, when I needed to file a claim, it became a nightmare.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on February 14, 2026Great insurance company but just too expensive for our vehicles and real properties!Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on February 12, 2026Good service. Policy price just kept gradually going up.
Allstate value for money reviews vs. State Farm and Progressive
Most customers reviewing value for money are generally dissatisfied with the frequency of price hikes across the board. Allstate’s reviews are generally more positive than those for Progressive, but less positive than those for State Farm.
Here’s how the three companies stack up against one another.
Company
Average Score
|Allstate
|3.3
|State Farm
|3.7
|Progressive
|3.0
Allstate policy transparency reviews: Rated 3.6 out of 5
For policy transparency, Allstate has a rating of 3.6 out of 5. Insurify customers who rate Allstate highly often cite clear communication, especially when an agent walks them through the policy. Customers who rate it poorly more often report confusion about their coverage, along with frustration over non-renewals and rate hikes.
Below are verified reviews from Insurify customers.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Indiana on March 1, 2026I would recommend the Gabe Green Allstate Agency in Carmel, IN to my friends in Indiana.Verified ReviewReviewed in Louisiana on February 20, 2026I did not have any issues with my car while being insured with Allstate.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on February 15, 2026I've been with Allstate for over 30 years.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Carolina on February 14, 2026The insurance is currently expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on February 10, 2026Doing the job on time.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on February 6, 2026Our experience with Allstate has been great. People are friendly and helpful.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on February 5, 2026I've had Allstate for years. They provide good customer service and are helpful. I had one claim and it was paid promptly.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on February 3, 2026Everything is excellent, but I feel I pay too much.Verified ReviewReviewed in Indiana on February 28, 2026The insurance rates are too high for the coverage provided.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on February 27, 2026The premium has increased by 40% in one year and has more than doubled over four years.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on February 23, 2026From an accident that I had, which was not my fault, I felt like they lowballed my settlement for the vehicle. They told me the other insurer would not pay more than that, even if their driver was at fault. I believe I could’ve gotten more money. The adjuster told me that I cannot get more money because it had a new rebuilt engine in it 45 days before and a rebuilt transmission 45 days before that. It had to be 30 days or less. I feel like I was ripped off, and how could I recommend them if this is the way my insurer is going to handle me?Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on February 23, 2026They told me that I would save a lot of money, but 6 months later the prices increased significantly, and a year later the prices skyrocketed. I will never use Allstate again. It doesn't matter if you are a safe driver or not; they only want more money.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on February 21, 2026All companies have high rates, but Allstate offers many credits for good drivers. We have had no tickets or accidents in years and we appreciate receiving credit and lower premiums for our diligence. Also, we like speaking with a local office instead of searching online.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on February 21, 2026My current insurer is Allstate. I had an unfortunate year in 2024. A dog ran in front of us and did major damage to our front end. A few short weeks later, an 18-wheeler blew a rear dual tire that hit our Jeep and caused us to spin and slam into a guardrail. Neither accident was our fault nor could they be avoided. The consequence was that our premiums have almost tripled and continue to rise. They know it will be difficult for us to change policies. Our credit rating is not exceptional due to a limited income and the huge rise in premiums and other bills. As soon as I can change insurance carriers, I will. No customer loyalty. I had never missed a premium.Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on February 17, 2026The policy is expensive and the rates are too high.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on February 16, 2026Shopping around NJ, Allstate is the highest. I have no DUIs and no accidents in the last 3 years, yet my insurance is too high. I’m looking around for an alternative company.
Allstate policy transparency reviews vs. State Farm and Progressive
Allstate sits in the middle when it comes to transparency. Allstate ranks just below State Farm, and Progressive lags behind.
Here’s how Insurify customers rank these companies for policy transparency.
Company
Average Score
|Allstate
|3.6
|State Farm
|3.8
|Progressive
|3.1
Allstate vs. State Farm, Progressive, and GEICO
Overall, customers rate Allstate highly. The company has affordable rates, solid customer service, and decent discounts compared to competitors like State Farm and Progressive.
Here’s how Allstate stacks up against other major insurers.
Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify. These users complete an optional survey asking them to review their experience with their current insurance company and to rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.
Allstate customer reviews: Read what over 9,570 Insurify customers have to say about Allstate
Here are the most recent Allstate reviews from over 9,570 Insurify customers.