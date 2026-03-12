Walter Verified Review Poor Reviewed in South Carolina on March 12, 2026 Same coverage, much cheaper.

Michael Verified Review Allstate Rate Increase Reviewed in New York on March 11, 2026 Lousy. No accidents, no tickets, no claims, but my rate jumped another $100 a month with no explanation.

John Verified Review They gave me a rate that was great, but after 6 months it was more than what I was paying before. I was told it wouldn't increase. I'm going to shop for other insurance. Reviewed in Washington on March 9, 2026 They gave me a rate that was great, but after 6 months it was more than what I was paying before. I was told it wouldn't increase. I'm going to shop for other insurance.

Mattie Verified Review Disappointed Reviewed in Georgia on March 6, 2026 I don't like the fact that Allstate raised my car insurance. Also, there were some add-ons without my consent. Since the add-ons, my insurance has gone up. I was told when I first applied for insurance that my insurance would decrease, but it has not. I am so disappointed with Allstate. Their agents are very unprofessional; they argue back and forth. I made a very bad mistake choosing Allstate as my insurance carrier, and I will never recommend them to any of my friends or family members. My son tried to warn me about Allstate; I just wish I had listened.

Sam Verified Review Avoid Allstate Reviewed in Connecticut on March 3, 2026 Don't use Allstate. They overcharge and are not honest about rates or refunds.

Mark Verified Review Esurance/Allstate is a Joke Reviewed in Illinois on March 3, 2026 Stay away from Esurance. They increased my premium significantly after a slight fender bender, despite having no claims for 11 years.

Kenneth Verified Review Smug People Working in One Office Reviewed in Florida on March 2, 2026 Allstate has a terrible crew. I never see the owner of the place, a smug guy that I don’t trust. Their prices are exceptionally high for nothing gained. I'm ready to find a new company to give my business to.