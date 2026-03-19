The General Insurance: Rated 3.3 out of 5 by customers
Category
Average Score
|Overall experience rating
|3.3
|Customer service
|3.1
|Value
|3.0
|Claims handling
|3.1
|Coverage options
|3.0
|Discounts
|3.0
|Policy transparency
|3.1
|Policy flexibility
|3.3
The General overall user rating: 3.3 out of 5
Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for The General: 7.1 out of 10
NAIC complaint index: 4.68 (Above average)
Average monthly premium from The General: $179
Our take on The General insurance
Insurify gives The General a quality score of 7.1 out of 10. Overall, customer reviews of The General are largely mixed. Customers who are happy with The General describe a timely claims process with helpful support. But customers dissatisfied with The General highlight a lack of available discounts and frustration around policy changes, with rate increases that offset any potential savings.
Insurify’s customers with policies through The General give the company an overall customer service rating of 3.1 out of 5.
The General customer service reviews: Rated 3.1 out of 5
Insurify customers with policies from The General rate the insurer 3.1 out of 5 for its customer service. Customers who left positive reviews mention prompt service from knowledgeable agents. But customers leaving negative reviews for The General’s customer service commonly highlight difficulties getting issues resolved quickly and customer service that can seem unfriendly at times.
Below are reviews from The General customers that highlight both positive and negative experiences with the insurer.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on March 16, 2026They gave me low monthly insurance payments.Verified ReviewReviewed in Indiana on March 2, 2026I love The General. I just believe that the rates should go down if you don’t have an accident.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oklahoma on February 27, 2026Phone apps make everything easier.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on February 23, 2026Easy to set up and manage online with automated payments.Verified ReviewReviewed in Alabama on February 12, 2026The customer service rep was amazing! Overall, it was okay!Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on December 7, 2025Best coverage and great value!Verified PurchaseReviewed in Ohio on December 2, 2025It's been great! I got my insurance lowered from $230 to $100 a month by switching to The General.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on October 30, 2025Great prices and discounts.Verified ReviewReviewed in Missouri on March 17, 2026The rates are too high. I did a quote online and found a quote $25 less than what I'm currently paying. I've never even talked to an agent; it was set up through an online consultant.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on March 16, 2026I just got my first policy a year ago this month, and my premium is a great price. I've seen others say they have lower prices, but down the road, it's never true. So, to me, I'm satisfied.Verified ReviewReviewed in Iowa on March 7, 2026It started at $34, and two weeks later, it went up to $71 per month.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Colorado on December 27, 2025They need to lower the prices.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on November 30, 2025I'm still shopping. I just can't see paying that amount for liability. Sure, I've had a few tickets, but they don't have accident forgiveness.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on November 20, 2025Our experience has been somewhat okay. However, it is very expensive. If I had the time, I'd look for something else.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Utah on October 30, 2025I wouldn't recommend it to any of my friends. I bought my policy on the 29th of the month, and two weeks later, I'm getting a bill telling me that my payment is due. I called to try to get my payment date changed because it shouldn't have come due until the 29th of the next month. They told me it was going to cost me to change my due date. The closest they could get me to the 29th of the month was the 28th. Anything further than that, I would have had to pay for it to be changed.Verified ReviewReviewed in Colorado on October 1, 2025They do what they promise on all coverage.
The General customer service ratings vs. AAA and USAA
The General holds a customer service rating of 3.0 out of 5, trailing both AAA and USAA. Insurify customers give a customer service rating of 4.4 out of 5 to AAA and 4.9 out of 5 to USAA.
USAA customers applaud the insurer’s service-first approach. AAA scores similarly to USAA, though customers mention that service quality can sometimes depend on who you talk to. The General trails both insurers, with its customers mentioning that agents are often either hard to reach or offer little in terms of solutions.
Below, you can see how real Insurify customers rate these companies for customer service.
Company
Average Score
|The General
|3.1
|AAA
|4.3
|USAA
|4.8
The General discounts reviews: Rated 3.0 out of 5
Insurify customers with coverage through The General give the insurer a rating of 3.0 out of 5 for its available discounts. Positive reviews note how The General’s discounts can provide an attractive price point for new customers. Negative reviews for The General’s discount offerings focus on a lack of meaningful savings and increasing rates that negate any initial discounts.
Below are reviews from The General customers about the insurer’s available discounts. Read about both positive and negative experiences.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in West Virginia on September 21, 2025Great and cheap.Verified ReviewReviewed in Colorado on February 17, 2025They care for their clients.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on October 28, 2024Not bad at all.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on October 21, 2024It fits me fine and it's affordable.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on September 25, 2024Outstanding.Verified ReviewReviewed in Alabama on September 17, 2024Good coverage at a fair priceVerified ReviewReviewed in Texas on July 9, 2024Quick and responsive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Colorado on June 3, 2024Quick, easy, professional, great coverage, and price.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on October 21, 2025If you are late, they start the cancellation process that same day. I need a company that will work with me.Verified ReviewReviewed in Minnesota on September 27, 2025I wish I could get a lower rate.Verified PurchaseReviewed in South Carolina on August 29, 2025It’s all online and for a reasonable price.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Illinois on August 6, 2025I spent over two hours in 100° heat waiting for them to provide roadside assistance, and I still haven’t heard anything about the money I had to pay out for someone to come and change my tire.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on May 27, 2025Good service, other than a 'not at fault' damage claim has me way overpaying.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Carolina on April 27, 2025The insurance premiums are higher than the car payments.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on April 13, 2025I didn't appreciate that I couldn't increase my policy until it was set to renew. Getting quotes for different coverage was the same as if I was a new customer. I understand if I want to add or change it, waiting a month for the changes to take effect is reasonable, but having to wait until the end of the policy was too long. Also, payments don't reflect immediately on the app.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on March 13, 2025The only negative aspect I can point out is that the monthly price could be better. Other than that, The General is good.
The General discounts ratings vs. AAA and USAA
Insurify customers with policies through The General give the company a discount availability rating of 3.0 out of 5, ranking behind both AAA and USAA. AAA and USAA both score well for discounts. AAA has a discount availability rating of 4.4 out of 5, and USAA has a rating of 4.9 out of 5.
Reviews for AAA and USAA highlight each insurer’s savings potential, especially through its bundling and loyalty discounts. Customers of The General say the insurer’s few discounts do little to reduce their bills.
Company
Average Score
|The General
|3.0
|AAA
|4.4
|USAA
|4.9
The General claims handling reviews: Rated 3.1 out of 5
The General has an overall claims handling rating of 3.1 out of 5, according to Insurify reviews, and its claims handling reviews are mixed. Customers with a positive experience with The General’s claims handling highlight a timely claims process with helpful support from agents along the way.
But negative reviews are more common, and other customers of The General mention unexpected delays and gaps in communication that leave them feeling in the dark.
Below, you can read real claims handling reviews from Insurify customers with policies through The General.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 6, 2025Terrible. Communication went unanswered and my policy was super expensive. I haven't had any tickets for over 40 years and had one accident, which was not my fault, about 10 years ago. I just found another policy with a nationally recognized insurer for $60 less a month.Verified ReviewReviewed in Tennessee on July 28, 2024The General is very good. However, I'm currently seeking a lower rate with more coverage.Verified ReviewReviewed in Tennessee on July 27, 2024The coverage is very expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on June 10, 2024It just kept getting more expensive, even though I had the same car and no accidents.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on May 14, 2024The only reason I left the General is because my rates were much higher with them than with everyone else.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Mexico on March 31, 2024I liked it and I hope to continue with them.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Arizona on March 11, 2026Price and coverage.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on March 4, 2026They have been affordable for me. I haven't had any accidents or claims to know much about them.Verified ReviewReviewed in Utah on February 16, 2026I appreciate the ease of access to my documents and card. I don’t have much experience with them, but the only reason I’m looking to gain a new policy is that I was just recently rear-ended, which left me with no vehicle, and it is taking much longer than expected to get reimbursed. I am required to carry SR22 while I battle the legal issues from that, so they do provide a no-auto, SR22 policy but with higher rates. I could understand if the accident was my fault, but why penalize me again for something I had no control over? I’ve been unable to work, I have injuries and no vehicle, but must carry this SR22. I was nearly complete with my 3 years and ended up with a 2-week gap, so it’s started over.Verified ReviewReviewed in West Virginia on January 26, 2026If I have a problem with the monthly payment date, they work with me. They move my payment date to where I can pay it since I’m on a fixed income now. If I want to change something in my policy, they help me right away without asking a lot of questions. They try to help me with anything I may have an issue with.Verified ReviewReviewed in Indiana on December 16, 2025They are the cheapest for liability only. I know this because I have gotten quotes from everyone, and all other companies can't beat their price.Verified ReviewReviewed in Utah on October 20, 2025It's okay. Better customer service than other insurance companies. Getting to talk to an agent is a frustrating process, almost irritating, but when you do, they are helpful, quick, and super nice.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on July 12, 2025Easy for fast insurance.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on May 10, 2025If you're stuck trying to find insurance, then give them a chance. Otherwise, they're expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on May 9, 2025I have yet to receive a paper copy of my policy. I have no proof of insurance as I have requested. I don’t know my coverage amounts except for being told it is full coverage.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on May 6, 2025I was not satisfied with the customer service at all. The person who handled my call was uninterested in my problem. Also, there is no way to change your policy without a computer, which I don't have. I waited on hold for a long time as well.
The General claims handling ratings vs. AAA and USAA
The General customers give the insurer a rating of 3.1 out of 5 for claims handling, ranking behind both AAA and USAA.
AAA and USAA score similarly in terms of claims handling.
USAA customers often highlight how the claims experience can make them feel even more loyal to the insurer. AAA ultimately scores a little lower than USAA, with some customers mentioning that the claims handling process can feel inefficient at times. The General trails both, with customers often mentioning disappointing support along the way.
Here’s how the three companies compare for claims handling.
Company
Average Score
|The General
|3.1
|AAA
|4.3
|USAA
|4.9
The General value for money reviews: Rated 3.0 out of 5
Insurify customers with policies through The General give the insurer a value-for-money rating of 3.0 out of 5. Overall, its customer reviews on value skew negative, with many customers finding The General’s coverage to simply not be worth the price.
Below are real reviews about The General’s value for money from Insurify customers with coverage from the insurer.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Montana on September 16, 2024I would definitely consider the General for my insurance needs. Everything is good.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on August 30, 2024The General has been very helpful in handling both of my daughters' claims.Verified ReviewReviewed in Alabama on June 3, 2024Excellent! They have very great workers and it's a terrific company.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oklahoma on January 12, 2026Simple, app is easy to use but when it’s time to renew they don’t offer a different rate.Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on November 11, 2025They offer good prices and I love the fact that you don’t have to add your spouse if you’re separated like some companies want you to. I switched because the price was too high.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Alabama on October 3, 2025I'm disappointed. I canceled back in August. I kept coverage with Allstate, but the General got my bank to pay them premiums. I have not seen a refund and had double coverage for 2 months. I spoke to the General and was told I would get a refund.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Alabama on September 14, 2025So far, so good. I'd like to visit an office somewhere in Huntsville, Alabama.Verified ReviewReviewed in Tennessee on July 29, 2025Easy to talk to customer care.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on December 17, 2025The insurance was good, but every six months it keeps rising.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on March 25, 2025They cancel your policy abruptly and it's hard to get in contact with them.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on March 18, 2025It's higher than I thought.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on March 6, 2025It worked for me at the time. They gave me a second chance when others wouldn't. However, they didn't offer me a discount in the 10 years I was with them. I would advise shopping around a couple times a year, as there may be cheaper rates and/or better insurance available.Verified ReviewReviewed in Tennessee on March 3, 2025I requested to cancel my policy because it appears to be much higher than other places.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on January 22, 2025It's good insurance, I'm just looking for something cheaper.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on October 20, 2024It was fine, but they don't cover motorcycles until January.Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on October 14, 2024At the end of the day, make sure you know the ins and outs of your policy.
The General value for money ratings vs. AAA and USAA
The General has a value-for-money rating of 3.0 out of 5, which trails both AAA and USAA. Insurify customers rate USAA 4.9 out of 5 on its value for the money, while AAA earns a value-for-money rating of 4.3 out of 5.
AAA scores just behind USAA in terms of value, with some customers mentioning that they’ve been tempted to comparison shop due to the insurer’s rate increases at policy renewal. USAA customers largely find the coverage to be worth the price. Customers of The General typically mention feeling as if they’re not getting much value.
Company
Average Score
|The General
|3.0
|AAA
|4.3
|USAA
|4.9
The General policy transparency reviews: Rated 3.1 out of 5
The General earns a policy transparency rating of 3.1 out of 5 from Insurify customers. Overall, The General’s reviews on policy transparency tend to skew negative, with customers expressing frustration around payments, fees, cancellations, and changes. Positive reviews mention a predictable billing schedule and clear explanations around coverage.
Below, you can read real reviews about policy transparency from Insurify customers with auto insurance policies through The General.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Delaware on August 19, 2024The coverage was good, but it was really expensive for first-time car owners. As my first insurance company, they made me spend a lot of money. I paid over $500.00 a month ($540.00 to be exact) for the bare basics. Now that my year-long contract is over, I will not be using any of their policies unless they lower their rates. However, their customer service was nice and their open hours were perfect for me because I work from 8:30 to 4:30. Even with my defensive driving discount, it barely made a dent. The General randomly increased my insurance without asking me, saying it's an 'automatic thing' they do. This didn't sit well with me because I never asked for an upgrade and they did it without my permission. It scared me because they gave me a bill that was a little bit over $600.00. As someone who makes about $30,000.00 a year after taxes, I don't have $600.00 just lying around. I have mixed feelings about The General. If you're going to spend any kind of money that's $500 or more, please consider a better insurance company and don't make the same mistake I did.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on May 11, 2025Great experience. Fast, easy, and reliable.Verified ReviewReviewed in West Virginia on May 4, 2025The monthly price for insurance is outrageous. I'm disabled and have a fixed income. I have to go without paying a bill or two to pay The General every month. I don't know how they expect people to live.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on April 11, 2025Be prepared to pay a lot.Verified ReviewReviewed in Idaho on April 9, 2025Super easy!Verified ReviewReviewed in Colorado on March 17, 2025Search for the best price for the policy.Verified ReviewReviewed in Missouri on March 14, 2025The General offered reasonable rates in Illinois, but they were expensive in Missouri.Verified ReviewReviewed in Missouri on March 3, 2025Fantastic service.Verified ReviewReviewed in Iowa on February 13, 2026It's been okay so far. It's kind of expensive, but I think it's because of the couple of accidents I had a few years back, a speeding ticket, and being on SR-22. Tomorrow is my last day with it, so I can get rid of the SR-22. I wish I could find somewhere cheaper and get the same coverage.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on February 11, 2026I just think they charge more, and every time I renew, they raise my monthly amount.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on December 21, 2025Horrible rates for barely any coverage. I switched car insurance and went from paying $346 with The General to $171 with Geico.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Washington on August 27, 2025I'm happy that they offered me an affordable policy!Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on July 7, 2025I've been with The General for several years. They handled one claim, which was about average. However, the monthly payment for two vehicles has increased quite a bit, almost reaching $600 per month.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Carolina on April 27, 2025I have always loved this insurance company, but their rates are high and I don't have the money for it anymore.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on March 18, 2025The rates are high.Verified ReviewReviewed in Tennessee on March 14, 2025They were the only company to insure me after an accident in which I totaled my car, starting payments around ~$750. My second year with them, my policy was ~$100 cheaper. Since then, I have not had any tickets/violations/accident. However, upon looking to renew for a 3rd year, my policy would be more expensive again, about as much if not more, than what I started my policy at. Going from ~$750/mo the first year, to ~$620/mo the second year, and ~$890 the third year. Essentially punishing me for my loyalty and lack of traffic violations. It also took almost a YEAR and 30+ phone calls (that did not get returned half the time) and voicemails to get my car fixed after an accident I was not at fault for. The issue did not get resolved until my agent was moved to a different department (without my knowledge in the middle of my claim) and I had to get transferred to someone else. I would only suggest them if they give you a fair quote, however, many other providers would offer better rates for better coverage.
The General policy transparency ratings vs. AAA and USAA
The General’s policy transparency rating of 3.1 out of 5 trails both USAA and AAA. USAA has a rating of 4.9 out of 5, and AAA has a rating of 4.2 out of 5.
USAA customers are largely happy with the insurer’s policy transparency. AAA scores behind USAA in value, with customers noting a lack of transparency about what leads to rate increases at policy renewal. Customers of The General often mention feeling surprised and frustrated about policy changes and payments.
Here’s how the three companies compare for policy transparency.
Company
Average Score
|The General
|3.1
|AAA
|4.2
|USAA
|4.9
The General vs. AAA, USAA, and GEICO
Overall, The General earns mixed ratings from Insurify customers with policies from the insurer. But it’s still worth seeing how it compares to its competitors.
Below, you can see how The General stacks up against other top car insurance companies.
Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify. These users complete an optional survey asking them to review their experience with their current insurance company and to rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.
The General customer reviews: Read what over 1,228 Insurify customers have to say about The General
Below, you can view more than 1,228 reviews about The General from real Insurify customers from the last 12 months.