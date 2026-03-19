Is The General a Good Insurance Company? Reviews From Over 1,228 Customers

The General has an overall score of 3.3 out of 5. Customer reviews mention friendly agents who are quick to answer questions, and note that the insurer’s coverage can be useful for drivers with complex driving histories.

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The General Insurance: Rated 3.3 out of 5 by customers

Category
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Average Score
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Overall experience rating3.3
Customer service3.1
Value3.0
Claims handling3.1
Coverage options3.0
Discounts3.0
Policy transparency3.1
Policy flexibility3.3
Quick Facts

  • The General overall user rating: 3.3 out of 5

  • Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for The General: 7.1 out of 10

  • NAIC complaint index: 4.68 (Above average)

  • Average monthly premium from The General: $179

Our take on The General insurance

Insurify gives The General a quality score of 7.1 out of 10. Overall, customer reviews of The General are largely mixed. Customers who are happy with The General describe a timely claims process with helpful support. But customers dissatisfied with The General highlight a lack of available discounts and frustration around policy changes, with rate increases that offset any potential savings.

Insurify’s customers with policies through The General give the company an overall customer service rating of 3.1 out of 5.

The General customer service reviews: Rated 3.1 out of 5

Insurify customers with policies from The General rate the insurer 3.1 out of 5 for its customer service. Customers who left positive reviews mention prompt service from knowledgeable agents. But customers leaving negative reviews for The General’s customer service commonly highlight difficulties getting issues resolved quickly and customer service that can seem unfriendly at times.

Below are reviews from The General customers that highlight both positive and negative experiences with the insurer.

  • Leonis
    Verified Review
    Best insurance policy
    Reviewed in New York on March 16, 2026
    They gave me low monthly insurance payments.
    Teresa Faye
    Verified Review
    The General
    Reviewed in Indiana on March 2, 2026
    I love The General. I just believe that the rates should go down if you don’t have an accident.
    Paul
    Verified Review
    Ease of use
    Reviewed in Oklahoma on February 27, 2026
    Phone apps make everything easier.
    Xavier
    Verified Review
    Simple and good value
    Reviewed in Florida on February 23, 2026
    Easy to set up and manage online with automated payments.
    Martin
    Verified Review
    Okay experience
    Reviewed in Alabama on February 12, 2026
    The customer service rep was amazing! Overall, it was okay!
    Chivas
    Verified Review
    Forever will be my insurance company!
    Reviewed in Texas on December 7, 2025
    Best coverage and great value!
    Judy Lynn
    Verified Purchase
    My Insurance with The General
    Reviewed in Ohio on December 2, 2025
    It's been great! I got my insurance lowered from $230 to $100 a month by switching to The General.
    Tracey
    Verified Review
    Affordable car insurance
    Reviewed in Illinois on October 30, 2025
    Great prices and discounts.
    Monica
    Verified Review
    Higher Rates
    Reviewed in Missouri on March 17, 2026
    The rates are too high. I did a quote online and found a quote $25 less than what I'm currently paying. I've never even talked to an agent; it was set up through an online consultant.
    Roger
    Verified Review
    Great & Easy to Start New Policy
    Reviewed in Illinois on March 16, 2026
    I just got my first policy a year ago this month, and my premium is a great price. I've seen others say they have lower prices, but down the road, it's never true. So, to me, I'm satisfied.
    Tammy
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Iowa on March 7, 2026
    It started at $34, and two weeks later, it went up to $71 per month.
    Ferina
    Verified Purchase
    It's okay but lower your prices
    Reviewed in Colorado on December 27, 2025
    They need to lower the prices.
    Rayetta
    Verified Review
    Unhappy Customer
    Reviewed in Texas on November 30, 2025
    I'm still shopping. I just can't see paying that amount for liability. Sure, I've had a few tickets, but they don't have accident forgiveness.
    Maria
    Verified Review
    Too Expensive
    Reviewed in Texas on November 20, 2025
    Our experience has been somewhat okay. However, it is very expensive. If I had the time, I'd look for something else.
    Jill
    Verified Purchase
    So sad, so greedy
    Reviewed in Utah on October 30, 2025
    I wouldn't recommend it to any of my friends. I bought my policy on the 29th of the month, and two weeks later, I'm getting a bill telling me that my payment is due. I called to try to get my payment date changed because it shouldn't have come due until the 29th of the next month. They told me it was going to cost me to change my due date. The closest they could get me to the 29th of the month was the 28th. Anything further than that, I would have had to pay for it to be changed.
    Francisco
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Colorado on October 1, 2025
    They do what they promise on all coverage.

The General customer service ratings vs. AAA and USAA

The General holds a customer service rating of 3.0 out of 5, trailing both AAA and USAA. Insurify customers give a customer service rating of 4.4 out of 5 to AAA and 4.9 out of 5 to USAA.

USAA customers applaud the insurer’s service-first approach. AAA scores similarly to USAA, though customers mention that service quality can sometimes depend on who you talk to. The General trails both insurers, with its customers mentioning that agents are often either hard to reach or offer little in terms of solutions.

Below, you can see how real Insurify customers rate these companies for customer service.

Company
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Average Score
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The General3.1
AAA4.3
USAA4.8

The General discounts reviews: Rated 3.0 out of 5

Insurify customers with coverage through The General give the insurer a rating of 3.0 out of 5 for its available discounts. Positive reviews note how The General’s discounts can provide an attractive price point for new customers. Negative reviews for The General’s discount offerings focus on a lack of meaningful savings and increasing rates that negate any initial discounts.

Below are reviews from The General customers about the insurer’s available discounts. Read about both positive and negative experiences.

  • Jeremy
    Verified Review
    Cheap Insurance
    Reviewed in West Virginia on September 21, 2025
    Great and cheap.
    Ashwin
    Verified Review
    Awesome
    Reviewed in Colorado on February 17, 2025
    They care for their clients.
    Alexander
    Verified Review
    General on Point
    Reviewed in New York on October 28, 2024
    Not bad at all.
    Mayra
    Verified Review
    Happy Customer
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on October 21, 2024
    It fits me fine and it's affordable.
    Lawrence
    Verified Review
    Very Good
    Reviewed in North Carolina on September 25, 2024
    Outstanding.
    Mark
    Verified Review
    Good coverage at a fair price
    Reviewed in Alabama on September 17, 2024
    Good coverage at a fair price
    Michael
    Verified Review
    Definitely 'The General'
    Reviewed in Texas on July 9, 2024
    Quick and responsive.
    Terry
    Verified Review
    Professional, Efficient, Quality Service
    Reviewed in Colorado on June 3, 2024
    Quick, easy, professional, great coverage, and price.
    Lori
    Verified Review
    Late Cancellation
    Reviewed in Texas on October 21, 2025
    If you are late, they start the cancellation process that same day. I need a company that will work with me.
    Susan
    Verified Review
    Insurance
    Reviewed in Minnesota on September 27, 2025
    I wish I could get a lower rate.
    Jainikia
    Verified Purchase
    Good
    Reviewed in South Carolina on August 29, 2025
    It’s all online and for a reasonable price.
    Diana
    Verified Purchase
    Poor roadside assistance
    Reviewed in Illinois on August 6, 2025
    I spent over two hours in 100° heat waiting for them to provide roadside assistance, and I still haven’t heard anything about the money I had to pay out for someone to come and change my tire.
    Jessi
    Verified Review
    It's Insurance
    Reviewed in Ohio on May 27, 2025
    Good service, other than a 'not at fault' damage claim has me way overpaying.
    Minerva
    Verified Review
    Warning
    Reviewed in South Carolina on April 27, 2025
    The insurance premiums are higher than the car payments.
    Susan
    Verified Review
    It's Fine
    Reviewed in Arizona on April 13, 2025
    I didn't appreciate that I couldn't increase my policy until it was set to renew. Getting quotes for different coverage was the same as if I was a new customer. I understand if I want to add or change it, waiting a month for the changes to take effect is reasonable, but having to wait until the end of the policy was too long. Also, payments don't reflect immediately on the app.
    Ruth Irene
    Verified Review
    The General Insurance
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on March 13, 2025
    The only negative aspect I can point out is that the monthly price could be better. Other than that, The General is good.

The General discounts ratings vs. AAA and USAA

Insurify customers with policies through The General give the company a discount availability rating of 3.0 out of 5, ranking behind both AAA and USAA. AAA and USAA both score well for discounts. AAA has a discount availability rating of 4.4 out of 5, and USAA has a rating of 4.9 out of 5.

Reviews for AAA and USAA highlight each insurer’s savings potential, especially through its bundling and loyalty discounts. Customers of The General say the insurer’s few discounts do little to reduce their bills.

Company
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Average Score
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The General3.0 
AAA4.4
USAA4.9

The General claims handling reviews: Rated 3.1 out of 5

The General has an overall claims handling rating of 3.1 out of 5, according to Insurify reviews, and its claims handling reviews are mixed. Customers with a positive experience with The General’s claims handling highlight a timely claims process with helpful support from agents along the way.

But negative reviews are more common, and other customers of The General mention unexpected delays and gaps in communication that leave them feeling in the dark.

Below, you can read real claims handling reviews from Insurify customers with policies through The General.

  • Susan
    Verified Review
    Why I left The General
    Reviewed in Florida on March 6, 2025
    Terrible. Communication went unanswered and my policy was super expensive. I haven't had any tickets for over 40 years and had one accident, which was not my fault, about 10 years ago. I just found another policy with a nationally recognized insurer for $60 less a month.
    Santo
    Verified Review
    Insurance Opportunities
    Reviewed in Tennessee on July 28, 2024
    The General is very good. However, I'm currently seeking a lower rate with more coverage.
    Brittni
    Verified Review
    Good customer service, excellent claim handling yet expensive coverage
    Reviewed in Tennessee on July 27, 2024
    The coverage is very expensive.
    Chris
    Verified Review
    Great, but Price is Everything with Old Cars
    Reviewed in California on June 10, 2024
    It just kept getting more expensive, even though I had the same car and no accidents.
    Brent
    Verified Review
    Rates were higher for me
    Reviewed in Texas on May 14, 2024
    The only reason I left the General is because my rates were much higher with them than with everyone else.
    Truidy
    Verified Review
    Professional and Kind
    Reviewed in New Mexico on March 31, 2024
    I liked it and I hope to continue with them.
    Adonis
    Verified Purchase
    Best
    Reviewed in Arizona on March 11, 2026
    Price and coverage.
    Kristina
    Verified Review
    Affordable for Low Budget Income
    Reviewed in North Carolina on March 4, 2026
    They have been affordable for me. I haven't had any accidents or claims to know much about them.
    Melissa
    Verified Review
    User-friendly app but costly rise in rate
    Reviewed in Utah on February 16, 2026
    I appreciate the ease of access to my documents and card. I don’t have much experience with them, but the only reason I’m looking to gain a new policy is that I was just recently rear-ended, which left me with no vehicle, and it is taking much longer than expected to get reimbursed. I am required to carry SR22 while I battle the legal issues from that, so they do provide a no-auto, SR22 policy but with higher rates. I could understand if the accident was my fault, but why penalize me again for something I had no control over? I’ve been unable to work, I have injuries and no vehicle, but must carry this SR22. I was nearly complete with my 3 years and ended up with a 2-week gap, so it’s started over.
    Carol
    Verified Review
    If I have a problem with the monthly payment date, they work with me. They move my payment date to where I can pay it since I’m on a fixed income now. If I want to change something in my policy, they help me right away without asking a lot of questions. They try to help me with anything I may have an issue with.
    Reviewed in West Virginia on January 26, 2026
    If I have a problem with the monthly payment date, they work with me. They move my payment date to where I can pay it since I’m on a fixed income now. If I want to change something in my policy, they help me right away without asking a lot of questions. They try to help me with anything I may have an issue with.
    Brent
    Verified Review
    Not the greatest, but they are better than everyone in price for me
    Reviewed in Indiana on December 16, 2025
    They are the cheapest for liability only. I know this because I have gotten quotes from everyone, and all other companies can't beat their price.
    Shanna
    Verified Review
    50/50
    Reviewed in Utah on October 20, 2025
    It's okay. Better customer service than other insurance companies. Getting to talk to an agent is a frustrating process, almost irritating, but when you do, they are helpful, quick, and super nice.
    Michael
    Verified Review
    It's okay
    Reviewed in Georgia on July 12, 2025
    Easy for fast insurance.
    Art
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Illinois on May 10, 2025
    If you're stuck trying to find insurance, then give them a chance. Otherwise, they're expensive.
    Sharon
    Verified Review
    Not happy with the general
    Reviewed in Texas on May 9, 2025
    I have yet to receive a paper copy of my policy. I have no proof of insurance as I have requested. I don’t know my coverage amounts except for being told it is full coverage.
    Deborah
    Verified Review
    I was not satisfied with the customer service at all. The person who handled my call was uninterested in my problem. Also, there is no way to change your policy without a computer, which I don't have. I waited on hold for a long time as well.
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on May 6, 2025
    I was not satisfied with the customer service at all. The person who handled my call was uninterested in my problem. Also, there is no way to change your policy without a computer, which I don't have. I waited on hold for a long time as well.

The General claims handling ratings vs. AAA and USAA

The General customers give the insurer a rating of 3.1 out of 5 for claims handling, ranking behind both AAA and USAA.

AAA and USAA score similarly in terms of claims handling.

USAA customers often highlight how the claims experience can make them feel even more loyal to the insurer. AAA ultimately scores a little lower than USAA, with some customers mentioning that the claims handling process can feel inefficient at times. The General trails both, with customers often mentioning disappointing support along the way.

Here’s how the three companies compare for claims handling.

Company
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Average Score
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The General3.1
AAA4.3
USAA4.9

The General value for money reviews: Rated 3.0 out of 5

Insurify customers with policies through The General give the insurer a value-for-money rating of 3.0 out of 5. Overall, its customer reviews on value skew negative, with many customers finding The General’s coverage to simply not be worth the price.

Below are real reviews about The General’s value for money from Insurify customers with coverage from the insurer.

  • Latoya
    Verified Review
    Rest Easy Knowing I Have Great Insurance Coverage
    Reviewed in Montana on September 16, 2024
    I would definitely consider the General for my insurance needs. Everything is good.
    Sandra
    Verified Review
    Helpful
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on August 30, 2024
    The General has been very helpful in handling both of my daughters' claims.
    Sonza
    Verified Review
    Problem-solving agents
    Reviewed in Alabama on June 3, 2024
    Excellent! They have very great workers and it's a terrific company.
    Angelica
    Verified Review
    Decent
    Reviewed in Oklahoma on January 12, 2026
    Simple, app is easy to use but when it’s time to renew they don’t offer a different rate.
    Gecolia
    Verified Review
    Excellent Company
    Reviewed in Virginia on November 11, 2025
    They offer good prices and I love the fact that you don’t have to add your spouse if you’re separated like some companies want you to. I switched because the price was too high.
    Susan
    Verified Purchase
    Waiting on a Refund
    Reviewed in Alabama on October 3, 2025
    I'm disappointed. I canceled back in August. I kept coverage with Allstate, but the General got my bank to pay them premiums. I have not seen a refund and had double coverage for 2 months. I spoke to the General and was told I would get a refund.
    Billy
    Verified Purchase
    I'm very happy with the General, it's my favorite auto insurance. I'm staying with them permanently.
    Reviewed in Alabama on September 14, 2025
    So far, so good. I'd like to visit an office somewhere in Huntsville, Alabama.
    Madelene
    Verified Review
    Good
    Reviewed in Tennessee on July 29, 2025
    Easy to talk to customer care.
    Teresa
    Verified Review
    Somewhat Happy Person
    Reviewed in Texas on December 17, 2025
    The insurance was good, but every six months it keeps rising.
    Tammy
    Verified Review
    Not Great
    Reviewed in Illinois on March 25, 2025
    They cancel your policy abruptly and it's hard to get in contact with them.
    Jim
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Texas on March 18, 2025
    It's higher than I thought.
    Ryan
    Verified Review
    Not bad. Don't expect rate drops.
    Reviewed in Ohio on March 6, 2025
    It worked for me at the time. They gave me a second chance when others wouldn't. However, they didn't offer me a discount in the 10 years I was with them. I would advise shopping around a couple times a year, as there may be cheaper rates and/or better insurance available.
    Kere
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Tennessee on March 3, 2025
    I requested to cancel my policy because it appears to be much higher than other places.
    Melissa
    Verified Review
    Considering Switching Insurance
    Reviewed in Florida on January 22, 2025
    It's good insurance, I'm just looking for something cheaper.
    Bill
    Verified Review
    Already did
    Reviewed in Texas on October 20, 2024
    It was fine, but they don't cover motorcycles until January.
    Tod
    Verified Review
    It's Been a Good Experience
    Reviewed in Washington on October 14, 2024
    At the end of the day, make sure you know the ins and outs of your policy.

The General value for money ratings vs. AAA and USAA

The General has a value-for-money rating of 3.0 out of 5, which trails both AAA and USAA. Insurify customers rate USAA 4.9 out of 5 on its value for the money, while AAA earns a value-for-money rating of 4.3 out of 5.

AAA scores just behind USAA in terms of value, with some customers mentioning that they’ve been tempted to comparison shop due to the insurer’s rate increases at policy renewal. USAA customers largely find the coverage to be worth the price. Customers of The General typically mention feeling as if they’re not getting much value.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Score
sort ascsort desc
The General3.0
AAA4.3
USAA4.9

The General policy transparency reviews: Rated 3.1 out of 5

The General earns a policy transparency rating of 3.1 out of 5 from Insurify customers. Overall, The General’s reviews on policy transparency tend to skew negative, with customers expressing frustration around payments, fees, cancellations, and changes. Positive reviews mention a predictable billing schedule and clear explanations around coverage.

Below, you can read real reviews about policy transparency from Insurify customers with auto insurance policies through The General.

  • Trillyne
    Verified Review
    Not great for first time buyers
    Reviewed in Delaware on August 19, 2024
    The coverage was good, but it was really expensive for first-time car owners. As my first insurance company, they made me spend a lot of money. I paid over $500.00 a month ($540.00 to be exact) for the bare basics. Now that my year-long contract is over, I will not be using any of their policies unless they lower their rates. However, their customer service was nice and their open hours were perfect for me because I work from 8:30 to 4:30. Even with my defensive driving discount, it barely made a dent. The General randomly increased my insurance without asking me, saying it's an 'automatic thing' they do. This didn't sit well with me because I never asked for an upgrade and they did it without my permission. It scared me because they gave me a bill that was a little bit over $600.00. As someone who makes about $30,000.00 a year after taxes, I don't have $600.00 just lying around. I have mixed feelings about The General. If you're going to spend any kind of money that's $500 or more, please consider a better insurance company and don't make the same mistake I did.
    Tori
    Verified Review
    Great deal
    Reviewed in California on May 11, 2025
    Great experience. Fast, easy, and reliable.
    Alicia
    Verified Review
    Cost is outlandishly too high and not even worth it.
    Reviewed in West Virginia on May 4, 2025
    The monthly price for insurance is outrageous. I'm disabled and have a fixed income. I have to go without paying a bill or two to pay The General every month. I don't know how they expect people to live.
    Anthony
    Verified Review
    Good
    Reviewed in Georgia on April 11, 2025
    Be prepared to pay a lot.
    Kitty
    Verified Review
    Great
    Reviewed in Idaho on April 9, 2025
    Super easy!
    Dana
    Verified Review
    Good
    Reviewed in Colorado on March 17, 2025
    Search for the best price for the policy.
    Lenita
    Verified Review
    Great company, but prepare to pay if you live in an accident-prone state
    Reviewed in Missouri on March 14, 2025
    The General offered reasonable rates in Illinois, but they were expensive in Missouri.
    Leslie
    Verified Review
    Customer Service
    Reviewed in Missouri on March 3, 2025
    Fantastic service.
    Richard
    Verified Review
    It's been okay so far. It's kind of expensive, but I think it's because of the couple of accidents I had a few years back, a speeding ticket, and being on SR-22. Tomorrow is my last day with it, so I can get rid of the SR-22. I wish I could find somewhere cheaper and get the same coverage.
    Reviewed in Iowa on February 13, 2026
    It's been okay so far. It's kind of expensive, but I think it's because of the couple of accidents I had a few years back, a speeding ticket, and being on SR-22. Tomorrow is my last day with it, so I can get rid of the SR-22. I wish I could find somewhere cheaper and get the same coverage.
    Chesta
    Verified Review
    Insurance Review
    Reviewed in Texas on February 11, 2026
    I just think they charge more, and every time I renew, they raise my monthly amount.
    Kearstin
    Verified Review
    High Rates and Limited Coverage
    Reviewed in Ohio on December 21, 2025
    Horrible rates for barely any coverage. I switched car insurance and went from paying $346 with The General to $171 with Geico.
    Betty
    Verified Purchase
    My insurance journey!
    Reviewed in Washington on August 27, 2025
    I'm happy that they offered me an affordable policy!
    Jane
    Verified Review
    Monthly payment increases
    Reviewed in North Carolina on July 7, 2025
    I've been with The General for several years. They handled one claim, which was about average. However, the monthly payment for two vehicles has increased quite a bit, almost reaching $600 per month.
    Stacy
    Verified Review
    The General
    Reviewed in South Carolina on April 27, 2025
    I have always loved this insurance company, but their rates are high and I don't have the money for it anymore.
    Jim
    Verified Review
    High Rates
    Reviewed in Texas on March 18, 2025
    The rates are high.
    Jessica
    Verified Review
    Good at first, but they become greedy and unreliable.
    Reviewed in Tennessee on March 14, 2025
    They were the only company to insure me after an accident in which I totaled my car, starting payments around ~$750. My second year with them, my policy was ~$100 cheaper. Since then, I have not had any tickets/violations/accident. However, upon looking to renew for a 3rd year, my policy would be more expensive again, about as much if not more, than what I started my policy at. Going from ~$750/mo the first year, to ~$620/mo the second year, and ~$890 the third year. Essentially punishing me for my loyalty and lack of traffic violations. It also took almost a YEAR and 30+ phone calls (that did not get returned half the time) and voicemails to get my car fixed after an accident I was not at fault for. The issue did not get resolved until my agent was moved to a different department (without my knowledge in the middle of my claim) and I had to get transferred to someone else. I would only suggest them if they give you a fair quote, however, many other providers would offer better rates for better coverage.

The General policy transparency ratings vs. AAA and USAA

The General’s policy transparency rating of 3.1 out of 5 trails both USAA and AAA. USAA has a rating of 4.9 out of 5, and AAA has a rating of 4.2 out of 5.

USAA customers are largely happy with the insurer’s policy transparency. AAA scores behind USAA in value, with customers noting a lack of transparency about what leads to rate increases at policy renewal. Customers of The General often mention feeling surprised and frustrated about policy changes and payments.

Here’s how the three companies compare for policy transparency.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Score
sort ascsort desc
The General3.1
AAA4.2
USAA4.9

The General vs. AAA, USAA, and GEICO

Overall, The General earns mixed ratings from Insurify customers with policies from the insurer. But it’s still worth seeing how it compares to its competitors.

Below, you can see how The General stacks up against other top car insurance companies.

Data in this table has been sourced from Insurify’s users who have indicated they are insured with the listed providers

  • Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify. These users complete an optional survey asking them to review their experience with their current insurance company and to rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.

The General customer reviews: Read what over 1,228 Insurify customers have to say about The General

Below, you can view more than 1,228 reviews about The General from real Insurify customers from the last 12 months.

Daniel
Verified Purchase
Excellent Service!!!
Reviewed in Tennessee on March 18, 2026
Very accommodating and communicative, a great staff and experience overall.
Laura
Verified Purchase
They are easy to work with, but reinstatement rate is high
Reviewed in Utah on March 9, 2026
Don't let your coverage lapse; they are pricey to reinstate.
Joycelyn
Verified Review
Fair
Reviewed in Louisiana on December 29, 2025
No discount too high.
Morgan
Verified Purchase
Roadside Assistance
Reviewed in South Carolina on December 10, 2025
The only downfall is if you don't look and find where you can add Roadside Assistance before you start the policy, you can't add it until your 6 months are up.
Kathleen Margery
Verified Review
Positive and professional!
Reviewed in Colorado on October 22, 2025
Thorough to get me signed up right away! Good communication!
Michelle
Verified Purchase
Fast and Easy
Reviewed in Oregon on August 20, 2025
Fast, easy, and thorough.
Kimothy
Verified Review
Much more affordable.
Reviewed in Colorado on June 22, 2025
Fast and just what I wanted. Lower-priced insurance. I have an older car, and I only drive about 2 miles a day, and my job is only one minute away. My previous insurance was nearly $80 a month! I just couldn’t keep paying that much. I got it down to almost half that with The General.
Jimmy
Verified Review
Good but Expensive
Reviewed in Louisiana on April 14, 2025
They are on the expensive side.
Heather
Verified Review
Fair
Reviewed in Missouri on March 17, 2026
I pay $300 a month for liability on two cars older than 20 years and get no coverage.
Richard
Verified Review
Let me tell you how The General falls short
Reviewed in Colorado on March 1, 2026
It's real simple. I started off with a policy that was $477. When they were done baiting and switching me, it was $670. I canceled the policy immediately and went with another company. Now I pay $390 for double the coverage. The General is not worth it.
Debra
Verified Review
Sometimes it just isn't enough
Reviewed in Florida on February 28, 2026
Too much money. I drove less than 2500 miles per year. It sits for weeks, even months at a time. I should have collision included for the price I pay. My credit score shouldn't be a factor. I have ALWAYS paid my insurance on time.
Amy
Verified Review
Poor
Reviewed in Kentucky on February 26, 2026
My rate jumped nearly $100 for no reason.
Alice
Verified Review
I'm a senior on a fixed income
Reviewed in Delaware on January 21, 2026
I think I'm being charged way too much. I see other companies' prices are affordable, $80 to $100 with roadside service. I do like that you give me until the 29th to pay the unaffordable price.
Michael
Verified Purchase
Rate Hike
Reviewed in Pennsylvania on January 15, 2026
You denied me full coverage on a car in mint condition and are still charging me double what you quoted, despite my perfect driving record and no criminal record. Can you explain that to me and everyone else?
Samantha
Verified Review
The General's Decline
Reviewed in North Carolina on January 10, 2026
Honestly, I thought The General was great when I first signed up with them, but they’ve gone downhill. Customer service is poor now. Every time I speak to someone, I can barely understand what they’re saying because the accent is so heavy, and they’re not very informative at all. I can’t tell if it’s because they truly don’t have answers to my questions, they’re just poorly trained, or they’re intentionally being deceptive. I had to remove a vehicle and add a new one to my policy recently. Out of nowhere, they wanted almost $300 and couldn’t explain to me why. Nothing had changed; it was just replacing a vehicle. It wasn’t until I dug into policy history paperwork that I found out why. I called back and finally got someone on the phone who could answer me. They also aren't helpful if you have a claim. Someone grazed my vehicle in the past. I filed a police report and gave it to my insurance. I gave them everything they needed. The adjuster told me she couldn’t call the other person's insurance to file a claim, and I had to basically file the claim with the other insurance by myself. When the other insurance tried lying to deter me from filing a claim, my adjuster just said she didn’t know why they’d lie because the policy is active and hung up. Basically, she did nothing for me at all. Didn’t fight for me at all. Didn’t do anything, and the other person was never held responsible for the damage to my vehicle. As soon as I can, I’m getting a new policy with another company and moving my husband and his vehicle away from them.
Anastasia
Verified Review
Gotta progress away from the general
Reviewed in Colorado on January 3, 2026
I am now with Progressive and saving $84 a month. The General is extremely hard to get a hold of anyone. The policy amounts change every month. I have asked multiple times for them to change my due date. They have not. I have asked for certain things to be taken off of my policy to lower my bill, they never did. Extremely high cost at The General!

MacKenzie Korris
Written byMacKenzie KorrisLicensed P&C Agent, Insurance Copy Editor
MacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie KorrisLicensed P&C Agent, Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 21630969

MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.

MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.