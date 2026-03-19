Heather Verified Review Fair Reviewed in Missouri on March 17, 2026 I pay $300 a month for liability on two cars older than 20 years and get no coverage.

Richard Verified Review Let me tell you how The General falls short Reviewed in Colorado on March 1, 2026 It's real simple. I started off with a policy that was $477. When they were done baiting and switching me, it was $670. I canceled the policy immediately and went with another company. Now I pay $390 for double the coverage. The General is not worth it.

Debra Verified Review Sometimes it just isn't enough Reviewed in Florida on February 28, 2026 Too much money. I drove less than 2500 miles per year. It sits for weeks, even months at a time. I should have collision included for the price I pay. My credit score shouldn't be a factor. I have ALWAYS paid my insurance on time.

Amy Verified Review Poor Reviewed in Kentucky on February 26, 2026 My rate jumped nearly $100 for no reason.

Alice Verified Review I'm a senior on a fixed income Reviewed in Delaware on January 21, 2026 I think I'm being charged way too much. I see other companies' prices are affordable, $80 to $100 with roadside service. I do like that you give me until the 29th to pay the unaffordable price.

Michael Verified Purchase Rate Hike Reviewed in Pennsylvania on January 15, 2026 You denied me full coverage on a car in mint condition and are still charging me double what you quoted, despite my perfect driving record and no criminal record. Can you explain that to me and everyone else?

Samantha Verified Review The General's Decline Reviewed in North Carolina on January 10, 2026 Honestly, I thought The General was great when I first signed up with them, but they’ve gone downhill. Customer service is poor now. Every time I speak to someone, I can barely understand what they’re saying because the accent is so heavy, and they’re not very informative at all. I can’t tell if it’s because they truly don’t have answers to my questions, they’re just poorly trained, or they’re intentionally being deceptive. I had to remove a vehicle and add a new one to my policy recently. Out of nowhere, they wanted almost $300 and couldn’t explain to me why. Nothing had changed; it was just replacing a vehicle. It wasn’t until I dug into policy history paperwork that I found out why. I called back and finally got someone on the phone who could answer me. They also aren't helpful if you have a claim. Someone grazed my vehicle in the past. I filed a police report and gave it to my insurance. I gave them everything they needed. The adjuster told me she couldn’t call the other person's insurance to file a claim, and I had to basically file the claim with the other insurance by myself. When the other insurance tried lying to deter me from filing a claim, my adjuster just said she didn’t know why they’d lie because the policy is active and hung up. Basically, she did nothing for me at all. Didn’t fight for me at all. Didn’t do anything, and the other person was never held responsible for the damage to my vehicle. As soon as I can, I’m getting a new policy with another company and moving my husband and his vehicle away from them.