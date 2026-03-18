Is State Farm a Good Insurance Company? Reviews From Over 16,176 Customers

State Farm customers rate it a 4.0 out of 5. Positive reviews focus on customer service, while less positive reviews mention issues with policy transparency.

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State Farm Insurance: Rated 4.0 out of 5 by customers

Category
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Average Score
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Overall experience rating4.0
Customer service4.2
Value3.7
Claims handling4.1
Coverage options4.1
Discounts3.9
Policy transparency3.8
Policy flexibility4.0
Quick Facts

  • State Farm overall user rating: 4.0 out of 5

  • Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for State Farm: 9.3 out of 10

  • NAIC complaint index: 0.85 (Below average)

  • Average monthly full-coverage premium from State Farm: $107

Our take on State Farm insurance

Insurify gives State Farm a quality score of 9.3 out of 10. Overall, State Farm customer reviews are largely positive, but many Insurify customers with State Farm policies have mixed feelings about the insurer.

Customers who are happy with State Farm spotlight long-lasting relationships with local agents, quick response times, and satisfaction with the quality of coverage. But some negative reviews highlight disappointment with discount savings, slow claims handling, and premium increases at renewal.

Insurify’s customers with State Farm policies give the company an overall customer service rating of 4.2 out of 5.

State Farm customer service reviews: Rated 4.2 out of 5

State Farm customers rate the company 4.2 out of 5 for customer service. Customers who left positive reviews often appreciate their established relationships with knowledgeable and easy-to-work-with local agents. Unsatisfied customers cite frustration with slow follow-up and long wait times.

You can read real reviews from satisfied and unsatisfied State Farm customers below.

  • Robert
    Verified Review
    Very Good
    Reviewed in Delaware on March 18, 2026
    Good customer service.
    Joseph
    Verified Review
    Customer Service
    Reviewed in New York on March 18, 2026
    I am satisfied with their coverage.
    Michael
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Nevada on March 18, 2026
    My premium has gone down since I first joined State Farm.
    Susan
    Verified Review
    It's been great
    Reviewed in Florida on March 17, 2026
    They're great, but a little expensive.
    William
    Verified Review
    Bicket Blurb
    Reviewed in Georgia on March 17, 2026
    Too high a premium for us older folks with no accidents, tickets, or DUIs (not only in three years but EVER!)
    Freddie
    Verified Review
    I think I can beat their price.
    Reviewed in South Carolina on March 16, 2026
    Customer service is excellent. I think their price is high.
    Nancy
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Florida on March 16, 2026
    Excellent customer service.
    Linda
    Verified Review
    Review for State Farm
    Reviewed in Utah on March 15, 2026
    I have been with them for over 25 years and they give me a loyalty discount. I have to watch closely because sometimes they have things on the policy that I don't have anymore, like watercraft, motorhome, etc. I thought it was high, but no one has beaten their price. I have my condo on there and a $1,000,000 umbrella. I have good coverage for accidents.
    Mike
    Verified Review
    Very disappointed
    Reviewed in Michigan on March 18, 2026
    They're okay, but the cost has skyrocketed for no apparent reason.
    Melanie
    Verified Review
    Be very cautious of the terms
    Reviewed in Arizona on March 17, 2026
    With 2 autos covered, if you cancel one for 1 day and then reinstate it, you are penalized for the remainder of the term.
    Carolyn
    Verified Review
    First time I called for roadside, Jessica took me off driving discount
    Reviewed in Alabama on March 17, 2026
    I've been with them for almost a year. I'm not getting my driving discount for being a good driver. They are overcharging for coverage on my 2014 Chevy Impala.
    Karen
    Verified Review
    Okay Insurance
    Reviewed in Illinois on March 16, 2026
    It's good for the money.
    Sally
    Verified Review
    Frustrated with Insurance Companies
    Reviewed in Florida on March 9, 2026
    Car insurance, so far, is fine with State Farm. It's the homeowners policies I'm frustrated about. State Farm is higher priced and after about 40 years of paying them, when I needed help for the first time, they paid and then dropped me. Not okay!
    Darwin
    Verified Review
    Need Better Prices
    Reviewed in Michigan on March 6, 2026
    I have no tickets, no accidents, and the price keeps going up.
    Gordon
    Verified Review
    Too High Monthly Payments
    Reviewed in Texas on March 5, 2026
    The monthly payment is way too high. Even though I was with them for many years, the premium kept going up.
    Deborah
    Verified Review
    Age 69, No Claims, Insurance Tripled!
    Reviewed in Tennessee on March 4, 2026
    I had to switch to the minimum coverage when my full coverage cost tripled.

State Farm customer service ratings vs. Allstate

State Farm earns a customer service rating of 4.2 out of 5, which is higher than ratings for Allstate, which Insurify’s customers rated a 3.8 out of 5.

Allstate customers have lower satisfaction ratings than State Farm for customer service, with reviews mentioning feeling unsupported during complicated insurance issues.

Below, you can see how real Insurify customers rate these companies for customer service.

Company
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Average Score
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State Farm4.2
Allstate3.8

State Farm discounts reviews: Rated 3.9 out of 5

State Farm has a discount rating of 3.9 out of 5 from Insurify’s customers with coverage from the insurer. Positive reviews mentioning discounts touch on State Farm’s bundling opportunities and occasional promotional savings. 

But many customers describe dissatisfaction with their actual discount savings, citing unclear terms.

Here are reviews from real State Farm customers about discounts. Read about common positive and negative experiences.

  • Ellen
    Verified Review
    State Farm
    Reviewed in Michigan on March 14, 2026
    The only reason I'm changing my current car insurance is because I found cheaper insurance through someone else.
    John
    Verified Review
    Happy State Farm customer for over 25 years.
    Reviewed in Colorado on March 12, 2026
    If you're looking for multiple options at affordable rates, choose State Farm. I've been with them for over 25 years, and each time I try to find lower rates with comparable coverage, it ends without success at any other insurance company. The biggest difference I've experienced involves the annual premium for Homeowner's Insurance. I've received estimates from other carriers that have been twice the amount I pay at State Farm. Bundled with Auto coverage, I've not found a more affordable insurance company.
    Gloria
    Verified Review
    Friendly staff
    Reviewed in Oregon on March 11, 2026
    Very polite and friendly staff. They always answer my questions.
    Sid
    Verified Review
    Great Claim Service
    Reviewed in Mississippi on March 11, 2026
    Great service through my agent!
    Sandrs
    Verified Review
    Five Star Insurance Agency
    Reviewed in Florida on March 11, 2026
    Noelle is five-star excellent in every way and totally represents State Farm.
    Milton
    Verified Review
    Shining Like the Sun!
    Reviewed in Georgia on March 10, 2026
    I have had a good experience with State Farm! Thanks!
    Eugenia
    Verified Review
    State Farm makes me happy
    Reviewed in Illinois on March 8, 2026
    I've been with them for about 4 years now. They are wonderful; if I have a problem, they help solve it really fast. The staff members are very kind, and for the payment, being with them for four years, I'm in a good place. A lot of other insurance companies cost more money, sometimes double or triple, so I'm happy with State Farm.
    Paul
    Verified Review
    Quality Experience
    Reviewed in Alabama on March 7, 2026
    We've had two cars insured by State Farm and recently added a third. They are very friendly and professional on the phone.
    John S
    Verified Review
    Not Price Competitive
    Reviewed in California on March 18, 2026
    Overpriced. Not accepting new applicants for auto, homeowners, renters, earthquake, and personal liability insurance policies for residents of California. The only way to get the best possible insurance price is to bundle several policies with the same insurance company at the time of purchase.
    Gerald
    Verified Review
    Okay
    Reviewed in Alabama on March 17, 2026
    Too expensive.
    Gracie
    Verified Review
    Too High
    Reviewed in Kentucky on March 14, 2026
    I would say it's a good insurance company if you can afford the price. It's way too high for me.
    Tom
    Verified Review
    Get your act together
    Reviewed in Georgia on March 14, 2026
    Very poor. I’ve had State Farm for years and I just bought a new Tesla, and they want to charge me an additional $100 on top of a rate increase at the beginning of the year. I’m definitely looking for another insurance company. I have no DUI, no accidents.
    Larry
    Verified Review
    Not pleased that State Farm is overpriced
    Reviewed in Virginia on March 12, 2026
    Shop around. State Farm is high but good.
    Kim
    Verified Review
    State Farm's Insurance
    Reviewed in New York on March 10, 2026
    Very expensive.
    Lee
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Oregon on March 10, 2026
    A little higher than some, but I’ve never had to use it, which is a blessing.
    Leonard
    Verified Review
    I'm very happy to have been with them for more than five years.
    Reviewed in Maryland on March 9, 2026
    Always very helpful.

State Farm discounts ratings vs. Allstate

Insurify’s customers with coverage from State Farm give the company a discount availability rating of 3.9 out of 5, ranking higher than Allstate, which earned a comparable but slightly lower rating at 3.8 out of 5.

State Farm and Allstate have similar ratings for discount availability, with customers appreciating the bundling and loyalty discounts offered by both.

See how Insurify’s customers ranked State Farm and Allstate for discount availability.

Company
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Average Score
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State Farm3.9
Allstate3.8

State Farm claims handling reviews: Rated 4.1 out of 5

State Farm has a claims handling rating of 4.1 out of 5. Customers who had good experiences describe a straightforward claims process, fast resolutions, and supportive adjusters. But other State Farm customers highlight long delays and dissatisfaction over claim denials or low settlements.

Below, you can read real claims handling reviews from Insurify’s customers with State Farm policies.

  • Elizabeth
    Verified Review
    Rates are very high. I never received suggestions on how to lower monthly rates or answers to why my rates go up monthly.
    Reviewed in New Jersey on March 14, 2026
    Rates are very high. I never received suggestions on how to lower monthly rates or answers to why my rates go up monthly.
    Alan
    Verified Review
    State Farm High Price
    Reviewed in Delaware on March 7, 2026
    A great business, but the price is just too high.
    Michael
    Verified Review
    4x4 Insurance Costs Double
    Reviewed in Wyoming on March 5, 2026
    Check rates with other companies!
    Ilene
    Verified Review
    State Farm Insurance is Great
    Reviewed in New York on March 3, 2026
    Great rate. Great service.
    Mary Robin
    Verified Review
    Friendly Assistance Matters
    Reviewed in Illinois on March 3, 2026
    The office personnel are very helpful and friendly.
    Vance
    Verified Review
    Too Expensive
    Reviewed in California on March 2, 2026
    The only problem I have is the cost of my insurance.
    William
    Verified Review
    The price only goes up, never down or stays the same. They do not take care of people who have been with them for years. I was with them for over 20 years, and all they did was raise the premium every 6 months.
    Reviewed in Texas on March 2, 2026
    The price only goes up, never down or stays the same. They do not take care of people who have been with them for years. I was with them for over 20 years, and all they did was raise the premium every 6 months.
    Paul
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in New Jersey on March 2, 2026
    Good company. Probably not the cheapest price though.
    Brenda
    Verified Review
    Expensive
    Reviewed in Arizona on March 17, 2026
    I find it expensive for someone on social security! No marks on my record and still no discounts!
    Jennifer
    Verified Review
    Insurance
    Reviewed in North Carolina on March 17, 2026
    They are very helpful in trying to save a person money.
    Neuronsy
    Verified Review
    Doesn't Hurt to Check
    Reviewed in Ohio on March 15, 2026
    It's just time for a change if someone could beat them. So far, they're the best by comparison.
    Kelly
    Verified Review
    Agents never notify you when documents are expiring. I was charged a higher premium due to not providing the documents in a timely manner.
    Reviewed in Michigan on March 13, 2026
    Agents never notify you when documents are expiring. I was charged a higher premium due to not providing the documents in a timely manner.
    Tonisha
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Illinois on March 11, 2026
    Expensive rates keep increasing without notification.
    Steven
    Verified Review
    I'm 79 years old and I drive twice a week, less than 3,000 miles a year, but the policy is too expensive. I have a perfect driving record.
    Reviewed in Illinois on March 9, 2026
    I'm 79 years old and I drive twice a week, less than 3,000 miles a year, but the policy is too expensive. I have a perfect driving record.
    Gary
    Verified Review
    Good customer service
    Reviewed in Florida on March 8, 2026
    Raised my rates without explaining why.
    Tom
    Verified Review
    Much too expensive.
    Reviewed in Iowa on March 3, 2026
    Much too expensive. About $2500/year for three cars driven, in total, less than 5000 miles.

State Farm claims handling ratings vs. Allstate

State Farm customers gave the insurer a claims handling rating of 4.1 out of 5, outranking Allstate, which Insurify’s customers gave a 3.8 out of 5.

Allstate has a similar rating to State Farm but ultimately ranks lower, with dissatisfied customers citing unmet expectations throughout the claims process.

Compare how Insurify’s customers rated these two companies for claims handling below.

Company
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Average Score
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State Farm4.1
Allstate3.8

State Farm value for money reviews: Rated 3.7 out of 5

Insurify’s customers with State Farm policies give the insurer a value-for-money rating of 3.7 out of 5. Satisfied State Farm customers categorized pricing as fair or competitive for the quality of coverage received. Some negative reviews claim that premiums were too high and rising at each renewal.

Here are real reviews about State Farm’s value for money from Insurify’s customers with coverage from the insurer.

  • Nannette
    Verified Review
    Review
    Reviewed in Florida on March 13, 2026
    Last year was okay, but I have not received my bill for this year. If it keeps going up, I will have to find another insurer. I am a senior on Social Security.
    David
    Verified Review
    Best Prices and Earliest Notification
    Reviewed in West Virginia on March 5, 2026
    I have no complaints; the prices are unbeatable.
    Melton
    Verified Review
    A Good Place to Start
    Reviewed in Kentucky on March 5, 2026
    I've never had a claim, just paid the bill. They are very nice, but I wish they would have decreased my payment so I could stay.
    Percy
    Verified Review
    Excellent service and coverage
    Reviewed in Texas on February 28, 2026
    Excellent, friendly, and professional.
    Doshia
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Tennessee on February 24, 2026
    My current insurance is a lot cheaper than State Farm insurance.
    Joanna
    Verified Review
    Long time customer
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on February 23, 2026
    Dependable.
    Terry
    Verified Review
    Not worth 20 bucks
    Reviewed in North Carolina on February 23, 2026
    My rate is great and the support is excellent. The support number is easy to reach, and the app is great. I wouldn’t change my insurance company easily because I’ve been with State Farm for a long time and I love them.
    Martin
    Verified Review
    Outstanding Customer Service
    Reviewed in Nevada on February 23, 2026
    Excellent customer service by Alexandra Lee.
    Bunny
    Verified Review
    Stayed with State Farm since about 1982(?)
    Reviewed in North Carolina on March 17, 2026
    I haven't had a claim. I'm disappointed that windshields aren't covered when damaged.
    Ir
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Michigan on March 12, 2026
    Don't deal with an agent that doesn't respond to your questions or needs.
    Sandra
    Verified Review
    So Far Good Experience
    Reviewed in Virginia on March 10, 2026
    My experience was good. I have a problem using the app.
    Lynn
    Verified Review
    All Good
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on March 9, 2026
    All good experiences, just getting a little expensive.
    Trudi
    Verified Review
    Best Coverage for the Best Cost
    Reviewed in Oregon on March 8, 2026
    My agent is easy to get in contact with and has always been helpful with whatever questions or concerns I have had.
    Robert
    Verified Review
    Service expected is extremely needed, however, charges inflated!
    Reviewed in Alabama on March 8, 2026
    I think the coverage is adequate, but I am being overcharged for it!
    Lisa
    Verified Review
    Great coverage but too costly
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on March 8, 2026
    It's good coverage but expensive.
    John
    Verified Review
    Price
    Reviewed in Florida on March 7, 2026
    You need to search the internet every 6 months as every auto insurer is raising prices differently.

State Farm value for money ratings vs. Allstate

State Farm has a value-for-money rating of 3.7 out of 5, which ranks higher than Allstate, which Insurify's customers rated 3.3 out of 5. Some Allstate reviews claim its coverage isn’t worth the high premium.

Below, you can see how real Insurify customers rate each company’s overall value for money.

Company
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Average Score
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State Farm3.7
Allstate3.3

State Farm policy transparency reviews: Rated 3.8 out of 5

State Farm earns a policy transparency rating of 3.8 out of 5 from Insurify customers. Positive reviews mention access to information online and helpful agents who can answer policy questions. Customers who left negative reviews say they lacked a clear understanding of their coverage and experienced surprise billing.

Read real reviews about policy transparency from Insurify’s customers with State Farm auto insurance.

  • Glynn
    Verified Review
    Glynn’s Review
    Reviewed in Mississippi on March 9, 2026
    It's okay. I do like the safe driving profile they have.
    Glenda
    Verified Review
    Blame Claim
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on March 3, 2026
    A horse and buggy hit my car, and they claimed it was my fault because it was not a motor vehicle. They considered my car totaled. The title is missing, so the claim is still open. It's been a year this month.
    Anthony
    Verified Review
    Takes a while on the phone
    Reviewed in Ohio on March 2, 2026
    Easy to work with to buy insurance. I have not had any claims, so I don't know yet about that.
    Paul
    Verified Review
    Helpful agents over the 60 years of having coverage with State Farm.
    Reviewed in Texas on March 1, 2026
    I have not had any claims in recent years. No problems over the years when there was a claim.
    Paul
    Verified Review
    Excellent service, so far.
    Reviewed in Nevada on March 1, 2026
    Best I could find.
    Charles
    Verified Review
    Bye
    Reviewed in Oklahoma on February 27, 2026
    Excellent. Saved half price.
    Deborah
    Verified Review
    I would recommend my State Farm Agent in Webster NY
    Reviewed in New York on February 24, 2026
    My State Farm Insurance agent is the reason I have stayed with State Farm for over 30 years. They are helpful when I need answers and fast with changing my policy when I ask. I haven’t had a lot of claims, but the ones I have had have been resolved quickly.
    Pat
    Verified Review
    Change of Agent
    Reviewed in Arizona on February 24, 2026
    I am sorry that the previous agent retired, but my new agent seems equally helpful.
    Charles
    Verified Review
    Expensive
    Reviewed in North Dakota on March 18, 2026
    Very expensive compared to other quotes.
    Reanna
    Verified Review
    Too expensive
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on March 15, 2026
    Too expensive and they didn't offer to try to get me a better rate.
    Ernie
    Verified Review
    State Farm is Great
    Reviewed in Arizona on March 9, 2026
    Overall, I was trying to get quotes from several insurance companies. I had a third-party agent who contacted several insurance companies, but she wasn't able to find me a quote for less than $150 a month, which would be my monthly payment. That's crazy for an old car like my 1999 Honda Accord EX, and at the time, my car wasn't insured. So, I started my own search. I found State Farm, and let's just say I was able to get insured for less than $100. I paid that for 5 months. Before my birthday on February 1st, I called and spoke to an agent, and she was able to reduce my monthly payment to $47 and change.
    Mark
    Verified Review
    Stay away!
    Reviewed in Wisconsin on March 6, 2026
    Rates just keep going up. We have friends with State Farm who have newer cars, and they pay way less than we do! What's up with that?
    Arturo
    Verified Review
    Expensive Insurance
    Reviewed in Texas on March 4, 2026
    The insurance is okay, I guess. I've never had a claim, but they are very expensive. They are so expensive that it's getting to the point where I cannot afford it.
    Wendy
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Ohio on March 4, 2026
    The price of covering my car has gone up. Other companies are offering a lower rate.
    Wade
    Verified Review
    Insurance Ripoff
    Reviewed in Michigan on March 4, 2026
    The agents have all been top-notch since I was 16 years old. I went with Progressive for a few years but have come back to them. I'm 61, a retired crane/heavy equipment operator for 40 years. If you have any idea about the operation of machinery and the concentration it demands, that bleeds over to personal life decisions daily. I have had no accidents since 2003, no DUI or speeding tickets in I can't remember how long. I pay $393.12 a month.
    Tina
    Verified Review
    Price is too high
    Reviewed in Texas on March 4, 2026
    I've had my current car insurance company for over 30 years. They are okay. However, now that I'm retired and their prices keep going up, the fact that they are doing away with the defensive driving discount, and they don't offer any incentives for seniors or someone who doesn't drive as much, I had no choice but to switch companies. The new company will save me about $30.00 a month.

State Farm policy transparency ratings vs. Allstate

State Farm’s policy transparency rating of 3.8 out of 5 outranks Allstate, which is rated 3.6 out of 5.

Allstate has a lower ranking than State Farm, and some customers feel their coverage is less robust than the policy they thought they were buying.

See how policy transparency ratings from real Insurify customers compare for these two insurers below.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Score
sort ascsort desc
State Farm3.8
Allstate3.6

State Farm vs. Allstate and GEICO

Overall, State Farm earns high customer ratings from Insurify customers with policies from the insurer. The insurer ranks particularly well for customer service and claims handling, due to the helpfulness of its many local agents, when compared to competitors like Allstate and GEICO.

Below, you can see how State Farm stacks up against more top car insurance companies.

Data in this table has been sourced from Insurify’s users who have indicated they are insured with the listed providers

  • Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify.

    These users complete an optional survey that asks them to review their experience with their current insurance company and rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.

State Farm customer reviews: Read what over 16,176 Insurify customers have to say about State Farm

You can learn more about State Farm by reading reviews from more than 16,176 customers written during the last 12 months.

Janice
Verified Review
The only time I hear from them is during renewal.
Reviewed in Georgia on March 16, 2026
They are too expensive.
Nancy
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in Arizona on March 14, 2026
Great company but higher prices.
Val
Verified Review
Well-rounded, all insurance types & competitive rates!
Reviewed in Utah on March 14, 2026
Excellent!
Stephen
Verified Review
Too High
Reviewed in Missouri on March 11, 2026
The rates keep increasing, and they say there's no discount after 30 years and no major claims.
Douglas
Verified Review
False Advertisement
Reviewed in Washington on March 8, 2026
I left State Farm thinking perhaps I could find a better price, now that I don't drive as much. I switched to Progressive. Progressive offered me a great deal, but after signing with them, they began immediately to raise their rates. I contacted them and was told the original offer was a promotion and that it was described in the fine print. I have looked back several times and can find no fine print stating that. I will return to State Farm.
Rudy
Verified Review
SF Client
Reviewed in North Carolina on March 4, 2026
SF is quick to address claims, but like many other insurance companies, they are overpriced.
Billy
Verified Review
Best Priced
Reviewed in Oklahoma on March 3, 2026
Decent price, have not had any claims.
Thomas
Verified Review
Sad & Lonely
Reviewed in Washington on March 3, 2026
Incredible price differences depending on the agent.
Jerome
Verified Review
Don't get State Farm
Reviewed in Washington on March 18, 2026
State Farm is terrible. They raise your rates and then refuse to tell you why when asked. They also won’t return your calls regarding the rate increase.
Tim
Verified Review
Watch your agent. He quoted me one thing and charged me another, even after we went over my coverage before I paid.
Reviewed in Missouri on March 18, 2026
Watch your agent. He quoted me one thing and charged me another, even after we went over my coverage before I paid.
Gerardo
Verified Review
Not worth paying just for the name
Reviewed in California on March 18, 2026
They were good at first. I've been with them for many years, but their rates keep going up. I started paying $260 for two cars with full coverage and a $250 deductible, but then it went up to $360. So I adjusted it back down to $280, and now it’s back up to $306. I'm definitely going to get another insurance company.
Michael
Verified Review
State Farm is overpriced and customer service from agent is lacking
Reviewed in Texas on March 14, 2026
Poor response to billing questions. It takes a week to get answers. Charged a late fee when no bill was received.
Vicki
Verified Review
Billing Trouble
Reviewed in New York on March 14, 2026
We are having issues with billing. They can't seem to get all our policies together on one bill, and our bill just keeps going up. I love Seria; she is wonderful and does the best she can. I believe it is the computer system that is the biggest issue.
Kurt
Verified Review
Getting Taken
Reviewed in California on March 13, 2026
They keep raising the rates and don't have good customer service.
Steven
Verified Review
Poor customer service
Reviewed in Ohio on March 12, 2026
They increase prices on some products. If you contact them about it, they never return your call to explain why the price increased. Then they send emails to try and get you to pay the premium. I get tired of paying higher premiums because someone else files claims somewhere across the country. That actually has nothing to do with me. Buy insurance somewhere else.
Beatrice
Verified Review
Fair
Reviewed in New York on March 12, 2026
Too expensive, they keep raising it without any reason.

Katie Powers
Written byKatie PowersLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Editor
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Katie PowersLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 4+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

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Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

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