State Farm Insurance: Rated 4.0 out of 5 by customers
Category
Average Score
|Overall experience rating
|4.0
|Customer service
|4.2
|Value
|3.7
|Claims handling
|4.1
|Coverage options
|4.1
|Discounts
|3.9
|Policy transparency
|3.8
|Policy flexibility
|4.0
State Farm overall user rating: 4.0 out of 5
Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for State Farm: 9.3 out of 10
NAIC complaint index: 0.85 (Below average)
Average monthly full-coverage premium from State Farm: $107
Our take on State Farm insurance
Insurify gives State Farm a quality score of 9.3 out of 10. Overall, State Farm customer reviews are largely positive, but many Insurify customers with State Farm policies have mixed feelings about the insurer.
Customers who are happy with State Farm spotlight long-lasting relationships with local agents, quick response times, and satisfaction with the quality of coverage. But some negative reviews highlight disappointment with discount savings, slow claims handling, and premium increases at renewal.
Insurify’s customers with State Farm policies give the company an overall customer service rating of 4.2 out of 5.
State Farm customer service reviews: Rated 4.2 out of 5
State Farm customers rate the company 4.2 out of 5 for customer service. Customers who left positive reviews often appreciate their established relationships with knowledgeable and easy-to-work-with local agents. Unsatisfied customers cite frustration with slow follow-up and long wait times.
You can read real reviews from satisfied and unsatisfied State Farm customers below.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Delaware on March 18, 2026Good customer service.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on March 18, 2026I am satisfied with their coverage.Verified ReviewReviewed in Nevada on March 18, 2026My premium has gone down since I first joined State Farm.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 17, 2026They're great, but a little expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on March 17, 2026Too high a premium for us older folks with no accidents, tickets, or DUIs (not only in three years but EVER!)Verified ReviewReviewed in South Carolina on March 16, 2026Customer service is excellent. I think their price is high.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 16, 2026Excellent customer service.Verified ReviewReviewed in Utah on March 15, 2026I have been with them for over 25 years and they give me a loyalty discount. I have to watch closely because sometimes they have things on the policy that I don't have anymore, like watercraft, motorhome, etc. I thought it was high, but no one has beaten their price. I have my condo on there and a $1,000,000 umbrella. I have good coverage for accidents.Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on March 18, 2026They're okay, but the cost has skyrocketed for no apparent reason.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on March 17, 2026With 2 autos covered, if you cancel one for 1 day and then reinstate it, you are penalized for the remainder of the term.Verified ReviewReviewed in Alabama on March 17, 2026I've been with them for almost a year. I'm not getting my driving discount for being a good driver. They are overcharging for coverage on my 2014 Chevy Impala.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on March 16, 2026It's good for the money.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 9, 2026Car insurance, so far, is fine with State Farm. It's the homeowners policies I'm frustrated about. State Farm is higher priced and after about 40 years of paying them, when I needed help for the first time, they paid and then dropped me. Not okay!Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on March 6, 2026I have no tickets, no accidents, and the price keeps going up.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on March 5, 2026The monthly payment is way too high. Even though I was with them for many years, the premium kept going up.Verified ReviewReviewed in Tennessee on March 4, 2026I had to switch to the minimum coverage when my full coverage cost tripled.
State Farm customer service ratings vs. Allstate
State Farm earns a customer service rating of 4.2 out of 5, which is higher than ratings for Allstate, which Insurify’s customers rated a 3.8 out of 5.
Allstate customers have lower satisfaction ratings than State Farm for customer service, with reviews mentioning feeling unsupported during complicated insurance issues.
Below, you can see how real Insurify customers rate these companies for customer service.
Company
Average Score
|State Farm
|4.2
|Allstate
|3.8
State Farm discounts reviews: Rated 3.9 out of 5
State Farm has a discount rating of 3.9 out of 5 from Insurify’s customers with coverage from the insurer. Positive reviews mentioning discounts touch on State Farm’s bundling opportunities and occasional promotional savings.
But many customers describe dissatisfaction with their actual discount savings, citing unclear terms.
Here are reviews from real State Farm customers about discounts. Read about common positive and negative experiences.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on March 14, 2026The only reason I'm changing my current car insurance is because I found cheaper insurance through someone else.Verified ReviewReviewed in Colorado on March 12, 2026If you're looking for multiple options at affordable rates, choose State Farm. I've been with them for over 25 years, and each time I try to find lower rates with comparable coverage, it ends without success at any other insurance company. The biggest difference I've experienced involves the annual premium for Homeowner's Insurance. I've received estimates from other carriers that have been twice the amount I pay at State Farm. Bundled with Auto coverage, I've not found a more affordable insurance company.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oregon on March 11, 2026Very polite and friendly staff. They always answer my questions.Verified ReviewReviewed in Mississippi on March 11, 2026Great service through my agent!Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 11, 2026Noelle is five-star excellent in every way and totally represents State Farm.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on March 10, 2026I have had a good experience with State Farm! Thanks!Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on March 8, 2026I've been with them for about 4 years now. They are wonderful; if I have a problem, they help solve it really fast. The staff members are very kind, and for the payment, being with them for four years, I'm in a good place. A lot of other insurance companies cost more money, sometimes double or triple, so I'm happy with State Farm.Verified ReviewReviewed in Alabama on March 7, 2026We've had two cars insured by State Farm and recently added a third. They are very friendly and professional on the phone.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on March 18, 2026Overpriced. Not accepting new applicants for auto, homeowners, renters, earthquake, and personal liability insurance policies for residents of California. The only way to get the best possible insurance price is to bundle several policies with the same insurance company at the time of purchase.Verified ReviewReviewed in Alabama on March 17, 2026Too expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kentucky on March 14, 2026I would say it's a good insurance company if you can afford the price. It's way too high for me.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on March 14, 2026Very poor. I’ve had State Farm for years and I just bought a new Tesla, and they want to charge me an additional $100 on top of a rate increase at the beginning of the year. I’m definitely looking for another insurance company. I have no DUI, no accidents.Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on March 12, 2026Shop around. State Farm is high but good.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on March 10, 2026Very expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oregon on March 10, 2026A little higher than some, but I’ve never had to use it, which is a blessing.Verified ReviewReviewed in Maryland on March 9, 2026Always very helpful.
State Farm discounts ratings vs. Allstate
Insurify’s customers with coverage from State Farm give the company a discount availability rating of 3.9 out of 5, ranking higher than Allstate, which earned a comparable but slightly lower rating at 3.8 out of 5.
State Farm and Allstate have similar ratings for discount availability, with customers appreciating the bundling and loyalty discounts offered by both.
See how Insurify’s customers ranked State Farm and Allstate for discount availability.
Company
Average Score
|State Farm
|3.9
|Allstate
|3.8
State Farm claims handling reviews: Rated 4.1 out of 5
State Farm has a claims handling rating of 4.1 out of 5. Customers who had good experiences describe a straightforward claims process, fast resolutions, and supportive adjusters. But other State Farm customers highlight long delays and dissatisfaction over claim denials or low settlements.
Below, you can read real claims handling reviews from Insurify’s customers with State Farm policies.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on March 14, 2026Rates are very high. I never received suggestions on how to lower monthly rates or answers to why my rates go up monthly.Verified ReviewReviewed in Delaware on March 7, 2026A great business, but the price is just too high.Verified ReviewReviewed in Wyoming on March 5, 2026Check rates with other companies!Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on March 3, 2026Great rate. Great service.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on March 3, 2026The office personnel are very helpful and friendly.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on March 2, 2026The only problem I have is the cost of my insurance.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on March 2, 2026The price only goes up, never down or stays the same. They do not take care of people who have been with them for years. I was with them for over 20 years, and all they did was raise the premium every 6 months.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on March 2, 2026Good company. Probably not the cheapest price though.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on March 17, 2026I find it expensive for someone on social security! No marks on my record and still no discounts!Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on March 17, 2026They are very helpful in trying to save a person money.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on March 15, 2026It's just time for a change if someone could beat them. So far, they're the best by comparison.Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on March 13, 2026Agents never notify you when documents are expiring. I was charged a higher premium due to not providing the documents in a timely manner.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on March 11, 2026Expensive rates keep increasing without notification.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on March 9, 2026I'm 79 years old and I drive twice a week, less than 3,000 miles a year, but the policy is too expensive. I have a perfect driving record.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 8, 2026Raised my rates without explaining why.Verified ReviewReviewed in Iowa on March 3, 2026Much too expensive. About $2500/year for three cars driven, in total, less than 5000 miles.
State Farm claims handling ratings vs. Allstate
State Farm customers gave the insurer a claims handling rating of 4.1 out of 5, outranking Allstate, which Insurify’s customers gave a 3.8 out of 5.
Allstate has a similar rating to State Farm but ultimately ranks lower, with dissatisfied customers citing unmet expectations throughout the claims process.
Compare how Insurify’s customers rated these two companies for claims handling below.
Company
Average Score
|State Farm
|4.1
|Allstate
|3.8
State Farm value for money reviews: Rated 3.7 out of 5
Insurify’s customers with State Farm policies give the insurer a value-for-money rating of 3.7 out of 5. Satisfied State Farm customers categorized pricing as fair or competitive for the quality of coverage received. Some negative reviews claim that premiums were too high and rising at each renewal.
Here are real reviews about State Farm’s value for money from Insurify’s customers with coverage from the insurer.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 13, 2026Last year was okay, but I have not received my bill for this year. If it keeps going up, I will have to find another insurer. I am a senior on Social Security.Verified ReviewReviewed in West Virginia on March 5, 2026I have no complaints; the prices are unbeatable.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kentucky on March 5, 2026I've never had a claim, just paid the bill. They are very nice, but I wish they would have decreased my payment so I could stay.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on February 28, 2026Excellent, friendly, and professional.Verified ReviewReviewed in Tennessee on February 24, 2026My current insurance is a lot cheaper than State Farm insurance.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on February 23, 2026Dependable.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on February 23, 2026My rate is great and the support is excellent. The support number is easy to reach, and the app is great. I wouldn’t change my insurance company easily because I’ve been with State Farm for a long time and I love them.Verified ReviewReviewed in Nevada on February 23, 2026Excellent customer service by Alexandra Lee.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on March 17, 2026I haven't had a claim. I'm disappointed that windshields aren't covered when damaged.Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on March 12, 2026Don't deal with an agent that doesn't respond to your questions or needs.Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on March 10, 2026My experience was good. I have a problem using the app.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on March 9, 2026All good experiences, just getting a little expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oregon on March 8, 2026My agent is easy to get in contact with and has always been helpful with whatever questions or concerns I have had.Verified ReviewReviewed in Alabama on March 8, 2026I think the coverage is adequate, but I am being overcharged for it!Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on March 8, 2026It's good coverage but expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 7, 2026You need to search the internet every 6 months as every auto insurer is raising prices differently.
State Farm value for money ratings vs. Allstate
State Farm has a value-for-money rating of 3.7 out of 5, which ranks higher than Allstate, which Insurify's customers rated 3.3 out of 5. Some Allstate reviews claim its coverage isn’t worth the high premium.
Below, you can see how real Insurify customers rate each company’s overall value for money.
Company
Average Score
|State Farm
|3.7
|Allstate
|3.3
State Farm policy transparency reviews: Rated 3.8 out of 5
State Farm earns a policy transparency rating of 3.8 out of 5 from Insurify customers. Positive reviews mention access to information online and helpful agents who can answer policy questions. Customers who left negative reviews say they lacked a clear understanding of their coverage and experienced surprise billing.
Read real reviews about policy transparency from Insurify’s customers with State Farm auto insurance.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Mississippi on March 9, 2026It's okay. I do like the safe driving profile they have.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on March 3, 2026A horse and buggy hit my car, and they claimed it was my fault because it was not a motor vehicle. They considered my car totaled. The title is missing, so the claim is still open. It's been a year this month.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on March 2, 2026Easy to work with to buy insurance. I have not had any claims, so I don't know yet about that.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on March 1, 2026I have not had any claims in recent years. No problems over the years when there was a claim.Verified ReviewReviewed in Nevada on March 1, 2026Best I could find.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oklahoma on February 27, 2026Excellent. Saved half price.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on February 24, 2026My State Farm Insurance agent is the reason I have stayed with State Farm for over 30 years. They are helpful when I need answers and fast with changing my policy when I ask. I haven’t had a lot of claims, but the ones I have had have been resolved quickly.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on February 24, 2026I am sorry that the previous agent retired, but my new agent seems equally helpful.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Dakota on March 18, 2026Very expensive compared to other quotes.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on March 15, 2026Too expensive and they didn't offer to try to get me a better rate.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on March 9, 2026Overall, I was trying to get quotes from several insurance companies. I had a third-party agent who contacted several insurance companies, but she wasn't able to find me a quote for less than $150 a month, which would be my monthly payment. That's crazy for an old car like my 1999 Honda Accord EX, and at the time, my car wasn't insured. So, I started my own search. I found State Farm, and let's just say I was able to get insured for less than $100. I paid that for 5 months. Before my birthday on February 1st, I called and spoke to an agent, and she was able to reduce my monthly payment to $47 and change.Verified ReviewReviewed in Wisconsin on March 6, 2026Rates just keep going up. We have friends with State Farm who have newer cars, and they pay way less than we do! What's up with that?Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on March 4, 2026The insurance is okay, I guess. I've never had a claim, but they are very expensive. They are so expensive that it's getting to the point where I cannot afford it.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on March 4, 2026The price of covering my car has gone up. Other companies are offering a lower rate.Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on March 4, 2026The agents have all been top-notch since I was 16 years old. I went with Progressive for a few years but have come back to them. I'm 61, a retired crane/heavy equipment operator for 40 years. If you have any idea about the operation of machinery and the concentration it demands, that bleeds over to personal life decisions daily. I have had no accidents since 2003, no DUI or speeding tickets in I can't remember how long. I pay $393.12 a month.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on March 4, 2026I've had my current car insurance company for over 30 years. They are okay. However, now that I'm retired and their prices keep going up, the fact that they are doing away with the defensive driving discount, and they don't offer any incentives for seniors or someone who doesn't drive as much, I had no choice but to switch companies. The new company will save me about $30.00 a month.
State Farm policy transparency ratings vs. Allstate
State Farm’s policy transparency rating of 3.8 out of 5 outranks Allstate, which is rated 3.6 out of 5.
Allstate has a lower ranking than State Farm, and some customers feel their coverage is less robust than the policy they thought they were buying.
See how policy transparency ratings from real Insurify customers compare for these two insurers below.
Company
Average Score
|State Farm
|3.8
|Allstate
|3.6
State Farm vs. Allstate and GEICO
Overall, State Farm earns high customer ratings from Insurify customers with policies from the insurer. The insurer ranks particularly well for customer service and claims handling, due to the helpfulness of its many local agents, when compared to competitors like Allstate and GEICO.
Below, you can see how State Farm stacks up against more top car insurance companies.
Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify.
These users complete an optional survey that asks them to review their experience with their current insurance company and rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.
State Farm customer reviews: Read what over 16,176 Insurify customers have to say about State Farm
You can learn more about State Farm by reading reviews from more than 16,176 customers written during the last 12 months.