Jerome Verified Review Don't get State Farm Reviewed in Washington on March 18, 2026 State Farm is terrible. They raise your rates and then refuse to tell you why when asked. They also won’t return your calls regarding the rate increase.

Tim Verified Review Watch your agent. He quoted me one thing and charged me another, even after we went over my coverage before I paid. Reviewed in Missouri on March 18, 2026 Watch your agent. He quoted me one thing and charged me another, even after we went over my coverage before I paid.

Gerardo Verified Review Not worth paying just for the name Reviewed in California on March 18, 2026 They were good at first. I've been with them for many years, but their rates keep going up. I started paying $260 for two cars with full coverage and a $250 deductible, but then it went up to $360. So I adjusted it back down to $280, and now it’s back up to $306. I'm definitely going to get another insurance company.

Michael Verified Review State Farm is overpriced and customer service from agent is lacking Reviewed in Texas on March 14, 2026 Poor response to billing questions. It takes a week to get answers. Charged a late fee when no bill was received.

Vicki Verified Review Billing Trouble Reviewed in New York on March 14, 2026 We are having issues with billing. They can't seem to get all our policies together on one bill, and our bill just keeps going up. I love Seria; she is wonderful and does the best she can. I believe it is the computer system that is the biggest issue.

Kurt Verified Review Getting Taken Reviewed in California on March 13, 2026 They keep raising the rates and don't have good customer service.

Steven Verified Review Poor customer service Reviewed in Ohio on March 12, 2026 They increase prices on some products. If you contact them about it, they never return your call to explain why the price increased. Then they send emails to try and get you to pay the premium. I get tired of paying higher premiums because someone else files claims somewhere across the country. That actually has nothing to do with me. Buy insurance somewhere else.