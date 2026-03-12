Direct Auto Insurance: Rated 3.0 out of 5 by customers
Average Score by Category
Direct Auto overall user rating: 3.0 out of 5
Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for Direct Auto: 8.3 out of 10
NAIC complaint index: Not rated
Average monthly full-coverage premium from Direct Auto: $145
Our take on Direct Auto insurance
Direct Auto focuses on coverage for high-risk drivers and is only available in 15 states. Because Direct Auto caters to high-risk drivers, its rates will be higher than a traditional insurer and this is reflected in many of the customer reviews.
Insurify gives Direct Auto a solid Quality Score of 8.3/10.
While Direct Auto can be a great fit for some drivers, its reviews skew mostly negative. Direct Auto customers with a positive experience frequently mention helpful agents and good customer service.
Customers with negative reviews mention Direct Auto’s high rates, lack of discounts, and rate increases. Overall, Insurify customers give Direct Auto a 3.1 out of 5 rating for its value for the money.
Direct Auto customer service reviews: Rated 3.0 out of 5
Direct Auto customers give the company a 3.0 out of 5 rating for its customer service. Customers with a positive experience focus on kind and helpful Direct Auto agents who were able to help them quickly. Reviewers who had negative experiences with Direct Auto’s customer service say that it’s hard to reach and the service is inconsistent.
Take a look at the table below to see how Direct Auto customers feel about the customer service.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 8, 2026Awesome and pretty easy.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Florida on March 3, 2026Great service, great price, so much less than Progressive.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Florida on February 17, 2026Very good and knowledgeable customer service.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Georgia on January 12, 2026Direct Auto is a reasonable insurance company, and I recommend you to all my friends and family. Thank you so much!Verified PurchaseReviewed in North Carolina on January 9, 2026Reps are always attentive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on January 9, 2026Excellent. Best price for the coverage I want. None of the quotes you provided even came close to what I pay for my policy.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on January 6, 2026The current monthly payment for my car is a little less so far, and I have not been able to find a better rate for the current policy I have right now. But I am hoping that I will find a better insurance company for a better rate.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on December 28, 2025It was great. I’ll be saving over $600 on a 6-month policy now.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 6, 2026Direct Auto was great until I actually needed them for a claim process, and then it was a nightmare.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kentucky on February 26, 2026Very disappointed my insurance went up. I have no tickets or traffic violations in my 32 years of driving. So why did my insurance raise by $16 a month?Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on February 25, 2026My renewal rate increased to more than twice the original price.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Dakota on February 23, 2026When the policy costs you almost twice what a competitor would, it's pretty much all downhill from there. I'll be canceling my policy before its next due date.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Texas on January 11, 2026They give you a decent quote at first to get you to sign the policy, and then they will increase it drastically within the first month.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arkansas on January 8, 2026Another driver, who was at fault and had the same insurance through the same company, hit my vehicle. Because I wasn't the person driving, they refused to pay for the damages and increased my monthly payments. It basically feels like I got punished for someone hitting my car.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oklahoma on January 5, 2026Started at $108, then nothing ever since. They raised it to $155. I am trying to restructure my bills, but this does not help.Verified ReviewReviewed in Mississippi on November 23, 2025It's okay. I've just seen cheaper rates.
Direct Auto customer service reviews vs. Allstate and National General
Direct Auto’s 3.0 out of 5 customer service rating lags behind Allstate’s 3.8 out of 5 rating, but it’s comparable to National General’s 2.7 out of 5 rating.
Here’s how Insurify customers rated each company on their customer service.
Direct Auto customer service ratings vs. Allstate and National General
Direct Auto discounts reviews: Rated 3.3 out of 5
Direct Auto customers give the company a 3.3 out of 5 rating for its discounts, one of the highest ratings the company has. Positive reviews mention that Direct Auto’s discounts are better than those of competitors. Negative reviews mention discounts dropping after renewal.
Here’s a look at what Direct Auto customers say about the company’s discount opportunities.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Kentucky on January 14, 2026Great price, you will save money.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Alabama on December 18, 2025Great! Exceptional customer service by my representative Stephanie D.!Verified PurchaseReviewed in Florida on December 11, 2025I told my daughter about how easy it was to switch to Direct Auto and how affordable the rates were compared to any company I have dealt with. She is switching to Direct Auto also!Verified PurchaseReviewed in Montana on November 30, 2025It was simple and good value.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Florida on November 6, 2025Best rates in Florida, very good customer service, and great discounts.Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on October 20, 2025I have only been with the company for a few days. Still a bit on the high side, but lower than my last insurance company after they doubled my premium.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on October 20, 2025So far, so good. I'm glad roadside assistance is included with my policy.Verified PurchaseReviewed in North Dakota on October 19, 2025Good, except I have to use my phone for GPS once in a while and I'm told I'm using the phone. Otherwise, it's great.Verified ReviewReviewed in Wisconsin on January 19, 2026They're affordable, but customer service is almost nonexistent. I'd send in two documents in the same email, and they'd claim to have received one of the documents but not the other more important, rate-affecting document.Verified ReviewReviewed in Colorado on January 19, 2026I really haven't had any correspondence with my insurance company because I haven't had any claims.Verified ReviewReviewed in Tennessee on November 27, 2025Good service.Verified PurchaseReviewed in West Virginia on November 19, 2025Compare prices directly on car insurance websites.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on October 18, 2025Average still. I became a customer in January, but it took a while before I found someone to talk with. I have since received three quotes for auto insurance, and they were all different.Verified ReviewReviewed in Alabama on October 12, 2025The lowest rate for full coverage I have found.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on September 28, 2025It's fast and easy; they'll give you a quote in minutes.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on August 1, 2025Overall great experience.
Direct Auto discounts reviews vs. Allstate and National General
Direct Auto’s 3.3 out of 5 rating for discount availability is higher than National General’s, but lower than Allstate’s.
Check out the table below to see how customers rate these three companies’ discounts.
Direct Auto discounts ratings vs. Allstate and National General
Direct Auto claims handling reviews: Rated 3.0 out of 5
Direct Auto customers rate the company’s claim handling a 3.0 out of 5. Happy policyholders note that Direct Auto’s claims process is smooth and straightforward. Negative reviews mention issues with responsiveness.
Here are some recent reviews from Insurify customers about Direct Auto’s claims process.
- Verified PurchaseReviewed in North Carolina on December 19, 2025Easy as signing up for anything on the web, simple and straightforward.Verified ReviewReviewed in Indiana on October 17, 2025Fast, friendly, and fabulous!Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on August 13, 2025Found them to be very thorough. I inadvertently gave them the wrong start date for my new policy and had to have it corrected. They got on it and had it done the same day. This move saved me $145! Very pleased to be saving $50/month on top of the initial $145.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on August 4, 2025They are overall out for 100% customer satisfaction.Verified ReviewReviewed in Tennessee on June 17, 2025Billing needs to improve. They stated they can take ACH withdrawal up to 72 hours in advance.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on April 24, 2025I am very satisfied with Direct Auto. They made things very easy online, and I would most definitely tell a friend or family member about it.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on April 17, 2025They offer great customer service when locating quotes, but they don't offer GAP coverage. Also, hold times are substantially long and you always have to wait to be transferred to a licensed agent twice, which is frustrating and inefficient.Verified ReviewReviewed in Wyoming on March 30, 2025Very, very pleasant.Verified ReviewReviewed in Rhode Island on December 12, 2025The price changes every other month with no warning.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Texas on December 9, 2025When I asked to make my payment a little later, the price of my policy went up.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Missouri on October 19, 2025Direct Auto is a little more costly than American Family Insurance Company. But I like American Family Insurance Company because they have a driver's app that gives you the chance to decrease your monthly bills depending on your driving.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on October 16, 2025I wish my insurance was lower.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on October 12, 2025I haven't had any experience with them at all. I have yet to speak to a representative since I've had them. The price is ridiculously high and I'm searching for another insurance company.Verified ReviewReviewed in Tennessee on September 19, 2025I've been with them for 4 years and have had numerous problems with just paying my bill and keeping it consistent. For every renewal, my payments are always higher. It's been awful.Verified ReviewReviewed in Tennessee on August 25, 2025The good thing I can say is they work with you to keep your policy from lapsing due to late payments.Verified ReviewReviewed in Alabama on August 22, 2025I pay for my son's insurance, and even with a good driving record, it's $155 a month! I didn't pay nearly that much for High Risk SR-22 insurance through Acceptance.
Direct Auto claims handling reviews vs. Allstate and National General
Direct Auto and National General have similar ratings for claim handling. Allstate has the highest rating with a 3.8 out of 5.
Here’s how Direct Auto’s claims handling compares to Allstate and National General.
Direct Auto claims handling ratings vs. Allstate and National General
Direct Auto value for money reviews: Rated 3.1 out of 5
Direct Auto has a 3.1 out of 5 rating its value for the money. Customers who struggled to find coverage are pleased with Direct Auto’s value for the money. Negative reviews feel like Direct Auto isn’t worth it because of rate hikes.
Below are reviews from Insurify customers about whether or not Direct Auto provides good value for the money.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Arkansas on December 10, 2025I really don’t have a whole lot to say. I’ve been with the company for a couple of years and never had any problems. No tickets, no accidents, so really I’ve had no dealings with Direct Auto other than paying my bill on time. They don’t bother me, and I don’t bother them.Verified ReviewReviewed in Missouri on October 17, 2025Bad response time for claims. I haven't received a call and keep trying to reach them. I was T-boned in an accident and still can't get in touch with them.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on September 9, 2025Price, customer service, details are excellent.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 18, 2025Great customer service.Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on March 13, 2025I have received great customer service and would recommend Direct Auto to my family and friends.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on October 22, 2024Good.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on September 6, 2024They give you a chance to pay for your coverage. They are understanding when problems occur. Thank you.Verified ReviewReviewed in Alabama on August 23, 2024The few times I called in, they were very helpful and spoke to me, not at me.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arkansas on December 5, 2025I am very displeased with their app and the ability to update payment information, as it does not allow for changing main payment details.Verified ReviewReviewed in Alabama on September 25, 2025They seem to be good, but they are a bit expensive.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Ohio on July 3, 2025Some customer service representatives are rude and don’t know how to deal with people, but the insurance is good.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Tennessee on June 3, 2025Very unclear about the breakdown of what your payments are for. Horrible experience any time I’ve needed to update the policy. They added on some telehealth service that I didn’t ask for and specifically said I don’t need. Canceling and getting a refund was a disaster. Then my car broke down, so I purchased a new one, added it to the policy, and they completely removed the first one. A 12-month quote, same effective dates, same policy number, but I have to pay the 12-month premium in the 8 months left on the policy. Paying for months of coverage when I didn’t even own the car? And the one I did own at that time just disappeared?Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on April 12, 2025Everything was good at first, but a month in, they changed the cost of my policy without notifying me. I almost experienced a lapse in coverage.Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on April 3, 2025They changed the policy amount multiple times without notice.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on March 29, 2025Ask questions. They have the answers.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on December 16, 2024The coverage is fair, but I was very disappointed when I needed to use roadside assistance and couldn't.
Direct Auto value for money reviews vs. Allstate and National General
Direct Auto’s 3.1 out of 5 rating for monetary value is higher than National General’s 3.0 out of 5 rating. Allstate beats both companies, with customers giving it a 3.3 out of 5 rating for its monetary value.
Here’s how Insurify customers rate these three companies on their value for the money.
Direct Auto value for money ratings vs. Allstate and National General
Direct Auto policy transparency reviews: Rated 3.0 out of 5
One of Direct Auto’s highest ratings is for policy transparency, with customers giving it a 3.0 out of 5. Positive reviews focus on easy-to-understand documents and helpful agents. Negative reviews mention confusion over canceled policies and unexpected charges.
The table below shows real reviews about Direct Auto’s policy transparency.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Mississippi on December 23, 2025The monthly cost increased each month instead of staying the same until the end of the premium coverage.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Illinois on December 15, 2025Good overall customer service and availability to answer questions.Verified ReviewReviewed in Tennessee on March 17, 2025Direct Auto is great to deal with. However, we were able to find a reputable insurance company with better coverage for less money.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on October 1, 2024I loved them until my insurance rates increased. People on a fixed income, like myself, can't afford to pay higher premiums. Then, my car was stolen through no fault of my own, but I'm being penalized by my insurance company. This is not good at all, considering the purpose of insurance is to cover such incidents, especially when the premiums are paid on time.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on August 21, 2024Good insurance company.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Florida on August 6, 2024Great.Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on July 31, 2024This is the most expensive insurance I have ever had.Verified ReviewReviewed in Tennessee on July 25, 2024It's been a great experience.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kansas on February 7, 2026Switching to Progressive, not happy with the rate. Adding a car and renters insurance makes it cheaper than one car with Direct.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Maryland on January 17, 2026My experience with Direct Auto is okay, but I still feel that I'm paying too much for my auto insurance.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kentucky on November 22, 2025For people with low income and barely getting by, it's either buy groceries or pay for car insurance, so sometimes I have to go hungry. I mean, $140 is high for liability insurance.Verified ReviewReviewed in Alabama on July 29, 2025Do not go with DirectAuto. Each policy renewal, they raise rates despite you having no accidents or claims. They will not provide an explanation.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on April 16, 2025I would advise against dealing with Direct Auto.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on April 13, 2025The cost is too high.Verified ReviewReviewed in Minnesota on April 12, 2025I'm not sure, but for someone who is a good driver, $109 a month seems high, especially with just liability and no accidents.Verified ReviewReviewed in Maryland on April 8, 2025It's too expensive.
Direct Auto policy transparency reviews vs. Allstate and National General
Direct Auto’s policy transparency rating is better than National General, but Allstate has the highest rating for policy transparency.
Here’s how customers rate these three companies.
Direct Auto policy transparency ratings vs. Allstate and National General
Direct Auto vs. Allstate, National General, and Foremost
When you’re looking for insurance, it’s helpful to compare multiple companies to make sure you’re getting the best deal. Here’s how Direct Auto compares to its competitors.
Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify.
These users complete an optional survey that asks them to review their experience with their current insurance company and rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.
Direct Auto customer reviews: Read what over 1,327 Insurify customers have to say about Direct Auto
Reading real customer reviews is one of the best ways to get an impression of a company.
Here’s how over 1,327 Insurify customers feel about Direct Auto.