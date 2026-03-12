Roxanna Verified Review Direct Auto? 10/10 would never recommend. Reviewed in Missouri on March 11, 2026 When filing claims, the people on the other end aren’t very respectful. I also noticed they raised the insurance price. I went from paying $124.00 a month to now getting a letter in the mail saying I will begin paying $230.00! I’m searching for full coverage at an affordable price.

Harold Verified Review Terrible Company Reviewed in Montana on March 9, 2026 They quoted me a price I paid for 6 months, then 1 month later they increased the price by $150.00. When I complained, they wouldn’t change it back. I canceled and asked for a refund, but they were only going to refund half, even though I only used it for 1 month out of the 6 months I paid for. Terrible company!

Rodrigo Verified Review Time of Renewal is Going to be Ugly Reviewed in Florida on February 23, 2026 The price went up incredibly higher than last year's.

Kenneth Verified Purchase Poor Reviewed in Idaho on February 22, 2026 Quoted one price, but they tried to charge much higher. I had to cancel.

Tiffany Verified Review Failure to explain insurance rates Reviewed in North Carolina on February 22, 2026 I don’t know any other way to explain it, but they didn’t explain anything found on my record, so they raised my rates. Another insurance company reached out, sat down, and explained to me what they saw. The information is absolutely inaccurate, and I have to find an attorney to deal with it.

Julicia Verified Review Direct Auto Review Reviewed in Washington on February 9, 2026 The insurance price changed with no warning or explanation and went up by $50. The claim was handled too lightly, and they basically said my insurance doesn’t cover anything, so I have to pay for my car’s damages myself when someone rear-ended me.

Samuel Luc Verified Purchase Don't recommend, expensive and inefficient Reviewed in Pennsylvania on February 6, 2026 Don't choose Direct Auto! I had to pay extra after a month because their Dynamic Drive App didn't work for European phones and appeared to them as not activated, even though I did activate it. This is frustrating! It also tracks you everywhere, even outside the US, despite an agent assuring me it wouldn't. The price is exorbitant for a foreigner with 10 years of driving experience in Europe. Driving in the US feels more dangerous as rules are often ignored. Charging $2.5k for 6 months of auto insurance feels like extortion! Additionally, you spend 30 minutes to an hour on the phone to set up the insurance. Coming from Europe, I've never seen such a bureaucratic and inefficient system!