Is Direct Auto a Good Insurance Company? Reviews From Over 1,327 Customers

Direct Auto scores an overall score of 3.0 out of 5 according to user reviews on Insurify. Full coverage from Direct Auto costs $145 per month, which is more expensive than competitors Allstate and National General.

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Direct Auto Insurance: Rated 3.0 out of 5 by customers

Average Score by Category

Quick Facts

  • Direct Auto overall user rating: 3.0 out of 5

  • Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for Direct Auto: 8.3 out of 10

  • NAIC complaint index: Not rated

  • Average monthly full-coverage premium from Direct Auto: $145

Our take on Direct Auto insurance

Direct Auto focuses on coverage for high-risk drivers and is only available in 15 states. Because Direct Auto caters to high-risk drivers, its rates will be higher than a traditional insurer and this is reflected in many of the customer reviews. 

Insurify gives Direct Auto a solid Quality Score of 8.3/10.

While Direct Auto can be a great fit for some drivers, its reviews skew mostly negative. Direct Auto customers with a positive experience frequently mention helpful agents and good customer service.

Customers with negative reviews mention Direct Auto’s high rates, lack of discounts, and rate increases. Overall, Insurify customers give Direct Auto a 3.1 out of 5 rating for its value for the money.

Direct Auto customer service reviews: Rated 3.0 out of 5

Direct Auto customers give the company a 3.0 out of 5 rating for its customer service. Customers with a positive experience focus on kind and helpful Direct Auto agents who were able to help them quickly. Reviewers who had negative experiences with Direct Auto’s customer service say that it’s hard to reach and the service is inconsistent.

Take a look at the table below to see how Direct Auto customers feel about the customer service.

  • Pedro
    Verified Review
    I was going crazy trying to find a good rate
    Reviewed in Florida on March 8, 2026
    Awesome and pretty easy.
    Caasi
    Verified Purchase
    Great service, great price
    Reviewed in Florida on March 3, 2026
    Great service, great price, so much less than Progressive.
    Theresa
    Verified Purchase
    Happy customer
    Reviewed in Florida on February 17, 2026
    Very good and knowledgeable customer service.
    James
    Verified Purchase
    Perfect insurance provider
    Reviewed in Georgia on January 12, 2026
    Direct Auto is a reasonable insurance company, and I recommend you to all my friends and family. Thank you so much!
    Sondra
    Verified Purchase
    Efficient
    Reviewed in North Carolina on January 9, 2026
    Reps are always attentive.
    Milton
    Verified Review
    Best insurance company so far that I have done business with.
    Reviewed in Florida on January 9, 2026
    Excellent. Best price for the coverage I want. None of the quotes you provided even came close to what I pay for my policy.
    Mark
    Verified Review
    So far the current policy I carry has been okay.
    Reviewed in California on January 6, 2026
    The current monthly payment for my car is a little less so far, and I have not been able to find a better rate for the current policy I have right now. But I am hoping that I will find a better insurance company for a better rate.
    Larry
    Verified Review
    Great
    Reviewed in Florida on December 28, 2025
    It was great. I’ll be saving over $600 on a 6-month policy now.
    Shauna
    Verified Review
    Direct Auto looks good on the outside but if you need them for an accident forget it
    Reviewed in Florida on March 6, 2026
    Direct Auto was great until I actually needed them for a claim process, and then it was a nightmare.
    Kelly
    Verified Review
    Disappointed in rising cost with no violations, claims or tickets
    Reviewed in Kentucky on February 26, 2026
    Very disappointed my insurance went up. I have no tickets or traffic violations in my 32 years of driving. So why did my insurance raise by $16 a month?
    Deanna
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Michigan on February 25, 2026
    My renewal rate increased to more than twice the original price.
    Jeffery
    Verified Review
    Too Expensive
    Reviewed in South Dakota on February 23, 2026
    When the policy costs you almost twice what a competitor would, it's pretty much all downhill from there. I'll be canceling my policy before its next due date.
    Carmen
    Verified Purchase
    Not good. They will increase your payment after they have you sign
    Reviewed in Texas on January 11, 2026
    They give you a decent quote at first to get you to sign the policy, and then they will increase it drastically within the first month.
    Brandon
    Verified Review
    Well below expectations
    Reviewed in Arkansas on January 8, 2026
    Another driver, who was at fault and had the same insurance through the same company, hit my vehicle. Because I wasn't the person driving, they refused to pay for the damages and increased my monthly payments. It basically feels like I got punished for someone hitting my car.
    Della
    Verified Review
    No Savings
    Reviewed in Oklahoma on January 5, 2026
    Started at $108, then nothing ever since. They raised it to $155. I am trying to restructure my bills, but this does not help.
    Kannasheia
    Verified Review
    A good insurance, but needs better rates
    Reviewed in Mississippi on November 23, 2025
    It's okay. I've just seen cheaper rates.

Direct Auto customer service reviews vs. Allstate and National General

Direct Auto’s 3.0 out of 5 customer service rating lags behind Allstate’s 3.8 out of 5 rating, but it’s comparable to National General’s 2.7 out of 5 rating.

Here’s how Insurify customers rated each company on their customer service.

Direct Auto customer service ratings vs. Allstate and National General

Direct Auto discounts reviews: Rated 3.3 out of 5

Direct Auto customers give the company a 3.3 out of 5 rating for its discounts, one of the highest ratings the company has. Positive reviews mention that Direct Auto’s discounts are better than those of competitors. Negative reviews mention discounts dropping after renewal.

Here’s a look at what Direct Auto customers say about the company’s discount opportunities.

  • Britney
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Kentucky on January 14, 2026
    Great price, you will save money.
    Sherry
    Verified Purchase
    Excellent Customer Service!
    Reviewed in Alabama on December 18, 2025
    Great! Exceptional customer service by my representative Stephanie D.!
    Elizabeth
    Verified Purchase
    Best Auto Coverage
    Reviewed in Florida on December 11, 2025
    I told my daughter about how easy it was to switch to Direct Auto and how affordable the rates were compared to any company I have dealt with. She is switching to Direct Auto also!
    Michael
    Verified Purchase
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Montana on November 30, 2025
    It was simple and good value.
    Jacqueline
    Verified Purchase
    Love them
    Reviewed in Florida on November 6, 2025
    Best rates in Florida, very good customer service, and great discounts.
    Roland
    Verified Review
    Good alternative
    Reviewed in Virginia on October 20, 2025
    I have only been with the company for a few days. Still a bit on the high side, but lower than my last insurance company after they doubled my premium.
    Sondra
    Verified Review
    Thankful
    Reviewed in North Carolina on October 20, 2025
    So far, so good. I'm glad roadside assistance is included with my policy.
    Louis
    Verified Purchase
    Good insurance company
    Reviewed in North Dakota on October 19, 2025
    Good, except I have to use my phone for GPS once in a while and I'm told I'm using the phone. Otherwise, it's great.
    Felicia
    Verified Review
    Be careful with this company. Gotta stay on top of them.
    Reviewed in Wisconsin on January 19, 2026
    They're affordable, but customer service is almost nonexistent. I'd send in two documents in the same email, and they'd claim to have received one of the documents but not the other more important, rate-affecting document.
    Robert
    Verified Review
    I feel my insurance policies are a little expensive
    Reviewed in Colorado on January 19, 2026
    I really haven't had any correspondence with my insurance company because I haven't had any claims.
    Summerlee
    Verified Review
    Car Insurance
    Reviewed in Tennessee on November 27, 2025
    Good service.
    Teresa
    Verified Purchase
    Price Comparisons
    Reviewed in West Virginia on November 19, 2025
    Compare prices directly on car insurance websites.
    Bernard
    Verified Review
    Requested Review
    Reviewed in Florida on October 18, 2025
    Average still. I became a customer in January, but it took a while before I found someone to talk with. I have since received three quotes for auto insurance, and they were all different.
    Jackie
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Alabama on October 12, 2025
    The lowest rate for full coverage I have found.
    Hector
    Verified Review
    Direct Auto Survey
    Reviewed in Florida on September 28, 2025
    It's fast and easy; they'll give you a quote in minutes.
    Oneil
    Verified Review
    Great service
    Reviewed in Georgia on August 1, 2025
    Overall great experience.

Direct Auto discounts reviews vs. Allstate and National General

Direct Auto’s 3.3 out of 5 rating for discount availability is higher than National General’s, but lower than Allstate’s.

Check out the table below to see how customers rate these three companies’ discounts.

Direct Auto discounts ratings vs. Allstate and National General

Direct Auto claims handling reviews: Rated 3.0 out of 5

Direct Auto customers rate the company’s claim handling a 3.0 out of 5. Happy policyholders note that Direct Auto’s claims process is smooth and straightforward. Negative reviews mention issues with responsiveness.

Here are some recent reviews from Insurify customers about Direct Auto’s claims process.

  • George
    Verified Purchase
    Honest Opinion
    Reviewed in North Carolina on December 19, 2025
    Easy as signing up for anything on the web, simple and straightforward.
    Chad
    Verified Review
    Jamie rocks!
    Reviewed in Indiana on October 17, 2025
    Fast, friendly, and fabulous!
    Bernard
    Verified Review
    Direct Auto: These Guys are the Real Deal
    Reviewed in Florida on August 13, 2025
    Found them to be very thorough. I inadvertently gave them the wrong start date for my new policy and had to have it corrected. They got on it and had it done the same day. This move saved me $145! Very pleased to be saving $50/month on top of the initial $145.
    Amy
    Verified Review
    Direct Auto 2025
    Reviewed in Georgia on August 4, 2025
    They are overall out for 100% customer satisfaction.
    Megan
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Tennessee on June 17, 2025
    Billing needs to improve. They stated they can take ACH withdrawal up to 72 hours in advance.
    John
    Verified Review
    Satisfied
    Reviewed in Florida on April 24, 2025
    I am very satisfied with Direct Auto. They made things very easy online, and I would most definitely tell a friend or family member about it.
    Fatima
    Verified Review
    Great Rates, Kind Staff, Slow Phone Support
    Reviewed in Florida on April 17, 2025
    They offer great customer service when locating quotes, but they don't offer GAP coverage. Also, hold times are substantially long and you always have to wait to be transferred to a licensed agent twice, which is frustrating and inefficient.
    Pamela
    Verified Review
    All Questions Answered
    Reviewed in Wyoming on March 30, 2025
    Very, very pleasant.
    Hector
    Verified Review
    Pay a little more, eventually they will charge you the same amount anyway
    Reviewed in Rhode Island on December 12, 2025
    The price changes every other month with no warning.
    Pamela
    Verified Purchase
    Policy price went up
    Reviewed in Texas on December 9, 2025
    When I asked to make my payment a little later, the price of my policy went up.
    Rick
    Verified Purchase
    My answer to Direct Auto
    Reviewed in Missouri on October 19, 2025
    Direct Auto is a little more costly than American Family Insurance Company. But I like American Family Insurance Company because they have a driver's app that gives you the chance to decrease your monthly bills depending on your driving.
    Joann
    Verified Review
    They are very professional
    Reviewed in Florida on October 16, 2025
    I wish my insurance was lower.
    Jaquetta
    Verified Review
    Things could be better
    Reviewed in Florida on October 12, 2025
    I haven't had any experience with them at all. I have yet to speak to a representative since I've had them. The price is ridiculously high and I'm searching for another insurance company.
    Gary
    Verified Review
    Bad Experience
    Reviewed in Tennessee on September 19, 2025
    I've been with them for 4 years and have had numerous problems with just paying my bill and keeping it consistent. For every renewal, my payments are always higher. It's been awful.
    Deann
    Verified Review
    One good compliment
    Reviewed in Tennessee on August 25, 2025
    The good thing I can say is they work with you to keep your policy from lapsing due to late payments.
    Nathan
    Verified Review
    Direct Auto Pricing Concerns
    Reviewed in Alabama on August 22, 2025
    I pay for my son's insurance, and even with a good driving record, it's $155 a month! I didn't pay nearly that much for High Risk SR-22 insurance through Acceptance.

Direct Auto claims handling reviews vs. Allstate and National General

Direct Auto and National General have similar ratings for claim handling. Allstate has the highest rating with a 3.8 out of 5.

Here’s how Direct Auto’s claims handling compares to Allstate and National General.

Direct Auto claims handling ratings vs. Allstate and National General

Direct Auto value for money reviews: Rated 3.1 out of 5

Direct Auto has a 3.1 out of 5 rating its value for the money. Customers who struggled to find coverage are pleased with Direct Auto’s value for the money. Negative reviews feel like Direct Auto isn’t worth it because of rate hikes.

Below are reviews from Insurify customers about whether or not Direct Auto provides good value for the money.

  • Sherry
    Verified Review
    I really don’t have a whole lot to say. I’ve been with the company for a couple of years and never had any problems. No tickets, no accidents, so really I’ve had no dealings with Direct Auto other than paying my bill on time. They don’t bother me, and I don’t bother them.
    Reviewed in Arkansas on December 10, 2025
    I really don’t have a whole lot to say. I’ve been with the company for a couple of years and never had any problems. No tickets, no accidents, so really I’ve had no dealings with Direct Auto other than paying my bill on time. They don’t bother me, and I don’t bother them.
    Jason
    Verified Review
    Very cheap insurance, but very unresponsive with the claims department.
    Reviewed in Missouri on October 17, 2025
    Bad response time for claims. I haven't received a call and keep trying to reach them. I was T-boned in an accident and still can't get in touch with them.
    Daniel
    Verified Review
    Great insurance and good price. Detailed explanation. I wish I could have known about it before
    Reviewed in Florida on September 9, 2025
    Price, customer service, details are excellent.
    Mary
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Florida on March 18, 2025
    Great customer service.
    Ashley
    Verified Review
    Affordable Insurance You Can Use
    Reviewed in Virginia on March 13, 2025
    I have received great customer service and would recommend Direct Auto to my family and friends.
    Calvin
    Verified Review
    Great Service, Good Price
    Reviewed in Florida on October 22, 2024
    Good.
    Sabreen
    Verified Review
    Understanding and Courteous
    Reviewed in Georgia on September 6, 2024
    They give you a chance to pay for your coverage. They are understanding when problems occur. Thank you.
    Winifred
    Verified Review
    Great Customer Service
    Reviewed in Alabama on August 23, 2024
    The few times I called in, they were very helpful and spoke to me, not at me.
    Patricia
    Verified Review
    I am very displeased with their app and the ability to update payment information, as it does not allow for changing main payment details.
    Reviewed in Arkansas on December 5, 2025
    I am very displeased with their app and the ability to update payment information, as it does not allow for changing main payment details.
    Tamala
    Verified Review
    They seem to be a good company. They are a bit pricey but all in all they are good
    Reviewed in Alabama on September 25, 2025
    They seem to be good, but they are a bit expensive.
    Rochelle
    Verified Purchase
    Okay
    Reviewed in Ohio on July 3, 2025
    Some customer service representatives are rude and don’t know how to deal with people, but the insurance is good.
    Haley
    Verified Purchase
    Jump through hoops with wool over your eyes
    Reviewed in Tennessee on June 3, 2025
    Very unclear about the breakdown of what your payments are for. Horrible experience any time I’ve needed to update the policy. They added on some telehealth service that I didn’t ask for and specifically said I don’t need. Canceling and getting a refund was a disaster. Then my car broke down, so I purchased a new one, added it to the policy, and they completely removed the first one. A 12-month quote, same effective dates, same policy number, but I have to pay the 12-month premium in the 8 months left on the policy. Paying for months of coverage when I didn’t even own the car? And the one I did own at that time just disappeared?
    Tiffany
    Verified Review
    Beware of Policy Changes
    Reviewed in Virginia on April 12, 2025
    Everything was good at first, but a month in, they changed the cost of my policy without notifying me. I almost experienced a lapse in coverage.
    Sarah
    Verified Review
    Covers essentials but major inconvenience
    Reviewed in Michigan on April 3, 2025
    They changed the policy amount multiple times without notice.
    Douglas
    Verified Review
    Good Service
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on March 29, 2025
    Ask questions. They have the answers.
    George
    Verified Review
    Basic Coverage
    Reviewed in Texas on December 16, 2024
    The coverage is fair, but I was very disappointed when I needed to use roadside assistance and couldn't.

Direct Auto value for money reviews vs. Allstate and National General

Direct Auto’s 3.1 out of 5 rating for monetary value is higher than National General’s 3.0 out of 5 rating. Allstate beats both companies, with customers giving it a 3.3 out of 5 rating for its monetary value.

Here’s how Insurify customers rate these three companies on their value for the money.

Direct Auto value for money ratings vs. Allstate and National General

Direct Auto policy transparency reviews: Rated 3.0 out of 5

One of Direct Auto’s highest ratings is for policy transparency, with customers giving it a 3.0 out of 5. Positive reviews focus on easy-to-understand documents and helpful agents. Negative reviews mention confusion over canceled policies and unexpected charges.

The table below shows real reviews about Direct Auto’s policy transparency.

  • Tashonda
    Verified Review
    Rate Increases
    Reviewed in Mississippi on December 23, 2025
    The monthly cost increased each month instead of staying the same until the end of the premium coverage.
    Terry
    Verified Purchase
    Customer Service
    Reviewed in Illinois on December 15, 2025
    Good overall customer service and availability to answer questions.
    Daniel
    Verified Review
    Easy to Work With & Great Customer Service
    Reviewed in Tennessee on March 17, 2025
    Direct Auto is great to deal with. However, we were able to find a reputable insurance company with better coverage for less money.
    Marsha
    Verified Review
    Upset Former Policyholder
    Reviewed in Georgia on October 1, 2024
    I loved them until my insurance rates increased. People on a fixed income, like myself, can't afford to pay higher premiums. Then, my car was stolen through no fault of my own, but I'm being penalized by my insurance company. This is not good at all, considering the purpose of insurance is to cover such incidents, especially when the premiums are paid on time.
    William
    Verified Review
    No complaints
    Reviewed in Florida on August 21, 2024
    Good insurance company.
    James
    Verified Purchase
    Buddy's Review
    Reviewed in Florida on August 6, 2024
    Great.
    Marjorie
    Verified Review
    Only Use If No One Else Will Insure You
    Reviewed in Washington on July 31, 2024
    This is the most expensive insurance I have ever had.
    Brandi
    Verified Review
    Direct
    Reviewed in Tennessee on July 25, 2024
    It's been a great experience.
    Adam
    Verified Review
    Switching
    Reviewed in Kansas on February 7, 2026
    Switching to Progressive, not happy with the rate. Adding a car and renters insurance makes it cheaper than one car with Direct.
    James
    Verified Purchase
    It's alright
    Reviewed in Maryland on January 17, 2026
    My experience with Direct Auto is okay, but I still feel that I'm paying too much for my auto insurance.
    Timmy
    Verified Review
    Wish I Had Cheaper Insurance
    Reviewed in Kentucky on November 22, 2025
    For people with low income and barely getting by, it's either buy groceries or pay for car insurance, so sometimes I have to go hungry. I mean, $140 is high for liability insurance.
    Robyn
    Verified Review
    Money Hungry
    Reviewed in Alabama on July 29, 2025
    Do not go with DirectAuto. Each policy renewal, they raise rates despite you having no accidents or claims. They will not provide an explanation.
    Jessie
    Verified Review
    The Most Expensive Insurance I've Ever Seen
    Reviewed in Georgia on April 16, 2025
    I would advise against dealing with Direct Auto.
    Debra
    Verified Review
    High Cost
    Reviewed in Florida on April 13, 2025
    The cost is too high.
    Doug
    Verified Review
    I'm not sure, but for someone who is a good driver, $109 a month seems high, especially with just liability and no accidents.
    Reviewed in Minnesota on April 12, 2025
    I'm not sure, but for someone who is a good driver, $109 a month seems high, especially with just liability and no accidents.
    Deborah
    Verified Review
    Good Customer Service
    Reviewed in Maryland on April 8, 2025
    It's too expensive.

Direct Auto policy transparency reviews vs. Allstate and National General

Direct Auto’s policy transparency rating is better than National General, but Allstate has the highest rating for policy transparency.

Here’s how customers rate these three companies.

Direct Auto policy transparency ratings vs. Allstate and National General

Direct Auto vs. Allstate, National General, and Foremost

When you’re looking for insurance, it’s helpful to compare multiple companies to make sure you’re getting the best deal. Here’s how Direct Auto compares to its competitors.

Data in this table has been sourced from Insurify’s users who have indicated they are insured with the listed providers

  • Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify.

    These users complete an optional survey that asks them to review their experience with their current insurance company and rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.

Direct Auto customer reviews: Read what over 1,327 Insurify customers have to say about Direct Auto

Reading real customer reviews is one of the best ways to get an impression of a company.

Here’s how over 1,327 Insurify customers feel about Direct Auto.

Teresa
Verified Purchase
Direct Auto Rocks!
Reviewed in Tennessee on March 6, 2026
They're excellent!
Christopher
Verified Purchase
Very professional helpful customer service
Reviewed in North Carolina on February 9, 2026
Excellent
Earl
Verified Review
Liability Auto Insurance
Reviewed in Kentucky on February 4, 2026
Good deal.
Cheryl
Verified Purchase
So far, I am very pleased, but I still have not received my identification cards for my car insurance. I do not have a printer. Please mail them to me. Thank you very much.
Reviewed in Pennsylvania on January 27, 2026
So far, I am very pleased, but I still have not received my identification cards for my car insurance. I do not have a printer. Please mail them to me. Thank you very much.
Kimberly
Verified Review
Good insurance experience
Reviewed in Florida on January 6, 2026
Easy and quick.
Daniel
Verified Purchase
No problems yet!
Reviewed in New Mexico on December 27, 2025
So far, so good. No issues yet!
Adrian
Verified Purchase
Get More for Less
Reviewed in Idaho on December 10, 2025
My bill was cut in half. I'm extremely thankful.
David
Verified Review
Not happy
Reviewed in Connecticut on December 9, 2025
It's the cheapest I can find, so it will have to do. Although I'm not happy with any insurance company because the rates are too high. My car got stolen once, it can't get stolen again, and they have me on high risk, so there's my answer.
Roxanna
Verified Review
Direct Auto? 10/10 would never recommend.
Reviewed in Missouri on March 11, 2026
When filing claims, the people on the other end aren’t very respectful. I also noticed they raised the insurance price. I went from paying $124.00 a month to now getting a letter in the mail saying I will begin paying $230.00! I’m searching for full coverage at an affordable price.
Harold
Verified Review
Terrible Company
Reviewed in Montana on March 9, 2026
They quoted me a price I paid for 6 months, then 1 month later they increased the price by $150.00. When I complained, they wouldn’t change it back. I canceled and asked for a refund, but they were only going to refund half, even though I only used it for 1 month out of the 6 months I paid for. Terrible company!
Rodrigo
Verified Review
Time of Renewal is Going to be Ugly
Reviewed in Florida on February 23, 2026
The price went up incredibly higher than last year's.
Kenneth
Verified Purchase
Poor
Reviewed in Idaho on February 22, 2026
Quoted one price, but they tried to charge much higher. I had to cancel.
Tiffany
Verified Review
Failure to explain insurance rates
Reviewed in North Carolina on February 22, 2026
I don’t know any other way to explain it, but they didn’t explain anything found on my record, so they raised my rates. Another insurance company reached out, sat down, and explained to me what they saw. The information is absolutely inaccurate, and I have to find an attorney to deal with it.
Julicia
Verified Review
Direct Auto Review
Reviewed in Washington on February 9, 2026
The insurance price changed with no warning or explanation and went up by $50. The claim was handled too lightly, and they basically said my insurance doesn’t cover anything, so I have to pay for my car’s damages myself when someone rear-ended me.
Samuel Luc
Verified Purchase
Don't recommend, expensive and inefficient
Reviewed in Pennsylvania on February 6, 2026
Don't choose Direct Auto! I had to pay extra after a month because their Dynamic Drive App didn't work for European phones and appeared to them as not activated, even though I did activate it. This is frustrating! It also tracks you everywhere, even outside the US, despite an agent assuring me it wouldn't. The price is exorbitant for a foreigner with 10 years of driving experience in Europe. Driving in the US feels more dangerous as rules are often ignored. Charging $2.5k for 6 months of auto insurance feels like extortion! Additionally, you spend 30 minutes to an hour on the phone to set up the insurance. Coming from Europe, I've never seen such a bureaucratic and inefficient system!
Stephanie
Verified Review
Poor business ethics
Reviewed in Missouri on February 2, 2026
Direct Auto would not renew my policy due to proof of residency a year after being with them, even though I provided it and had not moved. Prices were very high and continued to increase with each renewal, even though I had no accidents, tickets, or claims.

Sara Getman
Written bySara GetmanAssociate Editor
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

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