USAA customer service reviews: Rated 4.8 out of 5

Insurify customers with USAA give the insurer a rating of 4.8 out of 5 for customer service, citing member-first and respectful experiences. Positive reviews for USAA’s customer service mention responsive and efficient representatives. Negative reviews for USAA’s customer service focus on frustrations with payment issues and difficulties making changes to policies.

Below, you can see reviews from real customers who have coverage from USAA.

View USAA customer service reviews More than 4 stars Bernard Verified Review Simply The Best Reviewed in North Carolina on March 18, 2026 If you qualify, get USAA. Jack Verified Review Great Reviewed in South Dakota on March 18, 2026 I have had no coverage issues. Alene Verified Review Great company Reviewed in Florida on March 17, 2026 They're a great company - I've been with them for almost 60 years, but the price has become prohibitive compared to other companies. Lance Verified Review USAA Reviewed in Georgia on March 17, 2026 USAA isn't a low-cost insurance, but they have always offered me excellent customer service over the past 35 years. Scott Verified Review USAA Customer Reviewed in Oregon on March 16, 2026 Two accidents in the last 18 months - USAA has been very supportive, timely, and understanding. Staying with them. Bertrand Verified Review The Least Expensive Insurance Reviewed in California on March 14, 2026 They are excellent and I understand they are the cheapest. Over the years, many companies called with quotes, but none were cheaper than USAA. Frank Verified Review Knowledgeable people Reviewed in New Hampshire on March 13, 2026 I would rate my experience with USAA very high. If I had a question that the person I was talking to could not answer, I would be transferred to someone who could answer my question. Bernadette Verified Review Priced out of the Insurance Company I Love Reviewed in Florida on March 10, 2026 USAA is top-notch; just getting too pricey for me. Previous 1 2 Next Less than 4 stars David Verified Review Fair to Poor Reviewed in Virginia on March 13, 2026 It was great until policy renewal, then it went up $110 a month. Marcus Verified Review Used to be great Reviewed in Florida on March 10, 2026 Same as any other insurance company. They used to be great when we just covered officers, but now that we cover anyone who can spell Army, the company has become mediocre and expensive to boot. John Verified Review USAA Could Improve Communication Reviewed in Montana on March 6, 2026 Very good, reliable, steady. Byron Verified Review How the System Operates Reviewed in Louisiana on February 28, 2026 You have to log in to the site to specify if you are a driver or passenger, etc. The more miles on the vehicle, the more you pay monthly. There's a basic rate, and then mileage takes over. Forrest Verified Review Don't Trust USAA! Reviewed in North Carolina on February 22, 2026 Very poor experience. I had a car with 60,000 original miles, like it came out of a showroom, and it was totaled. They compared it to the same car with 238,000 miles, and no amount of talking and explaining would change their mind. I lost thousands of dollars! On top of that, because I was challenging them on the price they wanted to give me, they took the rental back or were going to charge me a higher price than I could rent it myself, although I pay extra on my policy for them to provide a rental to me in case my car gets disabled! David Verified Review An Insurance Company in Decline Reviewed in North Carolina on February 15, 2026 They use computers extensively without regard to driving history, etc. There is no one to discuss how a rate can be adjusted, as the computer decides everything. In essence, there is no human underwriting. William Verified Review USAA was OK Reviewed in Florida on February 9, 2026 USAA had the lowest quote 6 months ago. James Verified Review USAA Could Be Better for Military Members and Their Families Reviewed in New Jersey on February 7, 2026 Prices are too high. Military members and their families should get cheaper rates. Previous 1 2 Next

USAA customer service ratings vs. State Farm

USAA scores higher for customer service than State Farm, which has a customer service score of 4.2 out of 5.

State Farm reviews mention communication breakdowns and, in some cases, a lack of follow-up to their questions.

Here’s how these three companies compare for customer service.