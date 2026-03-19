Is USAA a Good Insurance Company? Reviews From Over 3,210 Customers

USAA has an overall score of 4.9 out of 5 based on reviews for the company on Insurify, with drivers finding good things to say about its customer service and claims handling. It has an average full-coverage rate of $100 per month.

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USAA Insurance: Rated 4.9 out of 5 by customers

Category
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Average Score
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Overall rating4.9
Customer service4.8
Discounts4.9
Claims handling4.9
Value4.9
Policy transparency4.9
Quick Facts

  • USAA overall user rating: 4.9 out of 5

  • Insurify Quality (IQ) Score: 9.1 out of 10

  • NAIC complaint index: 1.01 (higher than expected)

  • Average monthly full-coverage premium from USAA: $100

Our take on USAA insurance

Insurify gives USAA a quality score of 9.1 out of 10. Customer reviews for USAA tend to be positive, and customer service is often among the strongest categories, though feedback can be polarized. Positive reviews commonly say that USAA’s customer support is helpful, respectful, and responsive, with problems getting resolved without much friction.

Its claims handling receives a rating of 4.9 out of 5. USAA drivers give the company positive claims handling feedback, highlighting smooth, fast, and reassuring claims experiences. Overall, customers say they feel supported by USAA when it matters.

USAA customer service reviews: Rated 4.8 out of 5

Insurify customers with USAA give the insurer a rating of 4.8 out of 5 for customer service, citing member-first and respectful experiences. Positive reviews for USAA’s customer service mention responsive and efficient representatives. Negative reviews for USAA’s customer service focus on frustrations with payment issues and difficulties making changes to policies.

Below, you can see reviews from real customers who have coverage from USAA. 

  • Bernard
    Verified Review
    Simply The Best
    Reviewed in North Carolina on March 18, 2026
    If you qualify, get USAA.
    Jack
    Verified Review
    Great
    Reviewed in South Dakota on March 18, 2026
    I have had no coverage issues.
    Alene
    Verified Review
    Great company
    Reviewed in Florida on March 17, 2026
    They're a great company - I've been with them for almost 60 years, but the price has become prohibitive compared to other companies.
    Lance
    Verified Review
    USAA
    Reviewed in Georgia on March 17, 2026
    USAA isn't a low-cost insurance, but they have always offered me excellent customer service over the past 35 years.
    Scott
    Verified Review
    USAA Customer
    Reviewed in Oregon on March 16, 2026
    Two accidents in the last 18 months - USAA has been very supportive, timely, and understanding. Staying with them.
    Bertrand
    Verified Review
    The Least Expensive Insurance
    Reviewed in California on March 14, 2026
    They are excellent and I understand they are the cheapest. Over the years, many companies called with quotes, but none were cheaper than USAA.
    Frank
    Verified Review
    Knowledgeable people
    Reviewed in New Hampshire on March 13, 2026
    I would rate my experience with USAA very high. If I had a question that the person I was talking to could not answer, I would be transferred to someone who could answer my question.
    Bernadette
    Verified Review
    Priced out of the Insurance Company I Love
    Reviewed in Florida on March 10, 2026
    USAA is top-notch; just getting too pricey for me.
    David
    Verified Review
    Fair to Poor
    Reviewed in Virginia on March 13, 2026
    It was great until policy renewal, then it went up $110 a month.
    Marcus
    Verified Review
    Used to be great
    Reviewed in Florida on March 10, 2026
    Same as any other insurance company. They used to be great when we just covered officers, but now that we cover anyone who can spell Army, the company has become mediocre and expensive to boot.
    John
    Verified Review
    USAA Could Improve Communication
    Reviewed in Montana on March 6, 2026
    Very good, reliable, steady.
    Byron
    Verified Review
    How the System Operates
    Reviewed in Louisiana on February 28, 2026
    You have to log in to the site to specify if you are a driver or passenger, etc. The more miles on the vehicle, the more you pay monthly. There's a basic rate, and then mileage takes over.
    Forrest
    Verified Review
    Don't Trust USAA!
    Reviewed in North Carolina on February 22, 2026
    Very poor experience. I had a car with 60,000 original miles, like it came out of a showroom, and it was totaled. They compared it to the same car with 238,000 miles, and no amount of talking and explaining would change their mind. I lost thousands of dollars! On top of that, because I was challenging them on the price they wanted to give me, they took the rental back or were going to charge me a higher price than I could rent it myself, although I pay extra on my policy for them to provide a rental to me in case my car gets disabled!
    David
    Verified Review
    An Insurance Company in Decline
    Reviewed in North Carolina on February 15, 2026
    They use computers extensively without regard to driving history, etc. There is no one to discuss how a rate can be adjusted, as the computer decides everything. In essence, there is no human underwriting.
    William
    Verified Review
    USAA was OK
    Reviewed in Florida on February 9, 2026
    USAA had the lowest quote 6 months ago.
    James
    Verified Review
    USAA Could Be Better for Military Members and Their Families
    Reviewed in New Jersey on February 7, 2026
    Prices are too high. Military members and their families should get cheaper rates.

USAA customer service ratings vs. State Farm

USAA scores higher for customer service than State Farm, which has a customer service score of 4.2 out of 5.

State Farm reviews mention communication breakdowns and, in some cases, a lack of follow-up to their questions.

Here’s how these three companies compare for customer service.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Score
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USAA4.8 
State Farm4.2

USAA discounts reviews: Rated 4.9 out of 5

When it comes to discounts, USAA customers give a rating of 4.9 out of 5. The company offers several discounts, but reviews mention that the discounts are limited and can be hard to qualify for.

Check out reviews about USAA’s discounts below.

  • Charles
    Verified Review
    Sparks's Review
    Reviewed in Texas on March 8, 2026
    They are a good company and provide excellent customer service, but they have increased their prices so much! That is my reason for leaving them. We have had them for over 40 years!
    Gunther
    Verified Review
    Very Happy with USAA!
    Reviewed in Florida on March 1, 2026
    I have been with USAA for many years. I am very happy with them and recommend them highly.
    Napoleon
    Verified Review
    USAA Praise Review
    Reviewed in South Carolina on February 28, 2026
    I've been with USAA for many years. I have no complaints. They handle claims quickly and are very easy to work with. I highly recommend them to my friends and family. Thank you, USAA.
    Jeffrey
    Verified Review
    USAA Savings
    Reviewed in Utah on February 27, 2026
    Excellent, you need someone in the family to be military or a veteran. I just got a check from the subscriber account USAA uses as a safety valve. This check basically paid for 6 months of coverage.
    Vlademir
    Verified Review
    Right price and fair.
    Reviewed in Colorado on February 26, 2026
    I have not had any issues, and the price was always far below other insurers.
    William
    Verified Review
    USAA: The Best Company for Car, Home, and Life Insurance
    Reviewed in Florida on February 25, 2026
    Looking for a car insurance company that gives you top-of-the-line support and coverage? Try USAA. They have done wonders for me over the last 61 years.
    Vincent
    Verified Review
    Best Insurance Company
    Reviewed in Massachusetts on February 23, 2026
    Excellent, has been for 60 years.
    Paul
    Verified Review
    Discount Restrictions
    Reviewed in Texas on February 22, 2026
    I have two cars. The discount for not using a phone is good, but both cars must meet minimum mileage before the discount can be applied.
    Michael
    Verified Review
    USAA Insurance
    Reviewed in Nevada on March 17, 2026
    Rates are better than some.
    Jeffrey
    Verified Review
    Insurance Online Direct
    Reviewed in Florida on March 16, 2026
    Cheap enough to try, given Florida's outrageous premiums.
    Robert
    Verified Review
    Sometimes you don't get what you pay for.
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on March 14, 2026
    I had a claim service problem because USAA's agent spent over three weeks searching for parts for a Toyota Avalon. Too bad I was driving a Chevrolet Avalanche. A little incompetence goes a long way.
    Maria
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Kentucky on March 12, 2026
    Ussa is outstanding insurance but too expensive.
    Virginia
    Verified Review
    USAA is awesome
    Reviewed in North Carolina on March 10, 2026
    Great company to work with. Competitive rates.
    Renae
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Arkansas on March 3, 2026
    Astronomical rates that keep rising on my 2016 car. Monthly premium rates are too high.
    Eva
    Verified Review
    USAA
    Reviewed in Florida on February 28, 2026
    It is good but expensive.
    Robert
    Verified Review
    Customer for over 35 years
    Reviewed in Florida on February 28, 2026
    Good customer service but very high rates.

USAA discounts ratings vs. State Farm

State Farm falls behind USAA when it comes to discount availability, according to customer ratings. State Farm gets a rating of 3.9 out of 5 from Insurify’s customers.

Despite mentions that savings with USAA’s discounts can feel temporary, the company still outscores State Farm. State Farm has a mixed reaction about whether its discounts lead to lasting savings.

Here’s how USAA and State Farm compare for discount availability.

Company
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Average Score
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USAA4.9
State Farm3.9

USAA claims handling reviews: Rated 4.9 out of 5

USAA’s claims handling gets an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 from Insurify customers. Positive reviews of USAA’s claims handling mention a smooth and fast claims process and a sense of support throughout. Negative reviews for USAA’s claims handling tend to mention slow claim resolution and instances of customers receiving lower payouts than expected.

You can see real reviews about USAA’s claims handling below.

  • Steve
    Verified Review
    USAA - Good Plans and Coverage
    Reviewed in Georgia on March 8, 2026
    Overall, I’m happy with USAA's plans and coverage, but I'm just looking for some cheaper options.
    Betsy
    Verified Review
    Positive!
    Reviewed in Oregon on March 4, 2026
    I sent a friend to them who had trouble with other companies. She was very grateful when they insured her right away! They've been awesome in the past with claims, responding immediately and without a lot of questions.
    Michael
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Florida on March 2, 2026
    Great customer service. Rates are way too high.
    Michael
    Verified Review
    It was quick, fast, and easy
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on February 28, 2026
    Great since I never switched companies.
    James
    Verified Review
    I'm happy with it.
    Reviewed in Georgia on February 28, 2026
    It's very good, I'm just looking for cheaper insurance with the same coverage.
    Paul
    Verified Review
    Paul G
    Reviewed in Georgia on February 23, 2026
    Response to incidents is great. Prices continue to rise, making people look for alternatives.
    Paul
    Verified Review
    Great claims handling
    Reviewed in South Carolina on February 20, 2026
    Whether it was an accident or a window replacement, the claim was handled very quickly and with no delay.
    Harvey
    Verified Review
    Overall Outstanding Service
    Reviewed in Texas on February 18, 2026
    Excellent and professional service. My minor complaint is that it is somewhat expensive.
    Olivia
    Verified Review
    Unhappy with your rates
    Reviewed in New Jersey on February 17, 2026
    Very unhappy. I've been with the company for years. I get no discount, and I don't think they help veterans with their high rates. I am getting lower quotes from everybody else.
    David
    Verified Review
    No updates
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on February 10, 2026
    I have had no claims, so there is no new information to share.
    Sam
    Verified Review
    Saved a lot by switching to Progressive
    Reviewed in North Carolina on February 6, 2026
    Switching to Progressive from USAA, we saved $600 per year. USAA wasn't willing to match. So far, so good with Progressive, but it's only been a couple of days. They are sure to raise rates eventually, just like every other insurance company.
    Jesse
    Verified Review
    The insurance is fine, but it's the other corporate decisions that have me looking for another carrier.
    Reviewed in District of Columbia on February 3, 2026
    The insurance is fine, but it's the other corporate decisions that have me looking for another carrier.
    Robert
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Florida on February 1, 2026
    Check around, many are cheaper and offer the same as USAA.
    Joseph
    Verified Review
    Good Insurance, Not Sure if It's Worth the Price
    Reviewed in Florida on January 24, 2026
    My experience with their claims service has been good. I find them expensive compared to other insurance companies.
    Just
    Verified Review
    Handles car claims very well
    Reviewed in Illinois on January 23, 2026
    I haven't had any issues when I've needed roadside service. I had a good experience with the one claim I made.
    Roger
    Verified Review
    Insurance
    Reviewed in Texas on January 23, 2026
    Premiums are a bit too high.

USAA claims handling ratings vs. State Farm

State Farm doesn’t perform as well as USAA in claims handling, according to Insurify customers. State Farm lands in the middle with a rating of 4.1 out of 5.

Reviews from Insurify customers state that USAA takes care of them and that the claims process is relatively straightforward.

The table below shows how USAA ranks for claims handling compared to State Farm.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Score
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USAA4.9
State Farm4.1

USAA value for money reviews: Rated 4.9 out of 5

Insurify customers with USAA give the company a rating of 4.9 out of 5 for its value. Customers tend to think USAA offers good value, especially compared to competitors. But USAA customers with negative reviews show concern over price increases when they feel the insurer doesn’t value their loyalty.

Here are real reviews from USAA customers regarding value.

  • Edward
    Verified Review
    Veterans' Best Insurance Company
    Reviewed in Nebraska on February 14, 2026
    USAA gave me a favorable price over the competition, and I’ve been with them for 1 1/2 years now.
    Michael
    Verified Review
    Good and Inexpensive
    Reviewed in Georgia on February 4, 2026
    Good, cheaper than other quotes.
    Jerry
    Verified Review
    USAA EXPERIENCE: Been a member for over 50 years and never disappointed.
    Reviewed in Texas on January 27, 2026
    Excellent member since 1972.
    Paul
    Verified Review
    USAA is great
    Reviewed in Minnesota on January 27, 2026
    Great, they seem to have the lowest rates and free roadside assistance.
    Marge
    Verified Review
    USAA
    Reviewed in Colorado on January 26, 2026
    I have been with them for 54 years and no one has beaten the rate for the coverage I want.
    Jesse
    Verified Review
    Insurance Quotes
    Reviewed in Texas on January 25, 2026
    Never had a problem with USAA. When I asked for quotes, no one quoted prices for PIP, rental service, towing, or car damage by uninsured drivers.
    Peter
    Verified Review
    USAA is the finest insurance company I have ever been with.
    Reviewed in Tennessee on January 19, 2026
    I've got a total of forty-six years with USAA. Most of the military are insured with them. I always got great coverage and no problems with all the personnel I've dealt with. I recommend USAA to everyone.
    Diane
    Verified Review
    Get your home and car covered with USAA insurance!
    Reviewed in Tennessee on January 6, 2026
    USAA offers more comprehensive coverage for less premium costs than all the others I checked with.
    Kenneth
    Verified Review
    Agents stepped up and helped when I needed help
    Reviewed in Arizona on March 11, 2026
    It's getting less expensive.
    Ritchie
    Verified Review
    Need cheaper coverage
    Reviewed in Arizona on February 17, 2026
    I would like to have full coverage at a cheaper rate.
    William
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Texas on February 16, 2026
    Great service, expensive.
    Paul
    Verified Review
    Premiums Too High
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on February 14, 2026
    As a disabled veteran, I find USAA’s premiums to be too high.
    Walt
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Florida on February 12, 2026
    They took care of me after an accident. The vehicle that hit me had inferior insurance.
    Larry
    Verified Review
    Disappointed
    Reviewed in Nebraska on February 10, 2026
    USAA has good prices on policies. When filing a claim a few years back, the only thing that stood out to me after the process was what the claim representative said: "We don’t legally have to do any more than that." It was a grey area that they would not even discuss.
    Paulette
    Verified Review
    Excellent company has its challenges
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on February 4, 2026
    They are very responsive and customer service-oriented; however, they are very expensive. I have been with USAA for more than 30 years but find it increasingly difficult to pay for the car and home insurance while on a fixed income. I wish they were more flexible on their pricing as they are an excellent company. Oh, and trying to reach them on the phone is a frustrating challenge for an older person with all their security measures.
    Mark
    Verified Review
    USAA Review
    Reviewed in Florida on February 2, 2026
    Too expensive, but they are very good at processing claims. Very dependable.

USAA value for money ratings vs. State Farm

USAA’s rating beats out State Farm’s rating of 3.7 out of 5 for value for the money.

As with many insurers, reviews regarding value are mixed for both companies. USAA reviews from longtime policyholders tend to mention price increases over time. State Farm reviews are somewhat more negative, citing rates as expensive even when they come with good service.

The table below shows how these three companies compare for their value for the money.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Score
sort ascsort desc
USAA4.9
State Farm3.7

USAA policy transparency reviews: Rated 4.9 out of 5

For policy transparency, Insurify customers rate USAA a 4.9 out of 5. Positive reviews focus on straightforward coverage terms and clear communication from USAA. Negative reviews for USAA’s policy transparency mention surprise changes, such as rate increases and the loss of discount eligibility.

Here are real reviews about policy transparency from USAA customers.

  • Charles
    Verified Review
    Costs Too Much
    Reviewed in Florida on February 16, 2026
    Great insurance, except they are twice the price of everyone else. Lots of discounts, but without the discounts, they are four times as much as other insurance companies. Basically, the only thing wrong with them is the price.
    Jane
    Verified Review
    Switched to Progressive After 25 Years with USAA
    Reviewed in Maryland on February 2, 2026
    Switched to Progressive from USAA after 25 years. USAA would not work with me on lower car insurance rates (we are retired) after they jumped $80/month. I've been very impressed with Progressive, setting up auto for 2 cars, plus I moved our homeowners policy as well. I was disappointed that USAA wouldn't try harder to keep me as a customer, but switching to Progressive is proving to be a great move. Full policy matching what we had with USAA, saving $100/month!
    Richard
    Verified Review
    No Problem
    Reviewed in North Dakota on January 28, 2026
    No problem. I pay the bill and have not had to use the insurance.
    Dale
    Verified Review
    USAA Experience
    Reviewed in Colorado on January 28, 2026
    Transparent, very good service, good value.
    James
    Verified Review
    USAA OK!
    Reviewed in South Carolina on January 14, 2026
    USAA treats members fairly and respectfully.
    Kenneth
    Verified Review
    USAA Review from a Long-Time Customer
    Reviewed in Connecticut on January 14, 2026
    USAA is fabulous! They seem a bit more expensive than they used to be. I have been their customer for about 56 years.
    James
    Verified Review
    USAA is by your side!
    Reviewed in Ohio on January 14, 2026
    Never had any negative issues with USAA.
    Kelly
    Verified Review
    USAA has dropped off
    Reviewed in South Carolina on January 13, 2026
    USAA offers any coverage you could ask for. However, don’t expect them to handle claims efficiently. I'm sitting on one claim that’s just gotten to arbitration after 2 years.
    Ken
    Verified Review
    USAA rate increase without explanation
    Reviewed in Georgia on February 10, 2026
    With no accidents or tickets in the last decade, our car insurance rates doubled with USAA after 5 years. Why? Couldn't tell you and couldn't get an explanation as to why either when I called them to inquire about the rate hike!
    Laura
    Verified Review
    25+ Years, Only 1 Small Claim
    Reviewed in Texas on February 8, 2026
    I have been with them for over 50 years and have only made one claim, so my experience has been good. However, I feel that the price is getting high, especially since I haven't had a claim in 40 years.
    Edward
    Verified Review
    What happened to USAA Customer Service?
    Reviewed in Texas on January 29, 2026
    USAA used to be a customer-oriented organization focused on providing excellent service and reasonable prices to service military personnel. Over the years, rates have gone up on auto insurance, and multi-vehicle policies are one size fits all. In other words, if you have an older car you own and a newer vehicle that is financed, USAA automatically insures both vehicles with the same coverage. I have gone in and adjusted coverages only to have them raised just before renewal. Their bundle rates aren’t bad and are competitive, but their auto coverage is still higher than many competitors. It seems they’re all about profits, a far cry from the original mission statement and focus.
    Richard
    Verified Review
    One claim, handled fairly reasonably, but sharp increases each year.
    Reviewed in Texas on January 27, 2026
    Pricey increases annually, especially in home coverage.
    Kenyetta
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Georgia on January 10, 2026
    My insurance premium increased during renewal without any changes to my policy or circumstances.
    Ida
    Verified Review
    Rate Increases
    Reviewed in Arkansas on January 9, 2026
    I have never filed a claim, but the rates just keep going up.
    Kev
    Verified Review
    40 years
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on January 8, 2026
    40+ years and have never been disappointed, but prices could be better.
    Lavonne
    Verified Review
    Lower Rate
    Reviewed in Michigan on January 7, 2026
    It's okay. Just way too expensive monthly and they never offered any discounts.

USAA policy transparency ratings vs. State Farm

USAA customers give the company a higher policy transparency rating than State Farm. The company’s rating reflects generally positive experiences with its policies. But drivers give State Farm a rating of 3.8 out of 5, mentioning that rate increases at renewal and also non-renewals can negatively affect policy transparency.

Here’s how these two companies stack up for policy transparency.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Score
sort ascsort desc
USAA4.9
State Farm3.8

USAA vs. State Farm, GEICO, and Liberty Mutual

Comparing multiple companies is the easiest way to find the best company for you. Here’s how USAA stacks up against its top competitors, like State Farm and GEICO.

Data in this table has been sourced from Insurify’s users who have indicated they are insured with the listed providers

  • Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify. These users complete an optional survey asking them to review their experience with their current insurance company and to rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.

USAA customer reviews: Read what over 3,210 Insurify customers have to say about USAA

The reviews below show what more than 3,210 Insurify customers have said about USAA in the past 12 months.

Donna
Verified Review
DMT1955
Reviewed in Maryland on March 8, 2026
They have been a great company, but they are costly. However, they are available at all times.
Al
Verified Review
Policy Researching as a Fixed Income Retiree
Reviewed in California on March 6, 2026
As a retiree, we don't drive as much. Our driving records are great. We use autopay. We are looking for lower rates at this time.
Michael
Verified Review
USAA
Reviewed in Tennessee on March 2, 2026
Good coverage at a great price.
Janis
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in Massachusetts on February 26, 2026
The customer service is always a nightmare. It is difficult to work with the customer service reps.
David
Verified Review
USAA
Reviewed in Florida on February 16, 2026
Great coverage but expensive.
Teresa
Verified Review
Shop around before you buy any insurance, especially when you’re a senior citizen
Reviewed in Georgia on February 2, 2026
USAA is not a good value for the money. I only drive 150 miles a year and they are charging me $745 for six months.
Harold
Verified Review
USAA good company but high premiums
Reviewed in Florida on January 30, 2026
The price is very high.
Bonnie
Verified Review
Price for protection?
Reviewed in Texas on January 26, 2026
We have been very happy with the quality of service we've received over the years. They are one of the highest-rated companies. Although, the increase in price is a big concern.
Sharon
Verified Review
Rates quadruple when you use your insurance
Reviewed in New Mexico on February 25, 2026
Don’t file any claims with your insurance that aren’t absolutely necessary. Your rates will quadruple, and you won’t find out until it is due.
Alex
Verified Review
Poor
Reviewed in Texas on February 19, 2026
Be careful because they were raising rates on us.
John
Verified Review
No claims, tickets, etc. Low mileage on both vehicles, yet the price increased by $300 from last year.
Reviewed in Massachusetts on February 17, 2026
No claims, tickets, etc. Low mileage on both vehicles, yet the price increased by $300 from last year.
Russell
Verified Review
Good insurance - Super expensive premiums
Reviewed in Florida on February 14, 2026
The product is good. The price is not. Very expensive. The service is excellent, but the insurance is expensive. Customer service is very good, but the price is expensive.
Laverne
Verified Review
Terrible Experience
Reviewed in Georgia on February 8, 2026
Terrible, they didn't make me whole on a NO FAULT accident and didn't go after the at-fault driver. They just paid me the wholesale book price for my 2-year-old vehicle!
John
Verified Review
Shop around and don't be fooled
Reviewed in Florida on January 28, 2026
When you try to cancel, you get hassled, and they only think of money and how much they can get from you. It's the second most expensive car insurance I've ever had.
Dena
Verified Review
I'd shop for a different policy and probably change policies often enough for discounts. We've paid a huge amount staying with the same company for 20 years.
Reviewed in Idaho on January 27, 2026
I'd shop for a different policy and probably change policies often enough for discounts. We've paid a huge amount staying with the same company for 20 years.
Aliyah
Verified Review
High Cost
Reviewed in Texas on January 26, 2026
If you're adding insurance, you're better off going someplace else because the longer you are with them, the more you pay.

John Leach
Written byJohn LeachLicensed P&C Agent, Chief Copy Editor
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John LeachLicensed P&C Agent, Chief Copy Editor

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John is Insurify’s Chief Copy Editor, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

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John is Insurify’s Chief Copy Editor, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

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