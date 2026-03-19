USAA Insurance: Rated 4.9 out of 5 by customers
Category
Average Score
|Overall rating
|4.9
|Customer service
|4.8
|Discounts
|4.9
|Claims handling
|4.9
|Value
|4.9
|Policy transparency
|4.9
USAA overall user rating: 4.9 out of 5
Insurify Quality (IQ) Score: 9.1 out of 10
NAIC complaint index: 1.01 (higher than expected)
Average monthly full-coverage premium from USAA: $100
Our take on USAA insurance
Insurify gives USAA a quality score of 9.1 out of 10. Customer reviews for USAA tend to be positive, and customer service is often among the strongest categories, though feedback can be polarized. Positive reviews commonly say that USAA’s customer support is helpful, respectful, and responsive, with problems getting resolved without much friction.
Its claims handling receives a rating of 4.9 out of 5. USAA drivers give the company positive claims handling feedback, highlighting smooth, fast, and reassuring claims experiences. Overall, customers say they feel supported by USAA when it matters.
USAA customer service reviews: Rated 4.8 out of 5
Insurify customers with USAA give the insurer a rating of 4.8 out of 5 for customer service, citing member-first and respectful experiences. Positive reviews for USAA’s customer service mention responsive and efficient representatives. Negative reviews for USAA’s customer service focus on frustrations with payment issues and difficulties making changes to policies.
Below, you can see reviews from real customers who have coverage from USAA.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on March 18, 2026If you qualify, get USAA.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Dakota on March 18, 2026I have had no coverage issues.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 17, 2026They're a great company - I've been with them for almost 60 years, but the price has become prohibitive compared to other companies.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on March 17, 2026USAA isn't a low-cost insurance, but they have always offered me excellent customer service over the past 35 years.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oregon on March 16, 2026Two accidents in the last 18 months - USAA has been very supportive, timely, and understanding. Staying with them.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on March 14, 2026They are excellent and I understand they are the cheapest. Over the years, many companies called with quotes, but none were cheaper than USAA.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Hampshire on March 13, 2026I would rate my experience with USAA very high. If I had a question that the person I was talking to could not answer, I would be transferred to someone who could answer my question.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 10, 2026USAA is top-notch; just getting too pricey for me.Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on March 13, 2026It was great until policy renewal, then it went up $110 a month.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 10, 2026Same as any other insurance company. They used to be great when we just covered officers, but now that we cover anyone who can spell Army, the company has become mediocre and expensive to boot.Verified ReviewReviewed in Montana on March 6, 2026Very good, reliable, steady.Verified ReviewReviewed in Louisiana on February 28, 2026You have to log in to the site to specify if you are a driver or passenger, etc. The more miles on the vehicle, the more you pay monthly. There's a basic rate, and then mileage takes over.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on February 22, 2026Very poor experience. I had a car with 60,000 original miles, like it came out of a showroom, and it was totaled. They compared it to the same car with 238,000 miles, and no amount of talking and explaining would change their mind. I lost thousands of dollars! On top of that, because I was challenging them on the price they wanted to give me, they took the rental back or were going to charge me a higher price than I could rent it myself, although I pay extra on my policy for them to provide a rental to me in case my car gets disabled!Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on February 15, 2026They use computers extensively without regard to driving history, etc. There is no one to discuss how a rate can be adjusted, as the computer decides everything. In essence, there is no human underwriting.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on February 9, 2026USAA had the lowest quote 6 months ago.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on February 7, 2026Prices are too high. Military members and their families should get cheaper rates.
USAA customer service ratings vs. State Farm
USAA scores higher for customer service than State Farm, which has a customer service score of 4.2 out of 5.
State Farm reviews mention communication breakdowns and, in some cases, a lack of follow-up to their questions.
Here’s how these three companies compare for customer service.
Company
Average Score
|USAA
|4.8
|State Farm
|4.2
USAA discounts reviews: Rated 4.9 out of 5
When it comes to discounts, USAA customers give a rating of 4.9 out of 5. The company offers several discounts, but reviews mention that the discounts are limited and can be hard to qualify for.
Check out reviews about USAA’s discounts below.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on March 8, 2026They are a good company and provide excellent customer service, but they have increased their prices so much! That is my reason for leaving them. We have had them for over 40 years!Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 1, 2026I have been with USAA for many years. I am very happy with them and recommend them highly.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Carolina on February 28, 2026I've been with USAA for many years. I have no complaints. They handle claims quickly and are very easy to work with. I highly recommend them to my friends and family. Thank you, USAA.Verified ReviewReviewed in Utah on February 27, 2026Excellent, you need someone in the family to be military or a veteran. I just got a check from the subscriber account USAA uses as a safety valve. This check basically paid for 6 months of coverage.Verified ReviewReviewed in Colorado on February 26, 2026I have not had any issues, and the price was always far below other insurers.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on February 25, 2026Looking for a car insurance company that gives you top-of-the-line support and coverage? Try USAA. They have done wonders for me over the last 61 years.Verified ReviewReviewed in Massachusetts on February 23, 2026Excellent, has been for 60 years.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on February 22, 2026I have two cars. The discount for not using a phone is good, but both cars must meet minimum mileage before the discount can be applied.Verified ReviewReviewed in Nevada on March 17, 2026Rates are better than some.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 16, 2026Cheap enough to try, given Florida's outrageous premiums.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on March 14, 2026I had a claim service problem because USAA's agent spent over three weeks searching for parts for a Toyota Avalon. Too bad I was driving a Chevrolet Avalanche. A little incompetence goes a long way.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kentucky on March 12, 2026Ussa is outstanding insurance but too expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on March 10, 2026Great company to work with. Competitive rates.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arkansas on March 3, 2026Astronomical rates that keep rising on my 2016 car. Monthly premium rates are too high.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on February 28, 2026It is good but expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on February 28, 2026Good customer service but very high rates.
USAA discounts ratings vs. State Farm
State Farm falls behind USAA when it comes to discount availability, according to customer ratings. State Farm gets a rating of 3.9 out of 5 from Insurify’s customers.
Despite mentions that savings with USAA’s discounts can feel temporary, the company still outscores State Farm. State Farm has a mixed reaction about whether its discounts lead to lasting savings.
Here’s how USAA and State Farm compare for discount availability.
Company
Average Score
|USAA
|4.9
|State Farm
|3.9
USAA claims handling reviews: Rated 4.9 out of 5
USAA’s claims handling gets an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 from Insurify customers. Positive reviews of USAA’s claims handling mention a smooth and fast claims process and a sense of support throughout. Negative reviews for USAA’s claims handling tend to mention slow claim resolution and instances of customers receiving lower payouts than expected.
You can see real reviews about USAA’s claims handling below.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on March 8, 2026Overall, I’m happy with USAA's plans and coverage, but I'm just looking for some cheaper options.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oregon on March 4, 2026I sent a friend to them who had trouble with other companies. She was very grateful when they insured her right away! They've been awesome in the past with claims, responding immediately and without a lot of questions.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 2, 2026Great customer service. Rates are way too high.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on February 28, 2026Great since I never switched companies.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on February 28, 2026It's very good, I'm just looking for cheaper insurance with the same coverage.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on February 23, 2026Response to incidents is great. Prices continue to rise, making people look for alternatives.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Carolina on February 20, 2026Whether it was an accident or a window replacement, the claim was handled very quickly and with no delay.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on February 18, 2026Excellent and professional service. My minor complaint is that it is somewhat expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on February 17, 2026Very unhappy. I've been with the company for years. I get no discount, and I don't think they help veterans with their high rates. I am getting lower quotes from everybody else.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on February 10, 2026I have had no claims, so there is no new information to share.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on February 6, 2026Switching to Progressive from USAA, we saved $600 per year. USAA wasn't willing to match. So far, so good with Progressive, but it's only been a couple of days. They are sure to raise rates eventually, just like every other insurance company.Verified ReviewReviewed in District of Columbia on February 3, 2026The insurance is fine, but it's the other corporate decisions that have me looking for another carrier.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on February 1, 2026Check around, many are cheaper and offer the same as USAA.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on January 24, 2026My experience with their claims service has been good. I find them expensive compared to other insurance companies.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on January 23, 2026I haven't had any issues when I've needed roadside service. I had a good experience with the one claim I made.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on January 23, 2026Premiums are a bit too high.
USAA claims handling ratings vs. State Farm
State Farm doesn’t perform as well as USAA in claims handling, according to Insurify customers. State Farm lands in the middle with a rating of 4.1 out of 5.
Reviews from Insurify customers state that USAA takes care of them and that the claims process is relatively straightforward.
The table below shows how USAA ranks for claims handling compared to State Farm.
Company
Average Score
|USAA
|4.9
|State Farm
|4.1
USAA value for money reviews: Rated 4.9 out of 5
Insurify customers with USAA give the company a rating of 4.9 out of 5 for its value. Customers tend to think USAA offers good value, especially compared to competitors. But USAA customers with negative reviews show concern over price increases when they feel the insurer doesn’t value their loyalty.
Here are real reviews from USAA customers regarding value.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Nebraska on February 14, 2026USAA gave me a favorable price over the competition, and I’ve been with them for 1 1/2 years now.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on February 4, 2026Good, cheaper than other quotes.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on January 27, 2026Excellent member since 1972.Verified ReviewReviewed in Minnesota on January 27, 2026Great, they seem to have the lowest rates and free roadside assistance.Verified ReviewReviewed in Colorado on January 26, 2026I have been with them for 54 years and no one has beaten the rate for the coverage I want.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on January 25, 2026Never had a problem with USAA. When I asked for quotes, no one quoted prices for PIP, rental service, towing, or car damage by uninsured drivers.Verified ReviewReviewed in Tennessee on January 19, 2026I've got a total of forty-six years with USAA. Most of the military are insured with them. I always got great coverage and no problems with all the personnel I've dealt with. I recommend USAA to everyone.Verified ReviewReviewed in Tennessee on January 6, 2026USAA offers more comprehensive coverage for less premium costs than all the others I checked with.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on March 11, 2026It's getting less expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on February 17, 2026I would like to have full coverage at a cheaper rate.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on February 16, 2026Great service, expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on February 14, 2026As a disabled veteran, I find USAA’s premiums to be too high.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on February 12, 2026They took care of me after an accident. The vehicle that hit me had inferior insurance.Verified ReviewReviewed in Nebraska on February 10, 2026USAA has good prices on policies. When filing a claim a few years back, the only thing that stood out to me after the process was what the claim representative said: "We don’t legally have to do any more than that." It was a grey area that they would not even discuss.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on February 4, 2026They are very responsive and customer service-oriented; however, they are very expensive. I have been with USAA for more than 30 years but find it increasingly difficult to pay for the car and home insurance while on a fixed income. I wish they were more flexible on their pricing as they are an excellent company. Oh, and trying to reach them on the phone is a frustrating challenge for an older person with all their security measures.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on February 2, 2026Too expensive, but they are very good at processing claims. Very dependable.
USAA value for money ratings vs. State Farm
USAA’s rating beats out State Farm’s rating of 3.7 out of 5 for value for the money.
As with many insurers, reviews regarding value are mixed for both companies. USAA reviews from longtime policyholders tend to mention price increases over time. State Farm reviews are somewhat more negative, citing rates as expensive even when they come with good service.
The table below shows how these three companies compare for their value for the money.
Company
Average Score
|USAA
|4.9
|State Farm
|3.7
USAA policy transparency reviews: Rated 4.9 out of 5
For policy transparency, Insurify customers rate USAA a 4.9 out of 5. Positive reviews focus on straightforward coverage terms and clear communication from USAA. Negative reviews for USAA’s policy transparency mention surprise changes, such as rate increases and the loss of discount eligibility.
Here are real reviews about policy transparency from USAA customers.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on February 16, 2026Great insurance, except they are twice the price of everyone else. Lots of discounts, but without the discounts, they are four times as much as other insurance companies. Basically, the only thing wrong with them is the price.Verified ReviewReviewed in Maryland on February 2, 2026Switched to Progressive from USAA after 25 years. USAA would not work with me on lower car insurance rates (we are retired) after they jumped $80/month. I've been very impressed with Progressive, setting up auto for 2 cars, plus I moved our homeowners policy as well. I was disappointed that USAA wouldn't try harder to keep me as a customer, but switching to Progressive is proving to be a great move. Full policy matching what we had with USAA, saving $100/month!Verified ReviewReviewed in North Dakota on January 28, 2026No problem. I pay the bill and have not had to use the insurance.Verified ReviewReviewed in Colorado on January 28, 2026Transparent, very good service, good value.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Carolina on January 14, 2026USAA treats members fairly and respectfully.Verified ReviewReviewed in Connecticut on January 14, 2026USAA is fabulous! They seem a bit more expensive than they used to be. I have been their customer for about 56 years.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on January 14, 2026Never had any negative issues with USAA.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Carolina on January 13, 2026USAA offers any coverage you could ask for. However, don’t expect them to handle claims efficiently. I'm sitting on one claim that’s just gotten to arbitration after 2 years.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on February 10, 2026With no accidents or tickets in the last decade, our car insurance rates doubled with USAA after 5 years. Why? Couldn't tell you and couldn't get an explanation as to why either when I called them to inquire about the rate hike!Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on February 8, 2026I have been with them for over 50 years and have only made one claim, so my experience has been good. However, I feel that the price is getting high, especially since I haven't had a claim in 40 years.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on January 29, 2026USAA used to be a customer-oriented organization focused on providing excellent service and reasonable prices to service military personnel. Over the years, rates have gone up on auto insurance, and multi-vehicle policies are one size fits all. In other words, if you have an older car you own and a newer vehicle that is financed, USAA automatically insures both vehicles with the same coverage. I have gone in and adjusted coverages only to have them raised just before renewal. Their bundle rates aren’t bad and are competitive, but their auto coverage is still higher than many competitors. It seems they’re all about profits, a far cry from the original mission statement and focus.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on January 27, 2026Pricey increases annually, especially in home coverage.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on January 10, 2026My insurance premium increased during renewal without any changes to my policy or circumstances.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arkansas on January 9, 2026I have never filed a claim, but the rates just keep going up.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on January 8, 202640+ years and have never been disappointed, but prices could be better.Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on January 7, 2026It's okay. Just way too expensive monthly and they never offered any discounts.
USAA policy transparency ratings vs. State Farm
USAA customers give the company a higher policy transparency rating than State Farm. The company’s rating reflects generally positive experiences with its policies. But drivers give State Farm a rating of 3.8 out of 5, mentioning that rate increases at renewal and also non-renewals can negatively affect policy transparency.
Here’s how these two companies stack up for policy transparency.
Company
Average Score
|USAA
|4.9
|State Farm
|3.8
USAA vs. State Farm, GEICO, and Liberty Mutual
Comparing multiple companies is the easiest way to find the best company for you. Here’s how USAA stacks up against its top competitors, like State Farm and GEICO.
Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify. These users complete an optional survey asking them to review their experience with their current insurance company and to rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.
USAA customer reviews: Read what over 3,210 Insurify customers have to say about USAA
The reviews below show what more than 3,210 Insurify customers have said about USAA in the past 12 months.