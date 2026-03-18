Is Farmers a Good Insurance Company? Reviews From Over 2,398 Customers

Farmers earns an overall score of 3.7 out of 5. Satisfied customers describe strong agent-led experiences, dependable service for routine needs, and solid coverage offerings.

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Farmers Insurance: Rated 3.7 out of 5 by customers

Category
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Average Score
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Overall experience rating3.7
Customer service3.7
Value3.2
Claims handling3.8
Coverage options3.7
Discounts3.4
Policy transparency3.5
Policy flexibility3.7
Quick Facts

  • Farmers overall user rating: 3.7 out of 5

  • Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for Farmers: 8.5 out of 10

  • NAIC complaint index: 1.48 (Above average)

  • Average monthly full-coverage premium from Farmers: $210

Our take on Farmers insurance

Insurify gives Farmers a quality score of 8.5 out of 10. Overall, Farmers policyholders have polarized feelings toward the insurance company, according to reviews from Insurify customers.

Positive reviews praise the company’s agents, citing helpful and dependable customer support. But some negative reviews express disappointment with rising premiums and inconsistent customer support.

Insurify customers with Farmers policies give the insurer an overall customer service rating of 3.7 out of 5.

Farmers customer service reviews: Rated 3.7 out of 5

Farmers customers give the insurer an overall customer service rating of 3.7 out of 5. Insurify customers with Farmers coverage who view their customer experiences positively describe support as helpful, especially thanks to responsive insurance agents.

That said, some other customers complain of slow updates and feeling bounced around by Farmers customer representatives.

Below, you can read customer service reviews from real Farmers customers.

  • Cathy
    Verified Review
    Great people, great pricing.
    Reviewed in Minnesota on February 27, 2026
    Farmers made changing insurance easy and called to make sure I have what I need. It's half the cost of my previous insurance.
    Joe
    Verified Review
    A Bit of a Communication Issue with Farmers
    Reviewed in Missouri on November 26, 2025
    It's been a bit difficult lately to directly contact the agent who initially signed me up and saved me a lot of money on my home insurance bundled with my auto insurance. The office assistant got me insurance for a new vehicle recently, but I think the rate is too high. I am going to attempt to get through to the agent I used initially. It could be just the issue of using the phone instead of a direct email to the person I am referring to.
    Thomas
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Wyoming on November 1, 2025
    Quick, easy, and trustworthy.
    Gregory
    Verified Review
    Shop and Save on Car and Home Insurance
    Reviewed in California on October 28, 2025
    From my experience with Farmers for home and car insurance—run away. It's been way too expensive in the last couple of years. I found other reputable insurance companies offering the same coverage for 30-70% less. I love my agent, but saving money is more important when comparing apples to apples.
    Leslie
    Verified Review
    Farmers: Great Rates and Customer Service
    Reviewed in California on October 28, 2025
    Great rates and customer service.
    Deborah
    Verified Review
    Farmers
    Reviewed in Missouri on October 12, 2025
    In a past claim, they handled everything expediently and courteously.
    Biana
    Verified Review
    Good experience
    Reviewed in California on October 6, 2025
    My agent is always kind, knowledgeable, and friendly.
    Thomas
    Verified Review
    Good but High Price
    Reviewed in Arkansas on October 4, 2025
    Good.
    Robert
    Verified Review
    Farmers Insurance Rate Increase
    Reviewed in Nevada on January 13, 2026
    Stay away, they just raised my auto/home by over $1,500 without a single claim or accident! I will be shopping again.
    Lois
    Verified Review
    State Farm was at the best rate
    Reviewed in Montana on December 23, 2025
    Just got their insurance.
    Vladimir
    Verified Review
    Expensive
    Reviewed in New Jersey on October 14, 2025
    Very expensive, they increase the premium every year.
    Steven
    Verified Review
    We've been with them for almost six years. Never had an accident or traffic violation, but our policy continues to increase.
    Reviewed in Kansas on September 29, 2025
    We've been with them for almost six years. Never had an accident or traffic violation, but our policy continues to increase.
    Jonda
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Montana on September 27, 2025
    We have been happy, but the price just keeps going up and up!
    Amanda
    Verified Review
    Good so far
    Reviewed in Wisconsin on September 27, 2025
    Less than half the price of Progressive or Geico.
    Jay
    Verified Review
    Pleasant Client
    Reviewed in North Dakota on September 18, 2025
    Very satisfied with Farmers Insurance Company. Very good people to deal with and good insurance rates.
    Katherine
    Verified Review
    Friendly and Very Polite
    Reviewed in Michigan on September 15, 2025
    Very professional and thorough.

Farmers customer service ratings vs. State Farm and AAA

Farmers has a rating of 3.7 out of 5 for customer service, ranking lower than State Farm and AAA. For comparison, Insurify customers give ratings of 4.2 out of 5 for State Farm and 4.3 out of 5 for AAA.

State Farm scores higher than Farmers but lower than AAA for customer service. Some State Farm customers rave about the quality of service they receive from local offices, while others complain about friction during claims or policy changes. AAA ranks higher than both State Farm and Farmers for customer service, with reviews consistently citing straightforward customer support for routine account needs.

Here’s how these three companies stack up for customer service.

Company
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Average Score
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Farmers3.7
State Farm4.2
AAA4.3

Farmers discounts reviews: Rated 3.4 out of 5

Insurify customers with Farmers car insurance give the insurer an overall discount availability rating of 3.4 out of 5. Farmers policyholders happy with the insurer’s discounts describe them as simple to earn, especially for bundled savings. But dissatisfied customers say discounts underwhelm them and don’t offer enough savings to offset the high premiums.

Read discount reviews from real Farmers customers below.

  • Harold
    Verified Review
    A Big Helper
    Reviewed in Indiana on September 16, 2025
    Very good follow-up and made it much better.
    Toni R
    Verified Review
    Quick response whether by phone or email.
    Reviewed in Colorado on May 15, 2025
    Excellent service at all times.
    Susan
    Verified Review
    Happy with Farmer’s
    Reviewed in New York on May 11, 2025
    They were very prompt in handling our claims.
    Poppy
    Verified Review
    Efficient
    Reviewed in Oregon on April 24, 2025
    Nice and simple.
    Jim
    Verified Review
    Save with FARM BUREAU INSURANCE
    Reviewed in Tennessee on April 22, 2025
    To date, no problems.
    K
    Verified Review
    Good service, once you get to a specialist.
    Reviewed in Maryland on April 22, 2025
    I recommended Farmers to a colleague.
    Ramesh
    Verified Review
    Best
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on April 17, 2025
    Best service
    Kanu
    Verified Review
    Very Good
    Reviewed in California on March 17, 2025
    Very good.
    Richard
    Verified Review
    Farmer’s Package Insurance
    Reviewed in Kansas on March 3, 2026
    Expensive car insurance, but cheaper house insurance and cheaper umbrella. As a result, a combo of the three makes them competitive with other companies.
    Thomas K
    Verified Review
    Always looking for a lower price, and my agent with Farmers doesn't do a thing
    Reviewed in New York on October 31, 2025
    Okay, but my agent isn't helpful.
    Bryan
    Verified Review
    A Low-Risk Customer
    Reviewed in Missouri on October 22, 2025
    Farmers has been okay. They were cheaper than my last company. However, they are all too high for the risk.
    Johnella
    Verified Review
    Mediocre
    Reviewed in Alabama on October 21, 2025
    Be wary of them; they will constantly increase your premiums with annual renewal and no claims.
    John
    Verified Review
    Never miss a payment
    Reviewed in Tennessee on October 2, 2025
    Farmers offers very competitive rates as long as they have access to your money when they want it. If not, you may face penalties.
    Ted
    Verified Review
    No customer loyalty
    Reviewed in Florida on September 20, 2025
    They aren’t competitive when changing vehicles, even for current customers. There's no incentive to keep customers.
    Michael
    Verified Review
    The horrors of an SR-22 receiving penalty, with a happy ending.
    Reviewed in Colorado on September 1, 2025
    Yet, with Mr. DeZuba's help, I was able to not only get some insurance SR-22 coverage but also felt good about doing it. He worked hard to get me a great quote and informed me of several next steps, which for a German like me is what we always need. That ability is what we Germans strive for, and when it happens, it turns into such a speedy activity. I was in and out with coverage quickly.
    Charles
    Verified Review
    Farmers Review
    Reviewed in California on August 13, 2025
    Check around on each renewal to make sure that Farmers is competitive.

Farmers discounts ratings vs. State Farm and AAA

Farmers has a lower discount rating than both State Farm and AAA, with some customers viewing discounts as a weak spot of the insurer. Insurify customers give discount availability ratings of 3.4 out of 5 for Farmers, 3.9 for State Farm, and 4.4 for AAA.

Though State Farm earns a higher rating than Farmers, it still falls short of AAA. State Farm customer reviews range from satisfaction with bundling discounts to frustration with inconsistent eligibility and availability for certain discounts. AAA has the highest rating among the three insurers, and positive customer sentiment centers on feeling that savings are strong and worthwhile.

See how discount ratings for Farmers, State Farm, and AAA compare below.

Company
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Average Score
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Farmers3.4 
State Farm3.9
AAA4.4

Farmers claims handling reviews: Rated 3.8 out of 5

Farmers customers give the insurer a claims handling rating of 3.8 out of 5. Customers who feel positively about the insurer’s claims handling view the process as smooth, with guidance throughout. That said, some dissatisfied customers say they encountered gaps in communication, delays, and uncertainty about what to do next.

Below, you can read reviews of claims handling from real Farmers customers.

  • Lanny
    Verified Review
    Farmers Auto Insurance
    Reviewed in Colorado on February 16, 2026
    It is a bit expensive for an older automobile, but I've had no claims.
    Christopher
    Verified Review
    Excellent service; premium is way too high for a client with no accidents or tickets.
    Reviewed in Minnesota on September 29, 2025
    I found an agent 35 years ago and have had good service since then.
    Kevin
    Verified Review
    Fine Service
    Reviewed in Illinois on April 20, 2025
    Every interaction I've had has been positive.
    Edward
    Verified Review
    Farmers Insurance, Auto/Renters Coverages
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on April 16, 2025
    The service is good, but due to the current climate, I am shopping for better pricing.
    Kurt
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Oregon on March 26, 2025
    Okay, but they have increased my policy even though I don't drive much anymore.
    Daniel
    Verified Review
    Great Support and Service
    Reviewed in Mississippi on March 17, 2025
    Fantastic!
    Linda
    Verified Review
    Not What It Used to Be
    Reviewed in Georgia on March 13, 2025
    They have handled most past claims incredibly well. However, they refused to cover my roof 2 years ago and their deductible has increased substantially this year.
    David
    Verified Review
    I was just looking for a better price. The problem is when doing it online, I can't get the true price because I have my home, my truck, and my Harley insured. So, it's hard to compare your price with theirs as yours is much higher due to me bundling with them. Just for the truck, you were $900.00 over. But thanks anyway.
    Reviewed in California on March 13, 2025
    I was just looking for a better price. The problem is when doing it online, I can't get the true price because I have my home, my truck, and my Harley insured. So, it's hard to compare your price with theirs as yours is much higher due to me bundling with them. Just for the truck, you were $900.00 over. But thanks anyway.
    Donald
    Verified Review
    Farmers
    Reviewed in California on September 10, 2025
    Keep an eye out for continuous premium increases.
    Daniel
    Verified Review
    Bundle Increase
    Reviewed in Connecticut on July 31, 2025
    Homeowners insurance went way up in the bundle, so I'm researching other options.
    Cinda
    Verified Review
    I pay too much a month for car insurance
    Reviewed in Colorado on July 28, 2025
    The rates are way too expensive.
    Belinda
    Verified Review
    Farmers Ins Review
    Reviewed in Arizona on May 16, 2025
    Farmers is, and always has been, expensive.
    William
    Verified Review
    Behavior
    Reviewed in California on May 10, 2025
    Like Farmers, just average. They bought 20th Century, which was excellent, then they set up this Toggle by surprise. There's nobody to communicate with, only a website. Toggle appears new because they made a mistake the first round, then next they upped the price from $796 for half a year to the low $800s. This year, Toggle upped the price to $1016 for half a year, for no reason. Toggle sent a form recently asking for many things, particularly how much mileage is on the cars. One car we have is normal for that, but the other car predicted low mileage (2020 for the whole year), so when they should have reduced our premium, they said, "We've updated your annual mileage" for one car by 25%. I am currently looking for a better insurer.
    Daniel
    Verified Review
    Work in Progress
    Reviewed in Colorado on May 8, 2025
    I wanted an insurance company that had local representatives so in case of an accident, a live person is responding to my local crisis. I now understand I'm paying that representative's income in a small way, making my insurance more expensive than is truly necessary.
    William
    Verified Review
    Farmers got too expensive
    Reviewed in Maryland on April 21, 2025
    They raised their prices too high.
    Mitch
    Verified Review
    There are Better Insurance Companies than Farmers Automobile Coverage
    Reviewed in Nevada on April 20, 2025
    They do not consider insurance for people like me who only drive five or six thousand miles a year and don't offer any discounts. It's frustrating because they keep charging more money every year instead of giving discounts to insured individuals like me. The less time you spend on the road, the fewer accidents you're likely to have, not more. I would understand increased coverage and cost if you're someone who travels a lot and has numerous fender benders every year. As for me, I don't drink and drive, don't use the cell phone while driving, don't smoke and drive, and I don't engage in conversations while driving. I keep my eyes on the road.

Farmers claims handling ratings vs. State Farm and AAA

With a claims handling rating of 3.8 out of 5, Farmers scores lower than State Farm and AAA.

State Farm ranks higher than Farmers but lower than AAA, with a claims handling rating of 4.1 out of 5. Satisfied State Farm customers describe an organized process and solid communication, but unhappy policyholders say they faced slow progress and inconsistent updates. AAA earned the highest claims handling rating of 4.3 out of 5, and its customers mention efficient claims resolution, clear communication, and regular updates throughout the process.

Compare claims handling ratings for the three car insurance companies below.

Company
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Average Score
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Farmers3.8
State Farm4.1
AAA4.3

Farmers value for money reviews: Rated 3.2 out of 5

Insurify’s customers with Farmers auto policies give it a value-for-money rating of 3.2 out of 5. Farmers customers who value their insurance agent’s support say the service justifies the cost of coverage. But value-for-money reviews skew negative, with many policyholders saying rates are too expensive and premiums jump too much at renewal.

See what Farmers customers have to say about the insurer’s value for money below.

  • Lm
    Verified Review
    Start & End Your Shopping with Farmers
    Reviewed in New Mexico on October 22, 2025
    I have a great agent. This is very important, not just pricing.
    Elizabeth
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in New Mexico on April 27, 2025
    I've never had a problem with them. Always a good experience.
    Duane
    Verified Review
    Evaluation of Farmers Insurance
    Reviewed in Utah on February 28, 2025
    It's very good.
    James
    Verified Review
    Everything is Good
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on February 19, 2025
    Their rates are great.
    Laurel
    Verified Review
    Excellent Insurance Agent
    Reviewed in Oregon on December 4, 2024
    Our agent was excellent!
    Alma
    Verified Review
    Great Customer Service
    Reviewed in California on October 28, 2024
    Great customer service.
    Cheryl
    Verified Review
    Awesome Game Changer
    Reviewed in Michigan on October 21, 2024
    This is the friendliest place I have dealt with in a long time. Chris is the best; I'm never letting him go.
    Idris
    Verified Review
    Excellent Service!
    Reviewed in Georgia on October 15, 2024
    Great price!
    Lanny
    Verified Review
    My Auto Insurance Coverage with Farmers Insurance
    Reviewed in Colorado on February 2, 2026
    I switched to Farmers from State Farm 8 years ago because State Farm raised my 6-month rates by $135.00 without explanation, and I had their tracking for my driving installed, for which they charged me an extra $35.00 a year. I had been with State Farm since I was 16 years old. No comment from my agent. So, I switched! My Farmers agent was very good. I realized I might pay a few dollars more, but the coverage I chose was good. It is a bit more expensive, but the coverage I have more than covers me. Will I continue? It depends on the cost of coverage in the future. I have had no accidents or violations, so my policy increases yearly have been minimal because I have a good driving record.
    Cheryl
    Verified Review
    I want to reevaluate my policy needs since I retired
    Reviewed in Tennessee on August 27, 2025
    I got their policy because they had the best price. But I’ve tried to talk to them to reevaluate my policy needs since I retired. I haven’t had a conversation with them yet. I know I can get a better price somewhere else.
    David
    Verified Review
    We had two claims to settle, and it took over a year to finalize the first one. Farmers used over five different people in different departments. Then, getting our settlement was still delayed after that. The next claim was worse. They would not return calls after 3 or 4 messages to report the incident. We gave up and started looking elsewhere. Don't you have managers that check on employees' work? Why does it take me switching insurance providers to get your attention? Your customer service needs improvement. I hope this is enough to get management informed.
    Reviewed in California on May 7, 2025
    We had two claims to settle, and it took over a year to finalize the first one. Farmers used over five different people in different departments. Then, getting our settlement was still delayed after that. The next claim was worse. They would not return calls after 3 or 4 messages to report the incident. We gave up and started looking elsewhere. Don't you have managers that check on employees' work? Why does it take me switching insurance providers to get your attention? Your customer service needs improvement. I hope this is enough to get management informed.
    Nina
    Verified Review
    Need to change
    Reviewed in Washington on May 7, 2025
    My agent is great after 42 years, but I feel the company is too pricey and always raising my rates.
    James
    Verified Review
    Claims Nightmare
    Reviewed in Illinois on April 30, 2025
    Overly complex policy description and provisions, particularly confusing claim forms, with a lack of specific listing of dollar amounts per type of loss.
    Robert
    Verified Review
    California Insurance
    Reviewed in California on April 18, 2025
    Farmers has been good, but the rates keep getting higher.
    Michael
    Verified Review
    Haven't Used the Insurance Yet, But My Agent Needs Improvement
    Reviewed in Virginia on April 17, 2025
    It would be better to have an agent who returns calls.
    Faith
    Verified Review
    Good Company for Coverage
    Reviewed in North Carolina on March 23, 2025
    The pricing seemed a little high to me.

Farmers value for money ratings vs. State Farm and AAA

Insurify customers with Farmers car insurance give the insurer a value-for-money rating of 3.2 out of 5. Farmers has a lower score than State Farm and AAA, which have respective ratings of 3.7 and 4.3 out of 5.

State Farm falls in the middle of the three insurers, with some viewing its rates as reasonable for the provided service and others feeling frustrated by rate increases. AAA ranks higher than Farmers and State Farm, and many customers feel they’re receiving a good overall deal when considering premiums and discounts.

Below, you can see how value-for-money ratings for Farmers, State Farm, and AAA compare.

Company
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Average Score
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Farmers3.2
State Farm3.7
AAA4.3

Farmers policy transparency reviews: Rated 3.5 out of 5

Farmers customers give the insurer a policy transparency rating of 3.5 out of 5. Positive reviews frequently praise specific agents who helped them understand their coverage or policy changes. Negative reviews focus on unexpected billing changes, especially during renewal periods.

Read policy transparency reviews from real Farmers customers below.

  • Gerald
    Verified Review
    I recommend getting insurance quotes from Farmers
    Reviewed in New York on October 12, 2025
    Their customer service is very responsive. They took over our policies from MetLife.
    Sharon
    Verified Review
    Six months ago
    Reviewed in Washington on September 30, 2025
    When I signed up six months ago, I had a gentleman named Leland, and he was absolutely excellent. This morning, I emailed him to discuss renewing for another six months, but the email address is no longer valid. Now I'm confused and rethinking it because I also received papers from Farmers with a price that I was hoping to negotiate.
    Michael
    Verified Review
    Prices
    Reviewed in North Carolina on March 9, 2025
    My experience has been good. I check their rates each time I get a renewal to ensure their prices are competitive.
    Billy
    Verified Review
    Farmers is a Good Company
    Reviewed in Oklahoma on January 6, 2025
    The agent is helpful, I had no problems with the company.
    Lue
    Verified Review
    I love Farmers. However, the payment is way too high. I am retired and drive for pleasure only, with just 61400 miles. At 88 years old, I need a senior, low mileage, no tickets discount and I would come back. I love agent Garrett in Waukegan, IL.
    Reviewed in Illinois on December 11, 2024
    I love Farmers. However, the payment is way too high. I am retired and drive for pleasure only, with just 61400 miles. At 88 years old, I need a senior, low mileage, no tickets discount and I would come back. I love agent Garrett in Waukegan, IL.
    Larry
    Verified Review
    Covered
    Reviewed in California on October 20, 2024
    Trouble-free and very helpful.
    Kurt
    Verified Review
    The prices are high for a senior on social security. However, the service is good and I've never had a problem. They are pretty quick on response time!
    Reviewed in Nevada on October 7, 2024
    The prices are high for a senior on social security. However, the service is good and I've never had a problem. They are pretty quick on response time!
    Peggy
    Verified Review
    Get to Know Your Agent and Your Policy!
    Reviewed in Alabama on October 7, 2024
    Great! I'm just sorry I needed them.
    Kenneth
    Verified Review
    Current Farmers Policy
    Reviewed in Oklahoma on October 20, 2025
    It is expensive compared to other companies.
    Thomas
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Arkansas on July 6, 2025
    They are not cheap, but the service representatives are good.
    Carol
    Verified Review
    Too Expensive
    Reviewed in Utah on May 5, 2025
    First year had a very reasonable price. From the second year to the present, the price raises almost $200 on average for house insurance per year and varies with car insurance every 6 months, but both are too expensive.
    Tim
    Verified Review
    Policies Transferred from MetLife
    Reviewed in Massachusetts on May 5, 2025
    I did not choose Farmers; my policies were transferred from MetLife. Each policy renewal brought new changes. Customer service representatives offer the bare minimum effort.
    Stanley
    Verified Review
    Typical Insurance Company
    Reviewed in Washington on April 28, 2025
    They are a typical insurance company that doesn't keep in mind their customers' needs. They are always raising rates because of the high cost of repairs, even though I don't own one of those vehicles. Also, there are no notifications of raising their fees!
    Farhad
    Verified Review
    After 9 years of insuring with them, the premiums keep increasing and are now triple what they were!
    Reviewed in California on April 27, 2025
    They don't value loyal customers.
    Kathryn
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in California on April 21, 2025
    They charge too much money.
    George
    Verified Review
    Outlandish Rate Increases That Are Not Warranted!
    Reviewed in California on April 13, 2025
    Their rates on all three of my policies with Farmers have doubled in the last year and I don't understand why. I have a clean driving record and no claims ever!

Farmers policy transparency ratings vs. State Farm and AAA

With a rating of 3.5 out of 5, Farmers ranks below State Farm and AAA for policy transparency. For comparison, Insurify customers give State Farm and AAA respective ratings of 3.8 and 4.2 out of 5 for policy transparency.

State Farm ranks higher than Farmers but lower than AAA for policy transparency. Satisfied State Farm customers say the insurer clearly explains policy details, but negative reviews complain of confusing rate increases. AAA scores higher than both Farmers and State Farm, and customers feel the insurer is more transparent and straightforward than other companies.

Here’s how these three companies stack up for policy transparency.

Company
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Average Score
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Farmers3.5
State Farm3.8
AAA4.2

Farmers vs. State Farm, AAA, and GEICO

Overall, Farmers has mixed ratings from Insurify customers with policies from the insurer. The company ranks highest in coverage options and customer service.

Comparing multiple companies is the best way to find the one that’s right for you. But Farmers ranks lower than competitors like State Farm and AAA in most categories.

Here’s how Farmers stacks up against its top competitors, like State Farm and AAA.

Data in this table has been sourced from Insurify’s users who have indicated they are insured with the listed providers

  • Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify. These users complete an optional survey asking them to review their experience with their current insurance company and to rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.

Farmers customer reviews: Read what over 2,398 Insurify customers have to say about Farmers

The reviews below show what more than 2,398 Insurify customers have said about Farmers in the past 12 months.

Larry
Verified Review
Car Insurance Choices
Reviewed in Nebraska on November 8, 2025
In my opinion, Farmer's best trait is they really do listen to what you tell them and try to do it.
Everett
Verified Review
Good
Reviewed in Minnesota on October 28, 2025
Good coverage. They handle claims as soon as possible, but the prices are high.
George
Verified Review
Great prices
Reviewed in Virginia on October 25, 2025
Best prices I found.
Betty
Verified Review
Helpful
Reviewed in Wisconsin on September 18, 2025
My agent was very helpful.
William
Verified Review
Good
Reviewed in Georgia on August 5, 2025
The people are nice, but they keep increasing the rates.
Cinda
Verified Review
They are fine but expensive
Reviewed in Colorado on July 29, 2025
Overall good.
Jeffrey
Verified Review
Farmers was great
Reviewed in Arizona on July 18, 2025
Farmers was great.
Clarence
Verified Review
Dissatisfied with Policy Increase
Reviewed in Arkansas on July 6, 2025
I've been with this company for a long time and have seen a few increases in my coverage. They just increased it again for renewal, but I've had my fill of increases and am in the process of looking for a new company.
Marcelo
Verified Review
The cost is too high for the amount of coverage compared to Progressive Insurance. Also, Farmers never sends out insurance cards to show we have insurance. You have to call Farmers to get them. That's one of the main reasons I am changing insurance companies. I don't understand this; if you're paying for insurance, the insurance company should send your insurance cards in due time. Why do we, the customers, have to pester Farmers to send them to us by email? As of today, I don't have my insurance card, and it's been 3 months now. I am paying for nothing. The only proof I have of insurance is the amount they take out of my bank account every month.
Reviewed in Texas on November 7, 2025
The cost is too high for the amount of coverage compared to Progressive Insurance. Also, Farmers never sends out insurance cards to show we have insurance. You have to call Farmers to get them. That's one of the main reasons I am changing insurance companies. I don't understand this; if you're paying for insurance, the insurance company should send your insurance cards in due time. Why do we, the customers, have to pester Farmers to send them to us by email? As of today, I don't have my insurance card, and it's been 3 months now. I am paying for nothing. The only proof I have of insurance is the amount they take out of my bank account every month.
Eric
Verified Review
Farmer's Rates Are Too High
Reviewed in California on October 27, 2025
Auto rates are too high.
James
Verified Review
It was good for them but not for me
Reviewed in Michigan on October 24, 2025
It was frustrating when I had to make a claim. They treated me like I was stealing from them. They auto-deducted directly from my bank account and never missed a payment, but when it came to filing a claim, I felt like the enemy.
Russell
Verified Review
Farmers Car Insurance
Reviewed in New Mexico on October 7, 2025
Farmers is very expensive. They have been charging me for my 35-year-old son, who has his own insurance, only because he gets his mail at my house. I have tried several times to get this resolved, but Farmers is not listening to me.
Michael
Verified Review
Hard to deal with
Reviewed in Minnesota on October 5, 2025
It's been hard to work with them. My mom had an accident and it wasn't her fault. Nobody came to see the car. Nobody returned her calls.
Richard
Verified Review
I had a claim resulting from a truck hitting me from behind while I was stopped at a light. They raised my rates even though the accident was not my fault. I also had a claim for a tow, and they kept saying they did not receive a copy of the bill, even though my auto dealership sent it more than once. I just think their price is too high.
Reviewed in Illinois on October 3, 2025
I had a claim resulting from a truck hitting me from behind while I was stopped at a light. They raised my rates even though the accident was not my fault. I also had a claim for a tow, and they kept saying they did not receive a copy of the bill, even though my auto dealership sent it more than once. I just think their price is too high.
Carol
Verified Review
Too Expensive
Reviewed in Pennsylvania on August 15, 2025
Too expensive, more than other insurers. No notification when another person on my policy was in a minor fender bender.
Cynthia
Verified Review
Poor customer service
Reviewed in Missouri on August 4, 2025
They tell you the rate, then they increase it on your bill.

Katie Powers
Written byKatie PowersLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Editor
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Katie PowersLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 4+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

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Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

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