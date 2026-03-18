Farmers customer service reviews: Rated 3.7 out of 5

Farmers customers give the insurer an overall customer service rating of 3.7 out of 5. Insurify customers with Farmers coverage who view their customer experiences positively describe support as helpful, especially thanks to responsive insurance agents.

That said, some other customers complain of slow updates and feeling bounced around by Farmers customer representatives.

Below, you can read customer service reviews from real Farmers customers.

View Farmers customer service reviews More than 4 stars Cathy Verified Review Great people, great pricing. Reviewed in Minnesota on February 27, 2026 Farmers made changing insurance easy and called to make sure I have what I need. It's half the cost of my previous insurance. Joe Verified Review A Bit of a Communication Issue with Farmers Reviewed in Missouri on November 26, 2025 It's been a bit difficult lately to directly contact the agent who initially signed me up and saved me a lot of money on my home insurance bundled with my auto insurance. The office assistant got me insurance for a new vehicle recently, but I think the rate is too high. I am going to attempt to get through to the agent I used initially. It could be just the issue of using the phone instead of a direct email to the person I am referring to. Thomas Verified Review Excellent Reviewed in Wyoming on November 1, 2025 Quick, easy, and trustworthy. Gregory Verified Review Shop and Save on Car and Home Insurance Reviewed in California on October 28, 2025 From my experience with Farmers for home and car insurance—run away. It's been way too expensive in the last couple of years. I found other reputable insurance companies offering the same coverage for 30-70% less. I love my agent, but saving money is more important when comparing apples to apples. Leslie Verified Review Farmers: Great Rates and Customer Service Reviewed in California on October 28, 2025 Great rates and customer service. Deborah Verified Review Farmers Reviewed in Missouri on October 12, 2025 In a past claim, they handled everything expediently and courteously. Biana Verified Review Good experience Reviewed in California on October 6, 2025 My agent is always kind, knowledgeable, and friendly. Thomas Verified Review Good but High Price Reviewed in Arkansas on October 4, 2025 Good. Previous 1 2 Next Less than 4 stars Robert Verified Review Farmers Insurance Rate Increase Reviewed in Nevada on January 13, 2026 Stay away, they just raised my auto/home by over $1,500 without a single claim or accident! I will be shopping again. Lois Verified Review State Farm was at the best rate Reviewed in Montana on December 23, 2025 Just got their insurance. Vladimir Verified Review Expensive Reviewed in New Jersey on October 14, 2025 Very expensive, they increase the premium every year. Steven Verified Review We've been with them for almost six years. Never had an accident or traffic violation, but our policy continues to increase. Reviewed in Kansas on September 29, 2025 We've been with them for almost six years. Never had an accident or traffic violation, but our policy continues to increase. Jonda Verified Review Average Reviewed in Montana on September 27, 2025 We have been happy, but the price just keeps going up and up! Amanda Verified Review Good so far Reviewed in Wisconsin on September 27, 2025 Less than half the price of Progressive or Geico. Jay Verified Review Pleasant Client Reviewed in North Dakota on September 18, 2025 Very satisfied with Farmers Insurance Company. Very good people to deal with and good insurance rates. Katherine Verified Review Friendly and Very Polite Reviewed in Michigan on September 15, 2025 Very professional and thorough. Previous 1 2 Next

Farmers customer service ratings vs. State Farm and AAA

Farmers has a rating of 3.7 out of 5 for customer service, ranking lower than State Farm and AAA. For comparison, Insurify customers give ratings of 4.2 out of 5 for State Farm and 4.3 out of 5 for AAA.

State Farm scores higher than Farmers but lower than AAA for customer service. Some State Farm customers rave about the quality of service they receive from local offices, while others complain about friction during claims or policy changes. AAA ranks higher than both State Farm and Farmers for customer service, with reviews consistently citing straightforward customer support for routine account needs.

Here’s how these three companies stack up for customer service.