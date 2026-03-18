Farmers Insurance: Rated 3.7 out of 5 by customers
Category
Average Score
|Overall experience rating
|3.7
|Customer service
|3.7
|Value
|3.2
|Claims handling
|3.8
|Coverage options
|3.7
|Discounts
|3.4
|Policy transparency
|3.5
|Policy flexibility
|3.7
Farmers overall user rating: 3.7 out of 5
Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for Farmers: 8.5 out of 10
NAIC complaint index: 1.48 (Above average)
Average monthly full-coverage premium from Farmers: $210
Our take on Farmers insurance
Insurify gives Farmers a quality score of 8.5 out of 10. Overall, Farmers policyholders have polarized feelings toward the insurance company, according to reviews from Insurify customers.
Positive reviews praise the company’s agents, citing helpful and dependable customer support. But some negative reviews express disappointment with rising premiums and inconsistent customer support.
Insurify customers with Farmers policies give the insurer an overall customer service rating of 3.7 out of 5.
Farmers customer service reviews: Rated 3.7 out of 5
Farmers customers give the insurer an overall customer service rating of 3.7 out of 5. Insurify customers with Farmers coverage who view their customer experiences positively describe support as helpful, especially thanks to responsive insurance agents.
That said, some other customers complain of slow updates and feeling bounced around by Farmers customer representatives.
Below, you can read customer service reviews from real Farmers customers.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Minnesota on February 27, 2026Farmers made changing insurance easy and called to make sure I have what I need. It's half the cost of my previous insurance.Verified ReviewReviewed in Missouri on November 26, 2025It's been a bit difficult lately to directly contact the agent who initially signed me up and saved me a lot of money on my home insurance bundled with my auto insurance. The office assistant got me insurance for a new vehicle recently, but I think the rate is too high. I am going to attempt to get through to the agent I used initially. It could be just the issue of using the phone instead of a direct email to the person I am referring to.Verified ReviewReviewed in Wyoming on November 1, 2025Quick, easy, and trustworthy.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on October 28, 2025From my experience with Farmers for home and car insurance—run away. It's been way too expensive in the last couple of years. I found other reputable insurance companies offering the same coverage for 30-70% less. I love my agent, but saving money is more important when comparing apples to apples.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on October 28, 2025Great rates and customer service.Verified ReviewReviewed in Missouri on October 12, 2025In a past claim, they handled everything expediently and courteously.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on October 6, 2025My agent is always kind, knowledgeable, and friendly.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arkansas on October 4, 2025Good.Verified ReviewReviewed in Nevada on January 13, 2026Stay away, they just raised my auto/home by over $1,500 without a single claim or accident! I will be shopping again.Verified ReviewReviewed in Montana on December 23, 2025Just got their insurance.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on October 14, 2025Very expensive, they increase the premium every year.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kansas on September 29, 2025We've been with them for almost six years. Never had an accident or traffic violation, but our policy continues to increase.Verified ReviewReviewed in Montana on September 27, 2025We have been happy, but the price just keeps going up and up!Verified ReviewReviewed in Wisconsin on September 27, 2025Less than half the price of Progressive or Geico.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Dakota on September 18, 2025Very satisfied with Farmers Insurance Company. Very good people to deal with and good insurance rates.Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on September 15, 2025Very professional and thorough.
Farmers customer service ratings vs. State Farm and AAA
Farmers has a rating of 3.7 out of 5 for customer service, ranking lower than State Farm and AAA. For comparison, Insurify customers give ratings of 4.2 out of 5 for State Farm and 4.3 out of 5 for AAA.
State Farm scores higher than Farmers but lower than AAA for customer service. Some State Farm customers rave about the quality of service they receive from local offices, while others complain about friction during claims or policy changes. AAA ranks higher than both State Farm and Farmers for customer service, with reviews consistently citing straightforward customer support for routine account needs.
Here’s how these three companies stack up for customer service.
Company
Average Score
|Farmers
|3.7
|State Farm
|4.2
|AAA
|4.3
Farmers discounts reviews: Rated 3.4 out of 5
Insurify customers with Farmers car insurance give the insurer an overall discount availability rating of 3.4 out of 5. Farmers policyholders happy with the insurer’s discounts describe them as simple to earn, especially for bundled savings. But dissatisfied customers say discounts underwhelm them and don’t offer enough savings to offset the high premiums.
Read discount reviews from real Farmers customers below.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Indiana on September 16, 2025Very good follow-up and made it much better.Verified ReviewReviewed in Colorado on May 15, 2025Excellent service at all times.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on May 11, 2025They were very prompt in handling our claims.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oregon on April 24, 2025Nice and simple.Verified ReviewReviewed in Tennessee on April 22, 2025To date, no problems.Verified ReviewReviewed in Maryland on April 22, 2025I recommended Farmers to a colleague.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on April 17, 2025Best serviceVerified ReviewReviewed in California on March 17, 2025Very good.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kansas on March 3, 2026Expensive car insurance, but cheaper house insurance and cheaper umbrella. As a result, a combo of the three makes them competitive with other companies.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on October 31, 2025Okay, but my agent isn't helpful.Verified ReviewReviewed in Missouri on October 22, 2025Farmers has been okay. They were cheaper than my last company. However, they are all too high for the risk.Verified ReviewReviewed in Alabama on October 21, 2025Be wary of them; they will constantly increase your premiums with annual renewal and no claims.Verified ReviewReviewed in Tennessee on October 2, 2025Farmers offers very competitive rates as long as they have access to your money when they want it. If not, you may face penalties.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on September 20, 2025They aren’t competitive when changing vehicles, even for current customers. There's no incentive to keep customers.Verified ReviewReviewed in Colorado on September 1, 2025Yet, with Mr. DeZuba's help, I was able to not only get some insurance SR-22 coverage but also felt good about doing it. He worked hard to get me a great quote and informed me of several next steps, which for a German like me is what we always need. That ability is what we Germans strive for, and when it happens, it turns into such a speedy activity. I was in and out with coverage quickly.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on August 13, 2025Check around on each renewal to make sure that Farmers is competitive.
Farmers discounts ratings vs. State Farm and AAA
Farmers has a lower discount rating than both State Farm and AAA, with some customers viewing discounts as a weak spot of the insurer. Insurify customers give discount availability ratings of 3.4 out of 5 for Farmers, 3.9 for State Farm, and 4.4 for AAA.
Though State Farm earns a higher rating than Farmers, it still falls short of AAA. State Farm customer reviews range from satisfaction with bundling discounts to frustration with inconsistent eligibility and availability for certain discounts. AAA has the highest rating among the three insurers, and positive customer sentiment centers on feeling that savings are strong and worthwhile.
See how discount ratings for Farmers, State Farm, and AAA compare below.
Company
Average Score
|Farmers
|3.4
|State Farm
|3.9
|AAA
|4.4
Farmers claims handling reviews: Rated 3.8 out of 5
Farmers customers give the insurer a claims handling rating of 3.8 out of 5. Customers who feel positively about the insurer’s claims handling view the process as smooth, with guidance throughout. That said, some dissatisfied customers say they encountered gaps in communication, delays, and uncertainty about what to do next.
Below, you can read reviews of claims handling from real Farmers customers.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Colorado on February 16, 2026It is a bit expensive for an older automobile, but I've had no claims.Verified ReviewReviewed in Minnesota on September 29, 2025I found an agent 35 years ago and have had good service since then.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on April 20, 2025Every interaction I've had has been positive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on April 16, 2025The service is good, but due to the current climate, I am shopping for better pricing.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oregon on March 26, 2025Okay, but they have increased my policy even though I don't drive much anymore.Verified ReviewReviewed in Mississippi on March 17, 2025Fantastic!Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on March 13, 2025They have handled most past claims incredibly well. However, they refused to cover my roof 2 years ago and their deductible has increased substantially this year.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on March 13, 2025I was just looking for a better price. The problem is when doing it online, I can't get the true price because I have my home, my truck, and my Harley insured. So, it's hard to compare your price with theirs as yours is much higher due to me bundling with them. Just for the truck, you were $900.00 over. But thanks anyway.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on September 10, 2025Keep an eye out for continuous premium increases.Verified ReviewReviewed in Connecticut on July 31, 2025Homeowners insurance went way up in the bundle, so I'm researching other options.Verified ReviewReviewed in Colorado on July 28, 2025The rates are way too expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on May 16, 2025Farmers is, and always has been, expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on May 10, 2025Like Farmers, just average. They bought 20th Century, which was excellent, then they set up this Toggle by surprise. There's nobody to communicate with, only a website. Toggle appears new because they made a mistake the first round, then next they upped the price from $796 for half a year to the low $800s. This year, Toggle upped the price to $1016 for half a year, for no reason. Toggle sent a form recently asking for many things, particularly how much mileage is on the cars. One car we have is normal for that, but the other car predicted low mileage (2020 for the whole year), so when they should have reduced our premium, they said, "We've updated your annual mileage" for one car by 25%. I am currently looking for a better insurer.Verified ReviewReviewed in Colorado on May 8, 2025I wanted an insurance company that had local representatives so in case of an accident, a live person is responding to my local crisis. I now understand I'm paying that representative's income in a small way, making my insurance more expensive than is truly necessary.Verified ReviewReviewed in Maryland on April 21, 2025They raised their prices too high.Verified ReviewReviewed in Nevada on April 20, 2025They do not consider insurance for people like me who only drive five or six thousand miles a year and don't offer any discounts. It's frustrating because they keep charging more money every year instead of giving discounts to insured individuals like me. The less time you spend on the road, the fewer accidents you're likely to have, not more. I would understand increased coverage and cost if you're someone who travels a lot and has numerous fender benders every year. As for me, I don't drink and drive, don't use the cell phone while driving, don't smoke and drive, and I don't engage in conversations while driving. I keep my eyes on the road.
Farmers claims handling ratings vs. State Farm and AAA
With a claims handling rating of 3.8 out of 5, Farmers scores lower than State Farm and AAA.
State Farm ranks higher than Farmers but lower than AAA, with a claims handling rating of 4.1 out of 5. Satisfied State Farm customers describe an organized process and solid communication, but unhappy policyholders say they faced slow progress and inconsistent updates. AAA earned the highest claims handling rating of 4.3 out of 5, and its customers mention efficient claims resolution, clear communication, and regular updates throughout the process.
Compare claims handling ratings for the three car insurance companies below.
Company
Average Score
|Farmers
|3.8
|State Farm
|4.1
|AAA
|4.3
Farmers value for money reviews: Rated 3.2 out of 5
Insurify’s customers with Farmers auto policies give it a value-for-money rating of 3.2 out of 5. Farmers customers who value their insurance agent’s support say the service justifies the cost of coverage. But value-for-money reviews skew negative, with many policyholders saying rates are too expensive and premiums jump too much at renewal.
See what Farmers customers have to say about the insurer’s value for money below.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in New Mexico on October 22, 2025I have a great agent. This is very important, not just pricing.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Mexico on April 27, 2025I've never had a problem with them. Always a good experience.Verified ReviewReviewed in Utah on February 28, 2025It's very good.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on February 19, 2025Their rates are great.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oregon on December 4, 2024Our agent was excellent!Verified ReviewReviewed in California on October 28, 2024Great customer service.Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on October 21, 2024This is the friendliest place I have dealt with in a long time. Chris is the best; I'm never letting him go.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on October 15, 2024Great price!Verified ReviewReviewed in Colorado on February 2, 2026I switched to Farmers from State Farm 8 years ago because State Farm raised my 6-month rates by $135.00 without explanation, and I had their tracking for my driving installed, for which they charged me an extra $35.00 a year. I had been with State Farm since I was 16 years old. No comment from my agent. So, I switched! My Farmers agent was very good. I realized I might pay a few dollars more, but the coverage I chose was good. It is a bit more expensive, but the coverage I have more than covers me. Will I continue? It depends on the cost of coverage in the future. I have had no accidents or violations, so my policy increases yearly have been minimal because I have a good driving record.Verified ReviewReviewed in Tennessee on August 27, 2025I got their policy because they had the best price. But I’ve tried to talk to them to reevaluate my policy needs since I retired. I haven’t had a conversation with them yet. I know I can get a better price somewhere else.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on May 7, 2025We had two claims to settle, and it took over a year to finalize the first one. Farmers used over five different people in different departments. Then, getting our settlement was still delayed after that. The next claim was worse. They would not return calls after 3 or 4 messages to report the incident. We gave up and started looking elsewhere. Don't you have managers that check on employees' work? Why does it take me switching insurance providers to get your attention? Your customer service needs improvement. I hope this is enough to get management informed.Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on May 7, 2025My agent is great after 42 years, but I feel the company is too pricey and always raising my rates.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on April 30, 2025Overly complex policy description and provisions, particularly confusing claim forms, with a lack of specific listing of dollar amounts per type of loss.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on April 18, 2025Farmers has been good, but the rates keep getting higher.Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on April 17, 2025It would be better to have an agent who returns calls.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on March 23, 2025The pricing seemed a little high to me.
Farmers value for money ratings vs. State Farm and AAA
Insurify customers with Farmers car insurance give the insurer a value-for-money rating of 3.2 out of 5. Farmers has a lower score than State Farm and AAA, which have respective ratings of 3.7 and 4.3 out of 5.
State Farm falls in the middle of the three insurers, with some viewing its rates as reasonable for the provided service and others feeling frustrated by rate increases. AAA ranks higher than Farmers and State Farm, and many customers feel they’re receiving a good overall deal when considering premiums and discounts.
Below, you can see how value-for-money ratings for Farmers, State Farm, and AAA compare.
Company
Average Score
|Farmers
|3.2
|State Farm
|3.7
|AAA
|4.3
Farmers policy transparency reviews: Rated 3.5 out of 5
Farmers customers give the insurer a policy transparency rating of 3.5 out of 5. Positive reviews frequently praise specific agents who helped them understand their coverage or policy changes. Negative reviews focus on unexpected billing changes, especially during renewal periods.
Read policy transparency reviews from real Farmers customers below.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on October 12, 2025Their customer service is very responsive. They took over our policies from MetLife.Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on September 30, 2025When I signed up six months ago, I had a gentleman named Leland, and he was absolutely excellent. This morning, I emailed him to discuss renewing for another six months, but the email address is no longer valid. Now I'm confused and rethinking it because I also received papers from Farmers with a price that I was hoping to negotiate.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on March 9, 2025My experience has been good. I check their rates each time I get a renewal to ensure their prices are competitive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oklahoma on January 6, 2025The agent is helpful, I had no problems with the company.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on December 11, 2024I love Farmers. However, the payment is way too high. I am retired and drive for pleasure only, with just 61400 miles. At 88 years old, I need a senior, low mileage, no tickets discount and I would come back. I love agent Garrett in Waukegan, IL.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on October 20, 2024Trouble-free and very helpful.Verified ReviewReviewed in Nevada on October 7, 2024The prices are high for a senior on social security. However, the service is good and I've never had a problem. They are pretty quick on response time!Verified ReviewReviewed in Alabama on October 7, 2024Great! I'm just sorry I needed them.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oklahoma on October 20, 2025It is expensive compared to other companies.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arkansas on July 6, 2025They are not cheap, but the service representatives are good.Verified ReviewReviewed in Utah on May 5, 2025First year had a very reasonable price. From the second year to the present, the price raises almost $200 on average for house insurance per year and varies with car insurance every 6 months, but both are too expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Massachusetts on May 5, 2025I did not choose Farmers; my policies were transferred from MetLife. Each policy renewal brought new changes. Customer service representatives offer the bare minimum effort.Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on April 28, 2025They are a typical insurance company that doesn't keep in mind their customers' needs. They are always raising rates because of the high cost of repairs, even though I don't own one of those vehicles. Also, there are no notifications of raising their fees!Verified ReviewReviewed in California on April 27, 2025They don't value loyal customers.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on April 21, 2025They charge too much money.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on April 13, 2025Their rates on all three of my policies with Farmers have doubled in the last year and I don't understand why. I have a clean driving record and no claims ever!
Farmers policy transparency ratings vs. State Farm and AAA
With a rating of 3.5 out of 5, Farmers ranks below State Farm and AAA for policy transparency. For comparison, Insurify customers give State Farm and AAA respective ratings of 3.8 and 4.2 out of 5 for policy transparency.
State Farm ranks higher than Farmers but lower than AAA for policy transparency. Satisfied State Farm customers say the insurer clearly explains policy details, but negative reviews complain of confusing rate increases. AAA scores higher than both Farmers and State Farm, and customers feel the insurer is more transparent and straightforward than other companies.
Here’s how these three companies stack up for policy transparency.
Company
Average Score
|Farmers
|3.5
|State Farm
|3.8
|AAA
|4.2
Farmers vs. State Farm, AAA, and GEICO
Overall, Farmers has mixed ratings from Insurify customers with policies from the insurer. The company ranks highest in coverage options and customer service.
Comparing multiple companies is the best way to find the one that’s right for you. But Farmers ranks lower than competitors like State Farm and AAA in most categories.
Here’s how Farmers stacks up against its top competitors, like State Farm and AAA.
Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify. These users complete an optional survey asking them to review their experience with their current insurance company and to rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.
Farmers customer reviews: Read what over 2,398 Insurify customers have to say about Farmers
The reviews below show what more than 2,398 Insurify customers have said about Farmers in the past 12 months.