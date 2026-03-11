Edward Verified Review Loyalty means nothing Reviewed in Pennsylvania on March 3, 2026 I have been with this insurance company for 50 years, and I feel like I've been overpaying the entire time. They never tried to save me money. It's a good idea to shop around and save money.

Lindsay Verified Review Meh Reviewed in New York on October 1, 2025 I dislike Nationwide. I dislike the late fee and the cost. It's just unfair to have it up to $300 with discounts, and I am barely getting by in life. If I could switch, I would. I don't know why, but since I have been with you guys for 4 years, I can't get a decent quote anywhere.

Camilla Verified Review The coverage is good, but the rates are too high Reviewed in Maryland on September 17, 2025 Their rates are too high and fluctuate at any given time without notice. I've been with them for 19 years, but I can no longer afford their rates.

Connie Verified Review Not on your side! Reviewed in Washington on August 14, 2025 Very slow on service. Their rates are astronomical, almost $400 a month for one car.

Joseph Verified Review Rapid Rate Increases Reviewed in Virginia on August 7, 2025 Significant rate increases despite no claims or changes in risk profile.

David Verified Review Switching to Progressive Reviewed in Washington on June 26, 2025 Don't get Roadside Assistance. We were stuck 800 miles from home with a flat tire and were told they could not find anyone to assist us. Thank God there was a Les Schwab Tire Center in town.

Nicholas Verified Review Poor Reviewed in California on May 14, 2025 Nationwide is very overpriced for what they offer.