Is Nationwide a Good Insurance Company? Reviews From Over 951 Customers

Nationwide scores an overall rating of 4.2 out of 5, according to reviews for the company on Insurify. Customers rate Nationwide highly and praise the company’s customer service and policy transparency.

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Nationwide Insurance: Rated 4.2 out of 5 by customers

Category
sort ascsort desc
Average Score
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Overall experience rating4.2
Customer service4.0
Value3.6
Claims handling4.2
Coverage options4.1
Discounts3.7
Policy transparency4.0
Policy flexibility4.0
Quick Facts

  • Nationwide overall user rating: 4.2 out of 5

  • Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for Nationwide: 9.0 out of 10

  • NAIC complaint index: 0.27 (Below average)

  • Average monthly full-coverage premium from Nationwide: $183

Our take on Nationwide insurance

Insurify gives Nationwide a quality score of 9.0/10. Overall, Nationwide customers rate the insurer very well. Many reviews are positive and focus on Nationwide’s customer service and smooth claims process. One of Nationwide’s highest ratings is for claims handling, with a score of 4.2 out of 5. Discount availability is Nationwide’s biggest weakness, and customers note that discounts often don’t make a huge difference in their rates.

Nationwide’s rates are more expensive than its competitors, with an average monthly full-coverage premium of $183. But customers rate Nationwide a solid 3.6 out of 5 for value.

Nationwide customer service reviews: Rated 4.0 out of 5

Nationwide customers rate it a 4.0 out of 5 for customer service. Positive reviews focus on helpful agents who provide efficient and straightforward support. Negative reviews are rarer and focus on not getting clear next steps during claims.

Here are some real reviews from Nationwide customers.

  • Walter Mike
    Verified Review
    Fed up with high rates just because they can
    Reviewed in North Carolina on February 24, 2026
    I thought it was good until they started raising my rates for no good reason other than what they said: everyone is getting a rate increase. Which didn’t sit well. I’m a senior citizen with a perfect driving record; all other things they check are really good, and I've been with this same company and agent for over 20 years. Undoubtedly, that doesn’t mean much. So much for loyalty and being a long-time customer. So I’m doing something different.
    John
    Verified Review
    Great Company Nationwide
    Reviewed in New York on February 24, 2026
    Really good, prompt, courteous, and efficient.
    Margaret
    Verified Review
    Great company but rates keep increasing
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on January 28, 2026
    I love my insurance, but it's too high and I can't afford it.
    Dan
    Verified Review
    Great service
    Reviewed in Colorado on December 18, 2025
    Thankfully, we haven't had any claims, but I'm confident that Nationwide will be there if we do.
    Donna
    Verified Review
    Nationwide Mostly on Your Side
    Reviewed in South Carolina on July 20, 2025
    Nationwide has been very good for everything except my budget.
    Xavier
    Verified Review
    Shopping Around
    Reviewed in Virginia on May 4, 2025
    I have been with Nationwide for a very long time. I have had home and auto claims. They were fair. Their processes were efficient. I received my compensation without any issues. It's long overdue that I review my options.
    Ruth
    Verified Review
    Overall experience has been great. Just looking for better pricing
    Reviewed in Ohio on April 28, 2025
    Excellent
    Patricia
    Verified Review
    Good Company
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on March 1, 2025
    They are quick to answer any and all questions, and claims are settled quickly.
    Thomas
    Verified Review
    Angry Loyal Customer
    Reviewed in New York on February 28, 2026
    Too expensive for a great and safe driver who drives 7,000 miles per year in a 15-year-old car!
    Jay
    Verified Review
    Overpriced!
    Reviewed in Georgia on February 18, 2026
    They raised rates by 80% over 2 years for no reason.
    Mildred
    Verified Review
    Too Expensive
    Reviewed in New York on January 20, 2026
    I have no points against my license, yet my policy continues to increase. Their answer is always the cost of living. Am I paying for their cost increase? This is ridiculous. My insurance went up this year alone from $155 to $172. I don't understand, but I'm definitely looking to find something cheaper.
    William
    Verified Review
    Very happy with the coverage, no claims. Over 3 years, the cost went from $700.00 to over $1400.00. No violations, no tickets, same car, less than 7,000 miles per year. Hard to justify any increase in cost.
    Reviewed in New York on January 10, 2026
    Very happy with the coverage, no claims. Over 3 years, the cost went from $700.00 to over $1400.00. No violations, no tickets, same car, less than 7,000 miles per year. Hard to justify any increase in cost.
    Angela
    Verified Review
    Customer Service
    Reviewed in Ohio on October 14, 2025
    They always answer the phone, and communication is why I stay.
    Edward
    Verified Review
    Price
    Reviewed in Kansas on October 13, 2025
    Need lower price.
    John
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on October 6, 2025
    Been great for a lot of years, but now prices continue to increase.
    Bettye
    Verified Review
    BG's Lament
    Reviewed in Florida on June 10, 2025
    They will not give you a bundle price, and are higher than other companies. You wonder if you are being given all the reductions allowed for a good driving record, living in Florida.

Nationwide customer service reviews vs. State Farm and USAA

Nationwide and State Farm score similarly for customer service, and USAA scores the best, with a rating of 4.8 out of 5. In general, customers note that all three companies have good customer service and agents.

Here’s how Nationwide’s customer service stacks up against State Farm and USAA.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Score
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Nationwide4.0
State Farm4.2
USAA4.8

Nationwide discounts reviews: Rated 3.7 out of 5

Customers gave Nationwide a discount availability rating of 3.7 out of 5. Discount availability is one of Nationwide’s weaker categories, with customers mentioning that the discounts are lackluster and not as good as competitors. Positive reviews like Nationwide’s bundling discount.

Here’s how real customers feel about Nationwide’s discounts.

  • William
    Verified Review
    Nationwide was on my side!
    Reviewed in Utah on December 2, 2024
    Wonderful!
    Richard
    Verified Review
    Excellent Company
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on November 7, 2024
    Nationwide appears to be an excellent company. I have recommended this company to several of my friends. My daughter and her husband have also taken out policies and are very satisfied with this company. Thank you.
    Sara
    Verified Review
    Very Good!
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on November 1, 2024
    The customer service is very good. They explain things well and make it easy to understand.
    Orlando
    Verified Review
    Great Insurance
    Reviewed in Florida on October 8, 2024
    Great rates.
    Stephen
    Verified Review
    Excellent Experience with Nationwide
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on September 1, 2024
    I had a good experience. I would recommend my agent.
    Martin
    Verified Review
    I had one claim and my service was excellent
    Reviewed in Florida on August 21, 2024
    Terrific.
    Richard
    Verified Review
    Nationfacts
    Reviewed in Ohio on August 21, 2024
    My agent is excellent, but Nationwide consistently raises my rates for both homeowners and auto insurance. I am being forced to switch to an auto insurance that is half as much for the same coverage.
    Larry
    Verified Review
    Nationwide is the Best I've Found So Far
    Reviewed in Kansas on August 17, 2024
    It's a good company and easy to work with. I love the app.
    Thomas
    Verified Review
    Good Company, Bad Agent
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on February 16, 2026
    Nationwide was excellent at handling claims. The agent was incompetent.
    George
    Verified Review
    Good service but too expensive.
    Reviewed in Oregon on January 15, 2026
    I like their service, but they are too expensive.
    Margaret
    Verified Review
    Looking for new insurance
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on January 8, 2026
    They're expensive unless you get liability. I'm looking for new coverage that's cheaper.
    Raymond
    Verified Review
    Above Average
    Reviewed in New York on November 4, 2025
    Good experience, especially with the claims department.
    Connie
    Verified Review
    Shingle Replacement
    Reviewed in Ohio on September 15, 2025
    Poor decision-making on product availability for roof shingle replacement. Contractor vs. Nationwide issue.
    Phyllis
    Verified Review
    I've been with Nationwide for 30 years but I do think their home insurance is too high
    Reviewed in Tennessee on July 13, 2025
    Home insurance is too high, check around.
    Ronald
    Verified Review
    Nationwide opinion
    Reviewed in Missouri on May 11, 2025
    Nothing bad about Nationwide, but it needed to be more affordable.
    Walter
    Verified Review
    Good Insurance but Extremely Costly
    Reviewed in Alabama on April 20, 2025
    The insurance is good, but it's extremely expensive.

Nationwide discounts reviews vs. State Farm and USAA

Nationwide has a higher rating than State Farm for discounts, but USAA ranks best among the three, with a 4.9 out of 5 rating.

The table below shows how Nationwide compares against USAA and State Farm for discounts.

Company
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Average Score
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Nationwide3.7
State Farm3.9
USAA4.9

Nationwide claims handling reviews: Rated 4.2 out of 5

Nationwide customers give the company a solid 4.2 out of 5 rating for claims handling. Positive reviews mention a smooth and quick claims process. But some customers say the claims process is frustrating when claims are a little more complicated.

Below are reviews by Nationwide customers about its claims handling.

  • Larry
    Verified Review
    All Good Except for Increasing Rates
    Reviewed in Georgia on March 16, 2025
    Good, except for increasing rates. I've only had one claim in almost 6 years on my bundled coverages.
    Julie
    Verified Review
    Great Service
    Reviewed in South Carolina on February 11, 2025
    Overall, good.
    Diane
    Verified Review
    Cost of Insurance
    Reviewed in Maryland on January 13, 2025
    The premium prices are too high. I have been a customer for a long time and I believe rates should decrease, not increase.
    Lisa
    Verified Review
    Best Insurance Agency
    Reviewed in Minnesota on January 12, 2025
    Nationwide is excellent to work with on any claims. You get to talk with agents who are trained, knowledgeable, and speak fluent English. I highly recommend them.
    Dale
    Verified Review
    They charge too much after you sign up with them!
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on October 28, 2024
    They keep increasing their rates!
    Bunny
    Verified Review
    I Can Recommend Nationwide for Auto Insurance
    Reviewed in California on October 26, 2024
    Nationwide is a reliable company with a good reputation and excellent customer service. The cost of their insurance is competitive.
    Bernard
    Verified Review
    Price Comparison
    Reviewed in Virginia on October 25, 2024
    Great service. Still researching alternative pricing.
    Ruby
    Verified Review
    Bizarre
    Reviewed in Maryland on October 7, 2024
    I found lower rates elsewhere. My rates with this company have continued to increase without any apparent reason. This started about six months ago.
    Catherine
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Ohio on April 15, 2025
    Updates on new and discounted options are not as good.
    George
    Verified Review
    A Money Pit
    Reviewed in North Carolina on March 13, 2025
    Way too expensive.
    Keith
    Verified Review
    Not Happy with Nationwide Prices!
    Reviewed in Minnesota on February 16, 2025
    It's a good company with good coverage, but the prices are incredibly high. I have no claims, a perfect record, and I'm 58 years old. There are no excuses for such high premiums.
    Thomas
    Verified Review
    Good Insurance
    Reviewed in Florida on February 15, 2025
    So far, so good.
    Mark
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Maryland on December 14, 2024
    The price kept rising too high with every renewal.
    Rhonda Leann
    Verified Review
    Not a Good One
    Reviewed in California on October 26, 2024
    I'm not happy because I made a large payment and was told nothing else was due until 2/25. However, I received an email stating I was past due.
    Robert
    Verified Review
    Poor Negotiators
    Reviewed in South Dakota on October 15, 2024
    When all I wanted was liability coverage, they kept advising that my home insurance could go up. Finally, after one month, they changed to liability but the price went up. Years ago, over a minor dog bite, they threatened to cancel if we did not get rid of the dog. Their insurance provides slow coverage and quick threats.
    Salena
    Verified Review
    Loyalty Means Nothing
    Reviewed in Ohio on October 14, 2024
    The prices keep increasing.

Nationwide claims handling reviews vs. State Farm and USAA

Nationwide’s 4.2 out of 5 rating for claims handling is higher than State Farm’s 4.1 out of 5 rating. USAA has a higher rating than both insurers.

Here’s how the three companies compare for claims handling.

Company
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Average Score
sort ascsort desc
Nationwide4.2
State Farm4.1
USAA4.9

Nationwide value for money reviews: Rated 3.6 out of 5

Nationwide customers rate the company’s value for money a 3.6 out of 5. Customers who left negative reviews note that Nationwide’s rates and price increases make it a less appealing option. Customers who left positive reviews feel that Nationwide’s agents make the company worth it.

Here are some real reviews from Nationwide customers about the company’s value for money.

  • Randall
    Verified Review
    Overall a Good Experience Except as Noted
    Reviewed in Washington on September 12, 2024
    Getting a quote on a new policy is too difficult. It required many phone calls.
    Jennifer
    Verified Review
    Nationwide is the Best
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on August 8, 2024
    Switch to Nationwide; they will take care of you.
    Joseph
    Verified Review
    Wish for Combined Auto and Homeowners Insurance
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on July 5, 2024
    I wish you guys would insure my vehicles so I can combine it with my homeowners insurance.
    Mary
    Verified Review
    Senior Opinion
    Reviewed in Missouri on July 3, 2024
    Visited face-to-face with an agent.
    Dan
    Verified Review
    Goodbye
    Reviewed in North Carolina on June 28, 2024
    It's not bad, but even with a clean record, the rates are continuously increasing.
    William
    Verified Review
    They are very fair
    Reviewed in Connecticut on March 22, 2024
    'Nationwide is on your side' says it all.
    Steve
    Verified Review
    Could Have Done Better
    Reviewed in California on April 9, 2025
    They were great until they decided not to renew my policies. The way they notified my wife and I was not very good at all.
    Timothy
    Verified Review
    Nationwide: Good People Who Care
    Reviewed in Arkansas on January 15, 2025
    They treated me well and were helpful. Just call them at Nationwide.
    Jeanne
    Verified Review
    JDaisy's Review of Nationwide Insurance
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on March 18, 2025
    Ensure you speak with a live representative and ask for their assistance when making changes to your policy.
    George
    Verified Review
    Not Appropriate
    Reviewed in Illinois on November 25, 2024
    It was great, except for the significant increase in cost. This made it unaffordable.
    Irene
    Verified Review
    Sorry to be leaving you, Nationwide.
    Reviewed in Ohio on November 4, 2024
    I used Nationwide for 32 years. I understand that insurance prices are going up, however, due to my limited income, I can no longer afford to stay with Nationwide.
    Claressa
    Verified Review
    Better discounts for loyal customers
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on October 31, 2024
    My experience has been good, but as a valued customer for over 15 years, I believe I should receive a better discount.
    Lynn
    Verified Review
    Nationwide is NOT on Your Side
    Reviewed in California on October 29, 2024
    They make you do all the work. I was in a no-fault accident and the other guy's insurance agreed. Nationwide referred me to Caliber Collision where the adjuster and manager tried to talk me into not using all of my $100 a day rental. I ended up paying for tires and they kept my car for over 4 months, although this was during COVID. Caliber had blasted someone else's car with rocks and my car was next to it, resulting in paint chips everywhere. I had pictures, and they had pictures to prove my car had none except on the front fender. Oh, and there were many rock chips on the windshield, which they claimed happened because I drove behind a truck on the freeway. They only repainted the hood and side of my car. I was just done with all those men from both sides ganging up on me. The insurance companies and their choice of repair are in cahoots!
    Rchard
    Verified Review
    Looking for a Good Agency with Realistic Prices
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on October 14, 2024
    The people in the main office are hard to deal with when it comes to pricing.
    Steven
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Ohio on October 13, 2024
    Get the right amount of coverage for your money.
    Frank
    Verified Review
    Nationwide Leaving NJ
    Reviewed in New Jersey on October 13, 2024
    Everything was great until they decided to leave New Jersey. There was no explanation, just a notice.

Nationwide value for money reviews vs. State Farm and USAA

Compared with competitors, Nationwide’s value rating falls between State Farm and USAA. Nationwide and State Farm customers consistently mention pricing frustration, while USAA customers mention that its customer service makes it worth the cost. But USAA only offers policies to the military community, so its rates are lower.

Here’s how the three companies compare for their value.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Score
sort ascsort desc
Nationwide3.6
State Farm3.7
USAA4.9

Nationwide policy transparency reviews: Rated 4.0 out of 5

Customers give Nationwide a 4.0 out of 5 score for policy transparency. Customers with a positive experience mention that the policies are easy to understand. Negative reviews mention pricing changes as an issue.

Below are real reviews from Nationwide customers.

  • George
    Verified Review
    Cost of Insurance
    Reviewed in Florida on September 16, 2024
    The insurance is too costly.
    Shelley
    Verified Review
    Great
    Reviewed in Florida on September 10, 2024
    I would highly recommend this.
    Barbara
    Verified Review
    Forced to look around as Nationwide has discontinued auto for all policyholders
    Reviewed in Washington on August 30, 2024
    It is expensive. Our agent is excellent. They have discontinued auto insurance for all of their policyholders.
    Brian
    Verified Review
    Nationwide Beats Allstate in Automobile Coverage
    Reviewed in West Virginia on August 12, 2024
    Nationwide beats Allstate in automobile coverage and lowered my deductible by $1,500.
    Carl
    Verified Review
    Great company and people; expensive premiums.
    Reviewed in Texas on August 5, 2024
    They are good, but expensive. If you are on a limited income, look around; they have minimal ways to reduce their premiums so you pay for the quality, even if you never have to use it.
    Joyce
    Verified Review
    Good
    Reviewed in New York on November 20, 2025
    Find an insurance that helps out senior citizens.
    Edward
    Verified Review
    Happy for the most part
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on November 3, 2025
    I haven’t had any claims, but roadside assistance could be better.
    Gary
    Verified Review
    High price
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on August 29, 2025
    Great coverage, but you pay for it.
    Stephen
    Verified Review
    Cost is too high
    Reviewed in North Carolina on May 11, 2025
    Too expensive for someone who was a customer for 20 years and never filed a claim.
    Fred
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Indiana on May 3, 2025
    The experience with the car coverage was excellent. The house not so good.
    Richard
    Verified Review
    High Car Insurance Rates
    Reviewed in Mississippi on April 10, 2025
    I'm not a fan of having to call a 1-800 number to file a claim. I prefer speaking to a local representative. The rates are becoming too high. Nationwide and State Farm have the highest rates in our area, charging over $100 more per month per vehicle than other insurance companies. In these times, rates should be competitive, not the highest.
    Barbara
    Verified Review
    My experience with Nationwide
    Reviewed in Arizona on March 23, 2025
    Nationwide is not very flexible. The cost has skyrocketed. As a 20 plus year customer with no claims, I'm really disappointed. I am currently shopping for more reasonable rates.
    Brandon
    Verified Review
    Nationwide Not Affordable
    Reviewed in Florida on March 1, 2025
    The rates are way too high.
    James
    Verified Review
    Considering Changing Companies
    Reviewed in South Carolina on February 17, 2025
    I like Nationwide, but the auto premiums are too high for me to afford. We have four cars and our home insured with Nationwide, and the cost continues to increase. Other than that, I would highly recommend Nationwide to a friend.
    Rchard
    Verified Review
    Changes are Good Every Few Years
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on December 9, 2024
    Comparatively expensive.
    Joseph
    Verified Review
    Too Expensive
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on October 7, 2024
    It shouldn't be $150 per month considering I have no accidents and a clean driving record. I'm 45 years old and my car is paid off. How can people afford basic necessities with everything increasing in price? It's price gouging!

Nationwide policy transparency reviews vs. State Farm and USAA

Nationwide’s 4.0 out of 5 rating for policy transparency is higher than State Farm, but USAA has a higher rating than both companies.

The table below shows how Nationwide, State Farm, and USAA compare on policy transparency.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Score
sort ascsort desc
Nationwide4.0
State Farm3.8
USAA4.9

Nationwide vs. State Farm, USAA, and GEICO

Comparing multiple companies is the easiest way to find the best company for you. Here’s how Nationwide stacks up against its top competitors.

Data in this table has been sourced from Insurify’s users who have indicated they are insured with the listed providers

  • Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify.

    These users complete an optional survey that asks them to review their experience with their current insurance company and rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.

Nationwide customer reviews: Read what over 951 Insurify customers have to say about Nationwide

Reading recent reviews from real Nationwide customers can help you decide if it’s the right company for you. Here are some Nationwide reviews from within the past 12 months.

George
Verified Review
Nationwide
Reviewed in Oregon on January 6, 2026
Quick claims, excellent service.
John
Verified Review
Too Expensive!
Reviewed in Florida on April 19, 2025
Okay, I've been with them for almost 30 years, but they have become very expensive.
Rocky
Verified Review
Increasing Insurance Cost
Reviewed in California on March 26, 2025
They keep raising auto rates for no apparent reason. It's costing me way too much.
Ashley
Verified Review
Great company
Reviewed in South Carolina on October 29, 2024
Nationwide is a great company. I regret messing up with them!
Earl
Verified Review
I was upset that I received a non-renewal letter over two issues that were resolved a year prior. My local representative resolved the issue quickly.
Reviewed in North Carolina on October 28, 2024
I was upset that I received a non-renewal letter over two issues that were resolved a year prior. My local representative resolved the issue quickly.
Joseph
Verified Review
I'm in good hands with Nationwide. I don't have any problems with anyone there. If I have a problem, they can help me within hours. Thank you, I'm Mr. Webb Junior.
Reviewed in Delaware on October 24, 2024
I'm in good hands with Nationwide. I don't have any problems with anyone there. If I have a problem, they can help me within hours. Thank you, I'm Mr. Webb Junior.
Thomas
Verified Review
High Rates for Long Time Safe Driver
Reviewed in California on October 3, 2024
There was a high rate increase due to a few thousand more miles driven.
Carolyn
Verified Review
Nationwide with Cberry
Reviewed in South Carolina on September 23, 2024
Good overall.
Edward
Verified Review
Loyalty means nothing
Reviewed in Pennsylvania on March 3, 2026
I have been with this insurance company for 50 years, and I feel like I've been overpaying the entire time. They never tried to save me money. It's a good idea to shop around and save money.
Lindsay
Verified Review
Meh
Reviewed in New York on October 1, 2025
I dislike Nationwide. I dislike the late fee and the cost. It's just unfair to have it up to $300 with discounts, and I am barely getting by in life. If I could switch, I would. I don't know why, but since I have been with you guys for 4 years, I can't get a decent quote anywhere.
Camilla
Verified Review
The coverage is good, but the rates are too high
Reviewed in Maryland on September 17, 2025
Their rates are too high and fluctuate at any given time without notice. I've been with them for 19 years, but I can no longer afford their rates.
Connie
Verified Review
Not on your side!
Reviewed in Washington on August 14, 2025
Very slow on service. Their rates are astronomical, almost $400 a month for one car.
Joseph
Verified Review
Rapid Rate Increases
Reviewed in Virginia on August 7, 2025
Significant rate increases despite no claims or changes in risk profile.
David
Verified Review
Switching to Progressive
Reviewed in Washington on June 26, 2025
Don't get Roadside Assistance. We were stuck 800 miles from home with a flat tire and were told they could not find anyone to assist us. Thank God there was a Les Schwab Tire Center in town.
Nicholas
Verified Review
Poor
Reviewed in California on May 14, 2025
Nationwide is very overpriced for what they offer.
Patricia
Verified Review
They don't inform you about anything. They never notified me that I was without insurance for two months. I received no communication from them, no phone call, text, or email. So, when people ask about Nationwide, I will tell them it's not the best. They won't notify you about anything. If I hadn't called to remove my truck from the policy because it broke down, I would have never known that I had no insurance.
Reviewed in Kentucky on April 20, 2025
They don't inform you about anything. They never notified me that I was without insurance for two months. I received no communication from them, no phone call, text, or email. So, when people ask about Nationwide, I will tell them it's not the best. They won't notify you about anything. If I hadn't called to remove my truck from the policy because it broke down, I would have never known that I had no insurance.

Sara Getman
Written bySara GetmanAssociate Editor
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

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