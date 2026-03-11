Nationwide Insurance: Rated 4.2 out of 5 by customers
Category
Average Score
|Overall experience rating
|4.2
|Customer service
|4.0
|Value
|3.6
|Claims handling
|4.2
|Coverage options
|4.1
|Discounts
|3.7
|Policy transparency
|4.0
|Policy flexibility
|4.0
Nationwide overall user rating: 4.2 out of 5
Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for Nationwide: 9.0 out of 10
NAIC complaint index: 0.27 (Below average)
Average monthly full-coverage premium from Nationwide: $183
Our take on Nationwide insurance
Insurify gives Nationwide a quality score of 9.0/10. Overall, Nationwide customers rate the insurer very well. Many reviews are positive and focus on Nationwide’s customer service and smooth claims process. One of Nationwide’s highest ratings is for claims handling, with a score of 4.2 out of 5. Discount availability is Nationwide’s biggest weakness, and customers note that discounts often don’t make a huge difference in their rates.
Nationwide’s rates are more expensive than its competitors, with an average monthly full-coverage premium of $183. But customers rate Nationwide a solid 3.6 out of 5 for value.
Nationwide customer service reviews: Rated 4.0 out of 5
Nationwide customers rate it a 4.0 out of 5 for customer service. Positive reviews focus on helpful agents who provide efficient and straightforward support. Negative reviews are rarer and focus on not getting clear next steps during claims.
Here are some real reviews from Nationwide customers.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on February 24, 2026I thought it was good until they started raising my rates for no good reason other than what they said: everyone is getting a rate increase. Which didn’t sit well. I’m a senior citizen with a perfect driving record; all other things they check are really good, and I've been with this same company and agent for over 20 years. Undoubtedly, that doesn’t mean much. So much for loyalty and being a long-time customer. So I’m doing something different.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on February 24, 2026Really good, prompt, courteous, and efficient.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on January 28, 2026I love my insurance, but it's too high and I can't afford it.Verified ReviewReviewed in Colorado on December 18, 2025Thankfully, we haven't had any claims, but I'm confident that Nationwide will be there if we do.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Carolina on July 20, 2025Nationwide has been very good for everything except my budget.Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on May 4, 2025I have been with Nationwide for a very long time. I have had home and auto claims. They were fair. Their processes were efficient. I received my compensation without any issues. It's long overdue that I review my options.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on April 28, 2025ExcellentVerified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on March 1, 2025They are quick to answer any and all questions, and claims are settled quickly.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on February 28, 2026Too expensive for a great and safe driver who drives 7,000 miles per year in a 15-year-old car!Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on February 18, 2026They raised rates by 80% over 2 years for no reason.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on January 20, 2026I have no points against my license, yet my policy continues to increase. Their answer is always the cost of living. Am I paying for their cost increase? This is ridiculous. My insurance went up this year alone from $155 to $172. I don't understand, but I'm definitely looking to find something cheaper.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on January 10, 2026Very happy with the coverage, no claims. Over 3 years, the cost went from $700.00 to over $1400.00. No violations, no tickets, same car, less than 7,000 miles per year. Hard to justify any increase in cost.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on October 14, 2025They always answer the phone, and communication is why I stay.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kansas on October 13, 2025Need lower price.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on October 6, 2025Been great for a lot of years, but now prices continue to increase.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on June 10, 2025They will not give you a bundle price, and are higher than other companies. You wonder if you are being given all the reductions allowed for a good driving record, living in Florida.
Nationwide customer service reviews vs. State Farm and USAA
Nationwide and State Farm score similarly for customer service, and USAA scores the best, with a rating of 4.8 out of 5. In general, customers note that all three companies have good customer service and agents.
Here’s how Nationwide’s customer service stacks up against State Farm and USAA.
Company
Average Score
|Nationwide
|4.0
|State Farm
|4.2
|USAA
|4.8
Nationwide discounts reviews: Rated 3.7 out of 5
Customers gave Nationwide a discount availability rating of 3.7 out of 5. Discount availability is one of Nationwide’s weaker categories, with customers mentioning that the discounts are lackluster and not as good as competitors. Positive reviews like Nationwide’s bundling discount.
Here’s how real customers feel about Nationwide’s discounts.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Utah on December 2, 2024Wonderful!Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on November 7, 2024Nationwide appears to be an excellent company. I have recommended this company to several of my friends. My daughter and her husband have also taken out policies and are very satisfied with this company. Thank you.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on November 1, 2024The customer service is very good. They explain things well and make it easy to understand.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on October 8, 2024Great rates.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on September 1, 2024I had a good experience. I would recommend my agent.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on August 21, 2024Terrific.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on August 21, 2024My agent is excellent, but Nationwide consistently raises my rates for both homeowners and auto insurance. I am being forced to switch to an auto insurance that is half as much for the same coverage.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kansas on August 17, 2024It's a good company and easy to work with. I love the app.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on February 16, 2026Nationwide was excellent at handling claims. The agent was incompetent.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oregon on January 15, 2026I like their service, but they are too expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on January 8, 2026They're expensive unless you get liability. I'm looking for new coverage that's cheaper.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on November 4, 2025Good experience, especially with the claims department.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on September 15, 2025Poor decision-making on product availability for roof shingle replacement. Contractor vs. Nationwide issue.Verified ReviewReviewed in Tennessee on July 13, 2025Home insurance is too high, check around.Verified ReviewReviewed in Missouri on May 11, 2025Nothing bad about Nationwide, but it needed to be more affordable.Verified ReviewReviewed in Alabama on April 20, 2025The insurance is good, but it's extremely expensive.
Nationwide discounts reviews vs. State Farm and USAA
Nationwide has a higher rating than State Farm for discounts, but USAA ranks best among the three, with a 4.9 out of 5 rating.
The table below shows how Nationwide compares against USAA and State Farm for discounts.
Company
Average Score
|Nationwide
|3.7
|State Farm
|3.9
|USAA
|4.9
Nationwide claims handling reviews: Rated 4.2 out of 5
Nationwide customers give the company a solid 4.2 out of 5 rating for claims handling. Positive reviews mention a smooth and quick claims process. But some customers say the claims process is frustrating when claims are a little more complicated.
Below are reviews by Nationwide customers about its claims handling.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on March 16, 2025Good, except for increasing rates. I've only had one claim in almost 6 years on my bundled coverages.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Carolina on February 11, 2025Overall, good.Verified ReviewReviewed in Maryland on January 13, 2025The premium prices are too high. I have been a customer for a long time and I believe rates should decrease, not increase.Verified ReviewReviewed in Minnesota on January 12, 2025Nationwide is excellent to work with on any claims. You get to talk with agents who are trained, knowledgeable, and speak fluent English. I highly recommend them.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on October 28, 2024They keep increasing their rates!Verified ReviewReviewed in California on October 26, 2024Nationwide is a reliable company with a good reputation and excellent customer service. The cost of their insurance is competitive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on October 25, 2024Great service. Still researching alternative pricing.Verified ReviewReviewed in Maryland on October 7, 2024I found lower rates elsewhere. My rates with this company have continued to increase without any apparent reason. This started about six months ago.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on April 15, 2025Updates on new and discounted options are not as good.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on March 13, 2025Way too expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Minnesota on February 16, 2025It's a good company with good coverage, but the prices are incredibly high. I have no claims, a perfect record, and I'm 58 years old. There are no excuses for such high premiums.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on February 15, 2025So far, so good.Verified ReviewReviewed in Maryland on December 14, 2024The price kept rising too high with every renewal.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on October 26, 2024I'm not happy because I made a large payment and was told nothing else was due until 2/25. However, I received an email stating I was past due.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Dakota on October 15, 2024When all I wanted was liability coverage, they kept advising that my home insurance could go up. Finally, after one month, they changed to liability but the price went up. Years ago, over a minor dog bite, they threatened to cancel if we did not get rid of the dog. Their insurance provides slow coverage and quick threats.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on October 14, 2024The prices keep increasing.
Nationwide claims handling reviews vs. State Farm and USAA
Nationwide’s 4.2 out of 5 rating for claims handling is higher than State Farm’s 4.1 out of 5 rating. USAA has a higher rating than both insurers.
Here’s how the three companies compare for claims handling.
Company
Average Score
|Nationwide
|4.2
|State Farm
|4.1
|USAA
|4.9
Nationwide value for money reviews: Rated 3.6 out of 5
Nationwide customers rate the company’s value for money a 3.6 out of 5. Customers who left negative reviews note that Nationwide’s rates and price increases make it a less appealing option. Customers who left positive reviews feel that Nationwide’s agents make the company worth it.
Here are some real reviews from Nationwide customers about the company’s value for money.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on September 12, 2024Getting a quote on a new policy is too difficult. It required many phone calls.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on August 8, 2024Switch to Nationwide; they will take care of you.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on July 5, 2024I wish you guys would insure my vehicles so I can combine it with my homeowners insurance.Verified ReviewReviewed in Missouri on July 3, 2024Visited face-to-face with an agent.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on June 28, 2024It's not bad, but even with a clean record, the rates are continuously increasing.Verified ReviewReviewed in Connecticut on March 22, 2024'Nationwide is on your side' says it all.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on April 9, 2025They were great until they decided not to renew my policies. The way they notified my wife and I was not very good at all.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arkansas on January 15, 2025They treated me well and were helpful. Just call them at Nationwide.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on March 18, 2025Ensure you speak with a live representative and ask for their assistance when making changes to your policy.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on November 25, 2024It was great, except for the significant increase in cost. This made it unaffordable.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on November 4, 2024I used Nationwide for 32 years. I understand that insurance prices are going up, however, due to my limited income, I can no longer afford to stay with Nationwide.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on October 31, 2024My experience has been good, but as a valued customer for over 15 years, I believe I should receive a better discount.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on October 29, 2024They make you do all the work. I was in a no-fault accident and the other guy's insurance agreed. Nationwide referred me to Caliber Collision where the adjuster and manager tried to talk me into not using all of my $100 a day rental. I ended up paying for tires and they kept my car for over 4 months, although this was during COVID. Caliber had blasted someone else's car with rocks and my car was next to it, resulting in paint chips everywhere. I had pictures, and they had pictures to prove my car had none except on the front fender. Oh, and there were many rock chips on the windshield, which they claimed happened because I drove behind a truck on the freeway. They only repainted the hood and side of my car. I was just done with all those men from both sides ganging up on me. The insurance companies and their choice of repair are in cahoots!Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on October 14, 2024The people in the main office are hard to deal with when it comes to pricing.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on October 13, 2024Get the right amount of coverage for your money.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on October 13, 2024Everything was great until they decided to leave New Jersey. There was no explanation, just a notice.
Nationwide value for money reviews vs. State Farm and USAA
Compared with competitors, Nationwide’s value rating falls between State Farm and USAA. Nationwide and State Farm customers consistently mention pricing frustration, while USAA customers mention that its customer service makes it worth the cost. But USAA only offers policies to the military community, so its rates are lower.
Here’s how the three companies compare for their value.
Company
Average Score
|Nationwide
|3.6
|State Farm
|3.7
|USAA
|4.9
Nationwide policy transparency reviews: Rated 4.0 out of 5
Customers give Nationwide a 4.0 out of 5 score for policy transparency. Customers with a positive experience mention that the policies are easy to understand. Negative reviews mention pricing changes as an issue.
Below are real reviews from Nationwide customers.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on September 16, 2024The insurance is too costly.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on September 10, 2024I would highly recommend this.Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on August 30, 2024It is expensive. Our agent is excellent. They have discontinued auto insurance for all of their policyholders.Verified ReviewReviewed in West Virginia on August 12, 2024Nationwide beats Allstate in automobile coverage and lowered my deductible by $1,500.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on August 5, 2024They are good, but expensive. If you are on a limited income, look around; they have minimal ways to reduce their premiums so you pay for the quality, even if you never have to use it.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on November 20, 2025Find an insurance that helps out senior citizens.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on November 3, 2025I haven’t had any claims, but roadside assistance could be better.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on August 29, 2025Great coverage, but you pay for it.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on May 11, 2025Too expensive for someone who was a customer for 20 years and never filed a claim.Verified ReviewReviewed in Indiana on May 3, 2025The experience with the car coverage was excellent. The house not so good.Verified ReviewReviewed in Mississippi on April 10, 2025I'm not a fan of having to call a 1-800 number to file a claim. I prefer speaking to a local representative. The rates are becoming too high. Nationwide and State Farm have the highest rates in our area, charging over $100 more per month per vehicle than other insurance companies. In these times, rates should be competitive, not the highest.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on March 23, 2025Nationwide is not very flexible. The cost has skyrocketed. As a 20 plus year customer with no claims, I'm really disappointed. I am currently shopping for more reasonable rates.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 1, 2025The rates are way too high.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Carolina on February 17, 2025I like Nationwide, but the auto premiums are too high for me to afford. We have four cars and our home insured with Nationwide, and the cost continues to increase. Other than that, I would highly recommend Nationwide to a friend.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on December 9, 2024Comparatively expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on October 7, 2024It shouldn't be $150 per month considering I have no accidents and a clean driving record. I'm 45 years old and my car is paid off. How can people afford basic necessities with everything increasing in price? It's price gouging!
Nationwide policy transparency reviews vs. State Farm and USAA
Nationwide’s 4.0 out of 5 rating for policy transparency is higher than State Farm, but USAA has a higher rating than both companies.
The table below shows how Nationwide, State Farm, and USAA compare on policy transparency.
Company
Average Score
|Nationwide
|4.0
|State Farm
|3.8
|USAA
|4.9
Nationwide vs. State Farm, USAA, and GEICO
Comparing multiple companies is the easiest way to find the best company for you. Here’s how Nationwide stacks up against its top competitors.
Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify.
These users complete an optional survey that asks them to review their experience with their current insurance company and rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.
Nationwide customer reviews: Read what over 951 Insurify customers have to say about Nationwide
Reading recent reviews from real Nationwide customers can help you decide if it’s the right company for you. Here are some Nationwide reviews from within the past 12 months.