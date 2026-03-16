21st Century Insurance: Rated 4.0 out of 5 by customers
Category
Average Score
|Overall experience rating
|4.0
|Customer service
|2.7
|Value
|3.4
|Claims handling
|3.5
|Coverage options
|3.7
|Discounts
|3.4
|Policy transparency
|3.5
|Policy flexibility
|3.6
21st Century overall user rating: 4.0 out of 5
Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for 21st Century: 7.3 out of 10
NAIC complaint index: 1.97 (higher than average)
Average monthly premium from 21st Century: $242
Our take on 21st Century insurance
21st Century is a small insurance company that writes only in California, and Insurify gives 21st Century a quality score of 7.3/10.
21st Century customers give it OK ratings and consistently mention good customer service and claims handling. But many customers have issues with 21st Century’s pricing and rate hikes. Overall, customers give 21st Century a 3.4 out of 5 rating for its value.
21st Century customer service reviews: Rated 2.7 out of 5
21st Century customers rate it a 2.7 out of 5 for customer service. Positive reviews mention helpful and courteous service. Negative reviews mention inconsistent service and difficulty reaching an agent.
Below are real reviews from 21st Century customers.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in California on January 15, 2026Great car insurance company. Premiums are very competitive and reasonable.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on January 1, 2026I was quoted a good price.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on November 30, 2024Choose it for cost savings, as it's all online!Verified ReviewReviewed in California on October 28, 2024This is the best bargain anywhere for full coverage on a brand new car.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on October 14, 2024If you're a fan of DIY auto insurance, you might appreciate 21st Century. However, I personally dislike being an unpaid data processor and wasting time on calls with a (friendly and helpful) representative when the poorly-constructed, user-unfriendly automated system can't answer simple, straightforward questions. If I could find better rate/coverage, I would leave this profit-forward syndicate immediately.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on September 1, 2024The price is too high. I've been with the company for over 56 years and have never made a claim, other than for a cracked windshield, for which I paid a $100 deductible. I have a 2007 Saturn Vue Redline V6 and am paying for full coverage with $250 deductibles. Despite never using the insurance, I'm paying $782.88 for 6 months, which totals to $1565 per year. Considering the car's blue book value is only $800-$1200, it doesn't seem worth it. As for my home insurance, I've never used it in 20 years and have never made a claim, yet I'm paying $2,400 per year. They claim that bundling is cheaper and that they offer good driver rates, but I've found these claims to be false.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on October 24, 2025Good price, online services.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on August 24, 2025It has become too expensive. Now called Toggle Insurance.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Carolina on January 6, 2025The average premium is too high.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on December 9, 2024The problem is that the price increases by at least $100.00 every 6 months. I can't afford them.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on September 23, 2024My monthly premium is $456. I'm certain I can find more affordable rates elsewhere!Verified ReviewReviewed in California on August 8, 2024It's expensive, but better than the other options.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on June 11, 2024You have to wait to talk to a real person.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on June 8, 2024I've been with 21st Century Insurance for many years. My experience has been good. The rates are good and the service has been decent, including claims. I'm not so sure about Toggle Insurance, to which 21st Century insurance policy holders have been migrated. The rates have gone up a substantial amount, but I haven't dealt with their customer service yet.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on May 17, 2024They have done all I need. However, I do not have a phone number in case I need to contact them. Also, I want to continue with their service but have heard nothing about my renewal.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on March 18, 2024Great service.
21st Century customer service ratings vs. State Farm and Farmers
21st Century’s 2.7 out of 5 customer service score is lower than both State Farm and Farmers.
The table below shows how 21st Century’s customer service stacks up against competitors.
Company
Average Score
|21st Century
|2.7
|State Farm
|4.2
|Farmers
|3.7
21st Century discounts reviews: Rated 3.4 out of 5
Overall, 21st Century customers rate its discount availability a 3.4 out of 5. Discount availability is one of 21st Century’s weaker points, with negative reviews mentioning that discounts don’t really help lower the cost.
Here’s how real 21st Century customers feel about the company’s discounts.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on September 30, 2024It was great. I wish I could stay with them.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on September 26, 2024They're cancelling me without even letting me know why. There's no communication at all.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on June 30, 2024I have been satisfied with 21st Insurance for the last 6 years. I received my statement for July and noticed that the due date is before my payday. I called to see if I could get some assistance with the due date, but found out that it was not possible. So, I am exploring other possibilities.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on February 16, 2024It's expensive! I recommend shopping around.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on January 30, 2024As long as there are no changes to the policy or any late payments, you won't hear from 21st Century, except for renewals done by mail. That said, their insurance rates are reasonable. However, the value of that is questionable if I can't get a hold of someone when an issue arises. I'm not sure if I would recommend 21st Century to a friend, especially after they left me high and dry without calling me back to explain how my check was lost and cashed. I only heard from them to return my payment. I'm very disappointed with this kind of service.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on September 17, 2025They increased my premiums despite my low annual mileage and spotless driving record.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on May 19, 2024The service was disappointing. I could never get a representative on the phone no matter what. I will not use their services again.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on March 3, 2024Pretty bad customer experience and lack of communication.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on January 26, 2024Everything was very good until I received my new policy. It more than doubled after one accident in 4 1/2 years, and I have had no tickets in over 10 years!Verified ReviewReviewed in California on November 25, 2025I drive less than 700 miles a year, but they have no discounts.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on July 9, 2024It was a horrible experience. They charged my card five times, overdrafted my account, took days to respond, and didn't fix the issue. The only good part is the price.
21st Century discounts ratings vs. State Farm and Farmers
21st Century’s discount rating of 3.4 out of 5 is lower than both State Farm and Farmers. But for all three companies, customers commonly feel like the discounts don’t help offset the cost of rising car insurance rates.
Here’s how 21st Century’s discounts compare to State Farm and Farmers.
Company
Average Score
|21st Century
|3.4
|State Farm
|3.9
|Farmers
|3.4
21st Century claims handling reviews: Rated 3.5 out of 5
For claims handling, 21st Century customers rate the company a 3.5 out of 5. Positive reviews for 21st Century’s claims handling focus on quick turnarounds and low hassle. Negative reviews express frustration over claim denials and issues with claims adjusters.
Here are some more detailed reviews Insurify customers left about 21st Century.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in California on June 18, 2024I try to contact you but all I get is put on hold.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on June 27, 2024I had myself, my brother, and my niece all insured with 21st Century. Now, I wouldn't even insure my dog with them. Currently, I'm in the process of filing a claim with the insurance commissioner because I believe their practices are unfair. Despite having an outstanding driving record, which you'd think they would appreciate since I don't file claims, they don't seem to value it. They raised my premiums from $655 to $1,700, which I find unacceptable. I'm also planning to file a claim with the Better Business Bureau and Consumer Affairs.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on March 23, 2024My policy was sold to Toggle, a subsidiary of Farmer's Company, and they more than doubled my rate. This appears to be a reaction to disagreements with the California Insurance Commissioner, and unfortunately, the customers are bearing the brunt of it.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on March 16, 2024I was with 21st Century for 20 years. They increased my policy and never answered my phone calls, even after about 20 attempts. So, I decided to switch to Fred Loya Insurance. They treated me with respect and offered a good price.
21st Century claims handling ratings vs. State Farm and Farmers
In comparison to competitors, customers rate 21st Century’s claim handling lower than State Farm and Farmers.
Check out the table below to see how these three companies stack up for claims handling.
Company
Average Score
|21st Century
|3.5
|State Farm
|4.1
|Farmers
|3.8
21st Century value for money reviews: Rated 3.4 out of 5
For its value, 21st Century customers rate it a 3.4 out of 5. Customers typically think 21st Century is worth the price when they first start their policies. But negative reviews often happen at renewal and mention that rate hikes and pricing volatility make it not worth it.
Here’s how Insurify customers rate 21st Century on its value.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in California on May 22, 2024My insurance has gone up from 730 a year to 1072 a year. I don't understand why it keeps increasing. Now that I'm retired, I really don't drive as much and my Toyota is a 2000 model. I drive no more than 4000 miles a year, which is why I'm checking for different prices.
21st Century value for money ratings vs. State Farm and Farmers
21st Century’s 3.4 out of 5 score for value is lower than Farmers. State Farm’s 3.7 out of 5 score beats both companies.
Check out the table below to see how 21st Century’s value for money stacks up against State Farm and Farmers.
Company
Average Score
|21st Century
|3.4
|State Farm
|3.7
|Farmers
|3.2
21st Century policy transparency reviews: Rated 3.5 out of 5
21st Century customers give it a 3.5 out of 5 rating for policy transparency. Negative reviews mention feeling surprised by unexpected fees and frustrated with unclear communication. Positive reviews feel that 21st Century is straightforward enough and that it’s easy to make policy changes.
Here’s how 21st Century customers feel about the company’s policy transparency.
21st Century policy transparency ratings vs. State Farm and Farmers
21st Century’s 3.5 out of 5 rating for policy transparency is lower than both State Farm and Farmers. But customers note frustrations with all three companies over unexpected changes in pricing.
Here’s how 21st Century’s policy transparency compares against State Farm and Farmers.
Company
Average Score
|21st Century
|3.5
|State Farm
|3.8
|Farmers
|3.5
21st Century vs. State Farm, Farmers, and Nationwide
Comparing multiple insurance companies is the fastest way to find the best company for you. Here’s how 21st Century compares to its top competitors.
Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify.
These users complete an optional survey that asks them to review their experience with their current insurance company and rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.
21st Century Customer Reviews: Read what over 199 Insurify customers have to say about 21st Century
Reading recent customer reviews can help you get an impression of how an insurance company works. Here are real reviews from 21st Century customers made within the past 12 months.