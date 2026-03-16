Martha Verified Review

As long as there are no changes to the policy or any late payments, you won't hear from 21st Century, except for renewals done by mail. That said, their insurance rates are reasonable. However, the value of that is questionable if I can't get a hold of someone when an issue arises. I'm not sure if I would recommend 21st Century to a friend, especially after they left me high and dry without calling me back to explain how my check was lost and cashed. I only heard from them to return my payment. I'm very disappointed with this kind of service.

Reviewed in California on January 30, 2024

As long as there are no changes to the policy or any late payments, you won't hear from 21st Century, except for renewals done by mail. That said, their insurance rates are reasonable. However, the value of that is questionable if I can't get a hold of someone when an issue arises. I'm not sure if I would recommend 21st Century to a friend, especially after they left me high and dry without calling me back to explain how my check was lost and cashed. I only heard from them to return my payment. I'm very disappointed with this kind of service.