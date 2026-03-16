Is 21st Century a Good Insurance Company? Reviews From Over 199 Customers

21st Century has an overall score of 4.0 out of 5 according to reviews for the company on Insurify. Customers like 21st Century’s solid customer service and claims handling.

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Excellent
Progressive LogoAllstate LogoLiberty Mutual LogoUSAA LogoThe General LogoBristol West Logo120+ more

Table of contents

Table of contentsexpand/collapse

Updated

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

21st Century Insurance: Rated 4.0 out of 5 by customers

Category
sort ascsort desc
Average Score
sort ascsort desc
Overall experience rating4.0
Customer service2.7
Value3.4
Claims handling3.5
Coverage options3.7
Discounts3.4
Policy transparency3.5
Policy flexibility3.6
Quick Facts

  • 21st Century overall user rating: 4.0 out of 5

  • Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for 21st Century: 7.3 out of 10

  • NAIC complaint index: 1.97 (higher than average)

  • Average monthly premium from 21st Century: $242

Our take on 21st Century insurance

21st Century is a small insurance company that writes only in California, and Insurify gives 21st Century a quality score of 7.3/10.

21st Century customers give it OK ratings and consistently mention good customer service and claims handling. But many customers have issues with 21st Century’s pricing and rate hikes. Overall, customers give 21st Century a 3.4 out of 5 rating for its value.

21st Century customer service reviews: Rated 2.7 out of 5

21st Century customers rate it a 2.7 out of 5 for customer service. Positive reviews mention helpful and courteous service. Negative reviews mention inconsistent service and difficulty reaching an agent.

Below are real reviews from 21st Century customers.

  • Alex
    Verified Review
    Car Insurance Company
    Reviewed in California on January 15, 2026
    Great car insurance company. Premiums are very competitive and reasonable.
    Dominique
    Verified Review
    Excellent experience
    Reviewed in California on January 1, 2026
    I was quoted a good price.
    Richard
    Verified Review
    Toggle is the Best
    Reviewed in California on November 30, 2024
    Choose it for cost savings, as it's all online!
    Richard
    Verified Review
    Would Like to Renew My Policy
    Reviewed in California on October 28, 2024
    This is the best bargain anywhere for full coverage on a brand new car.
    Diane B
    Verified Review
    21st Century: The Home Depot of Auto Insurance
    Reviewed in California on October 14, 2024
    If you're a fan of DIY auto insurance, you might appreciate 21st Century. However, I personally dislike being an unpaid data processor and wasting time on calls with a (friendly and helpful) representative when the poorly-constructed, user-unfriendly automated system can't answer simple, straightforward questions. If I could find better rate/coverage, I would leave this profit-forward syndicate immediately.
    Herbert
    Verified Review
    Looking for a Respectful Agent and Reduced Deductibles
    Reviewed in California on September 1, 2024
    The price is too high. I've been with the company for over 56 years and have never made a claim, other than for a cracked windshield, for which I paid a $100 deductible. I have a 2007 Saturn Vue Redline V6 and am paying for full coverage with $250 deductibles. Despite never using the insurance, I'm paying $782.88 for 6 months, which totals to $1565 per year. Considering the car's blue book value is only $800-$1200, it doesn't seem worth it. As for my home insurance, I've never used it in 20 years and have never made a claim, yet I'm paying $2,400 per year. They claim that bundling is cheaper and that they offer good driver rates, but I've found these claims to be false.
    Sam
    Verified Review
    All insurers have roadside services
    Reviewed in California on October 24, 2025
    Good price, online services.
    Raymond
    Verified Review
    Toggle Insurance
    Reviewed in California on August 24, 2025
    It has become too expensive. Now called Toggle Insurance.
    Glenn
    Verified Review
    Shopping Insurance as a Senior Citizen
    Reviewed in South Carolina on January 6, 2025
    The average premium is too high.
    Jerry
    Verified Review
    Too Costly!
    Reviewed in California on December 9, 2024
    The problem is that the price increases by at least $100.00 every 6 months. I can't afford them.
    Dennis
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in California on September 23, 2024
    My monthly premium is $456. I'm certain I can find more affordable rates elsewhere!
    Deborah
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in California on August 8, 2024
    It's expensive, but better than the other options.
    Doug
    Verified Review
    Ok
    Reviewed in California on June 11, 2024
    You have to wait to talk to a real person.
    Eugene
    Verified Review
    Good
    Reviewed in California on June 8, 2024
    I've been with 21st Century Insurance for many years. My experience has been good. The rates are good and the service has been decent, including claims. I'm not so sure about Toggle Insurance, to which 21st Century insurance policy holders have been migrated. The rates have gone up a substantial amount, but I haven't dealt with their customer service yet.
    Norman
    Verified Review
    Good Times Ahead
    Reviewed in California on May 17, 2024
    They have done all I need. However, I do not have a phone number in case I need to contact them. Also, I want to continue with their service but have heard nothing about my renewal.
    Carl
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in California on March 18, 2024
    Great service.

21st Century customer service ratings vs. State Farm and Farmers

21st Century’s 2.7 out of 5 customer service score is lower than both State Farm and Farmers.

The table below shows how 21st Century’s customer service stacks up against competitors.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Score
sort ascsort desc
21st Century2.7
State Farm4.2
Farmers3.7

21st Century discounts reviews: Rated 3.4 out of 5

Overall, 21st Century customers rate its discount availability a 3.4 out of 5. Discount availability is one of 21st Century’s weaker points, with negative reviews mentioning that discounts don’t really help lower the cost.

Here’s how real 21st Century customers feel about the company’s discounts.

  • Lester
    Verified Review
    Great Service
    Reviewed in New Jersey on September 30, 2024
    It was great. I wish I could stay with them.
    Teresa
    Verified Review
    They're cancelling me without an explanation
    Reviewed in New York on September 26, 2024
    They're cancelling me without even letting me know why. There's no communication at all.
    Margo
    Verified Review
    Satisfied with 21st Insurance but Issue with Payment Date
    Reviewed in California on June 30, 2024
    I have been satisfied with 21st Insurance for the last 6 years. I received my statement for July and noticed that the due date is before my payday. I called to see if I could get some assistance with the due date, but found out that it was not possible. So, I am exploring other possibilities.
    Pamela
    Verified Review
    Okay, but it's too expensive
    Reviewed in California on February 16, 2024
    It's expensive! I recommend shopping around.
    Martha
    Verified Review
    As long as there are no changes to the policy or any late payments, you won't hear from 21st Century, except for renewals done by mail. That said, their insurance rates are reasonable. However, the value of that is questionable if I can't get a hold of someone when an issue arises. I'm not sure if I would recommend 21st Century to a friend, especially after they left me high and dry without calling me back to explain how my check was lost and cashed. I only heard from them to return my payment. I'm very disappointed with this kind of service.
    Reviewed in California on January 30, 2024
    As long as there are no changes to the policy or any late payments, you won't hear from 21st Century, except for renewals done by mail. That said, their insurance rates are reasonable. However, the value of that is questionable if I can't get a hold of someone when an issue arises. I'm not sure if I would recommend 21st Century to a friend, especially after they left me high and dry without calling me back to explain how my check was lost and cashed. I only heard from them to return my payment. I'm very disappointed with this kind of service.
    Patrick
    Verified Review
    21st Century/Toggle Experience
    Reviewed in California on September 17, 2025
    They increased my premiums despite my low annual mileage and spotless driving record.
    Kerry
    Verified Review
    Poor Customer Service
    Reviewed in California on May 19, 2024
    The service was disappointing. I could never get a representative on the phone no matter what. I will not use their services again.
    Gerardo
    Verified Review
    Worse Every Time
    Reviewed in California on March 3, 2024
    Pretty bad customer experience and lack of communication.
    Dennis
    Verified Review
    Happy for a Year, Then Not
    Reviewed in California on January 26, 2024
    Everything was very good until I received my new policy. It more than doubled after one accident in 4 1/2 years, and I have had no tickets in over 10 years!
    Brenda
    Verified Review
    With 21st? Impossible to contact and way overpriced.
    Reviewed in California on November 25, 2025
    I drive less than 700 miles a year, but they have no discounts.
    June Ann
    Verified Review
    Horrible experience this time with Toggle
    Reviewed in California on July 9, 2024
    It was a horrible experience. They charged my card five times, overdrafted my account, took days to respond, and didn't fix the issue. The only good part is the price.

21st Century discounts ratings vs. State Farm and Farmers

21st Century’s discount rating of 3.4 out of 5 is lower than both State Farm and Farmers. But for all three companies, customers commonly feel like the discounts don’t help offset the cost of rising car insurance rates.

Here’s how 21st Century’s discounts compare to State Farm and Farmers.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Score
sort ascsort desc
21st Century3.4
State Farm3.9
Farmers3.4

21st Century claims handling reviews: Rated 3.5 out of 5

For claims handling, 21st Century customers rate the company a 3.5 out of 5. Positive reviews for 21st Century’s claims handling focus on quick turnarounds and low hassle. Negative reviews express frustration over claim denials and issues with claims adjusters.

Here are some more detailed reviews Insurify customers left about 21st Century.

  • Raymond
    Verified Review
    Poor
    Reviewed in California on June 18, 2024
    I try to contact you but all I get is put on hold.
    Janet
    Verified Review
    Unsatisfied with Toggle
    Reviewed in California on June 27, 2024
    I had myself, my brother, and my niece all insured with 21st Century. Now, I wouldn't even insure my dog with them. Currently, I'm in the process of filing a claim with the insurance commissioner because I believe their practices are unfair. Despite having an outstanding driving record, which you'd think they would appreciate since I don't file claims, they don't seem to value it. They raised my premiums from $655 to $1,700, which I find unacceptable. I'm also planning to file a claim with the Better Business Bureau and Consumer Affairs.
    Donald
    Verified Review
    Unexpected Rate Increase
    Reviewed in California on March 23, 2024
    My policy was sold to Toggle, a subsidiary of Farmer's Company, and they more than doubled my rate. This appears to be a reaction to disagreements with the California Insurance Commissioner, and unfortunately, the customers are bearing the brunt of it.
    Mercedes
    Verified Review
    Bad Experience with 21st Century
    Reviewed in California on March 16, 2024
    I was with 21st Century for 20 years. They increased my policy and never answered my phone calls, even after about 20 attempts. So, I decided to switch to Fred Loya Insurance. They treated me with respect and offered a good price.

21st Century claims handling ratings vs. State Farm and Farmers

In comparison to competitors, customers rate 21st Century’s claim handling lower than State Farm and Farmers.

Check out the table below to see how these three companies stack up for claims handling.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Score
sort ascsort desc
21st Century3.5
State Farm4.1
Farmers3.8

21st Century value for money reviews: Rated 3.4 out of 5

For its value, 21st Century customers rate it a 3.4 out of 5. Customers typically think 21st Century is worth the price when they first start their policies. But negative reviews often happen at renewal and mention that rate hikes and pricing volatility make it not worth it.

Here’s how Insurify customers rate 21st Century on its value.

  • Sigifredo
    Verified Review
    My insurance has gone up from 730 a year to 1072 a year. I don't understand why it keeps increasing. Now that I'm retired, I really don't drive as much and my Toyota is a 2000 model. I drive no more than 4000 miles a year, which is why I'm checking for different prices.
    Reviewed in California on May 22, 2024
    My insurance has gone up from 730 a year to 1072 a year. I don't understand why it keeps increasing. Now that I'm retired, I really don't drive as much and my Toyota is a 2000 model. I drive no more than 4000 miles a year, which is why I'm checking for different prices.

21st Century value for money ratings vs. State Farm and Farmers

21st Century’s 3.4 out of 5 score for value is lower than Farmers. State Farm’s 3.7 out of 5 score beats both companies.

Check out the table below to see how 21st Century’s value for money stacks up against State Farm and Farmers.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Score
sort ascsort desc
21st Century3.4
State Farm3.7
Farmers3.2

21st Century policy transparency reviews: Rated 3.5 out of 5

21st Century customers give it a 3.5 out of 5 rating for policy transparency. Negative reviews mention feeling surprised by unexpected fees and frustrated with unclear communication. Positive reviews feel that 21st Century is straightforward enough and that it’s easy to make policy changes.

Here’s how 21st Century customers feel about the company’s policy transparency.

21st Century policy transparency ratings vs. State Farm and Farmers

21st Century’s 3.5 out of 5 rating for policy transparency is lower than both State Farm and Farmers. But customers note frustrations with all three companies over unexpected changes in pricing.

Here’s how 21st Century’s policy transparency compares against State Farm and Farmers.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Score
sort ascsort desc
21st Century3.5
State Farm3.8
Farmers3.5

21st Century vs. State Farm, Farmers, and Nationwide

Comparing multiple insurance companies is the fastest way to find the best company for you. Here’s how 21st Century compares to its top competitors.

Data in this table has been sourced from Insurify’s users who have indicated they are insured with the listed providers

  • Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify.

    These users complete an optional survey that asks them to review their experience with their current insurance company and rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.

21st Century Customer Reviews: Read what over 199 Insurify customers have to say about 21st Century

Reading recent customer reviews can help you get an impression of how an insurance company works. Here are real reviews from 21st Century customers made within the past 12 months.

Patricia
Verified Review
I Don't Like Toggle
Reviewed in California on June 30, 2024
I used to love 21st Century before they changed to Toggle. Because of this change, I switched insurance companies. The customer experience was not very pleasant. I wish they would bring back 21st Century.
Carolyn
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in California on May 13, 2024
Very quick and to the point.
Phenluk
Verified Review
Experience with 21st Century Insurance
Reviewed in California on February 28, 2024
The customer service was poor when I inquired about my policy.
John
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in on January 9, 2024
They have been great for 15 years. However, their prices just keep going up.
Allaoua
Verified Review
The 5 stars are mostly because I always received great customer service. The rates are fine. I only wanted to compare rates but not switch. Of course, if there is a company that has a fantastic offer, wouldn't you switch? I did that out of simple curiosity and not because I was looking to switch. In any case, I did not pursue my quest nor responded to those companies that contacted me. Now - don't penalize me for this :)
Reviewed in on December 16, 2022
The 5 stars are mostly because I always received great customer service. The rates are fine. I only wanted to compare rates but not switch. Of course, if there is a company that has a fantastic offer, wouldn't you switch? I did that out of simple curiosity and not because I was looking to switch. In any case, I did not pursue my quest nor responded to those companies that contacted me. Now - don't penalize me for this :)
Charles
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in on December 11, 2022
Best rates
Leticia
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in on November 16, 2022
They have always been able to answer my questions.
Mary
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in on August 29, 2022
The best price.
Maria
Verified Review
Poor Customer Service
Reviewed in California on February 19, 2024
The customer service is not good.
Raymond
Verified Review
Poor
Reviewed in on January 3, 2024
Longer time on the phone to speak with customer service.
Susan
Verified Review
I would prefer to give no stars. Their customer service is the worst. Waiting for two hours for them to answer a call is terrible. Then, they act as if I am lucky that they answered.
Reviewed in on December 15, 2023
I would prefer to give no stars. Their customer service is the worst. Waiting for two hours for them to answer a call is terrible. Then, they act as if I am lucky that they answered.
Sirena
Verified Review
I had to wait over an hour to speak with a representative that I could barely hear. It was incredibly frustrating to deal with, along with the added frustration of not being able to afford the policies they offer. I am unable to be added to my family members' policy as well due to it being incredibly expensive. Overall, it was a very frustrating process.
Reviewed in on May 29, 2023
I had to wait over an hour to speak with a representative that I could barely hear. It was incredibly frustrating to deal with, along with the added frustration of not being able to afford the policies they offer. I am unable to be added to my family members' policy as well due to it being incredibly expensive. Overall, it was a very frustrating process.
Alex
Verified Review
Fair
Reviewed in on February 14, 2023
They didn't provide an accurate quote.
Joseph
Verified Review
I keep trying to contact them via phone and end up being on hold for more than 40 minutes with no answer.
Reviewed in on January 24, 2023
I keep trying to contact them via phone and end up being on hold for more than 40 minutes with no answer.
Bryan
Verified Review
Fair
Reviewed in on December 22, 2022
They raised my rates after I filed a claim for a broken windshield.
Harold
Verified Review
Average
Reviewed in on November 14, 2022
Because I was late on my payment, they cancelled my insurance.

Sara Getman
Written bySara GetmanAssociate Editor
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

linkedin