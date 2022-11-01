4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in O’Fallon, MO, for 2022

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterMissouridelimiterO Fallon
Car InsurancedelimiterMissouridelimiterO Fallon

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Danny Smith
Written by
Danny Smith
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Danny Smith
Insurance Writer
Danny is an insurance writer at Insurify. Specializing in auto insurance, he works to help drivers navigate the complicated world of insurance to find the best possible policy. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. You can connect with Danny on LinkedIn.
John Leach
Edited by
John Leach
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
John Leach
Insurance Content Editor at Insurify
John Leach is an insurance content editor who has worked in print and online. He has years of experience in car and home insurance and strives to make these topics easy to understand for everyone. He has a linguistics degree from UC Santa Barbara.

Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in O’Fallon is $203 per month or $2,436 annually.

  • Car insurance in O’Fallon is $71 less than the average cost of insurance in Missouri.

  • The cheapest top car insurance provider in O’Fallon on average is Travelers.

Car Insurance in O’Fallon, MO

Car insurance average monthly premiums vary across the state of Missouri, with O’Fallon falling significantly below the state average of $274. Finding the right car insurance policy for your budget and needs can be tricky. Comparing car insurance quotes makes this process much less stressful.

Quotes by Top Companies

Travelers
$133
Progressive
$135
Liberty Mutual
$188
Nationwide
$194
State Auto
$194

See More:

Cheap Car Insurance Missouri

Compare Car Insurance

Cheapest Car Insurance in O’Fallon, MO

What is the cheapest car insurance in O’Fallon?

Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in O’Fallon, with rates starting at $133 per month. It still makes sense to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.

The chart below gives you an idea of how much car insurance coverage can vary by provider within the city of O’Fallon. Insurance companies weigh your personal details, such as driving history and credit tier, differently which results in a wide range of premiums.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$133
Progressive$135
Liberty Mutual$188
Nationwide$194
State Auto$194
Dairyland$210
Bristol West$306
Clearcover$119
Safeco$139
Foremost$140
Acuity$166
Direct Auto$181
GAINSCO$186
Midvale Home & Auto$195
Kemper Preferred$202
Traders$213
Stillwater$241
AssuranceAmerica$255
Kemper$270
Kemper Specialty$273
The General$315
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Missouri

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Missouri roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Missouri[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Missouri is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $10,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorists

  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorists

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Missouri, this coverage is required for bodily injuries.

O’Fallon Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

If you have a clean driving record, your car insurance coverage options will likely be cheaper than if you’ve had some driving infractions[2]. As the chart below shows, infractions such as a speeding ticket, an accident, and a DUI can increase your rates drastically.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$195
Speeding Ticket$261
At-Fault Accident$285
DUI$388
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More:

High-Risk Car Insurance Missouri

DUI Car Insurance Missouri

O’Fallon Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Your credit score will make a difference when you are shopping for low-cost car insurance, as the chart below shows[3]. Excellent and good credit will help keep your monthly premiums down, but not everybody has good credit. If you have average credit or even poor credit, Insurify can still help you find insurance quotes for the cheapest auto insurance coverage available to you.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$162
Good$192
Average$211
Poor$327
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in O’Fallon

Insurance premiums vary across the state of Missouri due to several factors, such as traffic congestion, frequency of bad weather, crime rate, and accident statistics. While the best way to find a cheap auto policy is to maintain a clean driving record and good credit, comparing auto insurance quotes is another crucial step in finding the best policy for your insurance needs.

Drivers can also save on their premiums by hunting for any available discounts, of which just about every insurance company has plenty. One of the most common discounts is bundling auto insurance with home insurance, life insurance, or renters insurance.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • The best way to find the cheapest car insurance available is to compare what’s out there. This entails comparing insurance providers as well as factoring in many variables, including age, credit score, and driving record. The process can be daunting, but Insurify makes comparing quotes easy.

  • On average, car insurance in O’Fallon costs anywhere between $119 and $315. With Insurify, you can compare average insurance rates among insurance providers in your city to find the best fit for your budget and needs. Remember that your individual rates will vary based on your personal driving history and details.

  • Like in most cities, O’Fallon car insurance rates are driven up primarily by blemishes on your driving record or a bad credit score. The best way to avoid paying a lot for car insurance coverage is by keeping a clean driving record and improving your credit score. In the meantime, you can usually find affordable insurance by taking advantage of discounts.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

More cities in Missouri

Popular cities

Sources

  1. Missouri Department of Revenue. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
  2. Missouri Department of Insurance. "Tips on lowering premiums." Accessed June 22, 2022
  3. Missouri Department of Insurance. "Auto Credit Scoring." Accessed June 22, 2022
Danny Smith
Written by
Danny Smith
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Danny is an insurance writer at Insurify. Specializing in auto insurance, he works to help drivers navigate the complicated world of insurance to find the best possible policy. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. You can connect with Danny on LinkedIn.

Learn More
John Leach
Edited by
John Leach

Insurance Content Editor at Insurify

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
John Leach
Insurance Content Editor at Insurify
John Leach is an insurance content editor who has worked in print and online. He has years of experience in car and home insurance and strives to make these topics easy to understand for everyone. He has a linguistics degree from UC Santa Barbara.
Car InsurancedelimiterMissouridelimiterO Fallon