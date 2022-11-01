Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in O’Fallon, MO, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in O’Fallon is $203 per month or $2,436 annually.
Car insurance in O’Fallon is $71 less than the average cost of insurance in Missouri.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in O’Fallon on average is Travelers.
Car Insurance in O’Fallon, MO
Car insurance average monthly premiums vary across the state of Missouri, with O’Fallon falling significantly below the state average of $274. Finding the right car insurance policy for your budget and needs can be tricky. Comparing car insurance quotes makes this process much less stressful.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in O’Fallon, MO
What is the cheapest car insurance in O’Fallon?
Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in O’Fallon, with rates starting at $133 per month. It still makes sense to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
The chart below gives you an idea of how much car insurance coverage can vary by provider within the city of O’Fallon. Insurance companies weigh your personal details, such as driving history and credit tier, differently which results in a wide range of premiums.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$133
|Progressive
|$135
|Liberty Mutual
|$188
|Nationwide
|$194
|State Auto
|$194
|Dairyland
|$210
|Bristol West
|$306
|Clearcover
|$119
|Safeco
|$139
|Foremost
|$140
|Acuity
|$166
|Direct Auto
|$181
|GAINSCO
|$186
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$195
|Kemper Preferred
|$202
|Traders
|$213
|Stillwater
|$241
|AssuranceAmerica
|$255
|Kemper
|$270
|Kemper Specialty
|$273
|The General
|$315
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Missouri
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Missouri roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Missouri[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Missouri is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorists
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorists
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Missouri, this coverage is required for bodily injuries.
O’Fallon Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
If you have a clean driving record, your car insurance coverage options will likely be cheaper than if you’ve had some driving infractions[2]. As the chart below shows, infractions such as a speeding ticket, an accident, and a DUI can increase your rates drastically.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$195
|Speeding Ticket
|$261
|At-Fault Accident
|$285
|DUI
|$388
High-Risk Car Insurance Missouri
O’Fallon Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Your credit score will make a difference when you are shopping for low-cost car insurance, as the chart below shows[3]. Excellent and good credit will help keep your monthly premiums down, but not everybody has good credit. If you have average credit or even poor credit, Insurify can still help you find insurance quotes for the cheapest auto insurance coverage available to you.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$162
|Good
|$192
|Average
|$211
|Poor
|$327
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in O’Fallon
Insurance premiums vary across the state of Missouri due to several factors, such as traffic congestion, frequency of bad weather, crime rate, and accident statistics. While the best way to find a cheap auto policy is to maintain a clean driving record and good credit, comparing auto insurance quotes is another crucial step in finding the best policy for your insurance needs.
Drivers can also save on their premiums by hunting for any available discounts, of which just about every insurance company has plenty. One of the most common discounts is bundling auto insurance with home insurance, life insurance, or renters insurance.
Frequently Asked Questions
The best way to find the cheapest car insurance available is to compare what’s out there. This entails comparing insurance providers as well as factoring in many variables, including age, credit score, and driving record. The process can be daunting, but Insurify makes comparing quotes easy.
On average, car insurance in O’Fallon costs anywhere between $119 and $315. With Insurify, you can compare average insurance rates among insurance providers in your city to find the best fit for your budget and needs. Remember that your individual rates will vary based on your personal driving history and details.
Like in most cities, O’Fallon car insurance rates are driven up primarily by blemishes on your driving record or a bad credit score. The best way to avoid paying a lot for car insurance coverage is by keeping a clean driving record and improving your credit score. In the meantime, you can usually find affordable insurance by taking advantage of discounts.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
