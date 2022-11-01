Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Dorchester, MA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Dorchester is $198 per month or $2,376 annually.
Car insurance in Dorchester is $30 more per month than the state average.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Dorchester on average is Travelers.
Car Insurance in Dorchester, MA
The average cost of auto insurance in Massachusetts is around $168 a month or $2,016 annually. Dorchester drivers are paying about $30 more per month, at $198 per month or $2,376 annually, depending on the provider and other factors. You should always compare car insurance quotes before purchasing a policy.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Dorchester, MA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Dorchester?
Travelers is the cheapest car insurance provider on average in Dorchester, with rates starting at $95 per month. It still makes sense to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
Quotes in Dorchester are generally affordable but can get expensive with some providers. Insurance from Travelers sits at $95 per month, making it the cheapest car insurance quote on average. However, you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$95
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$192
|Liberty Mutual
|$307
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Massachusetts
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Massachusetts roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Massachusetts[1] are:
$20,000 per person for bodily injury
$40,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Massachusetts is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$8,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$20,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$40,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Massachusetts, drivers are required to purchase this coverage for bodily injuries.
Dorchester Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Car insurance agencies consider driving history when providing quotes to potential clients. Safer drivers are therefore rewarded with lower quotes. For example, Dorchester drivers with an at-fault accident on their record could be paying around $333 per month, whereas a driver with a clean record could pay around $228 per month.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$228
|Speeding Ticket
|$306
|At-Fault Accident
|$333
|DUI
|$454
Dorchester Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Typically, a driver’s credit score is taken into consideration to evaluate riskier behavior. However, this practice is illegal in Massachusetts[2]. Instead, insurers must consider other factors when determining premiums, such as driving history, location, and vehicle type.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Dorchester
Like in any city, Dorchester drivers will find the cheapest car insurance by keeping safe driving in mind. In general, Travelers is the most economical choice, with its available monthly rates of under $100. Insurify makes comparing top insurance companies easy, finding the best rates and the most personalized discounts and coverage options.
Furthermore, Insurify’s network includes over 200 insurance companies throughout the U.S. that can work with you to get you the right auto insurance policy at the lowest price. Drivers should also keep an eye out for discounts, as they can really help rack up the savings. Many companies offer discounts for bundling auto insurance with renters or home insurance.
Frequently Asked Questions
When you’re looking for affordable auto insurance anywhere, it’s wise to compare quotes from at least three providers to see what plan works best for your lifestyle. You can do this all in one spot with Insurify. Insurify’s network includes over 200 insurance companies throughout the U.S. that can work with you to get you covered.
On average, car insurance in the city costs around $198 per month or $2,376 annually. This is $30 more than the state average. However, the cheapest quote in Dorchester comes from Travelers. It starts at around $95 per month, depending on factors like driving history, the year of the vehicle, and the age and gender of the driver.
Insurance rates can vary based on many factors like the age and gender of the driver and the year of the vehicle. However, things that will quickly increase monthly costs are risky behaviors, such as speeding, impaired driving, or multiple at-fault accidents on your driving record. Credit scores can also affect the cost of car insurance quotes.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
