Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Corbin, KY, for 2022

Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Corbin is $249 per month or $2,988 annually.
Car insurance in Corbin is $42 more than the average cost of insurance in Kentucky.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Corbin on average is Dairyland.
Car Insurance in Corbin, KY
According to the laws in Kentucky, car insurance is required for all drivers. The good news is there are many insurers and policy options available. Shopping around is your friend, as different insurance companies will offer different rates for the same coverage, so always make sure that you compare car insurance quotes before purchasing a policy.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Corbin, KY
What is the cheapest car insurance in Corbin?
Dairyland is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Corbin, with rates starting at $201 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
Fortunately, there is no shortage of car insurance companies that serve drivers in Corbin. In the table below, we’ve listed these insurers and their average premiums. You’ll notice that policies in the area range significantly, so it remains important to compare providers before buying a policy.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Dairyland
|$201
|Travelers
|$208
|Progressive
|$218
|Liberty Mutual
|$243
|State Auto
|$257
|Bristol West
|$294
|CSAA
|$310
|Nationwide
|$340
|SafeAuto
|$162
|Safeco
|$204
|Kemper Preferred
|$220
|Clearcover
|$238
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$244
|The General
|$350
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Kentucky
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Kentucky roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Kentucky[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Kentucky is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Corbin Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving record and history will help determine your car insurance premiums in Corbin[2]. If you have a clean record without serious traffic violations, like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs, you’ll lock in a cheaper policy than someone with a shaky driving record. The table below shows just how much you could save as a safe driver.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$245
|Speeding Ticket
|$328
|At-Fault Accident
|$358
|DUI
|$488
High-Risk Car Insurance Kentucky
Corbin Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Your credit score can have an impact on your car insurance rates in Corbin[3]. Just like lenders use credit to evaluate risk when you apply for a loan or credit card, insurance companies consider it to determine how likely you are to file a claim. Excellent or good credit generally means you’re less likely to file claims. Check out this table to explore rates by credit tier.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$207
|Good
|$245
|Average
|$269
|Poor
|$417
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Corbin
The best way to land a cheap car insurance policy in Corbin is by keeping your driving record clean and maintaining a high credit score. If this is off the table, don’t fret; there are plenty of other ways to get an affordable rate. One of the best ways to do so is by taking advantage of discounts, such as bundling your auto insurance with renters or home insurance.
Another essential step in the journey to finding cheap auto insurance is comparing auto insurance quotes. While you could visit the websites of multiple insurance companies and do your own research, using a quote-comparison tool is much easier. With Insurify, you’ll see quotes from the top providers in your area in one place in just a few minutes.
Frequently Asked Questions
To find cheap car insurance in Corbin, shop around and compare all your options. You can do this on your own or you could use Insurify and receive free auto insurance quotes in minutes. Simply fill out a short online form with details about yourself and your driving history, and you’ll be well on your way to finding cheap coverage.
In Corbin, the cost of auto insurance ranges from $162 to $350. Factors like your age, the make and model of your car, high-risk violations, yearly mileage, and credit history all play a role in the premiums you receive. If you’re an experienced, responsible driver, you can expect better rates than a younger, less experienced driver with several speeding tickets on their record.
Some factors, like higher crime rates and the number of accidents in Corbin, are out of your control yet can increase car insurance premiums. Other factors, like how many speeding tickets and at-fault accidents you have on your record, are in your control and can also cause your premiums to skyrocket.
Insurify Insights
How Corbin Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Corbin, Kentucky below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Corbin drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Kentucky in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Chevrolet Malibu
Most Popular Car in Corbin
#72
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Kentucky
#70
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Kentucky
#35
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Kentucky
#55
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Kentucky
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Corbin drivers rank 64 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Kentucky.
- Rank within state: #64
- Percent of drivers in Corbin with an accident: 6.5%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Corbin drivers rank 35 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Kentucky.
- Rank within state: #35
- Percent of drivers in Corbin with a DUI: 2.4%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Kentucky, Corbin drivers rank 51 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #51
- Percent of drivers in Corbin with a reckless driving offense: 0.5%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Kentucky, Corbin drivers rank 52 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #52
- Percent of drivers in Corbin with a reckless driving violation: 0.5%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Kentucky, Corbin drivers rank 72 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #72
- Percent of drivers in Corbin with a speeding ticket: 5.8%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Corbin drivers rank 22 in clean driving records across all cities in Kentucky.
- Rank within state: #22
- Percent of drivers in Corbin with clean record: 83.6%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Corbin drivers rank 74 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Kentucky.
- Rank within state: #74
- Percent of drivers in Corbin with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.11%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
