Best Car Insurance for Multiple Vehicles

Why you can trust Insurify
Updated June 26, 2022
Before deciding on a multi-car insurance policy, you’ll want to do some comparison shopping to find the best rate. That means comparing multiple car insurance quotes for your household from different insurance companies and seeing which ones gives you the best rate . Multi-car discounts vary from provider to provider, so it’s important to research before picking a company.
Before you settle on coverage, use Insurify to compare multiple online car insurance quotes at once. With Insurify, you can compare auto insurance quotes from over ten companies at once for free, giving you an easy way to see which provider offers the cheapest car insurance for your family/household composition.
Multi-Car Insurance Quotes
You’ve decided you want to use Insurify to compare auto insurance quotes from a variety of insurance companies. But how do you go about doing this?
It’s pretty simple. Just head to Insurify and begin entering in your information. You’ll need to give information about your car’s make and model, your driving record, and how you use your vehicle. For instance, do you use your car to commute to work? If so, how long is your commute?
While entering your information, you’ll have an option to “Add A Car”. This tells Insurify that multiple cars will be on your auto insurance policy, meaning you qualify for multi-car discounts. These online quotes will give you a clear picture of the car insurance landscape and tell you which car insurance companies offer the best insurance premiums for you.
Why is it better to bundle all cars on one policy?
The benefit of bundling multiple cars on one policy is simple: savings. When you have multiple vehicles on one insurance policy, you qualify for a multi-car discount. Some multi-car discounts are as high as 25 percent, which can significantly lower your payment.
But discounts aren’t the only way bundling cars on one policy helps you save. You can also save by having one single deductible. If both cars on your plan are significantly damaged, you have to file a claim for both, but you’ll only have to pay one deductible because both vehicles are on the same policy, which could cut costs in half potentially.
Another way people save through multi-car bundling is with a concept known as insurance stacking . What this means is you, and the person you share your car insurance policy with, can combine your coverage benefits and put it toward a single claim. This can be massively helpful if you have to file a large car insurance claim.
Which companies offer discounts for insuring multiple vehicles?
Plenty of car insurance companies offer discounts for insuring multiple vehicles. Here are some of the companies that offer multi-car discounts:
GEICO will take up to 25 percent off your insurance premiums when you insure multiple cars under one policy.
State Farm will help drivers save 20 percent when they take advantage of multi-car discounts.
Progressive gives drivers a 10 percent discount when they insure multiple cars on one policy.
Nationwide offers a multi-car policy, but they don’t specify how much. If it’s in line with their multi-policy discounts, it’s likely in the range of 10 percent to 20 percent.
USAA and Allstate also advertise multi-car discounts, but again they don’t specify just how much you’re poised to save.
A wide variety of car insurance companies offer multi-car policy discounts—whether it’s a well-known national provider or a smaller local company. Because so many car insurance companies offer this discount, it becomes a matter of figuring out which one offers the biggest discount.
Can coverage vary from car to car?
Don’t worry: you don’t have to get the exact same coverage on both cars if you’re sharing a policy. If you do decide to get the same policy, you’ll share the same liability insurance breakdown. Liability limits tend to be more uniform, following a structure of 100/300/50—which means $100,000 for bodily injury liability coverage, $300,000 for the total injuries from an accident, and $50,000 for property damage liability .
After that, you can customize your car insurance coverage on a car-by-car basis . So your collision coverage and comprehensive coverage could vary. For instance, if you have an older car and a brand-new SUV on your plan, you might want to spend more on collision coverage for your new vehicle.
Who qualifies for multi-car insurance?
Keep in mind that to qualify for multi-car insurance, all cars on the policy must be kept at the same address. The specific requirements tend to vary. Some car insurance companies only let family members or members of the same household share a multi-car policy while other companies are okay with roommates sharing a policy.
Conclusion
If you decide to purchase multi-car insurance, you’ll want to do some comprehensive auto insurance comparison to factor in plenty of different coverage options. For instance, in addition to bundling your cars, you may also want to bundle your car insurance coverage with your renters insurance policy. Which company can help you do that?
Don’t slog through hundreds of company sites, manually comparing quotes and factoring in discounts on a piece of scrap paper. With Insurify, you can compare multiple car insurance quotes at once from over ten companies. Gone are the days of jumping from site to site, looking desperately for the best price .
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Frequently Asked Questions
Insurify makes car insurance quote comparison easy, enabling you to compare online quotes from over ten insurance providers at once. All you need to do is enter your driver information and the information of anyone you’re sharing a policy with. Then Insurify will generate plenty of free quotes side by side, making it easy to compare and find the best rate for your budget.
Before you decide to share a car insurance policy, you’ll want to keep in mind that coverage can vary on a person-by-person basis. Sometimes a company will decide that a person has a high chance of filing a claim, making them more expensive to insure. Consider these variables before agreeing to share a policy with someone.
Just about every car insurance company offers a multi-car discount. The best way to figure out which companies offer sizable discounts is to do your research. A comparison tool like Insurify helps you do that by letting you see how multiple online quotes stack up. Then you’ll be ready to hit the road — safely and comfortably.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.