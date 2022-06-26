Best Car Insurance for Multiple Vehicles

Multi-Car Insurance Quotes

You’ve decided you want to use Insurify to compare auto insurance quotes from a variety of insurance companies. But how do you go about doing this?

It’s pretty simple. Just head to Insurify and begin entering in your information. You’ll need to give information about your car’s make and model, your driving record, and how you use your vehicle. For instance, do you use your car to commute to work? If so, how long is your commute?

While entering your information, you’ll have an option to “Add A Car”. This tells Insurify that multiple cars will be on your auto insurance policy, meaning you qualify for multi-car discounts. These online quotes will give you a clear picture of the car insurance landscape and tell you which car insurance companies offer the best insurance premiums for you.

Why is it better to bundle all cars on one policy?

The benefit of bundling multiple cars on one policy is simple: savings. When you have multiple vehicles on one insurance policy, you qualify for a multi-car discount. Some multi-car discounts are as high as 25 percent, which can significantly lower your payment.

But discounts aren’t the only way bundling cars on one policy helps you save. You can also save by having one single deductible. If both cars on your plan are significantly damaged, you have to file a claim for both, but you’ll only have to pay one deductible because both vehicles are on the same policy, which could cut costs in half potentially.

Another way people save through multi-car bundling is with a concept known as insurance stacking . What this means is you, and the person you share your car insurance policy with, can combine your coverage benefits and put it toward a single claim. This can be massively helpful if you have to file a large car insurance claim.

Which companies offer discounts for insuring multiple vehicles?

Plenty of car insurance companies offer discounts for insuring multiple vehicles. Here are some of the companies that offer multi-car discounts:

GEICO will take up to 25 percent off your insurance premiums when you insure multiple cars under one policy.

State Farm will help drivers save 20 percent when they take advantage of multi-car discounts.

Progressive gives drivers a 10 percent discount when they insure multiple cars on one policy.

Nationwide offers a multi-car policy, but they don’t specify how much. If it’s in line with their multi-policy discounts, it’s likely in the range of 10 percent to 20 percent.

USAA and Allstate also advertise multi-car discounts, but again they don’t specify just how much you’re poised to save.

A wide variety of car insurance companies offer multi-car policy discounts—whether it’s a well-known national provider or a smaller local company. Because so many car insurance companies offer this discount, it becomes a matter of figuring out which one offers the biggest discount.

Can coverage vary from car to car?

Don’t worry: you don’t have to get the exact same coverage on both cars if you’re sharing a policy. If you do decide to get the same policy, you’ll share the same liability insurance breakdown. Liability limits tend to be more uniform, following a structure of 100/300/50—which means $100,000 for bodily injury liability coverage, $300,000 for the total injuries from an accident, and $50,000 for property damage liability .

After that, you can customize your car insurance coverage on a car-by-car basis . So your collision coverage and comprehensive coverage could vary. For instance, if you have an older car and a brand-new SUV on your plan, you might want to spend more on collision coverage for your new vehicle.

Who qualifies for multi-car insurance?

Keep in mind that to qualify for multi-car insurance, all cars on the policy must be kept at the same address. The specific requirements tend to vary. Some car insurance companies only let family members or members of the same household share a multi-car policy while other companies are okay with roommates sharing a policy.