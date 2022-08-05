Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Travelers: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Travelers: Which Is Cheaper?

Travelers provides much lower rates across all data points. In particular, the insurer’s average monthly auto rate is $70 compared to $247 at Liberty Mutual, whose rate is over three times more than the premium at Travelers.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

Rank Insurance Company Average Cost Per Month ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 USH&C $44 Not Rated 2 Metromile $63 Not Rated 3 Direct Auto $64 Not Rated 4 Travelers $65 80 5 Kemper $71 Not Rated 6 Progressive $87 Not Rated 7 Mile Auto $91 85 8 National General $93 58 9 Clearcover $94 97 10 GAINSCO $94 Not Rated

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Travelers scores in the top 10 and dishes out much lower prices than Liberty Mutual. That said, Liberty Mutual offers its best rates to drivers in their 60s and those with excellent credit. Because auto insurance policies fluctuate based on many variables, it may be prudent to get quotes from both companies and see who puts the best price forward.

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Age

Your age can influence your car insurance quotes. Why? Older drivers have more experience. Also, they may have better credit or own homes. All three factors spell potential savings. So experienced drivers pay much less than people under 25. As a result, older drivers routinely spend less for full coverage than young folks shell out for liability only.

Rates from Liberty Mutual and Travelers behave pretty similarly. Teen drivers pay the highest insurance costs, and then the price gradually declines until retirement and the golden years. Liberty Mutual’s best rates go to those in their 60s, with a price tag of $163 per month. And Travelers gives those in their 50s their lowest price, at $60 monthly.

Age Group Liberty Mutual Travelers Teen $503 $224 20s $261 $70 30s $208 $72 40s $204 $66 50s $182 $60 60s $163 $65 70s $173 $82 80s $177 $93

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Gender

Your gender affects your insurance cost. The price gap is often pretty small, but it may be more noticeable at certain insurers. For example, young women are statistically safer drivers than their male counterparts, so their rates reflect the reduced risk. And a slight difference continues at older ages because men drive more aggressively in general.

Men pay $17 more than women at Liberty Mutual, a seven percent difference, and men spend $1 more than women at Travelers, a one percent gender disparity. Moreover, Liberty Mutual triples the national average for men and women. In contrast, Travelers is slightly cheaper than the national average.

Which is cheapest for men?

Men with a firm handle on their wallets should think about a trip to Travelers, as it is $10 cheaper than the national average. And you can save $185 per month, or $2,220 yearly, compared to Liberty Mutual. Liberty Mutual’s $256 price tag is much higher than the national average, so men will need a boatload of benefits to justify the added costs from Liberty Mutual.

Gender Liberty Mutual Travelers National Average Men $256 $71 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

Women looking for the most affordable provider should choose Travelers over Liberty Mutual. Travelers is on average cheaper than the national average and $169 monthly, or $2,028 per year, less expensive than Liberty Mutual. In contrast, Liberty Mutual’s $239 pushes past the national average by $161.

Gender Liberty Mutual Travelers National Average Women $239 $70 $78

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Mileage

Typically, clocking more miles on your odometer kicks up your auto insurance costs. To explain, insurers say that spending more time on the road increases the likelihood of an accident. However, the industry has no uniform mileage pricing. So auto insurance providers can bill drastically different rates depending on how much you drive.

To highlight the point, Liberty Mutual and Travelers take opposite strategies on rating mileage. Liberty Mutual changes its prices at all three levels by significant margins. For example, the gap between those who drive the most and least leaves road warriors paying $39 more, a 17 percent hike. On the other hand, Travelers’ pricing is identical at every level.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

If driving is your favorite pastime or you work far away from home, you should check out Travelers. Travelers costs $70 per month, $8 cheaper than the national average. The bigger news is that Travelers tallies up a $202 per month price break versus Liberty Mutual. When you calculate the yearly savings, you’re talking about $2,424.

Annual Mileage Liberty Mutual Travelers National Average 15,000-20,000 $272 $70 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Travelers might be the right choice if your new morning commute is walking from your bedroom to your home office. Drivers who register 10,000 miles or fewer save a minimum of $163 per year when choosing Travelers over Liberty Mutual. And Travelers is $8 cheaper than the national average, depending on your driving habits.

Annual Mileage Liberty Mutual Travelers National Average 5,000 $233 $70 $78 10,000 $242 $70 $78

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Credit Score

Drivers with stellar credit earn some of the lowest car insurance rates available because insurers have demonstrated a connection between good credit and safe driving in the past. Nevertheless, it is still conceivable to lock in a reasonable price with less-than-perfect credit.

When you glance at the data below, you’ll notice that drivers with excellent credit spend the least and that prices rise as credit scores fall. Liberty Mutual, Travelers, and the national average follow the same pattern. Even without a great credit score, you can still find affordable rates by comparing quotes and hunting for discounts.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

If you have exceptional credit, consider putting Travelers on your shopping list. On average, Travelers is cheaper than the national average at the excellent and good credit levels. In contrast, Liberty Mutual is much more expensive than the national average. As a result, consumers will hand over up to $1,716 extra a year.

Credit Tier Liberty Mutual Travelers National Average Excellent $201 $52 $60 Good $214 $62 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Are you building your credit? Once again, Travelers presents reasonable rates at $9 cheaper than the national average at the average credit level. And it’s $190 per month cheaper than Liberty Mutual. And with poor credit, you save $2,364 yearly by picking Travelers over Liberty Mutual.

Credit Tier Liberty Mutual Travelers National Average Average $259 $69 $78 Poor $311 $114 $120

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Driving Record

Insurers base your premiums on your driving record during the last three or five years. One of the most uncomplicated strategies to seize a low-cost rate is to avoid citations, accidents, and other driving offenses. If mishaps litter your driving record, you could lose crucial insurance discounts. So it becomes even more important to check multiple quotes with a tool like Insurify.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

At Travelers, safe drivers capture a rate that’s $9 cheaper than the national average. At the same time, Liberty Mutual adds $162 per month to the national average. Moreover, selecting Travelers versus Liberty Mutual saves $2,052 per year. With all that extra cash, you might wish to protect yourself from others and add uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage.

Driver Type Liberty Mutual Travelers National Average Clean Record $240 $69 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Receiving a citation has almost never been easier with photo radar, increased traffic, and the occasional rushed morning. And if you have one on your record, maybe zoom over to Travelers. At $109 per month, the insurer lets you keep $2,040 annually in your checking account versus Liberty Mutual.

Driver Type Liberty Mutual Travelers National Average Speeding Ticket $279 $109 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Even the most advanced safety features can fail, resulting in an accident. Anytime a car insurer pays for somebody’s personal property or hospital bills on your behalf, you can expect a rate hike to come in the future unless your company offers accident forgiveness like Liberty Mutual. But even so, Liberty Mutual is over three times pricier than Travelers.

Driver Type Liberty Mutual Travelers National Average At-Fault Accident $289 $94 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

DUI rates can often be so exorbitant that people stop driving altogether. Some folks opt for taxis, Ubers, or Lyfts. But you can avoid that fate when you pick Travelers. Its $117 per month price tag is $38 cheaper than the national average and $353