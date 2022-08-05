4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Travelers: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Updated August 5, 2022

Liberty Mutual vs. Travelers: A Summary

Liberty Mutual and Travelers rank in the top 10 auto insurance companies in the nation by market share. Liberty Mutual is a well-known brand to most people, and Travelers is among the country’s oldest insurers. However, both companies have pros and cons, so it remains important to compare car insurance quotes from both before buying a policy.

Insurance CompanyAvg. Monthly Car Insurance QuoteInsurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Liberty Mutual$24782
Travelers$7080
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

ICS Score Explanation:

The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Liberty Mutual

Liberty Mutual is one of the largest insurers in the nation, and touts that policyholders will only “pay for what they need.” And according to millions of customers, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company follows through on its promise. Moreover, policyholders enjoy features like a mobile app, new car replacement coverage, and discounts for bundling home insurance.

Pros

  • Best insurance provider of accident forgiveness

  • Top-rated J.D. Power insurance claims and overall customer satisfaction

Cons

  • Costlier insurance premiums in every category

Travelers

Since 1864, Travelers has been protecting policyholders. With such a long history, Travelers has expanded its product lines over the years. The insurer now offers many benefits to potential customers, such as vanishing deductibles, roadside assistance, and the IntelliDrive telematics program, which monitors safety and rewards responsible drivers with discounts.

Pros

  • Cheaper rates for auto insurance policies

  • Greater financial strength ratings

Cons

  • Below-average J.D. Power overall customer satisfaction rating

Rating FactorLiberty MutualTravelers
FitchA-A+
A.M. BestAA++
Moody’sA2A2
S&PAA
J.D. Power872860

The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022

RankCompany NameAverage Monthly QuoteInsurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
1Clearcover
Best Overall		$13597
2Nationwide
Best for Safe Drivers		$19989
3American Family
Best for Families with Teen Drivers		$23489
4Safeco
Best for Drivers with Poor Credit		$18686
5Farmers
Best for Rideshare Coverage		$23985
6Foremost
Best for Hassle-Free Claims		$15982
7Liberty Mutual
Best for Accident Forgiveness		$24182
8Mercury
Best for Face-to-Face Service		$23281
9Progressive
Best for Senior Drivers		$14780
10Travelers
Best for Young Drivers		$16380
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Liberty Mutual is the leading car insurance provider for accident forgiveness on the top 10 list. And Travelers Auto Insurance is a safe place to land for young drivers, earning it the number 10 spot. In addition, both companies allow customers to tailor their insurance coverage limits, so you can personalize your policy to your satisfaction.

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Travelers: Which Is Cheaper?

Travelers provides much lower rates across all data points. In particular, the insurer’s average monthly auto rate is $70 compared to $247 at Liberty Mutual, whose rate is over three times more than the premium at Travelers.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

RankInsurance CompanyAverage Cost Per MonthICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
1USH&C$44Not Rated
2Metromile$63Not Rated
3Direct Auto$64Not Rated
4Travelers$6580
5Kemper$71Not Rated
6Progressive$87Not Rated
7Mile Auto$9185
8National General$9358
9Clearcover$9497
10GAINSCO$94Not Rated
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Travelers scores in the top 10 and dishes out much lower prices than Liberty Mutual. That said, Liberty Mutual offers its best rates to drivers in their 60s and those with excellent credit. Because auto insurance policies fluctuate based on many variables, it may be prudent to get quotes from both companies and see who puts the best price forward.

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Age

Your age can influence your car insurance quotes. Why? Older drivers have more experience. Also, they may have better credit or own homes. All three factors spell potential savings. So experienced drivers pay much less than people under 25. As a result, older drivers routinely spend less for full coverage than young folks shell out for liability only.

Rates from Liberty Mutual and Travelers behave pretty similarly. Teen drivers pay the highest insurance costs, and then the price gradually declines until retirement and the golden years. Liberty Mutual’s best rates go to those in their 60s, with a price tag of $163 per month. And Travelers gives those in their 50s their lowest price, at $60 monthly.

Age GroupLiberty MutualTravelers
Teen$503$224
20s$261$70
30s$208$72
40s$204$66
50s$182$60
60s$163$65
70s$173$82
80s$177$93

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Gender

Your gender affects your insurance cost. The price gap is often pretty small, but it may be more noticeable at certain insurers. For example, young women are statistically safer drivers than their male counterparts, so their rates reflect the reduced risk. And a slight difference continues at older ages because men drive more aggressively in general.

Men pay $17 more than women at Liberty Mutual, a seven percent difference, and men spend $1 more than women at Travelers, a one percent gender disparity. Moreover, Liberty Mutual triples the national average for men and women. In contrast, Travelers is slightly cheaper than the national average.

Which is cheapest for men?

Men with a firm handle on their wallets should think about a trip to Travelers, as it is $10 cheaper than the national average. And you can save $185 per month, or $2,220 yearly, compared to Liberty Mutual. Liberty Mutual’s $256 price tag is much higher than the national average, so men will need a boatload of benefits to justify the added costs from Liberty Mutual.

GenderLiberty MutualTravelersNational Average
Men$256$71$81

Which is cheapest for women?

Women looking for the most affordable provider should choose Travelers over Liberty Mutual. Travelers is on average cheaper than the national average and $169 monthly, or $2,028 per year, less expensive than Liberty Mutual. In contrast, Liberty Mutual’s $239 pushes past the national average by $161.

GenderLiberty MutualTravelersNational Average
Women$239$70$78

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Mileage

Typically, clocking more miles on your odometer kicks up your auto insurance costs. To explain, insurers say that spending more time on the road increases the likelihood of an accident. However, the industry has no uniform mileage pricing. So auto insurance providers can bill drastically different rates depending on how much you drive.

To highlight the point, Liberty Mutual and Travelers take opposite strategies on rating mileage. Liberty Mutual changes its prices at all three levels by significant margins. For example, the gap between those who drive the most and least leaves road warriors paying $39 more, a 17 percent hike. On the other hand, Travelers’ pricing is identical at every level.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

If driving is your favorite pastime or you work far away from home, you should check out Travelers. Travelers costs $70 per month, $8 cheaper than the national average. The bigger news is that Travelers tallies up a $202 per month price break versus Liberty Mutual. When you calculate the yearly savings, you’re talking about $2,424.

Annual MileageLiberty MutualTravelersNational Average
15,000-20,000$272$70$78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Travelers might be the right choice if your new morning commute is walking from your bedroom to your home office. Drivers who register 10,000 miles or fewer save a minimum of $163 per year when choosing Travelers over Liberty Mutual. And Travelers is $8 cheaper than the national average, depending on your driving habits.

Annual MileageLiberty MutualTravelersNational Average
5,000$233$70$78
10,000$242$70$78

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Credit Score

Drivers with stellar credit earn some of the lowest car insurance rates available because insurers have demonstrated a connection between good credit and safe driving in the past. Nevertheless, it is still conceivable to lock in a reasonable price with less-than-perfect credit.

When you glance at the data below, you’ll notice that drivers with excellent credit spend the least and that prices rise as credit scores fall. Liberty Mutual, Travelers, and the national average follow the same pattern. Even without a great credit score, you can still find affordable rates by comparing quotes and hunting for discounts.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

If you have exceptional credit, consider putting Travelers on your shopping list. On average, Travelers is cheaper than the national average at the excellent and good credit levels. In contrast, Liberty Mutual is much more expensive than the national average. As a result, consumers will hand over up to $1,716 extra a year.

Credit TierLiberty MutualTravelersNational Average
Excellent$201$52$60
Good$214$62$71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Are you building your credit? Once again, Travelers presents reasonable rates at $9 cheaper than the national average at the average credit level. And it’s $190 per month cheaper than Liberty Mutual. And with poor credit, you save $2,364 yearly by picking Travelers over Liberty Mutual.

Credit TierLiberty MutualTravelersNational Average
Average$259$69$78
Poor$311$114$120

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Driving Record

Insurers base your premiums on your driving record during the last three or five years. One of the most uncomplicated strategies to seize a low-cost rate is to avoid citations, accidents, and other driving offenses. If mishaps litter your driving record, you could lose crucial insurance discounts. So it becomes even more important to check multiple quotes with a tool like Insurify.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

At Travelers, safe drivers capture a rate that’s $9 cheaper than the national average. At the same time, Liberty Mutual adds $162 per month to the national average. Moreover, selecting Travelers versus Liberty Mutual saves $2,052 per year. With all that extra cash, you might wish to protect yourself from others and add uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage.

Driver TypeLiberty MutualTravelersNational Average
Clean Record$240$69$78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Receiving a citation has almost never been easier with photo radar, increased traffic, and the occasional rushed morning. And if you have one on your record, maybe zoom over to Travelers. At $109 per month, the insurer lets you keep $2,040 annually in your checking account versus Liberty Mutual.

Driver TypeLiberty MutualTravelersNational Average
Speeding Ticket$279$109$104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Even the most advanced safety features can fail, resulting in an accident. Anytime a car insurer pays for somebody’s personal property or hospital bills on your behalf, you can expect a rate hike to come in the future unless your company offers accident forgiveness like Liberty Mutual. But even so, Liberty Mutual is over three times pricier than Travelers.

Driver TypeLiberty MutualTravelersNational Average
At-Fault Accident$289$94$113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

DUI rates can often be so exorbitant that people stop driving altogether. Some folks opt for taxis, Ubers, or Lyfts. But you can avoid that fate when you pick Travelers. Its $117 per month price tag is $38 cheaper than the national average and $353

Driver TyeLiberty MutualTravelersNational Average
DUI$470$117$155

Liberty Mutual vs. Travelers Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?

Liberty Mutual Discounts

  • Claims-free

  • Early shopper

  • Good student

  • Homeowner

  • Military

  • Multi-car

  • Multi-policy (bundling your car insurance coverage with other insurance products like homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance)

  • Online purchase

  • Preferred payment

  • Paperless policy

  • RightTrack

  • Student away at school

  • Violation-free

Travelers Discounts

  • Affinity programs (discounts for employees and members of participating businesses, associations, and credit unions)

  • Continuous insurance

  • Driver training

  • Early quote

  • EFT, pay in full, good payer

  • Good student

  • Homeownership

  • Hybrid/electric car

  • IntelliDrive programs

  • Multi-policy

  • Multi-car

  • New car

  • Safe driver

  • Student away at school

DiscountLiberty MutualTravelers
Affinity programs
Claims-free
Continuous insurance
Distant student/Student away at school
Driver training
Early shopper/Early quote
EFT, pay in full, good payer, preferred payment
Good student
Homeowner
Hybrid/Electric car
IntelliDrive program
Military
Multi-car
Multi-policy
New car
Online purchase
Paperless policy
RightTrack
Safe driver
Violation-free

Our Methodology and How We Compared Liberty Mutual and Travelers

The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.

Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • After a data-driven insurance analysis, Travelers is the clear victor. Its average rate is $70 monthly, and Liberty Mutual’s is $247. Disclaimer: Rates vary by age, driver profile, and location. For example, you’d expect a driver in a rural part of Arizona to score cheaper rates than urban dwellers in the more populated cities of New York, Illinois, Massachusetts, or Connecticut.

  • According to the Insurify Composite Score, our internal rating system that factors financial strength, customer satisfaction, and NAIC customer complaints, Liberty Mutual is the superior insurance provider. However, Travelers is significantly cheaper across the board. So you’ll have to decide if service or price tips the scale for you.

  • The simplest way to discover the best coverage options and price points is with a quote-comparison tool like Insurify. In just minutes, you can see customized auto insurance quotes from leading insurers like these two, along with others such as Allstate, GEICO, and State Farm.

