Compare Amica vs. State Farm: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Updated August 5, 2022
Amica vs. State Farm: A Summary
If you’re comparing car insurance policies from different auto insurance providers, proper research is key to help you get the best rate. Two options you may be considering are Amica and State Farm, but which is best for you? To help you make your decision, read our report comparing these providers based on prices, discounts, and more.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
Insurify Composite Score
|Amica
|$134
|95
|State Farm
|$52
|88
ICS Score Explanation:
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Amica
Amica Mutual Insurance Company was founded in 1907 and provides a variety of insurance products, including homeowners insurance and life insurance, in every state except Hawaii. In addition to liability and full-coverage insurance, Amica offers several unique coverage options, including a premium coverage package.
Average premiums at Amica are more costly than the industry average, and while the company offers a variety of discounts, there isn’t a usage-based telematics program. However, Amica is one of the highest-rated midsize insurers for customer satisfaction by J.D. Power, and the company has an excellent financial strength rating from A.M Best.
In addition, Amica has higher-than-average positive customer service reviews on third-party websites relative to the insurance industry as a whole. The company also has a well-rated mobile app you can use to get roadside assistance.
Pros
Highly rated in multiple J.D. Power studies
Excellent financial strength rating from A.M. Best
Excellent customer service reviews
Cons
Doesn’t offer rideshare coverage
Doesn’t offer usage-based rewards or discounts
More expensive premiums than the industry average
State Farm
State Farm is the largest auto insurer in the nation by market share and offers some of the cheapest insurance rates in the industry. The company is top-rated in J.D. Power’s 2022 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study, alongside Liberty Mutual, and rated above average for insurance claims satisfaction. State Farm also has superior financial stability ratings.
In addition to auto insurance, State Farm offers several other insurance products, including renters insurance and business insurance. You can get standard coverage from State Farm in addition to several add-ons, such as rental car reimbursement and a rideshare endorsement.
State Farm also offers a variety of discounts, including two telematics programs that reward you for safe driving. One program is specifically for drivers under the age of 25. Customer service reviews of State Farm are mixed, but the company had fewer complaints than expected with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) in 2020.
Pros
Cheaper insurance premiums
Usage-based insurance discounts
Superior financial strength ratings
Cons
Insurance sold through captive agents
Mixed customer service reviews on third-party rating sites
Amica vs. State Farm — Ratings
|Rating Factor
|Amica
|State Farm
|Fitch
|NR
|WD
|A.M. Best
|A+
|A++
|Moody’s
|NR
|WR
|S&P
|NR
|AA
|J.D. Power
|891
|872
Does Amica provide better coverage than State Farm?
For most drivers, Amica will offer better coverage, but will be more expensive as a result.
Insurify Composite Score
State Farm and Amica are two of the best auto insurance companies you can choose for your car insurance needs, based on our analysis of a variety of data that showed the reputability of these companies. They’re well-rated for both financial strength and customer satisfaction. Depending on your coverage needs and budget, you may choose one over the other.
Compare Amica vs. State Farm: Which Is Cheaper?
State Farm is cheaper than Amica for all types of drivers. Regardless of credit score, driving history, and age, motorists pay lower car insurance rates at State Farm on average. State Farm is also one of the cheapest insurers we reviewed, although average premiums were slightly cheaper at USAA and GEICO.
ICS
Amica was not one of the cheapest insurance companies based on average monthly cost. In fact, Amica premiums were more expensive than the industry average for all types of drivers. In some cases, Amica charged drivers more than four times the average premium that State Farm charged. For example, DUI drivers pay particularly high rates at Amica.
Compare Amica vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Age
Because they are a higher risk to insure, young drivers tend to pay the highest rates for insurance coverage. Teen drivers are more likely to be involved in an accident than any other age group, so it’s understandable why insurance companies would charge them the most. Drivers in their 50s tend to pay the lowest rates. Here’s what you can expect at each company.
|Age
|Amica
|State Farm
|Teen
|$407
|$116
|20s
|$133
|$50
|30s
|$141
|$46
|40s
|$116
|$45
|50s
|$107
|$43
|60s
|$139
|$43
|70s
|$154
|$49
|80s
|$162
|$55
For every age group, State Farm charges less than Amica, but the difference is particularly significant for teen drivers.
Compare Amica vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Gender
Car insurance companies in most states consider gender when setting car insurance rates. That’s particularly true for teen males since research shows their vehicle accident death rate is more than twice the death rate for females.
Women tend to pay slightly less than men over the course of their lives for car insurance. Here’s what Amica and State Farm charge men and women on average.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Men
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Women
|Amica
|$135
|$133
|State Farm
|$54
|$50
State Farm offers cheaper rates to both men and women.
Which is cheapest for men?
|Gender
|Amica
|State Farm
|Industry Average
|Men
|$135
|$54
|$81
State Farm offers cheaper insurance premiums to men than Amica. State Farm also beats the industry average premium for men.
Which is cheapest for women?
|Gender
|Amica
|State Farm
|Industry Average
|Women
|$133
|$50
|$78
State Farm is cheaper than both Amica and the industry average premium for women.
Compare Amica vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Mileage
When calculating your car insurance rate, insurers consider your estimated mileage. This usually has very little impact on your rates, but low-mileage drivers tend to pay slightly less. Keep in mind that State Farm’s Drive Safe & Save program could save you more based on your actual mileage. Here’s what State Farm and Amica charged drivers based on their mileage.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
|Annual Mileage
|Amica
|State Farm
|Industry Average
|15,000-20,000
|$134
|$50
|$78
State Farm is cheaper than Amica and beats the industry average for high-mileage drivers.
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
|Annual Mileage
|Amica
|State Farm
|Industry Average
|5,000
|$133
|$51
|$78
|10,000
|$134
|$50
|$78
State Farm is cheaper for low-mileage drivers than both Amica and the industry average.
Compare Amica vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Credit Score
Most auto insurance providers use your credit-based insurance score when setting your rates due to a correlation between poor credit and high claims filing. Note that in some states, such as California, this practice is prohibited. But policyholders in most states can expect to pay more if they have bad credit. Here’s what each company charges on average based on credit tier.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
|Credit Tier
|Amica
|State Farm
|Industry Average
|Excellent
|$112
|$34
|$60
|Good
|$127
|$43
|$71
State Farm offers generous rates for drivers with excellent credit, beating Amica, the industry average, and each other company that we reviewed.
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
|Credit Tier
|Amica
|State Farm
|Industry Average
|Poor
|$176
|$117
|$120
|Average
|$133
|$51
|$78
State Farm is cheaper than Amica for drivers with both poor and average credit scores. However, drivers with poor credit may find cheaper rates from another company, such as GEICO or Allstate.
Compare Amica vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Driving Record
Your driving history has a big impact on how car insurance companies perceive your risk. If you have a speeding ticket or DUI on your record, you may pay higher rates than average. Keep in mind that you may be able to offset some of the cost with one of State Farm’s telematics programs.
Every insurer is going to evaluate your driving history differently, but here’s how each type of infraction impacts average rates at Amica and State Farm.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
|Violation
|Amica
|State Farm
|Industry Average
|Clean Record
|$133
|$51
|$78
State Farm is cheaper than both Amica and the industry average for drivers who don’t have any infractions on their driving records.
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
|Violation
|Amica
|State Farm
|Industry Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$220
|$59
|$104
State Farm is forgiving to drivers with speeding tickets, charging an average of only $59 per month. That beats Amica’s average monthly premium and the industry average.
Which is cheapest after an accident?
|Violation
|Amica
|State Farm
|Industry Average
|At-Fault Accident
|$194
|$65
|$113
State Farm offers affordable rates to drivers who have caused crashes, beating both Amica and the industry average. In fact, of the companies we reviewed, only USAA offered cheaper rates.
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
|Violation
|Amica
|State Farm
|Industry Average
|DUI
|$387
|$75
|$155
A DUI is an offense that requires your insurer to maintain an SR-22 on file with the DMV in most states. This significantly raises the cost of car insurance. Amica charges high rates to DUI drivers, while State Farm is relatively forgiving compared to other insurers.
Amica vs. State Farm Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
Note that local agents may be aware of additional discounts since offers vary by state.
|Discount
|Amica
|State Farm
|Multi-policy
|Multi-car
|Homeowner
|Loyalty
|Telematics
|Accident-free
|Good driver
|Good student
|Student away
|Young driver training
|Legacy
|Defensive driver training
|Anti-theft
|Safety device
|Autopay
|Full pay
|Paperless
Our Methodology and How We Compared Amica and State Farm
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions: Amica vs. State Farm
State Farm is cheaper than Amica on average. Drivers of all ages and genders, with all types of driving records and credit scores, paid cheaper monthly premiums at State Farm than at Amica. State Farm also beat the industry average premium and is one of the cheapest auto insurers we reviewed.
Both Amica and State Farm are excellent choices for your insurance needs. Amica has better customer service reviews, while State Farm has better financial strength ratings. This guide provides more detail about how these companies differ, but they essentially are tied for reputability. Choose a company that will be affordable and will provide the coverage you need.
This insurance review can help you identify the similarities and differences between the coverage options offered and the reputability of each company. But to compare car insurance from multiple companies at once, you should get a quote from Insurify. You’ll be able to adjust your coverage limits and deductible to get an affordable policy.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.