Compare Amica vs. State Farm: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare Amica vs. State Farm: Which Is Cheaper?

State Farm is cheaper than Amica for all types of drivers. Regardless of credit score, driving history, and age, motorists pay lower car insurance rates at State Farm on average. State Farm is also one of the cheapest insurers we reviewed, although average premiums were slightly cheaper at USAA and GEICO.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

Rank Insurance Company Average Cost Per Month ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 USH&C $44 Not Rated 2 Metromile $63 Not Rated 3 Direct Auto $64 Not Rated 4 Travelers $65 80 5 Kemper $71 Not Rated 6 Progressive $87 Not Rated 7 Mile Auto $91 85 8 National General $93 58 9 Clearcover $94 97 10 GAINSCO $94 Not Rated

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Amica was not one of the cheapest insurance companies based on average monthly cost. In fact, Amica premiums were more expensive than the industry average for all types of drivers. In some cases, Amica charged drivers more than four times the average premium that State Farm charged. For example, DUI drivers pay particularly high rates at Amica.

Compare Amica vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Age

Because they are a higher risk to insure, young drivers tend to pay the highest rates for insurance coverage. Teen drivers are more likely to be involved in an accident than any other age group, so it’s understandable why insurance companies would charge them the most. Drivers in their 50s tend to pay the lowest rates. Here’s what you can expect at each company.

Age Amica State Farm Teen $407 $116 20s $133 $50 30s $141 $46 40s $116 $45 50s $107 $43 60s $139 $43 70s $154 $49 80s $162 $55

For every age group, State Farm charges less than Amica, but the difference is particularly significant for teen drivers.

Compare Amica vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Gender

Car insurance companies in most states consider gender when setting car insurance rates. That’s particularly true for teen males since research shows their vehicle accident death rate is more than twice the death rate for females.

Women tend to pay slightly less than men over the course of their lives for car insurance. Here’s what Amica and State Farm charge men and women on average.

Insurance Company Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Men Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Women Amica $135 $133 State Farm $54 $50

State Farm offers cheaper rates to both men and women.

Which is cheapest for men?

Gender Amica State Farm Industry Average Men $135 $54 $81

State Farm offers cheaper insurance premiums to men than Amica. State Farm also beats the industry average premium for men.

Which is cheapest for women?

Gender Amica State Farm Industry Average Women $133 $50 $78

State Farm is cheaper than both Amica and the industry average premium for women.

Compare Amica vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Mileage

When calculating your car insurance rate, insurers consider your estimated mileage. This usually has very little impact on your rates, but low-mileage drivers tend to pay slightly less. Keep in mind that State Farm’s Drive Safe & Save program could save you more based on your actual mileage. Here’s what State Farm and Amica charged drivers based on their mileage.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

Annual Mileage Amica State Farm Industry Average 15,000-20,000 $134 $50 $78

State Farm is cheaper than Amica and beats the industry average for high-mileage drivers.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Annual Mileage Amica State Farm Industry Average 5,000 $133 $51 $78 10,000 $134 $50 $78

State Farm is cheaper for low-mileage drivers than both Amica and the industry average.

Compare Amica vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Credit Score

Most auto insurance providers use your credit-based insurance score when setting your rates due to a correlation between poor credit and high claims filing. Note that in some states, such as California, this practice is prohibited. But policyholders in most states can expect to pay more if they have bad credit. Here’s what each company charges on average based on credit tier.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Credit Tier Amica State Farm Industry Average Excellent $112 $34 $60 Good $127 $43 $71

State Farm offers generous rates for drivers with excellent credit, beating Amica, the industry average, and each other company that we reviewed.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Credit Tier Amica State Farm Industry Average Poor $176 $117 $120 Average $133 $51 $78

State Farm is cheaper than Amica for drivers with both poor and average credit scores. However, drivers with poor credit may find cheaper rates from another company, such as GEICO or Allstate.

Compare Amica vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Driving Record

Your driving history has a big impact on how car insurance companies perceive your risk. If you have a speeding ticket or DUI on your record, you may pay higher rates than average. Keep in mind that you may be able to offset some of the cost with one of State Farm’s telematics programs.

Every insurer is going to evaluate your driving history differently, but here’s how each type of infraction impacts average rates at Amica and State Farm.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Violation Amica State Farm Industry Average Clean Record $133 $51 $78

State Farm is cheaper than both Amica and the industry average for drivers who don’t have any infractions on their driving records.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Violation Amica State Farm Industry Average Speeding Ticket $220 $59 $104

State Farm is forgiving to drivers with speeding tickets, charging an average of only $59 per month. That beats Amica’s average monthly premium and the industry average.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Violation Amica State Farm Industry Average At-Fault Accident $194 $65 $113

State Farm offers affordable rates to drivers who have caused crashes, beating both Amica and the industry average. In fact, of the companies we reviewed, only USAA offered cheaper rates.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

Violation Amica State Farm Industry Average DUI $387 $75 $155

A DUI is an offense that requires your insurer to maintain an SR-22 on file with the DMV in most states. This significantly raises the cost of car insurance. Amica charges high rates to DUI drivers, while State Farm is relatively forgiving compared to other insurers.