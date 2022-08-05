Compare American Family vs. USAA: Quotes, Discounts 2022

Compare American Family vs. USAA: Which Is Cheaper?

In every driver category, USAA has lower insurance premiums than American Family. American Family caters to all customers, not only military personnel, veterans, and their family members. Although USAA is cheaper, both companies are incredibly competitive. This is one match-up where decisions around add-ons are crucial, so checking out quotes from both is important.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2021

Rank Insurance Company Average Cost Per Month ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 USH&C $44 Not Rated 2 Metromile $63 Not Rated 3 Direct Auto $64 Not Rated 4 Travelers $65 80 5 Kemper $71 Not Rated 6 Progressive $87 Not Rated 7 Mile Auto $91 85 8 National General $93 58 9 Clearcover $94 97 10 GAINSCO $94 Not Rated

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Although both companies failed to make the list for cheapest car insurance companies in 2021, American Family and USAA contend with the cheapest auto insurance providers in the nation. In particular, AmFam’s average monthly premium is $59, and USAA’s is $43. Both are much lower than the national average, so pick the provider that meets your insurance needs.

Compare American Family vs. USAA Car Insurance by Age

Your age is an essential factor considered by auto insurance providers when determining insurance rates. Research from insurance companies has shown that experience driving correlates to safer driving, so it’s no surprise that drivers under 25 often pay more for state minimum coverage than older drivers pay for full coverage.

A glance at the prices for both companies reveals that premiums typically decrease until drivers reach their 60s. Both AmFam and USAA provide the cheapest rates to drivers in their 50s. As drivers near retirement, costs begin to rise again, but even those in their 80s can expect auto insurance quotes to be about half what teen drivers fork over.

Age Group American Family USAA Teen $156 $100 20s $56 $42 30s $59 $44 40s $54 $34 50s $50 $34 60s $50 $36 70s $66 $46 80s $75 $57

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare American Family vs. USAA Car Insurance by Gender

Gender influences how much you pay for vehicle insurance. In most circumstances, the variation in rates is minimal, but it may be substantial at specific insurers. Furthermore, until their mid-30s, males are statistically riskier drivers than women. Insurance providers charge young males a little extra because of the greater associated risk.

At American Family, women pay around $8 less per month than men. At USAA, women hand over $1 less per month than men. The yearly difference amounts to an average of $72 at American Family and $12 at USAA. Both companies outperform the national averages for both men and women.

Which is cheapest for men?

At an average of $43 per month, USAA coverage for men is $19 less per month than American Family. That said, both car insurance companies offer rates lower than the national average by significant percentages. Male policyholders at USAA save an average of $38 per month, or $456 per year, and customers at American Family save $19 per month, or $228 per year.

Gender American Family USAA National Average Men $62 $43 $81

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for women?

Women solely concerned with finding an affordable rate might prefer USAA due to average rates of $42 per month, in comparison to an average monthly rate of $56 from American Family. Furthermore, both providers substantially undercut the national average. USAA offers coverage that is $36 less per month than the national average, and AmFam offers rates that cost $22 less per month.

Gender American Family USAA National Average Women $56 $42 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare American Family vs. USAA Car Insurance by Mileage

Drivers who rack up lots of annual miles might pay more for auto insurance since insurers believe they are more likely to be involved in or cause an accident. Depending on the insurance provider, the price differences by annual mileage may be minimal for some and significant for others.

Regardless of how often you drive, your rates with American Family and USAA will be around the same. At all levels, American Family costs more than USAA, but both companies are much cheaper than the national average.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

If you put a bunch of miles on the odometer every year, you don’t need to worry about either insurance provider hiking up your rates. That said, USAA is the more cost-effective option, with an average rate of $42 per month. Even AmFam’s $56 per month rate provides a more affordable option than the $78 per month national average.

Annual Mileage American Family USAA National Average 15,000-20,000 $56 $42 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Because the pricing remains pretty much the same regardless of the number of miles driven in a year, USAA is still the most affordable option for low-mileage drivers. AmFam costs $57 per month, and both insurers offer lower rates than the national average.

Annual Mileage American Family USAA National Average 5,000 $57 $42 $78 10,000 $56 $42 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare American Family vs. USAA Car Insurance by Credit Score

Insurers look at credit score history because various studies have shown that creditworthiness is associated with safer driving. However, using credit scores to rate car insurance is limited or prohibited in California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Michigan. Whether your credit is impeccable or less than perfect, you can find reasonable auto insurance quotes at Insurify.

A glimpse at the numbers for AmFam and USAA reveals that both insurers deliver the cheapest rates to individuals with the best credit. Moreover, the national average follows the same pattern at all credit tiers. Earning cheaper auto insurance coverage is just one more reason to pay off debt and maintain a consistent payment history.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

USAA offers lower rates than American Family, with a slight difference in pricing per month for customers with excellent credit and good credit. In comparison to the average national rates, average premiums from USAA are lower by between $24 and $31 a month. Similarly, American Family rates are lower than the national average by between $15 and $19 per month.

Credit Tier American Family USAA National Average Excellent $45 $36 $60 Good $52 $40 $71

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Either company offers affordable rates if you’re building up or repairing your credit, but USAA has the best rates. If you have average credit, USAA’s $42 per month rate is $15 cheaper than American Family and $36 cheaper than the national average. For those with poor credit, USAA’s $65 per month rate is $21 cheaper than AmFam and $55 cheaper than the national average.

Credit Tier American Family USAA National Average Average $57 $42 $78 Poor $86 $65 $120

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare American Family vs. USAA Car Insurance by Driving Record

Driving records are the best predictor of future driving behaviors to insurance providers. Therefore, being a careful driver and avoiding citations and at-fault accidents increases your chances of receiving a low-cost premium. Drivers with a history of past violations often pay much more than they would with a clean record.

At-fault accidents, speeding violations, and DUIs all raise the cost of an auto insurance policy. The price hike is most relevant for those with one or more past DUI on their driving record. For example, the national average rate for drivers with a DUI is $77 more per month than the average rate for a driver with a clean record. AmFam and USAA follow a similar pattern.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Good drivers can pick either insurer, but USAA offers the better rate. The companies vary by $15 per month, but both companies trounce the $78 national average. With extra money saved with low premiums, responsible drivers may think about purchasing the added security of uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage.

Driver Type American Family USAA National Average Clean Record $57 $42 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Even with a speeding ticket in your driving history, USAA costs $26 less per month compared to AmFam and $53 less per month than the national average. AmFam is also cheaper than the national average by $27 per month on average, so both providers offer affordable rates.

Driver Type American Family USAA National Average Speeding Ticket $77 $51 $104

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Even a minor collision could cause a rate increase. USAA is the logical pick if you’ve been in a car accident because average rates remain at an affordable $60 per month. Additionally, coverage from USAA saves drivers $35 per month in comparison to American Family. Both auto insurers are less costly than the $113 per month national average.

Driver Type American Family USAA National Average At-Fault Accident $95 $60 $113

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

After a DUI, drivers face some of the most expensive insurance rates. Nonetheless, when measured against the national average, American Family and USAA both offer highly competitive affordable rates. Once again, USAA provides drivers with a lower average rate, but American Family is just $10 more each month.

Driver Type American Family USAA National Average DUI $94 $84 $155

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.