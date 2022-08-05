Compare American Family vs. Travelers: Quotes, Discounts 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated August 5, 2022
American Family vs. Travelers: A Summary
American Family and Travelers are two of the largest U.S. automobile insurance providers. American Family serves 19 states, while Travelers serves over 40 states as one of the country’s oldest insurers. Both companies have their relative advantages and drawbacks. Compare individualized quotes from both providers and more with the Insurify comparison tool.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
|American Family
|$59
|89
|Travelers
|$70
|80
American Family
American Family Insurance (AmFam) ranks in the top 10 auto insurance providers by market share in the nation. American Family stays true to its name by offering a generational discount. Along with the many ways for families to save, the company offers benefits including accident forgiveness, gap insurance, roadside assistance, and a convenient mobile app.
Pros
Insurance discounts available
Higher overall J.D. Power insurance claims and overall satisfaction ratings
Accident forgiveness
Cons
Expensive rates for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record
Only available in 19 states
Travelers
Travelers has been helping people get around safely since 1864. The company’s product lines have grown since its humble beginnings. Now, policyholders can expect perks and features including vanishing deductibles and an IntelliDrive discount program that rewards drivers with additional savings when they maintain safe driving habits.
Pros
Available in 42 states
Excellent coverage for young drivers
IntelliDrive discount program
Cons
Slightly costlier than the national average in most categories
Not available in every state
|Rating Factor
|American Family
|Travelers
|Fitch
|N/A
|A+
|A.M. Best
|A
|A++
|Moody’s
|A1
|A2
|S&P
|A
|A
|J.D. Power
|899
|860
|Insurify Composite Score
American Family is one of the best companies for families with teen drivers. This distinction earns it the number three spot on Insurify’s list of the best car insurance companies of 2021. Travelers is a good coverage option for young drivers. AmFam offers rideshare insurance for Uber and Lyft drivers, and Travelers is an excellent choice for drivers buying multiple policies.
Compare American Family vs. Travelers: Which Is Cheaper?
Overall, American Family offers lower prices for all the driver categories analyzed, except for drivers with an at-fault accident. The average rate for coverage from American Family is $59 per month, while the average monthly rate from Travelers is $11 higher at $70. Additionally, both companies offer lower rates than the national average.
|ICS
AmFam and Travelers offer relatively inexpensive car insurance policies, especially compared to the competition. Both American Family and Travelers offer the best prices to those in their 50s, people with excellent credit, and drivers with clean records. You should compare quotes and available coverage information from both companies before making a decision.
Compare American Family vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Age
The added candles on your birthday cake may signify cheaper car insurance quotes. Typically, older drivers are more experienced, have better credit, and may also own homes. Those are three solid reasons why auto insurers may offer older drivers lower rates. Teen drivers and drivers under 25 consistently pay the highest rates for car insurance coverage.
Although Travelers offers a much higher average rate for teen drivers, the rates at both companies follow a similar track in pricing by age. When drivers enter their 20s, they see a drastic price drop that continues to fall through drivers reaching retirement age. Prices ultimately slightly increase for drivers after they reach their 60s and 70s.
|Age Group
|American Family
|Travelers
|Teen
|$156
|$224
|20s
|$56
|$70
|30s
|$59
|$72
|40s
|$54
|$66
|50s
|$50
|$60
|60s
|$50
|$65
|70s
|$66
|$82
|80s
|$75
|$93
Compare American Family vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Gender
At times, your gender plays a role in the cost of your car insurance. Typically, the price gap is relatively minor, but the discrepancy may be more pronounced at certain insurers. Statistically, young men are riskier drivers than their female counterparts, so their car insurance rates reflect the added risk.
Men pay an average of $6 more than women at American Family. In contrast, men pay $1 more than women at Travelers. Additionally, both American Family and Travelers offer lower rates than the national average for men and women.
Which is cheapest for men?
American Family is the most affordable option for men. By choosing coverage from American Family at $62 per month, men save $19 per month in comparison to the national average. Similarly, men who choose coverage from Travelers at $71 save $10 per month in comparison to the national average.
|Gender
|American Family
|Travelers
|National Average
|Men
|$62
|$71
|$81
Which is cheapest for women?
Women on the lookout for budget-friendly rates might choose coverage from American Family due to its average rate of $56 per month. American Family provides women with rates lower than the national average by $22 per month and Travelers by $14 per month. Travelers is still a competitive option, with rates $8 lower than the national average.
|Gender
|American Family
|Travelers
|National Average
|Women
|$56
|$70
|$78
Compare American Family vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Mileage
Typically, your premiums will increase in proportion to the number of miles you travel each year because insurance companies recognize that spending more time behind the wheel increases the likelihood of being involved in an accident. Furthermore, the price gap between various mileages is significant at some auto insurance companies but much less so at others.
At American Family, the difference between the drivers with the most and fewest miles is just $1. The pricing at Travelers is identical regardless of miles. Perhaps insurers have a set predicted mileage that they use despite what consumers think they’ll drive. Both AmFam and Travelers rates fall below the national average rates
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
High mileage drivers earn cheaper rates with American Family than Travelers. On average, coverage from American Family costs $56 per month, which is $22 less per month than the national average and $14 less per month than Travelers.
|Annual Mileage
|American Family
|Travelers
|National Average
|15,000-20,000
|$56
|$70
|$78
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
Infrequent drivers also earn lower rates from American Family than Travelers. Drivers who choose American Family over Travelers save between $13 and $14 per month. That said, drivers who choose Travelers still earn lower rates than the national average.
|Annual Mileage
|American Family
|Travelers
|National Average
|5,000
|$57
|$70
|$78
|10,000
|$56
|$70
|$78
Compare American Family vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Credit Score
People with impeccable credit are eligible for some of the best rates you can get. Insurance companies have shown a correlation between good credit and safe driving. That said, you can still receive a respectable rate with less-than-perfect credit at numerous insurance providers.
When you look at the numbers, you’ll notice that individuals with stellar credit spend the least and that costs rise as credit scores fall. American Family, Travelers, and the national average follow this overall trend. Both American Family and Travelers skate below the national average at every credit tier, but American Family has the lowest rates between the two companies.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
American Family should appeal to you if you have exceptional credit. AmFam offers lower rates than both Travelers and the national average rate, but Travelers is still cheaper than the national average rates.
|Credit Tier
|American Family
|Travelers
|National Average
|Excellent
|$45
|$52
|$60
|Good
|$52
|$62
|$71
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
AmFam is once again the logical choice for those with imperfect credit. Drivers who choose coverage from American Family over Travelers save between $12 and $28 per month. Policyholders with both American Family and Travelers pay less than the national average.
|Credit Tier
|American Family
|Travelers
|National Average
|Average
|$57
|$69
|$78
|Poor
|$86
|$114
|$120
Compare American Family vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Driving Record
Insurers often base their premiums on your driving record over the previous three or five years. One of the simplest methods to earn a low rate is to avoid citations, accidents, and other driving infractions. However, if you have mishaps in your driving history, you’ll potentially lose out on many significant insurance discounts.
Drivers with clean records consistently pay lower rates than those with a past speeding ticket, at-fault accident, or DUI. Based on the national averages, drivers with one or more speeding tickets face monthly rates $26 higher than those with clean records. That difference amounts to $35 for those with an accident and $77 for those with a DUI.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
Safe driving pays off in the end because you’re safer on the road and you earn better prices from companies like American Family and Travelers. Drivers with clean records find cheaper rates at American Family than Travelers, but both companies offer rates below the national average.
|Driver Type
|American Family
|Travelers
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$57
|$69
|$78
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
When drivers receive a speeding ticket, rates almost always increase. The good news is that American Family does not penalize drivers too much, considering the company offers customers a rate that’s $27 cheaper per month than the national average. Alternatively, coverage from Travelers exceeds the national average rate by $5 per month.
|Driver Type
|American Family
|Travelers
|National Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$77
|$109
|$104
Which is cheapest after an accident?
At-fault accidents tend to significantly increase car insurance rates for drivers. Both American Family and Travelers offer competitive rates that fall below the national average rate. There is only a $1 difference in pricing between American Family and Travelers, so either company provides drivers with an affordable coverage option.
|Driver Type
|American Family
|Travelers
|National Average
|At-Fault Accident
|$95
|$94
|$113
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
American Family offers cheaper coverage for drivers with a past DUI than Travelers and the national average. Travelers coverage exceeds American Family’s monthly rate by $23 but falls below the national average $61 per month. Both car insurance companies provide drivers affordable coverage below the national average.
|Driver Type
|American Family
|Travelers
|National Average
|DUI
|$94
|$117
|$155
American Family vs. Travelers Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
American Family Discounts
Auto safety equipment
Away at school
Defensive driver
Early bird
Generational
Good driving
Good student
KnowYourDrive
Low mileage
Loyalty
Multi-product (bundling your car insurance with other types of insurance like homeowners insurance, renters insurance, life insurance, or motorcycle insurance)
Multi-vehicle
Steer Into Savings
Teen Safe Driver
Young volunteer
Travelers Discounts
Affinity programs (discounts for employees and members of participating businesses, associations, and credit unions)
Continuous insurance
Driver training
Early quote
EFT, pay in full, good payer
Good student
Home ownership
Hybrid/electric car
IntelliDrive programs
Multi-policy (bundling car insurance with other insurance products like home insurance, renters insurance, life insurance, or pet insurance)
Multi-car
New car
Safe driver
Student away at school
|Discount
|American Family
|Travelers
|Affinity programs
|Auto safety equipment
|Away at school
|Continuous insurance/Responsible payer
|Driver training
|Early bird/Early quote
|EFT, Pay in full, Good payer
|Generational
|Good driving
|Good student
|Homeowner
|Hybrid/Electric car
|IntelliDrive
|KnowYourDrive
|Low Mileage
|Loyalty
|Multi-car/Multi-vehicle
|Multi-policy/Multi-product
|New car
|Safe driver/Defensive driver
|Steer Into Savings
|Teen driver/Teen Safe Driver
|Young volunteer
Our Methodology and How We Compared American Family and Travelers
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions
AmFam provides lower insurance prices than Travelers in every driver category. The average monthly rate for policyholders with American Family is $59, while Travelers policyholders pay a bit more at $70 per average. Ultimately, individual pricing varies by age, credit history, driving profile, location, and more.
According to the Insurify Composite Score—our internal rating system that factors customer satisfaction rankings, NAIC reviews, and financial strength ratings—American Family Insurance is the better company. However, American Family only serves 19 states, whereas Travelers serves 42. The insurer that works best for you will depend on your insurance needs and budget.
Using a quote-comparison tool like Insurify to evaluate coverage options is the best way to go. In just a few minutes, you can shop around for customized car insurance quotes from leading companies like American Family and Travelers, as well as other companies like Allstate, GEICO, The Hartford, Liberty Mutual, Nationwide, Progressive, State Farm, and USAA.