Compare American Family vs. Travelers: Quotes, Discounts 2022

Compare American Family vs. Travelers: Which Is Cheaper?

Overall, American Family offers lower prices for all the driver categories analyzed, except for drivers with an at-fault accident. The average rate for coverage from American Family is $59 per month, while the average monthly rate from Travelers is $11 higher at $70. Additionally, both companies offer lower rates than the national average.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2021

Rank Insurance Company Average Cost Per Month ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 USH&C $44 Not Rated 2 Metromile $63 Not Rated 3 Direct Auto $64 Not Rated 4 Travelers $65 80 5 Kemper $71 Not Rated 6 Progressive $87 Not Rated 7 Mile Auto $91 85 8 National General $93 58 9 Clearcover $94 97 10 GAINSCO $94 Not Rated

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

AmFam and Travelers offer relatively inexpensive car insurance policies, especially compared to the competition. Both American Family and Travelers offer the best prices to those in their 50s, people with excellent credit, and drivers with clean records. You should compare quotes and available coverage information from both companies before making a decision.

Compare American Family vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Age

The added candles on your birthday cake may signify cheaper car insurance quotes. Typically, older drivers are more experienced, have better credit, and may also own homes. Those are three solid reasons why auto insurers may offer older drivers lower rates. Teen drivers and drivers under 25 consistently pay the highest rates for car insurance coverage.

Although Travelers offers a much higher average rate for teen drivers, the rates at both companies follow a similar track in pricing by age. When drivers enter their 20s, they see a drastic price drop that continues to fall through drivers reaching retirement age. Prices ultimately slightly increase for drivers after they reach their 60s and 70s.

Age Group American Family Travelers Teen $156 $224 20s $56 $70 30s $59 $72 40s $54 $66 50s $50 $60 60s $50 $65 70s $66 $82 80s $75 $93

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare American Family vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Gender

At times, your gender plays a role in the cost of your car insurance. Typically, the price gap is relatively minor, but the discrepancy may be more pronounced at certain insurers. Statistically, young men are riskier drivers than their female counterparts, so their car insurance rates reflect the added risk.

Men pay an average of $6 more than women at American Family. In contrast, men pay $1 more than women at Travelers. Additionally, both American Family and Travelers offer lower rates than the national average for men and women.

Which is cheapest for men?

American Family is the most affordable option for men. By choosing coverage from American Family at $62 per month, men save $19 per month in comparison to the national average. Similarly, men who choose coverage from Travelers at $71 save $10 per month in comparison to the national average.

Gender American Family Travelers National Average Men $62 $71 $81

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for women?

Women on the lookout for budget-friendly rates might choose coverage from American Family due to its average rate of $56 per month. American Family provides women with rates lower than the national average by $22 per month and Travelers by $14 per month. Travelers is still a competitive option, with rates $8 lower than the national average.

Gender American Family Travelers National Average Women $56 $70 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare American Family vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Mileage

Typically, your premiums will increase in proportion to the number of miles you travel each year because insurance companies recognize that spending more time behind the wheel increases the likelihood of being involved in an accident. Furthermore, the price gap between various mileages is significant at some auto insurance companies but much less so at others.

At American Family, the difference between the drivers with the most and fewest miles is just $1. The pricing at Travelers is identical regardless of miles. Perhaps insurers have a set predicted mileage that they use despite what consumers think they’ll drive. Both AmFam and Travelers rates fall below the national average rates

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

High mileage drivers earn cheaper rates with American Family than Travelers. On average, coverage from American Family costs $56 per month, which is $22 less per month than the national average and $14 less per month than Travelers.

Annual Mileage American Family Travelers National Average 15,000-20,000 $56 $70 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Infrequent drivers also earn lower rates from American Family than Travelers. Drivers who choose American Family over Travelers save between $13 and $14 per month. That said, drivers who choose Travelers still earn lower rates than the national average.

Annual Mileage American Family Travelers National Average 5,000 $57 $70 $78 10,000 $56 $70 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare American Family vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Credit Score

People with impeccable credit are eligible for some of the best rates you can get. Insurance companies have shown a correlation between good credit and safe driving. That said, you can still receive a respectable rate with less-than-perfect credit at numerous insurance providers.

When you look at the numbers, you’ll notice that individuals with stellar credit spend the least and that costs rise as credit scores fall. American Family, Travelers, and the national average follow this overall trend. Both American Family and Travelers skate below the national average at every credit tier, but American Family has the lowest rates between the two companies.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

American Family should appeal to you if you have exceptional credit. AmFam offers lower rates than both Travelers and the national average rate, but Travelers is still cheaper than the national average rates.

Credit Tier American Family Travelers National Average Excellent $45 $52 $60 Good $52 $62 $71

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

AmFam is once again the logical choice for those with imperfect credit. Drivers who choose coverage from American Family over Travelers save between $12 and $28 per month. Policyholders with both American Family and Travelers pay less than the national average.

Credit Tier American Family Travelers National Average Average $57 $69 $78 Poor $86 $114 $120

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare American Family vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Driving Record

Insurers often base their premiums on your driving record over the previous three or five years. One of the simplest methods to earn a low rate is to avoid citations, accidents, and other driving infractions. However, if you have mishaps in your driving history, you’ll potentially lose out on many significant insurance discounts.

Drivers with clean records consistently pay lower rates than those with a past speeding ticket, at-fault accident, or DUI. Based on the national averages, drivers with one or more speeding tickets face monthly rates $26 higher than those with clean records. That difference amounts to $35 for those with an accident and $77 for those with a DUI.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Safe driving pays off in the end because you’re safer on the road and you earn better prices from companies like American Family and Travelers. Drivers with clean records find cheaper rates at American Family than Travelers, but both companies offer rates below the national average.

Driver Type American Family Travelers National Average Clean Record $57 $69 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

When drivers receive a speeding ticket, rates almost always increase. The good news is that American Family does not penalize drivers too much, considering the company offers customers a rate that’s $27 cheaper per month than the national average. Alternatively, coverage from Travelers exceeds the national average rate by $5 per month.

Driver Type American Family Travelers National Average Speeding Ticket $77 $109 $104

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

At-fault accidents tend to significantly increase car insurance rates for drivers. Both American Family and Travelers offer competitive rates that fall below the national average rate. There is only a $1 difference in pricing between American Family and Travelers, so either company provides drivers with an affordable coverage option.

Driver Type American Family Travelers National Average At-Fault Accident $95 $94 $113

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

American Family offers cheaper coverage for drivers with a past DUI than Travelers and the national average. Travelers coverage exceeds American Family’s monthly rate by $23 but falls below the national average $61 per month. Both car insurance companies provide drivers affordable coverage below the national average.

Driver Type American Family Travelers National Average DUI $94 $117 $155

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.