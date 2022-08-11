4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Compare American Family vs. National General: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterCompaniesdelimiterComparedelimiterAmerican Family Vs National General
Car InsurancedelimiterCompaniesdelimiterComparedelimiterAmerican Family Vs National General

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Polina Solovyeva
Written by
Polina Solovyeva
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Polina Solovyeva
Insurance Writer
Polina Solovyeva is a writer for mission-driven brands and entrepreneurs, specializing in auto insurance and personal finance. Polina writes to help consumers better understand their insurance coverage.
Thomas Fitzgerald
Edited by
Thomas Fitzgerald
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Thomas Fitzgerald
Insurance Writer
Thomas Fitzgerald is an insurance writer at Insurify with a focus on auto insurance. He seeks to make the insurance buying process simple and effective through clear, educational content. Thomas received his bachelor's degree from Wake Forest University and his master's from the University of Chicago. Connect with Thomas on LinkedIn.

Updated August 11, 2022

American Family vs. National General: A Summary

Finding an auto insurance provider that matches your needs can take a lot of time and energy. In this insurance review, we’re going to compare two leading insurance providers—American Family and National General—to help you figure out which one is right for you.

Insurance CompanyAvg. Monthly Car Insurance QuoteInsurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
American Family$5989
National General$8758
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

ICS Score Explanation:

The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

American Family

American Family has been selling insurance since 1927 and offers a variety of coverage options, from liability insurance to emergency roadside assistance and accidental death and dismemberment. It has better-than-average customer satisfaction and solid financial strength, as demonstrated by its Insurify Composite Score of 89.

Pros

  • Low average rates

  • A variety of discounts for teens and young drivers

Cons

  • Only offered in 19 states: Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin

National General

National General Insurance Company generally ranks well for insurance claims satisfaction, but its auto policies come with higher rates than American Family. Its Insurify Composite Score—which reflects financial stability, general health, and customer satisfaction—is also quite low, just 58.

Pros

  • Available in all 50 states

  • Low rates for drivers with DUIs

Cons

  • Steep rates for most drivers

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

Rating FactorAmerican FamilyNational General
FitchNRNR
A.M. BestAA+
Moody’sNRNR
S&PANR
J.D. Power899812

The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022

RankCompany NameAverage Monthly QuoteInsurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
1Clearcover
Best Overall		$13597
2Nationwide
Best for Safe Drivers		$19989
3American Family
Best for Families with Teen Drivers		$23489
4Safeco
Best for Drivers with Poor Credit		$18686
5Farmers
Best for Rideshare Coverage		$23985
6Foremost
Best for Hassle-Free Claims		$15982
7Liberty Mutual
Best for Accident Forgiveness		$24182
8Mercury
Best for Face-to-Face Service		$23281
9Progressive
Best for Senior Drivers		$14780
10Travelers
Best for Young Drivers		$16380
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

American Family is an attractive option for families with teen drivers. It offers Teen Safe Driver, a safe driver program specifically designed for families with teens, which may help you qualify for a discount on your car insurance policy. AmFam also has a variety of discounts for young drivers, such as good student, student away at school, and young volunteer discounts.

Compare American Family vs. National General: Which Is Cheaper?

Overall, American Family offers cheaper rates than National General to most drivers. On average, you can expect to pay $28 more per month for a National General insurance policy. However, certain driver groups, such as drivers with a DUI on their record, can expect to pay the same rate with both American Family and National General.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

RankInsurance CompanyAverage Cost Per MonthICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
1USH&C$44Not Rated
2Metromile$63Not Rated
3Direct Auto$64Not Rated
4Travelers$6580
5Kemper$71Not Rated
6Progressive$87Not Rated
7Mile Auto$9185
8National General$9358
9Clearcover$9497
10GAINSCO$94Not Rated
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

National General drivers with DUIs and speeding tickets on their record don’t experience as much of a steep increase in their insurance rates as American Family drivers. National General drivers can expect their quote to go up by $8 per month with a DUI and $6 per month with a speeding ticket, compared to AmFam’s $37 per month and $20 per month, respectively.

Compare American Family vs. National General Car Insurance by Age

Overall, American Family offers more affordable rates to drivers of all ages. Teen drivers can expect to pay the highest rates with both providers, $156 per month with American Family and $227 per month with National General, $71 more. For drivers in their 20s, the average rates go down to $56 per month with AmFam and $86 per month with National General, $30 more.

Drivers in their 50s and 60s typically pay the lowest insurance premiums. On average, those in their 50s spend $50 per month on an insurance policy with American Family and $68 per month on a policy with National General, $18 more. Drivers in their 60s pay the same $50 per month rate with AmFam and $70 per month with National General.

Age GroupAmerican FamilyNational General
Teen$156$227
20s$56$86
30s$59$91
40s$54$72
50s$50$68
60s$50$70
70s$66$76
80s$75$86
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare American Family vs. National General Car Insurance by Gender

According to Insurify data, men pay $36 more per year than women for car insurance. This is because insurance providers believe that men are more prone to high-risk driving behaviors, such as speeding. California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania do not allow insurers to use your gender to calculate your quote.

On average, men pay $6 more per month, or $72 more per year, for their car insurance policy with American Family. For National General drivers, the difference between insurance premiums for men and women is lower, just $2 per month, or $24 per year.

Which is cheapest for men?

On average, men pay $62 per month with American Family and $88 per month with National General, $26 more. Your exact rate will depend on a variety of factors, such as what types of insurance you’re looking for and whether you qualify for any insurance discounts.

GenderAmerican FamilyNational GeneralNational Average
Men$62$88$81
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for women?

Women pay an average rate of $56 per month with American Family and $86 per month with National General, $30 more. Combining your car insurance coverage with another insurance policy, such as home insurance, renters insurance, or health insurance, can help you lower your insurance premiums.

GenderAmerican FamilyNational GeneralNational Average
Women$56$86$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare American Family vs. National General Car Insurance by Mileage

Even though both American Family and National General offer a low-mileage discount, Insurify data shows that low-mileage drivers can expect similar rates as high-mileage drivers with both providers.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

High-mileage drivers who cover between 15,000 and 20,000 miles per year pay an average rate of $56 per month with American Family and $86 per month with National General, $30 more. This monthly difference amounts to $360 per year.

Annual MileageAmerican FamilyNational GeneralNational Average
15,000-20,000$56$86$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Low-mileage drivers who cover under 10,000 miles per year can expect about the same rates as high-mileage drivers with both American Family and National General. On average, American Family drivers can expect to pay around $56 to $57 per month, and National General drivers pay $86 per month.

Annual MileageAmerican FamilyNational GeneralNational Average
5,000$57$86$78
10,000$56$86$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare American Family vs. National General Car Insurance by Credit Score

On average, drivers with an excellent credit score pay $41 less per month than drivers with a poor credit score with American Family and $28 less per month with National General. Overall, American Family offers cheaper rates to drivers with good credit and bad credit than National General.

California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Michigan do not allow auto insurance companies to take your credit history into account when calculating the cost of your automobile insurance. If you live in one of these states, you don’t have to worry about your insurance rates going up if you have an average or poor credit score.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Drivers with an excellent credit score pay $45 per month with American Family and $71 per month with National General, $26 more. Drivers with a good credit score can expect slightly higher average rates, $52 per month with American Family and $81 per month with National General, $29 higher.

Credit TierAmerican FamilyNational GeneralNational Average
Excellent$45$71$60
Good$52$81$71
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Drivers with an average credit score pay $57 per month with American Family and $86 per month with National General, $29 more. Drivers with a poor credit score experience a sharp increase with American Family, with an average quote going up to $86 per month. National General offers coverage to drivers with poor credit at $99 per month on average, $13 higher.

Credit TierAmerican FamilyNational GeneralNational Average
Average$57$86$78
Poor$86$99$120
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare American Family vs. National General Car Insurance by Driving Record

Good drivers with a clean driving record can expect low car insurance rates with both American Family and National General. Different insurance providers have different definitions of what a good driver is, but it typically means a driver who has had no violations or offenses on their driving record in the last five years or more.

An accident on your driving record has the strongest impact on your quote with both American Family and National General. On average, drivers with an accident on their record can expect to pay $38 more per month than safe drivers with American Family and $42 more per month with National General.

A DUI on your driving record has the second-highest impact on your quote, raising it by $37 per month with American Family and $8 per month with National General. A speeding ticket is another offense that can increase your insurance costs. You can expect your quote to go up by $20 per month with American Family and $6 per month with National General.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

On average, good drivers pay $57 per month with American Family and $86 per month with National General, $29 more. Getting American Family insurance means you can save $348 annually on your car insurance policy.

Driver TypeAmerican FamilyNational GeneralNational Average
Clean Record$57$86$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

A speeding ticket on your record increases your average quote to $77 per month with American Family and $92 per month with National General. You can expect to pay $15 more per month, or $180 more per year, for National General insurance.

Driver TypeAmerican FamilyNational GeneralNational Average
Speeding Ticket$77$92$104
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

An accident on your record has the most significant impact on your car insurance quote, raising it to $95 per month with American Family and a whopping $128 per month with National General. Drivers with an accident on their record can expect to save $33 per month, or $396 per year, with American Family.

Driver TypeAmerican FamilyNational GeneralNational Average
At-Fault Accident$95$128$113
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

Drivers with a DUI on their record will find the same rates with both American Family and National General, $94 per month, or $1,128 per year. This rate is well below the national average of $155 per month.

Driver TypeAmerican FamilyNational GeneralNational Average
DUI$94$94$155
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

American Family vs. National General Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?

American Family Discounts

  • Multi-vehicle

  • Loyalty

  • Early bird

  • Multi-product (when you bundle your car insurance policy with other insurance products, such as homeowners insurance or life insurance)

  • Steer Into Savings (when you switch to American Family from one of their competitors, exact terms depend on your state)

  • Auto safety features (such as factory-installed airbags)

  • Defensive driver

  • Good driving (safe driver)

  • Low mileage

  • KnowYourDrive (safe driver program)

  • Good student

  • Teen Safe Driver (safe driver program for teenage drivers)

  • Student away at school

  • Young volunteer

  • Generational (family)

  • Automatic pay

  • Customer full pay

  • Paperless

National General Discounts

  • Paid in full

  • Multi-vehicle

  • Safe driver

  • RVs and autos in one convenient policy

  • Motorcycle

  • Low mileage

  • Affinity

  • Multi-policy

  • Paperless

  • Anti-theft

  • Automatic pay

DiscountAmerican FamilyNational General
Multi-vehicle
Loyalty
Early bird
Multi-product/Multi-policy
Steer Into Savings
Auto safety features
Defensive driver/Safe driver/Good driver
Low mileage
KnowYourDrive (safe driver program)
Good student
Teen Safe Driver (safe driver program for teens)
Student away at school
Young volunteer
Generational (family)
Automatic pay
Customer full pay/Paid in full
Paperless
RVs and autos in one convenient policy
Motorcycle
Affinity
Anti-theft

Our Methodology and How We Compared American Family and National General

The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.

Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • On average, you can expect to pay $59 per month with American Family and $87 per month with National General, $28 more. However, certain drivers—such as those with a DUI on their record—can expect the same rates with both providers. To find out which insurance provider is cheaper for you, use Insurify to get your real quote today.

  • The answer to this question completely depends on the type of coverage you’re looking for and a variety of factors, such as your age and driving record. While AmFam offers cheaper rates to most drivers, it’s important to keep in mind that it only offers coverage in 19 states. National General is available in all 50 states, but it doesn’t offer gap insurance.

  • Insurify is an AI-powered platform that lets you compare car insurance quotes in one place and find the best provider for you. Instead of having to get in touch with insurance agents, you can answer a few questions online and get instant access to quotes from leading providers in your area, such as AmFam, National General, Allstate, State Farm, USAA, GEICO, Liberty Mutual, and more.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Polina Solovyeva
Written by
Polina Solovyeva

Insurance Writer

Polina Solovyeva is a writer for mission-driven brands and entrepreneurs, specializing in auto insurance and personal finance. Polina writes to help consumers better understand their insurance coverage.

Learn More
Thomas Fitzgerald
Edited by
Thomas Fitzgerald
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Thomas Fitzgerald
Insurance Writer
Thomas Fitzgerald is an insurance writer at Insurify with a focus on auto insurance. He seeks to make the insurance buying process simple and effective through clear, educational content. Thomas received his bachelor's degree from Wake Forest University and his master's from the University of Chicago. Connect with Thomas on LinkedIn.
Car InsurancedelimiterCompaniesdelimiterComparedelimiterAmerican Family Vs National General