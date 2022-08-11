Compare American Family vs. National General: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare American Family vs. National General: Which Is Cheaper?

Overall, American Family offers cheaper rates than National General to most drivers. On average, you can expect to pay $28 more per month for a National General insurance policy. However, certain driver groups, such as drivers with a DUI on their record, can expect to pay the same rate with both American Family and National General.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

Rank Insurance Company Average Cost Per Month ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 USH&C $44 Not Rated 2 Metromile $63 Not Rated 3 Direct Auto $64 Not Rated 4 Travelers $65 80 5 Kemper $71 Not Rated 6 Progressive $87 Not Rated 7 Mile Auto $91 85 8 National General $93 58 9 Clearcover $94 97 10 GAINSCO $94 Not Rated

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

National General drivers with DUIs and speeding tickets on their record don’t experience as much of a steep increase in their insurance rates as American Family drivers. National General drivers can expect their quote to go up by $8 per month with a DUI and $6 per month with a speeding ticket, compared to AmFam’s $37 per month and $20 per month, respectively.

Compare American Family vs. National General Car Insurance by Age

Overall, American Family offers more affordable rates to drivers of all ages. Teen drivers can expect to pay the highest rates with both providers, $156 per month with American Family and $227 per month with National General, $71 more. For drivers in their 20s, the average rates go down to $56 per month with AmFam and $86 per month with National General, $30 more.

Drivers in their 50s and 60s typically pay the lowest insurance premiums. On average, those in their 50s spend $50 per month on an insurance policy with American Family and $68 per month on a policy with National General, $18 more. Drivers in their 60s pay the same $50 per month rate with AmFam and $70 per month with National General.

Age Group American Family National General Teen $156 $227 20s $56 $86 30s $59 $91 40s $54 $72 50s $50 $68 60s $50 $70 70s $66 $76 80s $75 $86

Compare American Family vs. National General Car Insurance by Gender

According to Insurify data, men pay $36 more per year than women for car insurance. This is because insurance providers believe that men are more prone to high-risk driving behaviors, such as speeding. California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania do not allow insurers to use your gender to calculate your quote.

On average, men pay $6 more per month, or $72 more per year, for their car insurance policy with American Family. For National General drivers, the difference between insurance premiums for men and women is lower, just $2 per month, or $24 per year.

Which is cheapest for men?

On average, men pay $62 per month with American Family and $88 per month with National General, $26 more. Your exact rate will depend on a variety of factors, such as what types of insurance you’re looking for and whether you qualify for any insurance discounts.

Gender American Family National General National Average Men $62 $88 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

Women pay an average rate of $56 per month with American Family and $86 per month with National General, $30 more. Combining your car insurance coverage with another insurance policy, such as home insurance, renters insurance, or health insurance, can help you lower your insurance premiums.

Gender American Family National General National Average Women $56 $86 $78

Compare American Family vs. National General Car Insurance by Mileage

Even though both American Family and National General offer a low-mileage discount, Insurify data shows that low-mileage drivers can expect similar rates as high-mileage drivers with both providers.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

High-mileage drivers who cover between 15,000 and 20,000 miles per year pay an average rate of $56 per month with American Family and $86 per month with National General, $30 more. This monthly difference amounts to $360 per year.

Annual Mileage American Family National General National Average 15,000-20,000 $56 $86 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Low-mileage drivers who cover under 10,000 miles per year can expect about the same rates as high-mileage drivers with both American Family and National General. On average, American Family drivers can expect to pay around $56 to $57 per month, and National General drivers pay $86 per month.

Annual Mileage American Family National General National Average 5,000 $57 $86 $78 10,000 $56 $86 $78

Compare American Family vs. National General Car Insurance by Credit Score

On average, drivers with an excellent credit score pay $41 less per month than drivers with a poor credit score with American Family and $28 less per month with National General. Overall, American Family offers cheaper rates to drivers with good credit and bad credit than National General.

California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Michigan do not allow auto insurance companies to take your credit history into account when calculating the cost of your automobile insurance. If you live in one of these states, you don’t have to worry about your insurance rates going up if you have an average or poor credit score.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Drivers with an excellent credit score pay $45 per month with American Family and $71 per month with National General, $26 more. Drivers with a good credit score can expect slightly higher average rates, $52 per month with American Family and $81 per month with National General, $29 higher.

Credit Tier American Family National General National Average Excellent $45 $71 $60 Good $52 $81 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Drivers with an average credit score pay $57 per month with American Family and $86 per month with National General, $29 more. Drivers with a poor credit score experience a sharp increase with American Family, with an average quote going up to $86 per month. National General offers coverage to drivers with poor credit at $99 per month on average, $13 higher.

Credit Tier American Family National General National Average Average $57 $86 $78 Poor $86 $99 $120

Compare American Family vs. National General Car Insurance by Driving Record

Good drivers with a clean driving record can expect low car insurance rates with both American Family and National General. Different insurance providers have different definitions of what a good driver is, but it typically means a driver who has had no violations or offenses on their driving record in the last five years or more.

An accident on your driving record has the strongest impact on your quote with both American Family and National General. On average, drivers with an accident on their record can expect to pay $38 more per month than safe drivers with American Family and $42 more per month with National General.

A DUI on your driving record has the second-highest impact on your quote, raising it by $37 per month with American Family and $8 per month with National General. A speeding ticket is another offense that can increase your insurance costs. You can expect your quote to go up by $20 per month with American Family and $6 per month with National General.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

On average, good drivers pay $57 per month with American Family and $86 per month with National General, $29 more. Getting American Family insurance means you can save $348 annually on your car insurance policy.

Driver Type American Family National General National Average Clean Record $57 $86 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

A speeding ticket on your record increases your average quote to $77 per month with American Family and $92 per month with National General. You can expect to pay $15 more per month, or $180 more per year, for National General insurance.

Driver Type American Family National General National Average Speeding Ticket $77 $92 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

An accident on your record has the most significant impact on your car insurance quote, raising it to $95 per month with American Family and a whopping $128 per month with National General. Drivers with an accident on their record can expect to save $33 per month, or $396 per year, with American Family.

Driver Type American Family National General National Average At-Fault Accident $95 $128 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

Drivers with a DUI on their record will find the same rates with both American Family and National General, $94 per month, or $1,128 per year. This rate is well below the national average of $155 per month.

Driver Type American Family National General National Average DUI $94 $94 $155

