Compare American Family vs. National General: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated August 11, 2022
American Family vs. National General: A Summary
Finding an auto insurance provider that matches your needs can take a lot of time and energy. In this insurance review, we’re going to compare two leading insurance providers—American Family and National General—to help you figure out which one is right for you.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|American Family
|$59
|89
|National General
|$87
|58
ICS Score Explanation:
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
American Family
American Family has been selling insurance since 1927 and offers a variety of coverage options, from liability insurance to emergency roadside assistance and accidental death and dismemberment. It has better-than-average customer satisfaction and solid financial strength, as demonstrated by its Insurify Composite Score of 89.
Pros
Low average rates
A variety of discounts for teens and young drivers
Cons
Only offered in 19 states: Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin
National General
National General Insurance Company generally ranks well for insurance claims satisfaction, but its auto policies come with higher rates than American Family. Its Insurify Composite Score—which reflects financial stability, general health, and customer satisfaction—is also quite low, just 58.
Pros
Available in all 50 states
Low rates for drivers with DUIs
Cons
Steep rates for most drivers
Doesn’t offer gap insurance
|Rating Factor
|American Family
|National General
|Fitch
|NR
|NR
|A.M. Best
|A
|A+
|Moody’s
|NR
|NR
|S&P
|A
|NR
|J.D. Power
|899
|812
The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Monthly Quote
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Clearcover
Best Overall
|$135
|97
|2
|Nationwide
Best for Safe Drivers
|$199
|89
|3
|American Family
Best for Families with Teen Drivers
|$234
|89
|4
|Safeco
Best for Drivers with Poor Credit
|$186
|86
|5
|Farmers
Best for Rideshare Coverage
|$239
|85
|6
|Foremost
Best for Hassle-Free Claims
|$159
|82
|7
|Liberty Mutual
Best for Accident Forgiveness
|$241
|82
|8
|Mercury
Best for Face-to-Face Service
|$232
|81
|9
|Progressive
Best for Senior Drivers
|$147
|80
|10
|Travelers
Best for Young Drivers
|$163
|80
American Family is an attractive option for families with teen drivers. It offers Teen Safe Driver, a safe driver program specifically designed for families with teens, which may help you qualify for a discount on your car insurance policy. AmFam also has a variety of discounts for young drivers, such as good student, student away at school, and young volunteer discounts.
Compare American Family vs. National General: Which Is Cheaper?
Overall, American Family offers cheaper rates than National General to most drivers. On average, you can expect to pay $28 more per month for a National General insurance policy. However, certain driver groups, such as drivers with a DUI on their record, can expect to pay the same rate with both American Family and National General.
The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Insurance Company
|Average Cost Per Month
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|USH&C
|$44
|Not Rated
|2
|Metromile
|$63
|Not Rated
|3
|Direct Auto
|$64
|Not Rated
|4
|Travelers
|$65
|80
|5
|Kemper
|$71
|Not Rated
|6
|Progressive
|$87
|Not Rated
|7
|Mile Auto
|$91
|85
|8
|National General
|$93
|58
|9
|Clearcover
|$94
|97
|10
|GAINSCO
|$94
|Not Rated
National General drivers with DUIs and speeding tickets on their record don’t experience as much of a steep increase in their insurance rates as American Family drivers. National General drivers can expect their quote to go up by $8 per month with a DUI and $6 per month with a speeding ticket, compared to AmFam’s $37 per month and $20 per month, respectively.
Compare American Family vs. National General Car Insurance by Age
Overall, American Family offers more affordable rates to drivers of all ages. Teen drivers can expect to pay the highest rates with both providers, $156 per month with American Family and $227 per month with National General, $71 more. For drivers in their 20s, the average rates go down to $56 per month with AmFam and $86 per month with National General, $30 more.
Drivers in their 50s and 60s typically pay the lowest insurance premiums. On average, those in their 50s spend $50 per month on an insurance policy with American Family and $68 per month on a policy with National General, $18 more. Drivers in their 60s pay the same $50 per month rate with AmFam and $70 per month with National General.
|Age Group
|American Family
|National General
|Teen
|$156
|$227
|20s
|$56
|$86
|30s
|$59
|$91
|40s
|$54
|$72
|50s
|$50
|$68
|60s
|$50
|$70
|70s
|$66
|$76
|80s
|$75
|$86
Compare American Family vs. National General Car Insurance by Gender
According to Insurify data, men pay $36 more per year than women for car insurance. This is because insurance providers believe that men are more prone to high-risk driving behaviors, such as speeding. California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania do not allow insurers to use your gender to calculate your quote.
On average, men pay $6 more per month, or $72 more per year, for their car insurance policy with American Family. For National General drivers, the difference between insurance premiums for men and women is lower, just $2 per month, or $24 per year.
Which is cheapest for men?
On average, men pay $62 per month with American Family and $88 per month with National General, $26 more. Your exact rate will depend on a variety of factors, such as what types of insurance you’re looking for and whether you qualify for any insurance discounts.
|Gender
|American Family
|National General
|National Average
|Men
|$62
|$88
|$81
Which is cheapest for women?
Women pay an average rate of $56 per month with American Family and $86 per month with National General, $30 more. Combining your car insurance coverage with another insurance policy, such as home insurance, renters insurance, or health insurance, can help you lower your insurance premiums.
|Gender
|American Family
|National General
|National Average
|Women
|$56
|$86
|$78
Compare American Family vs. National General Car Insurance by Mileage
Even though both American Family and National General offer a low-mileage discount, Insurify data shows that low-mileage drivers can expect similar rates as high-mileage drivers with both providers.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
High-mileage drivers who cover between 15,000 and 20,000 miles per year pay an average rate of $56 per month with American Family and $86 per month with National General, $30 more. This monthly difference amounts to $360 per year.
|Annual Mileage
|American Family
|National General
|National Average
|15,000-20,000
|$56
|$86
|$78
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
Low-mileage drivers who cover under 10,000 miles per year can expect about the same rates as high-mileage drivers with both American Family and National General. On average, American Family drivers can expect to pay around $56 to $57 per month, and National General drivers pay $86 per month.
|Annual Mileage
|American Family
|National General
|National Average
|5,000
|$57
|$86
|$78
|10,000
|$56
|$86
|$78
Compare American Family vs. National General Car Insurance by Credit Score
On average, drivers with an excellent credit score pay $41 less per month than drivers with a poor credit score with American Family and $28 less per month with National General. Overall, American Family offers cheaper rates to drivers with good credit and bad credit than National General.
California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Michigan do not allow auto insurance companies to take your credit history into account when calculating the cost of your automobile insurance. If you live in one of these states, you don’t have to worry about your insurance rates going up if you have an average or poor credit score.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
Drivers with an excellent credit score pay $45 per month with American Family and $71 per month with National General, $26 more. Drivers with a good credit score can expect slightly higher average rates, $52 per month with American Family and $81 per month with National General, $29 higher.
|Credit Tier
|American Family
|National General
|National Average
|Excellent
|$45
|$71
|$60
|Good
|$52
|$81
|$71
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
Drivers with an average credit score pay $57 per month with American Family and $86 per month with National General, $29 more. Drivers with a poor credit score experience a sharp increase with American Family, with an average quote going up to $86 per month. National General offers coverage to drivers with poor credit at $99 per month on average, $13 higher.
|Credit Tier
|American Family
|National General
|National Average
|Average
|$57
|$86
|$78
|Poor
|$86
|$99
|$120
Compare American Family vs. National General Car Insurance by Driving Record
Good drivers with a clean driving record can expect low car insurance rates with both American Family and National General. Different insurance providers have different definitions of what a good driver is, but it typically means a driver who has had no violations or offenses on their driving record in the last five years or more.
An accident on your driving record has the strongest impact on your quote with both American Family and National General. On average, drivers with an accident on their record can expect to pay $38 more per month than safe drivers with American Family and $42 more per month with National General.
A DUI on your driving record has the second-highest impact on your quote, raising it by $37 per month with American Family and $8 per month with National General. A speeding ticket is another offense that can increase your insurance costs. You can expect your quote to go up by $20 per month with American Family and $6 per month with National General.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
On average, good drivers pay $57 per month with American Family and $86 per month with National General, $29 more. Getting American Family insurance means you can save $348 annually on your car insurance policy.
|Driver Type
|American Family
|National General
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$57
|$86
|$78
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
A speeding ticket on your record increases your average quote to $77 per month with American Family and $92 per month with National General. You can expect to pay $15 more per month, or $180 more per year, for National General insurance.
|Driver Type
|American Family
|National General
|National Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$77
|$92
|$104
Which is cheapest after an accident?
An accident on your record has the most significant impact on your car insurance quote, raising it to $95 per month with American Family and a whopping $128 per month with National General. Drivers with an accident on their record can expect to save $33 per month, or $396 per year, with American Family.
|Driver Type
|American Family
|National General
|National Average
|At-Fault Accident
|$95
|$128
|$113
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
Drivers with a DUI on their record will find the same rates with both American Family and National General, $94 per month, or $1,128 per year. This rate is well below the national average of $155 per month.
|Driver Type
|American Family
|National General
|National Average
|DUI
|$94
|$94
|$155
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
American Family vs. National General Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
American Family Discounts
Multi-vehicle
Loyalty
Early bird
Multi-product (when you bundle your car insurance policy with other insurance products, such as homeowners insurance or life insurance)
Steer Into Savings (when you switch to American Family from one of their competitors, exact terms depend on your state)
Auto safety features (such as factory-installed airbags)
Defensive driver
Good driving (safe driver)
Low mileage
KnowYourDrive (safe driver program)
Good student
Teen Safe Driver (safe driver program for teenage drivers)
Student away at school
Young volunteer
Generational (family)
Automatic pay
Customer full pay
Paperless
National General Discounts
Paid in full
Multi-vehicle
Safe driver
RVs and autos in one convenient policy
Motorcycle
Low mileage
Affinity
Multi-policy
Paperless
Anti-theft
Automatic pay
|Discount
|American Family
|National General
|Multi-vehicle
|Loyalty
|Early bird
|Multi-product/Multi-policy
|Steer Into Savings
|Auto safety features
|Defensive driver/Safe driver/Good driver
|Low mileage
|KnowYourDrive (safe driver program)
|Good student
|Teen Safe Driver (safe driver program for teens)
|Student away at school
|Young volunteer
|Generational (family)
|Automatic pay
|Customer full pay/Paid in full
|Paperless
|RVs and autos in one convenient policy
|Motorcycle
|Affinity
|Anti-theft
Our Methodology and How We Compared American Family and National General
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions
On average, you can expect to pay $59 per month with American Family and $87 per month with National General, $28 more. However, certain drivers—such as those with a DUI on their record—can expect the same rates with both providers. To find out which insurance provider is cheaper for you, use Insurify to get your real quote today.
The answer to this question completely depends on the type of coverage you’re looking for and a variety of factors, such as your age and driving record. While AmFam offers cheaper rates to most drivers, it’s important to keep in mind that it only offers coverage in 19 states. National General is available in all 50 states, but it doesn’t offer gap insurance.
Insurify is an AI-powered platform that lets you compare car insurance quotes in one place and find the best provider for you. Instead of having to get in touch with insurance agents, you can answer a few questions online and get instant access to quotes from leading providers in your area, such as AmFam, National General, Allstate, State Farm, USAA, GEICO, Liberty Mutual, and more.