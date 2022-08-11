Compare American Family vs. Foremost Signature: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare American Family vs. Foremost Signature: Which Is Cheaper?

Overall, American Family offers significantly cheaper rates than Foremost Signature. On average, you can expect to save $69 per month, or $828 per year, by getting an auto policy with AmFam. Some driver groups, such as teenage drivers, can save $189 per month, or $2,268 per year, with AmFam vs. Foremost Signature.

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Drivers with a DUI can find surprisingly low auto insurance rates with Foremost Signature when compared with its rates for other groups of drivers. Foremost Signature drivers can expect their premiums to increase by only $18 per month if they have a DUI on their record, while American Family quotes go up by $37 per month. Overall, AmFam still offers lower rates to DUI drivers.

Compare American Family vs. Foremost Signature Car Insurance by Age

American Family offers cheaper rates than Foremost insurance company to drivers of all ages. For some age groups, the difference in monthly rates is quite large. For example, teens can expect to pay $156 per month with American Family and $345 per month with Foremost Signature, $189 higher. This monthly difference amounts to $2,268 annually.

Drivers in their 50s have the smallest difference between AmFam and Foremost Signature rates. On average, they can expect to pay $50 per month with American Family and $109 per month with Foremost Signature, $59 more. Drivers in their 40s and 50s can typically expect similar rates, albeit a bit higher.

Age Group American Family Foremost Signature Teen $156 $345 20s $56 $127 30s $59 $116 40s $54 $122 50s $50 $109 60s $50 $124 70s $66 $143 80s $75 $156

Compare American Family vs. Foremost Signature Car Insurance by Gender

Statistically, men can expect to pay slightly more for their car insurance policies than women. Some insurance providers assume that men are more prone to high-risk driving behaviors, such as speeding, and charge them higher insurance premiums. On average, men can expect to pay $6 more per month with AmFam and $2 more per month with Foremost Signature.

California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania do not allow providers to take gender into consideration when calculating the cost of insurance services. If you live in one of these states, your gender will not play a role in your car insurance quote.

Which is cheapest for men?

On average, men pay $67 per month, or $804 per year, more with Foremost Signature. American Family drivers can expect monthly premiums of $62, while Foremost Signature drivers typically pay $129 per month for their auto insurance policy.

Gender American Family Foremost Signature National Average Men $62 $129 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

Women can expect to pay $56 per month with American Family and $127 per month with Foremost Signature, $71 more.

Gender American Family Foremost Signature National Average Women $56 $127 $78

Compare American Family vs. Foremost Signature Car Insurance by Mileage

Insurify data shows that drivers with very low annual mileage—less than 5,000 miles per year—pay slightly lower car insurance rates, approximately $12 less per year than drivers with higher mileage.

Foremost Signature drivers who travel less than 5,000 miles per year can expect to pay $24 less per year for their auto insurance policy than drivers with higher mileage. American Family low-mileage drivers can expect to pay similar rates as high-mileage drivers.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

On average, high-mileage drivers pay $56 per month with American Family and $127 per month with Foremost Signature, $71 more. Qualifying for auto insurance discounts that AmFam and Foremost Signature offer, such as multi-vehicle and multi-policy, can help you lower your car insurance rates.

Annual Mileage American Family Foremost Signature National Average 15,000-20,000 $56 $127 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Drivers who cover 10,000 miles annually pay the same car insurance rates as high-mileage drivers with both American Family and Foremost Signature, $56 and $127 per month respectively. Drivers who cover less than 5,000 miles per year pay $57 per month with AmFam and $125 per month with Foremost Signature, $68 more.

Annual Mileage American Family Foremost Signature National Average 5,000 $57 $125 $78 10,000 $56 $127 $78

Compare American Family vs. Foremost Signature Car Insurance by Credit Score

In some states, car insurance companies can take your credit history into account when calculating your auto insurance quote. Drivers with excellent and good credit scores can expect the best rates with both American Family and Foremost Signature, but American Family offers cheaper rates to all drivers overall.

On average, drivers with a poor credit score pay $41 more per month than drivers with an excellent credit score with American Family and $59 more per month with Foremost Signature. California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Michigan do not let insurance companies use your credit score when calculating your quote.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Drivers with an excellent credit score pay the lowest rates, $45 per month with American Family and $103 per month with Foremost Signature. Drivers with a good credit score pay slightly more, $52 per month with American Family and $121 per month with Foremost Signature.

Credit Tier American Family Foremost Signature National Average Excellent $45 $103 $60 Good $52 $121 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Drivers with an average credit score pay slightly higher rates than drivers with good credit. On average, they can expect to spend $57 per month on their auto insurance policy with American Family and $125 per month with Foremost Signature. Drivers with poor credit pay the highest monthly rates, $86 with AmFam and $162 with Foremost Signature.

Credit Tier American Family Foremost Signature National Average Average $57 $125 $78 Poor $86 $162 $120

Compare American Family vs. Foremost Signature Car Insurance by Driving Record

Drivers with a speeding ticket, an at-fault accident, or a DUI on their record pay significantly higher rates than good drivers with a clean record. Typically, you need to have maintained a clean driving record for at least five years to qualify for good driver rates, but it varies from provider to provider.

American Family drivers with an accident or a DUI on their record can expect to pay over $35 per month more than good drivers. Foremost Signature drivers with an accident on their record can expect a whopping increase of $105 per month compared to good drivers, but a DUI only raises an average Foremost quote by $18 per month.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

On average, good drivers pay $57 per month with American Family and $125 per month with Foremost Signature Insurance Co., $68 more. Your real quote may be higher or lower, depending on other factors, such as your age and the type of insurance coverage you’re looking for.

Driver Type American Family Foremost Signature National Average Clean Record $57 $125 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

If you have a speeding ticket on your record, you can expect to pay $77 per month with American Family and $157 per month with Foremost Signature, $80 more. This monthly difference amounts to $960 more per year that you’d spend on Foremost Signature insurance.

Driver Type American Family Foremost Signature National Average Speeding Ticket $77 $157 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

An accident on your driving record has a significant impact on your Foremost Signature auto policy rates, raising your quote to a whopping $230 per month, or $2,760 per year. American Family drivers can expect significantly lower rates, $95 per month, or $1,140 per year, on average.

Driver Type American Family Foremost Signature National Average At-Fault Accident $95 $230 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

Drivers with a DUI pay $94 per month with American Family and $143 per month with Foremost Signature, $49 more. Foremost Signature offers surprisingly low rates for drivers with a DUI compared to their average rates for other driver groups.

Driver Type American Family Foremost Signature National Average DUI $94 $143 $155

