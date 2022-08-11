Compare American Family vs. Foremost Signature: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated August 11, 2022
American Family vs. Foremost Signature: A Summary
The best way to find the right auto insurance coverage for you at the lowest rate is to compare car insurance providers. With an average monthly quote of $128, Foremost Signature has established a name as an insurance group for high-risk drivers. American Family typically offers lower rates, but is it the right fit for you? Read this insurance review to find out.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
|American Family
|$59
|89
|Foremost Signature
|$128
|82
ICS Score Explanation:
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
American Family
American Family offers a variety of coverage options, from basic liability insurance to more rare policies like accidental death and dismemberment. With solid financial strength ratings, various discounts, and a mobile app, it’s a great choice for drivers looking for low rates.
Pros
Affordable rates for all drivers
Discounts for teens and young drivers
Cons
Only offered in 19 states: Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin
Foremost Signature
Foremost Signature charges most drivers high insurance premiums but offers its policyholders various perks, such as 24/7 claims-handling service and roadside assistance, an online portal where they can manage their account and make policy changes, and a network of trusted repair shops through its CARE program.
Pros
Available in all 50 states
Wide variety of discounts available
Cons
Higher rates across all tested categories
|Rating Factor
|American Family
|Foremost Signature
|Fitch
|Not Rated
|A
|A.M. Best
|A
|A
|Moody’s
|Not Rated
|A3
|S&P
|A
|A-
|J.D. Power
|899
|839
The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Monthly Quote
|1
|Clearcover
Best Overall
|$135
|97
|2
|Nationwide
Best for Safe Drivers
|$199
|89
|3
|American Family
Best for Families with Teen Drivers
|$234
|89
|4
|Safeco
Best for Drivers with Poor Credit
|$186
|86
|5
|Farmers
Best for Rideshare Coverage
|$239
|85
|6
|Foremost
Best for Hassle-Free Claims
|$159
|82
|7
|Liberty Mutual
Best for Accident Forgiveness
|$241
|82
|8
|Mercury
Best for Face-to-Face Service
|$232
|81
|9
|Progressive
Best for Senior Drivers
|$147
|80
|10
|Travelers
Best for Young Drivers
|$163
|80
American Family is a great option for families with teens and young drivers. It offers a variety of discounts that young drivers can qualify for, such as good student and young volunteer, as well as a discount on your policy when your student is away at school. Its TeenSafeDriver program can help families with teens get a discount while promoting safe driving habits.
Compare American Family vs. Foremost Signature: Which Is Cheaper?
Overall, American Family offers significantly cheaper rates than Foremost Signature. On average, you can expect to save $69 per month, or $828 per year, by getting an auto policy with AmFam. Some driver groups, such as teenage drivers, can save $189 per month, or $2,268 per year, with AmFam vs. Foremost Signature.
The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Insurance Company
|Average Cost Per Month
|1
|USH&C
|$44
|Not Rated
|2
|Metromile
|$63
|Not Rated
|3
|Direct Auto
|$64
|Not Rated
|4
|Travelers
|$65
|80
|5
|Kemper
|$71
|Not Rated
|6
|Progressive
|$87
|Not Rated
|7
|Mile Auto
|$91
|85
|8
|National General
|$93
|58
|9
|Clearcover
|$94
|97
|10
|GAINSCO
|$94
|Not Rated
Drivers with a DUI can find surprisingly low auto insurance rates with Foremost Signature when compared with its rates for other groups of drivers. Foremost Signature drivers can expect their premiums to increase by only $18 per month if they have a DUI on their record, while American Family quotes go up by $37 per month. Overall, AmFam still offers lower rates to DUI drivers.
Compare American Family vs. Foremost Signature Car Insurance by Age
American Family offers cheaper rates than Foremost insurance company to drivers of all ages. For some age groups, the difference in monthly rates is quite large. For example, teens can expect to pay $156 per month with American Family and $345 per month with Foremost Signature, $189 higher. This monthly difference amounts to $2,268 annually.
Drivers in their 50s have the smallest difference between AmFam and Foremost Signature rates. On average, they can expect to pay $50 per month with American Family and $109 per month with Foremost Signature, $59 more. Drivers in their 40s and 50s can typically expect similar rates, albeit a bit higher.
|Age Group
|American Family
|Foremost Signature
|Teen
|$156
|$345
|20s
|$56
|$127
|30s
|$59
|$116
|40s
|$54
|$122
|50s
|$50
|$109
|60s
|$50
|$124
|70s
|$66
|$143
|80s
|$75
|$156
Compare American Family vs. Foremost Signature Car Insurance by Gender
Statistically, men can expect to pay slightly more for their car insurance policies than women. Some insurance providers assume that men are more prone to high-risk driving behaviors, such as speeding, and charge them higher insurance premiums. On average, men can expect to pay $6 more per month with AmFam and $2 more per month with Foremost Signature.
California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania do not allow providers to take gender into consideration when calculating the cost of insurance services. If you live in one of these states, your gender will not play a role in your car insurance quote.
Which is cheapest for men?
On average, men pay $67 per month, or $804 per year, more with Foremost Signature. American Family drivers can expect monthly premiums of $62, while Foremost Signature drivers typically pay $129 per month for their auto insurance policy.
|Gender
|American Family
|Foremost Signature
|National Average
|Men
|$62
|$129
|$81
Which is cheapest for women?
Women can expect to pay $56 per month with American Family and $127 per month with Foremost Signature, $71 more.
|Gender
|American Family
|Foremost Signature
|National Average
|Women
|$56
|$127
|$78
Compare American Family vs. Foremost Signature Car Insurance by Mileage
Insurify data shows that drivers with very low annual mileage—less than 5,000 miles per year—pay slightly lower car insurance rates, approximately $12 less per year than drivers with higher mileage.
Foremost Signature drivers who travel less than 5,000 miles per year can expect to pay $24 less per year for their auto insurance policy than drivers with higher mileage. American Family low-mileage drivers can expect to pay similar rates as high-mileage drivers.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
On average, high-mileage drivers pay $56 per month with American Family and $127 per month with Foremost Signature, $71 more. Qualifying for auto insurance discounts that AmFam and Foremost Signature offer, such as multi-vehicle and multi-policy, can help you lower your car insurance rates.
|Annual Mileage
|American Family
|Foremost Signature
|National Average
|15,000-20,000
|$56
|$127
|$78
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
Drivers who cover 10,000 miles annually pay the same car insurance rates as high-mileage drivers with both American Family and Foremost Signature, $56 and $127 per month respectively. Drivers who cover less than 5,000 miles per year pay $57 per month with AmFam and $125 per month with Foremost Signature, $68 more.
|Annual Mileage
|American Family
|Foremost Signature
|National Average
|5,000
|$57
|$125
|$78
|10,000
|$56
|$127
|$78
Compare American Family vs. Foremost Signature Car Insurance by Credit Score
In some states, car insurance companies can take your credit history into account when calculating your auto insurance quote. Drivers with excellent and good credit scores can expect the best rates with both American Family and Foremost Signature, but American Family offers cheaper rates to all drivers overall.
On average, drivers with a poor credit score pay $41 more per month than drivers with an excellent credit score with American Family and $59 more per month with Foremost Signature. California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Michigan do not let insurance companies use your credit score when calculating your quote.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
Drivers with an excellent credit score pay the lowest rates, $45 per month with American Family and $103 per month with Foremost Signature. Drivers with a good credit score pay slightly more, $52 per month with American Family and $121 per month with Foremost Signature.
|Credit Tier
|American Family
|Foremost Signature
|National Average
|Excellent
|$45
|$103
|$60
|Good
|$52
|$121
|$71
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
Drivers with an average credit score pay slightly higher rates than drivers with good credit. On average, they can expect to spend $57 per month on their auto insurance policy with American Family and $125 per month with Foremost Signature. Drivers with poor credit pay the highest monthly rates, $86 with AmFam and $162 with Foremost Signature.
|Credit Tier
|American Family
|Foremost Signature
|National Average
|Average
|$57
|$125
|$78
|Poor
|$86
|$162
|$120
Compare American Family vs. Foremost Signature Car Insurance by Driving Record
Drivers with a speeding ticket, an at-fault accident, or a DUI on their record pay significantly higher rates than good drivers with a clean record. Typically, you need to have maintained a clean driving record for at least five years to qualify for good driver rates, but it varies from provider to provider.
American Family drivers with an accident or a DUI on their record can expect to pay over $35 per month more than good drivers. Foremost Signature drivers with an accident on their record can expect a whopping increase of $105 per month compared to good drivers, but a DUI only raises an average Foremost quote by $18 per month.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
On average, good drivers pay $57 per month with American Family and $125 per month with Foremost Signature Insurance Co., $68 more. Your real quote may be higher or lower, depending on other factors, such as your age and the type of insurance coverage you’re looking for.
|Driver Type
|American Family
|Foremost Signature
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$57
|$125
|$78
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
If you have a speeding ticket on your record, you can expect to pay $77 per month with American Family and $157 per month with Foremost Signature, $80 more. This monthly difference amounts to $960 more per year that you’d spend on Foremost Signature insurance.
|Driver Type
|American Family
|Foremost Signature
|National Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$77
|$157
|$104
Which is cheapest after an accident?
An accident on your driving record has a significant impact on your Foremost Signature auto policy rates, raising your quote to a whopping $230 per month, or $2,760 per year. American Family drivers can expect significantly lower rates, $95 per month, or $1,140 per year, on average.
|Driver Type
|American Family
|Foremost Signature
|National Average
|At-Fault Accident
|$95
|$230
|$113
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
Drivers with a DUI pay $94 per month with American Family and $143 per month with Foremost Signature, $49 more. Foremost Signature offers surprisingly low rates for drivers with a DUI compared to their average rates for other driver groups.
|Driver Type
|American Family
|Foremost Signature
|National Average
|DUI
|$94
|$143
|$155
American Family vs. Foremost Signature Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
American Family Discounts
Multi-vehicle
Loyalty
Early bird
Multi-product (when you bundle your car insurance policy with other insurance products, such as homeowners insurance or life insurance)
Steer Into Savings (when you switch to American Family from one of their competitors, exact terms depend on your state)
Auto safety features (such as factory-installed airbags)
Defensive driver
Good driving (safe driver)
Low mileage
KnowYourDrive (safe driver program)
Good student
Teen Safe Driver (safe driver program for teenage drivers)
Student away at school
Young volunteer
Generational (family)
Automatic pay
Customer full pay
Paperless
Foremost Signature Discounts
Passive restraint
Good student
Good driver
Anti-theft
Student away at school
Professional organization
Multiple policy (for example, if you bundle your car insurance policy with renters or home insurance)
Defensive driver
Antilock brakes
Deductible
Loyalty
Multi-vehicle
Claims-free renewal
Accident forgiveness
Driving habits
E-billing
Prepay
Roadside assistance
Seat belt use
Early quote
Homeowner
Accident-free
Youth driving
Driving training
Online quote
Signing documents when you buy online
Paid in full
Advance shopper
Affinity group
Paperless
Preferred payment
Alumni
|Discount
|American Family
|Foremost Signature
|Multi-vehicle
|Loyalty
|Early bird/Early quote
|Multi-product/Multi-policy
|Steer Into Savings
|Auto safety features/Passive restraint/Anti-theft/Antilock brakes/Seat belt use
|Defensive driver/Driving training
|Good driving/Driving habits
|Low mileage
|KnowYourDrive (safe driver program)
|Good student
|Teen Safe Driver (safe driver program for families with teens)
|Student away at school
|Young volunteer
|Generational
|Automatic pay
|Customer full pay/Paid in full
|Paperless
|Professional organization
|Deductible
|Claims-free renewal
|Accident forgiveness
|E-billing
|Prepay
|Roadside assistance
|Homeowner
|Accident-free
|Youth driving
|Online quote
|Signing documents when you buy online
|Advance shopper
|Affinity group
|Preferred payment
|Alumni
Our Methodology and How We Compared American Family and Foremost Signature
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions
According to Insurify data, American Family offers lower rates than Foremost Signature. On average, you can save $69 per month, or $828 per year, by choosing American Family as your insurance provider. You may save even more if you qualify for any insurance discounts. Use Insurify to get your real quote and maximize your savings today.
The best way to figure out which provider is best for you is to compare car insurance providers. This will give you a clear idea about what kind of coverage you can expect and at what cost. You can go to amfam.com and foremost.com or contact your local insurance agent to get your quote. But if you want a faster and easier way, use Insurify and get your answer in under five minutes.
Insurify is an AI-powered comparison tool that lets you compare quotes from 10+ providers in your area. Simply answer a few questions and get instant access to real quotes from American Family, Foremost Signature, Bristol West, Metlife, Allstate, the Farmers Insurance Group of Companies, GEICO, State Farm, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, and more.