Compare American Family vs. Farmers: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

American Family is cheaper than Farmers for all types of drivers. Regardless of your driving history, age, and credit score, you’ll likely find cheaper insurance coverage from American Family. However, American Family is not the cheapest insurer in the industry.

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

While American Family is one of the cheapest insurance companies we reviewed, it may not offer the lowest rates for you. In fact, several other companies, including GEICO, State Farm, and USAA, consistently offer lower average rates than American Family. Farmers auto insurance rates are more costly than the industry average.

Compare American Family vs. Farmers Car Insurance by Age

Because teen drivers are more likely to be in an accident than any other age group, young drivers tend to pay more for car insurance. Most car insurance companies offer their cheapest rates to drivers in their 50s and 60s. Here’s what you can expect, on average, from American Family and Farmers based on your age.

Age American Family Farmers Teens $156 $343 20s $56 $106 30s $59 $102 40s $54 $97 50s $50 $82 60s $50 $87 70s $66 $106 80s $75 $118

American Family is significantly cheaper than Farmers for all age groups, but especially for younger drivers. Drivers in their teens and 20s will find much lower rates from American Family.

Compare American Family vs. Farmers Car Insurance by Gender

Most car insurance companies consider your gender when underwriting your insurance policy. Women tend to pay slightly less than men over the course of their lives. The difference is especially significant between teen males and females since teen males are more than twice as likely to die in a crash as teen females.

However, on average, women will typically only pay a few dollars per month less than men at the same insurance company. Here’s what you can expect from American Family and Farmers.

Insurance Company Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Men Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Women American Family $62 $56 Farmers $108 $106

Which is cheapest for men?

Gender American Family Farmers Industry Average Men $62 $108 $81

American Family is cheaper than Farmers for men. AmFam also beats the industry average rate for male drivers.

Which is cheapest for women?

Gender American Family Farmers Industry Average Women $56 $106 $78

American Family offers cheaper premiums to women than Farmers. AmFam’s premiums are also less than the industry average rate for female drivers.

Compare American Family vs. Farmers Car Insurance by Mileage

Your estimated annual mileage can affect your car insurance rate, although not significantly. Low-mileage drivers tend to pay just slightly lower rates than high-mileage drivers based on the estimated mileage they provide when applying.

Enrolling in a usage-based program, like Farmer’s Signal program or American Family’s KnowYourDrive program, can result in greater savings for low-mileage drivers, so consider enrolling if you drive infrequently. Below are the average rates that American Family and Farmers charge drivers based on their mileage.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

Annual Mileage American Family Farmers Industry Average 15,000-20,000 $56 $106 $78

American Family offers cheaper rates to high-mileage drivers than Farmers. American Family’s rates also beat the industry average, while Farmers premiums do not.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Annual Mileage American Family Farmers Industry Average 5,000 $57 $96 $78 10,000 $56 $106 $78

American Family offers cheaper auto insurance rates to low-mileage drivers than Farmers. Though Farmers offers a significant discount for low-mileage drivers, its rates are still higher than the industry average. American Family, on the other hand, is cheaper than the industry average.

Compare American Family vs. Farmers Car Insurance by Credit Score

In most states, car insurance companies consider your credit-based insurance score, which is based on information in your credit report, when setting your premiums. They’re not worried about you paying your bill but rather the frequency of your claims. Several studies have found a link between bad credit and high claims-filing, so bad credit drivers pay higher rates.

Keep in mind this practice is prohibited in some states, such as California. But typically, the higher you can raise your credit score, the less you’ll pay for car insurance. Here are the average rates that American Family and Farmers charge drivers in each credit tier.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Credit Tier American Family Farmers Industry Average Excellent $45 $67 $60 Good $52 $85 $71

American Family is cheaper than Farmers for drivers with good and excellent credit. Farmers’ rates are definitely lower for drivers with excellent credit, but they still don’t beat the industry average. American Family is cheaper than average for good credit drivers.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Credit Tier American Family Farmers Industry Average Poor $86 $135 $120 Average $57 $91 $78

American Family offers lower rates to bad credit drivers than Farmers. American Family premiums also beat the industry average rate for drivers with poor credit.

Compare American Family vs. Farmers Car Insurance by Driving Record

Your driving history is an important factor in determining your car insurance premiums. Car insurance companies use your driving record to evaluate the risk to insure you. Having an accident or speeding ticket in your driving history can raise your rate significantly.

Usage-based programs can be a way to demonstrate safe driving behavior, and the discounts provided by these programs can partially offset a price increase from the violations on your record. But drivers with a clean record will still pay the lowest rates. Here’s what you can expect from American Family and Farmers based on your driving history.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Violation American Family Farmers Industry Average Clean Record $57 $91 $78

Good drivers without any infractions on their records pay cheaper premiums at American Family on average than at Farmers. AmFam’s average rates also beat the industry average by $10.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Violation American Family Farmers Industry Average Speeding Ticket $77 $129 $104

American Family offers cheaper rates on average to drivers with speeding tickets than Farmers. AmFam is also cheaper than the industry average. If you have a speeding ticket on your record, ask your insurance agent about options for driving courses in your state.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Violation American Family Farmers Industry Average At-Fault Accident $95 $127 $113

American Family charges higher rates to drivers who have been in crashes, but the average premium still beats Farmers and the industry average.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

Violation American Family Farmers Industry Average DUI $94 $132 $155

A DUI on your record requires your insurer to file an SR-22 on your behalf in most states. So rates are understandably higher for DUI drivers. But American Family offers generous rates considering the violation, beating both Farmers and the industry average.