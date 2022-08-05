Compare American Family vs. Erie: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare American Family vs. Erie: Which Is Cheaper?

Erie is cheaper than American Family Insurance by about $10 per month on average. Policyholders in each age group and with each type of infraction on their driving record pay less at Erie. However, American Family offers slightly cheaper insurance rates to drivers with poor credit.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

Rank Insurance Company Average Cost Per Month ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 USH&C $44 Not Rated 2 Metromile $63 Not Rated 3 Direct Auto $64 Not Rated 4 Travelers $65 80 5 Kemper $71 Not Rated 6 Progressive $87 Not Rated 7 Mile Auto $91 85 8 National General $93 58 9 Clearcover $94 97 10 GAINSCO $94 Not Rated

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Erie and American Family are two of the cheapest insurance companies we reviewed, with Erie leading the way. Erie offers especially low rates to drivers with excellent credit and drivers in their teens. However, both USAA and GEICO offer cheaper rates on average than either AmFam or Erie.

Compare American Family vs. Erie Car Insurance by Age

As you age, you gain more experience on the road, which makes you less likely to be in an at-fault accident. Young drivers pay the most for car insurance since teen drivers are more likely to be in a crash than any other age group. Drivers in their 50s and 60s, on the other hand, tend to pay the lowest rates. Every insurer assesses age a little differently.

Here are the average rates you can expect from American Family and Erie Insurance based on your age group.

Age American Family Erie Teens $156 $85 20s $56 $49 30s $59 $43 40s $54 $38 50s $50 $36 60s $50 $39 70s $66 $45 80s $75 $51

Erie offers cheaper car insurance premiums than American Family for drivers of all ages. Erie was also the cheapest insurer we reviewed for teen drivers. For most other age groups, USAA had the lowest rates.

Compare American Family vs. Erie Car Insurance by Gender

Most car insurance companies use your gender when underwriting your car insurance policy. Women tend to pay just slightly less than men, with more noticeable differences in premiums occurring at younger ages. That’s because teen males are more than twice as likely to die in a crash than teen females, according to the CDC.

Here’s what you can expect, on average, from American Family and Erie based on your gender.

Which is cheapest for men?

Gender American Family Erie Industry Average Men $62 $49 $81

Erie is cheaper than American Family for men, but both companies offer premiums that beat the nationwide average rate for men.

Which is cheapest for women?

Gender American Family Erie Industry Average Women $56 $49 $78

Erie is cheaper than American Family for women, but both insurers charge less than the industry average rate for women drivers.

Compare American Family vs. Erie Car Insurance by Mileage

Most auto insurance companies ask for your estimated annual mileage when you apply. They use this information to adjust your premium slightly. Typically, the difference is minimal, but low-mileage drivers tend to pay slightly less. Here’s what you can expect from each company, on average, based on your estimated annual mileage.

Note that at both companies, you might realize greater savings for being a low-mileage driver if you enroll in a safe driving telematics program. Depending on your driving behavior, this can result in significant savings.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

Annual Mileage American Family Erie Industry Average 15,000-20,000 $56 $49 $78

Erie is slightly cheaper than American Family for high-mileage drivers, and both companies charge less than the industry average rate.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Annual Mileage American Family Erie Industry Average 5,000 $57 $49 $78 10,000 $56 $49 $78

Erie offers slightly cheaper premiums than American Family for low-mileage drivers, and both companies’ rates beat the industry average.

Compare American Family vs. Erie Car Insurance by Credit Score

Car insurance companies in many states use your credit-based insurance score when setting your premium. This score is based on information in your credit report. Drivers with excellent credit pay the lowest premiums, while drivers with poor credit pay higher rates. That’s because several studies found a link between poor credit and higher claims-filing.

Some states, such as California, prohibit the use of credit scores in underwriting. But in most places, you can expect your credit score to impact your premium. Here’s what American Family and Erie charge, on average, to drivers in each credit tier.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Credit Tier American Family Erie Industry Average Excellent $45 $34 $60 Good $52 $42 $71

Erie offers very low rates to drivers with excellent credit, beating American Family and the industry average. The only other company offering a lower rate on average is State Farm, by a matter of cents.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Credit Tier American Family Erie Industry Average Poor $86 $95 $120 Average $57 $48 $78

For average credit drivers, Erie charges cheaper rates than American Family. But Erie raises rates for drivers with poor credit, so American Family is cheaper for drivers in the poor credit tier. Both insurers beat the industry average rate for bad credit drivers.

Compare American Family vs. Erie Car Insurance by Driving Record

Your driving record can have a large impact on the price of your monthly car insurance payment. If you have infractions like speeding tickets and DUIs in your driving history, you’re likely to pay more due to higher risk assessments.

Every insurance company will evaluate your driving record a little differently, though. Here’s what American Family and Erie charge on average to drivers with each type of violation.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Violation American Family Erie Industry Average Clean Record $57 $48 $78

Erie offers very low monthly rates to drivers without any infractions in their history, beating out both American Family and the industry average.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Violation American Family Erie Industry Average Speeding Ticket $77 $55 $104

Erie offers generous rates to drivers with speeding tickets, beating both American Family and the industry average rate.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Violation American Family Erie Industry Average At-Fault Accident $95 $65 $113

Erie offers significantly lower rates than American Family for drivers who have caused crashes. Both companies beat the industry average rate.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

Violation American Family Erie Industry Average DUI $94 $86 $155

A DUI can significantly raise your car insurance rates, but American Family and Erie both charge DUI drivers less than the industry average. Erie offers especially cheap insurance coverage to drivers with DUIs—only USAA was able to provide a lower rate.