Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Minot, ND, for 2022

Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Minot, ND
If you’re a Minot native or arrived through military ties, you’ll want a car insurance policy that fits your needs. Read on for a guide to cheap car insurance in this charming North Dakota town. (Hint: The key is to compare car insurance quotes.)
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Minot is $150 per month or $1,800 annually.
Car insurance in Minot is $5 less than the average cost of insurance in North Dakota.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Minot on average is Midvale Home & Auto, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheap Car Insurance North Dakota
Cheapest Car Insurance in Minot, ND
What is the cheapest car insurance in Minot?
Midvale Home & Auto is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Minot, with rates starting at $134 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is different.
In Minot, North Dakota, car insurance isn’t the cheapest, but it’s pretty darn reasonable overall. Here are some average monthly car insurance quotes for Minot drivers from Insurify’s database. You’ll see that lots of auto insurance companies bid near $150 per month.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$134
|State Auto
|$135
|The General
|$150
|Safeco
|$166
|Nationwide
|$167
Best Car Insurance in Minot, ND
While cheap premiums are a must when it comes to auto insurance, there’s more to it than that. To give you a better sense of various insurance companies, we’ve put together the Insurify Composite Score, which measures financial stability and customer service in a single index. Even though Nationwide has the highest insurance quotes, it earns the best ICS.
|Best Companies
|ICS Score
|Average Monthly Quote
|Nationwide
|89
|$167
|Safeco
|86
|$166
|State Auto
|76
|$135
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in North Dakota
All motor vehicles operated or parked on North Dakota roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in North Dakota[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. North Dakota is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$30,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In North Dakota, this coverage pays for bodily injury only.
Minot Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Which North Dakota drivers pay the highest auto insurance rates? This table presents average monthly premiums for drivers in every age group. For young drivers, cheap car insurance takes a little more hustle. They may want to leave comprehensive coverage and collision coverage off their plans and, if possible, bundle policies for more affordable car insurance.
|Driver’s Age
|Average Monthly Cost
|Teens
|$309
|20s
|$176
|30s
|$140
|40s
|$154
|50s
|$139
|60s
|$104
|70s
|$107
|80+
|$130
Minot Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Everyone knows that car accidents and violations can spike your insurance premiums. In this table, you can see what Minot drivers can expect for average rates based on their driving records. Drivers with clean records enjoy hefty savings, while those with speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or DUIs have to deal with significantly higher monthly premiums.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$133
|Speeding Ticket
|$178
|At-Fault Accident
|$194
|DUI
|$265
Minot Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Usually, car insurance companies evaluate your credit score when they set your insurance rates. In Minot, as in many places, the drivers with the best credit scores get the cheapest premiums, while those with poor credit scores will usually face much higher rates.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$126
|Good
|$150
|Average
|$163
|Poor
|$253
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Minot
Minot drivers who have a military member in their family should check out USAA auto insurance first and foremost. It’s a fantastic company available to military personnel and has cheap premiums and a great track record. GEICO also has a military discount. And as always, bundling auto insurance with homeowners or renters insurance, helps you get the best rates.
You’ve heard the big names like American Family, Allstate, and State Farm, but cheap auto insurance is all about comparing quotes, and the best offers don’t always come from the insurance agencies you expect or even know about. This is why Insurify is so great. It helps you scour the Minot area for the best insurance quotes out there. Give it a try—it’s free.
Frequently Asked Questions
Cheap car insurance comes to those who search far and wide for the cheapest policy. The real key is comparison. That’s why you’ll want to take advantage of a car insurance comparison website like Insurify. For young drivers and teen drivers who drive clunkers, sticking to minimum coverage and dropping full coverage could help keep your premiums cheap.
On average, an insurance policy in Minot costs $150 per month. Yikes—Fargo and Bismarck are cheaper! North Dakota car insurance has fairly high coverage limits, but you will probably want to go beyond the minimum liability coverage for a robust car insurance policy.
North Dakota’s rates aren’t too bad on average, though they’re not dirt cheap. The state insurance coverage requirements are rigorous, and while this can push up average rates, it does save you money in the long term. On the personal side, your driving record and credit score help car insurance companies assess your risk as a driver.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
