Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Watertown, MA, for 2022

Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Watertown is $128 per month or $1,536 annually.
Car insurance in Watertown is $61 less than the average monthly cost in Massachusetts.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Watertown on average is Travelers.
Car Insurance in Watertown, MA
Drivers in Watertown, a charming city on the outskirts of Boston, MA, need cheap auto insurance to stay protected—especially for busy commutes on the Mass Pike. Here’s your guide to the auto insurance agencies with the lowest premiums in Watertown and how to get the best deal for you. Remember, always compare car insurance companies before buying a policy.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Watertown, MA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Watertown?
Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Watertown, with rates starting at $67 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
In the table below, you’ll find a sampling of Watertown auto insurance quotes. You can see that Travelers offers the cheapest premium by far. But keep in mind: these are averages. Every insurance company offers different rates to different drivers, so to find the cheapest policy for you, it pays to shop around.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$67
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$130
|Liberty Mutual
|$180
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Massachusetts
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Massachusetts roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Massachusetts[1] are:
$20,000 per person for bodily injury
$40,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Massachusetts is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$8,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$20,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$40,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Massachusetts, drivers are required to purchase this coverage for bodily injuries.
Watertown Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Insurance companies set your liability insurance premiums based on how likely they think you are to get into an accident. If you have a prior accident, speeding ticket, or other violation on your driving record, you’re generally in for a higher cost of insurance[2]. See how particular violations affect average rates in Watertown:
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$139
|Speeding Ticket
|$182
|At-Fault Accident
|$203
|DUI
|$277
Watertown Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Have you heard that a good credit score will get you cheaper car insurance? In Watertown, don’t be so sure. Massachusetts law prohibits auto insurance companies from taking your credit score into account when setting your rates[3]. So if your credit score isn’t the best, don’t stress over it when it comes to car insurance.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Watertown
To find affordable insurance coverage in Watertown, the key is comparison-shopping. Your insurance needs, credit score, and driving record all help determine which auto insurance companies make the best fit. With Insurify, you’ll get personalized quotes from the top providers in your city in just a few minutes so you can compare them side by side.
Drivers should also seriously consider bundling their auto insurance with renters insurance or home insurance since many insurance providers offer significant discounts for this, as well as a plethora of other discounts that are worth looking into.
Frequently Asked Questions
On average, Travelers offers the cheapest car insurance in Watertown, according to Insurify’s database. But to match your insurance needs with the lowest premium you can find, it’s best to compare car insurance quotes from at least a few companies. Every driver, vehicle, and potential insurance policy is different. So make sure to shop around.
Watertown car insurance costs $128 per month on average or $1,536 per year. Luckily, most Massachusetts drivers can access fairly affordable car insurance, so a cheap premium is a great opportunity to go beyond minimum coverage and opt for a policy that will afford you wraparound coverage to help you in many types of accidents.
If your insurance company sees a DUI, at-fault accident, speeding ticket, or moving violation on your record, it’s much more likely to charge you higher rates. Additionally, auto insurance customers pay more if they have high insurance needs, like an expensive car with comprehensive coverage or high liability insurance or personal injury protection limits.
