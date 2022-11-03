4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 3, 2022
Car Insurance in Lawrence, MA
Massachusetts drivers need car insurance to avoid breaking the law or ending up with unaffordable bills. Fortunately, auto insurance in the Bay State is relatively inexpensive. Residents pay an average of $168 per month, which is 32 percent less than the national average premium.
And it's possible to get car insurance for less than that if you know where to look.
While average premiums are low overall in Massachusetts, rates vary from city to city and even from neighborhood to neighborhood. For example, traffic in Boston makes it a riskier city for accidents, so you may pay more for car insurance there than you would in Provincetown. Here’s what you can expect from various cities in Massachusetts.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Lawrence is $158 per month, or $1896 annually.
Car insurance in Lawrence is $32 more than the average cost of car insurance in Massachusetts.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Lawrence on average is Travelers, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Lawrence, MA
Some car insurance companies offer cheaper insurance coverage to drivers in Lawrence than others do. Below, you'll find the average cost for some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Lawrence. However, bear in mind that your individual auto insurance rate may vary from the average.
|Insurance Provider in Lawrence
|Quotes
|Travelers
|$81 /mo
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$166 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$242 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Lawrence, MA
The cost of car insurance isn’t the only factor to consider when choosing an insurance provider. You’ll also want to consider the types of coverage, discounts offered, financial strength of the company, and customer reviews. We evaluated a variety of data to determine the best car insurance companies in Lawrence. See our results below.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$242 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$81 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Massachusetts Cities
|Boston
|$137/mo
|Worcester
|$158/mo
|Springfield
|$161/mo
|Lowell
|$134/mo
|Lawrence
|$163/mo
|Massachusetts
|$151/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Massachusetts
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Massachusetts roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Massachusetts[1] are:
$20,000 per person for bodily injury
$40,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Massachusetts is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$8,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$20,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$40,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Massachusetts, drivers are required to purchase this coverage for bodily injuries.
Lawrence Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Car insurance rates tend to decrease as you age because young drivers have less experience and are at a greater risk for a car accident. In fact, teen drivers are almost three times as likely to be in a fatal crash as drivers age 20 and older. Drivers in their 50s, on the other hand, may see some of the lowest car insurance quotes. Here’s what you can expect on average in Massachusetts.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|teens
|$357
|20s
|$205
|30s
|$121
|40s
|$100
|50s
|$88
|60s
|$81
|70s
|$90
|80s
|$102
Lawrence Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
If you have infractions on your driving record, insurance companies will consider you a high-risk driver. DUIs, speeding tickets, failures to stop, and at-fault accidents can all drive up your rates. While you can’t go back in time and change your driving history, you can ask your insurance agent about usage-based discounts or driving course discounts to offset your high premium.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$158
|Speeding Ticket
|$161
|At-Fault Accident
|$180
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$312
Lawrence Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Under Massachusetts law, auto insurance companies are prohibited from using applicants’ credit-based insurance scores to determine their car insurance rates. If you have bad credit, that shouldn’t impact the cost of your insurance policy in Lawrence. Home insurance rates are also not affected by credit scores in Massachusetts.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$191
|Good
|$204
|Average
|$237
|Poor
|$295
Find local Lawrence agents
Degnan Insurance Agency Inc85 Salem St,
Lawrence, MA 01843
Guevara Insurance Services, Inc.42 Myrtle Street,
Lawrence, MA 01841
Broadway Plaza Insurance Agency310 Broadway,
Lawrence, MA 01841
Kenneth R Reader Insurance690 Haverhill St,
Lawrence, MA 01841
Greater Lawrence Insurance Agency514 Essex St,
Lawrence, MA 01840
Madeleine I Brooks Insurance Agency LLC18 Groton Street,
1st Floor, Lawrence, MA 01843
A-Affordable Insurance Agency67G Winthrop Avenue,
Lawrence, MA 01843
Silverio Insurance Agency10 S Broadway,
Lawrence, MA 01843
Leslie Insurance Agency645 Broadway,
Lawrence, MA 01841
Mill City Insurance290 Merrimack St \#115,
Lawrence, MA 01843
Lawrence DMV Information
The RMV Lawrence Service Center is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers driver’s licenses, learner’s permits, vehicle registration, and title transactions. Scheduling an appointment is strongly recommended, but walk-ins can also receive service from the staff. The Lawrence RMV is located at:
73 Winthrop Ave
Lawrence, MA 01843
Public Transit in Lawrence
About 4 percent of Lawrence residents use the public transit system to get to work, and another 4 percent walk. But the vast majority of people in Lawrence drive to work, with an average commute time of about 23 minutes . While it may be possible to forgo having a car in Lawrence, many people still rely on their vehicles and need car insurance coverage.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Lawrence
Whether you're looking for minimum coverage or full coverage with roadside assistance, you can find a cheap car insurance policy by comparing quotes. You'll just need to answer a few questions to get quotes from companies like GEICO and Allstate, along with smaller local carriers.
FAQs - Lawrence, MA Car Insurance
The easiest way to find cheap car insurance in Lawrence is to compare customized quotes. You'll be able to compare premiums apples-to-apples, whether you're looking for bodily injury and property damage liability insurance or a more robust policy.
The average cost of car insurance in Lawrence is $171 per month, but individual rates will vary based on the driver’s address, age, gender, and driving history. That’s why it’s important to get free quotes from multiple insurers before making your selection. Insurify makes it super easy to collect quotes in one spot without having to call a local agent.
Young drivers will pay more for car insurance in Lawrence, as will drivers with accidents and tickets on their records. People who want a full-coverage policy with a low deductible will also pay significantly more for car insurance than those who opt for state minimum coverage.
Insurify Insights
How Lawrence Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Lawrence, Massachusetts below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Lawrence drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Massachusetts in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Lawrence
#13
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Massachusetts
#35
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Massachusetts
#36
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Massachusetts
#17
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Massachusetts
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Lawrence drivers rank 51 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Massachusetts.
- Rank within state: #51
- Percent of drivers in Lawrence with an accident: 10.2%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Lawrence drivers rank 36 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Massachusetts.
- Rank within state: #36
- Percent of drivers in Lawrence with a DUI: 1.1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Massachusetts, Lawrence drivers rank 19 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #19
- Percent of drivers in Lawrence with a reckless driving offense: 1.2%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Massachusetts, Lawrence drivers rank 28 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #28
- Percent of drivers in Lawrence with a reckless driving violation: 1.2%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Massachusetts, Lawrence drivers rank 13 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #13
- Percent of drivers in Lawrence with a speeding ticket: 8%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Lawrence drivers rank 25 in clean driving records across all cities in Massachusetts.
- Rank within state: #25
- Percent of drivers in Lawrence with clean record: 78.4%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Lawrence drivers rank 53 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Massachusetts.
- Rank within state: #53
- Percent of drivers in Lawrence with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.29%
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information.
Sources
- Massachusetts Division of Insurnace. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022