4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated June 15, 2022
To drive legally in Massachusetts, you need to carry the state minimum required auto insurance. If you are financing your vehicle, your lending institution may also require you to carry additional coverage - such as comprehensive and collision coverage - to protect their investment.
Massachusetts is a no-fault state, which means that Massachusetts drivers are responsible for their own protection in case of an accident, regardless of who was at fault. For this reason, you should pay extra attention when shopping for Massachusetts car insurance.
Making sure you have enough car insurance coverage doesn’t have to break the bank. Insurify, an AI-powered comparison tool, makes it easy to compare real car insurance rates from the best insurance providers in Massachusetts and pick a policy that fits your needs and your budget. In fact, Insurify users save an average of $489 a year!
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Quick Facts
Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in Massachusetts is Liberty Mutual.
Travelers is the cheapest insurer on average in Massachusetts, with average rates of $65 per month.
The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Best Car Insurance Companies 2022
To find the best auto insurance policy at the best rate, you should get at least three car insurance quotes from different auto insurance companies. All insurance providers calculate their auto insurance rates differently, so after the base insurance premiums, your monthly costs can vary significantly from company to company.
This is why it’s essential to shop around if you want to find affordable car insurance. Luckily, as a Massachusetts driver, you have plenty of options to choose from to find the best cheap car insurance.
Massachusetts drivers can expect to pay average rates of $142 per month - or $1,704 per year - for a car insurance policy. You can find average rates for Massachusetts auto insurance below, but keep in mind that these are just estimates based on statistics. To get real and personalized car insurance quotes, use Insurify.
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Cost Per Month in Massachusetts
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Liberty Mutual
|$224
|82
|2
|Travelers
|$65
|80
|3
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$138
|Not Rated
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You
What is the best car insurance company in Massachusetts?
In Massachusetts, Liberty Mutual and Travelers both reliably pay claims, have high customer ratings, and offer good rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
To comply with insurance requirements, you need to carry at least the following types of coverage and coverage limits:
|Liability Insurance
|Underinsured/Uninsured Motorist Coverage
|Personal Injury Protection (PIP)
$20,000 in bodily injury liability per person,
$40,000 in bodily injury liability per accident,
$5,000 in property damage liability
$20,000 in bodily injury per person,
$40,000 in bodily injury per accident,
|$8,000 per person
Even though driving without car insurance in Massachusetts is against the law, not all drivers have the minimum coverage. Uninsured motorist coverage offers you an extra layer of protection for your bodily injuries in case the other driver can’t cover your medical bills.
Personal injury protection (PIP) is another extra layer of protection for you and certain other people who were affected by the car accident, regardless of who was at fault. It can cover medical expenses with or without medical insurance, lost wages, and replacement services.
Whether you’re looking to get the minimum required or full coverage, you can find a policy for you at one of the car insurance companies below.
See More: Full-Coverage Car Insurance
See More: Bundle Home & Auto Insurance
Liberty Mutual
With the highest average rates on this list, Liberty Mutual offers its policyholders various benefits, such as accident forgiveness for drivers who have maintained a clean driving record for five or more years and a lifetime repair guarantee for vehicle repairs at one of Liberty Mutual’s partnered shops.
Surprisingly, average rates for high-risk drivers with prior accidents and speeding tickets on their record are not much higher than those for safe drivers with no prior violations. Drivers over 60 enjoy the lowest rates, and young drivers under 25 the highest.
Top discounts that the company offers include advance shopper, driving training, and RightTrack.
You can find average monthly costs for different driver categories at Liberty Mutual below.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$336
|Drivers Over 60
|$113
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$220
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$243
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$224
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$206
Travelers
With an Insurify Composite Score of 80, Travelers is the cheapest car insurance company on this list. It offers a variety of policies, from the standard liability insurance and collision and comprehensive coverage to gap insurance.
Teen drivers and young drivers under 25 can benefit from a policy with Travelers because the average monthly cost of just $94 is significantly lower than the state and national averages. Drivers over 60, those with average credit, and safe drivers with no prior violations also enjoy low rates.
Top discounts that the company offers include good driver, continuous coverage, and good payer.
Compare the average monthly cost of car insurance for different driver categories with Travelers below.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$94
|Drivers Over 60
|$42
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$61
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$70
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$85
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$63
#3: Midvale Home & Auto
Midvale Home & Auto
Midvale Home & Auto offers 24/7 claims assistance, online and mobile access to your policy, and flexible billing options. It also offers a variety of different discounts, including a discount for going paperless.
Safe drivers with no prior violations and drivers over 60 enjoy the best rates, but drivers with prior accidents and speeding tickets still have access to competitive rates. Shop for the minimum required or a full-coverage policy with Insurify.
Top discounts that the company offers include passive restraint, anti-theft device, and good student.
See the average monthly costs for different driver categories with Midvale Home & Auto below.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$198
|Drivers Over 60
|$99
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$120
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$204
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$170
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$141
Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in Massachusetts
Your car insurance rates also depend on where you live in Massachusetts. According to Insurify data, drivers in Brockton have significantly higher average monthly costs, $85 higher than the state average, which amounts to a whopping $1,020 annual difference. Worcester, Springfield, and New Bedford residents can also expect higher-than-average rates.
|City
|Average Monthly Cost
|Boston
|$169
|Worcester
|$174
|Springfield
|$176
|Cambridge
|$139
|Lowell
|$151
|Brockton
|$227
|New Bedford
|$173
See More: Compare Car Insurance
See More: Car Insurance Quotes
How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself
To calculate your car insurance quote, insurance agents look at various personal and statistical factors, such as your age, where you live, your credit score, your driving record, and more. No two insurance companies calculate the rates in the same way, so it’s important to get at least three different quotes to find the best coverage at the best rate for you.
See More: Car Insurance for Bad Driving Records
But shopping around for car insurance can get time-consuming. You have to spend hours on the phone or online with different insurance providers in your area, answering the same questions over and over again. Then, you have to manually compare all of your quotes, making sure that you’re not missing anything.
Instead, spend five minutes telling Insurify about yourself, your vehicle, and your coverage preferences to instantly get 10+ real and personalized car insurance quotes from the best auto insurance companies in Massachusetts. Compare them side by side in one place and find the best deal for you. Learn more from our FAQ below!
Frequently Asked Questions
The best car insurance company in Massachusetts for you depends on a variety of factors, such as your age, your vehicle model, and your budget. No two drivers are the same, so use Insurify to discover the best car insurance company in Massachusetts for you in just a few clicks.
According to Insurify data, Travelers offers some of the cheapest car insurance rates in Massachusetts. Average monthly costs can go as low as $42, but this is just an estimate. Your real car insurance rate depends on a variety of factors, such as whether you have a good credit score or a DUI on your record. Use Insurify to find the cheapest car insurance for you.
Massachusetts law states that all drivers are required to have the minimum liability coverage, underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage, and PIP coverage. However, the minimum required car insurance may not be enough to cover the cost of a car accident. To protect yourself against high out-of-pocket costs, consider getting more coverage and use Insurify to find the best deal.
Shopping around and getting multiple quotes from different car insurance companies in your area is the best way to get cheap car insurance. Even if you have factors that negatively impact your car insurance quotes, such as a poor credit score, you can still find a good car insurance deal. Use Insurify to compare 10+ quotes and save an average of $489 a year!
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.