What is the best car insurance company in Massachusetts? In Massachusetts, Liberty Mutual and Travelers both reliably pay claims, have high customer ratings, and offer good rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

To comply with insurance requirements, you need to carry at least the following types of coverage and coverage limits:

Liability Insurance Underinsured/Uninsured Motorist Coverage Personal Injury Protection (PIP) $20,000 in bodily injury liability per person, $40,000 in bodily injury liability per accident, $5,000 in property damage liability $20,000 in bodily injury per person, $40,000 in bodily injury per accident, $8,000 per person

Even though driving without car insurance in Massachusetts is against the law, not all drivers have the minimum coverage. Uninsured motorist coverage offers you an extra layer of protection for your bodily injuries in case the other driver can’t cover your medical bills.

Personal injury protection (PIP) is another extra layer of protection for you and certain other people who were affected by the car accident, regardless of who was at fault. It can cover medical expenses with or without medical insurance, lost wages, and replacement services.

Whether you’re looking to get the minimum required or full coverage, you can find a policy for you at one of the car insurance companies below.

1 Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Cost: $224 Insurify Composite Score: 82

With the highest average rates on this list, Liberty Mutual offers its policyholders various benefits, such as accident forgiveness for drivers who have maintained a clean driving record for five or more years and a lifetime repair guarantee for vehicle repairs at one of Liberty Mutual’s partnered shops.

Surprisingly, average rates for high-risk drivers with prior accidents and speeding tickets on their record are not much higher than those for safe drivers with no prior violations. Drivers over 60 enjoy the lowest rates, and young drivers under 25 the highest.

Top discounts that the company offers include advance shopper, driving training, and RightTrack.

You can find average monthly costs for different driver categories at Liberty Mutual below.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $336 Drivers Over 60 $113 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $220 Drivers With a Prior Accident $243 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $224 Drivers With Average Credit $206

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

2 Travelers Average Monthly Cost: $65 Insurify Composite Score: 80

With an Insurify Composite Score of 80, Travelers is the cheapest car insurance company on this list. It offers a variety of policies, from the standard liability insurance and collision and comprehensive coverage to gap insurance.

Teen drivers and young drivers under 25 can benefit from a policy with Travelers because the average monthly cost of just $94 is significantly lower than the state and national averages. Drivers over 60, those with average credit, and safe drivers with no prior violations also enjoy low rates.

Top discounts that the company offers include good driver, continuous coverage, and good payer.

Compare the average monthly cost of car insurance for different driver categories with Travelers below.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $94 Drivers Over 60 $42 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $61 Drivers With a Prior Accident $70 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $85 Drivers With Average Credit $63

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

#3: Midvale Home & Auto

3 Midvale Home & Auto Average Monthly Cost: $138 Insurify Composite Score: N/A

Midvale Home & Auto offers 24/7 claims assistance, online and mobile access to your policy, and flexible billing options. It also offers a variety of different discounts, including a discount for going paperless.

Safe drivers with no prior violations and drivers over 60 enjoy the best rates, but drivers with prior accidents and speeding tickets still have access to competitive rates. Shop for the minimum required or a full-coverage policy with Insurify.

Top discounts that the company offers include passive restraint, anti-theft device, and good student.

See the average monthly costs for different driver categories with Midvale Home & Auto below.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $198 Drivers Over 60 $99 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $120 Drivers With a Prior Accident $204 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $170 Drivers With Average Credit $141

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.