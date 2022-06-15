Best Cheap Gap Insurance Companies in Kansas: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated June 15, 2022
Gap Insurance in Kansas
Kansas drivers who plan on purchasing their vehicle with an auto loan or through a leasing program should keep in mind that while beneficial, both can leave you open to financial hardship. For example, if your vehicle was totaled in an accident, you could be held responsible for paying the remaining balance. Having coverage like gap insurance would help in this type of situation. If you are looking for an affordable gap insurance policy, it is usually best to shop around with multiple insurance companies on a comparison platform like Insurify.
Best Companies for Gap Insurance in Kansas
For drivers who live in Kansas and are currently leasing a vehicle, there are several affordable options for auto insurance. Below are some of the top choices to consider when purchasing a car insurance policy like guaranteed asset protection.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Cost for Leased Cars in Kansas
|Travelers
|$173
|State Auto
|$177
|SafeAuto
|$186
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$187
|Safeco
|$200
|Dairyland
|$211
|Bristol West
|$329
|The General
|$350
|Liberty Mutual
|$435
What is gap insurance?
If you are required to purchase gap insurance, it is important you understand what the policy covers. Guaranteed asset protection (GAP) helps drivers cover the difference between a vehicle's actual cash value and the balance on an outstanding loan should the car be deemed a total loss due to an accident or theft.
Who should buy gap insurance in Kansas?
The general assumption is that not everyone needs gap insurance. Still, the truth is that unless you buy your vehicle with cash, having the coverage makes sense. Here is a list of situations where having gap coverage on top of your comprehensive coverage makes sense:
You purchase a new car that will depreciate faster than other vehicles.
You pay less than 20 percent down when purchasing your vehicle.
You agree to an auto loan that has a term longer than 60 months.
You use a financing option like a leasing program to buy your car.
Kansas Gap Insurance Laws
Unlike other forms of auto insurance such as liability insurance, bodily injury insurance, and property damage liability coverage, gap insurance isn't legally required in Kansas. However, this doesn't mean you won't be required to purchase the coverage by other entities. Most lenders won't extend financing unless you agree to buy gap coverage.
How much gap insurance do I need in Kansas?
It can be challenging to determine precisely how much gap insurance you need. Unlike other Kansas car insurance policies with a state minimum coverage, gap coverage policies can have a wide range of limits. For example, some insurance providers will only cover up to 25 percent of the market value of your car, while others will pay your entire loan or lease off.
On top of the coverage limits, you will also want to consider the following when reviewing gap insurance policies:
Deductible
Rate
Specific requirements laid out by your auto loan lender
How Gap Insurance Works in Kansas
While gap insurance won't help with your medical expenses, medical bills, or repairs for your car, it can come in handy. If your car is ever totaled in an accident or stolen, gap insurance will help cover the difference between your car's actual value and your loan balance. Without the coverage, you would be held liable for paying the balance yourself.
One feature that makes gap coverage stand out against other financial services products like life insurance is the possibility to receive money back. To take advantage of the reimbursement, you will need to pay your gap insurance in advance and pay off your vehicle early.
How Much Gap Insurance Costs in Kansas
How much is gap insurance in Kansas?
The average cost to insure a leased vehicle in Kansas is $264 per month. However, what you pay for gap insurance will largely depend on whether you buy gap insurance from your car dealership or from your insurance provider.
Many factors can affect a driver's overall insurance rates for an auto insurance policy or gap insurance. For example, driving record, credit score, and age can all play a role in determining your premium. On average, though, a Kansas driver can expect to pay $264 a month for standard coverage and gap coverage.
How to Buy Gap Insurance in Kansas
If you are like many drivers in Kansas who need to purchase gap insurance as a requirement for a loan or a lease, there are several places you can go to buy the coverage. Generally, you can find gap insurance policies at lending institutions that offer car loans, dealerships, and auto insurance companies.
Insurance companies are often the best place to find cheap rates out of the three options. One of the challenges with using an auto insurance provider is selecting the right company to work with. In Kansas, large providers like GEICO, Progressive, and Allstate, along with many regional insurance companies, offer gap insurance.
To help you narrow down insurance companies, Insurify provides a unique platform where you can review a list of gap auto insurance quotes on a single page and select the best plan for you. The entire process is simple and easy and generally only takes a couple of minutes to complete.
Frequently Asked Questions: Gap Insurance in Kansas
Even though Kansas law doesn’t require drivers to carry gap coverage in addition to their current auto insurance coverage, most lenders do. If you plan on taking out an auto loan or leasing a new vehicle from a dealership, you will want to ask them about their gap insurance requirements.
Drivers will receive money back from their gap insurance if they meet the appropriate criteria. Generally, as long as you pay your gap coverage policy in advance and pay off your vehicle early, you will be entitled to any unused portion of your policy. It is important to note if you pay monthly premiums, you won't qualify for any money back.
There are many places to consider when looking for cheap gap insurance. To find the most affordable option, you should consider shopping around at multiple locations. Insurify helps make the shopping experience enjoyable by providing you with a list of quotes from qualifying insurance providers that you can quickly review.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.