Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

What is the best and cheapest car insurance in Kansas? In Kansas, Nationwide, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, Travelers, and State Auto all offer good customer service, reliably pay claims, and have generally good rates for drivers. Keep in mind that your individual auto insurance rates will depend on factors like your driving record, your age, your gender, and your credit score.

You saw the list above of the top seven companies, but what benefits does each of them offer, and how do you find out which is best for you? Below, you'll find strengths, top discounts, and a price breakdown for the most common types of drivers.

And while you do your homework, here are the insurance requirements that every insurance policy must meet in Kansas, also known as the state minimum coverages:

Liability coverage

$25,000/person and $50,000/accident for bodily injury liability

$25,000/accident for property damage liability

Personal injury protection

$4,500/person for medical expenses

$900/month for one year for disability/loss of income

$25/day for in-home services

$2,000 for funeral, burial, or cremation expense

$4,500 for rehabilitation expense

Survivor Benefits: Disability/loss of income up to $900/month for one year

In-home services up to $25/day for one year

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

$25,000/person

$50,000/accident

1 Nationwide Average Monthly Cost: $154 Insurify Composite Score: 89

Nationwide is "on your side" if you're looking for a one-stop shop for all your insurance needs. If you want a company with solid name recognition and special programs like telematics and accident forgiveness, then get a quote from this insurer. Customers with good credit will also find an exceptionally affordable deal with Nationwide.

Top discounts that the company offers include multiple policy, family, and farm bureau.

Here are the average monthly costs for most types of drivers in Kansas.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $278 Drivers Over 60 $167 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $142 Drivers With a Prior Accident $204 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $198 Drivers With Average Credit $156

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

2 Safeco Average Monthly Cost: $153 Insurify Composite Score: 86

Safeco is owned by another company on our list, Liberty Mutual. But it's a separate brand with its own unique insurance coverages and market segment. Rideshare drivers will find competitive Kansas auto insurance rates with Safeco. If you want to bundle your renters or home insurance, then Safeco could also be an attractive option.

Top discounts that the company offers include good credit, multiple vehicle, and low mileage.

Below are Safeco's numbers for various drivers, and those over 60 are getting a surprisingly good deal.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $249 Drivers Over 60 $104 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $135 Drivers With a Prior Accident $208 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $210 Drivers With Average Credit $160

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

3 Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Cost: $248 Insurify Composite Score: 82

Liberty Mutual, along with LiMu Emu & Doug, wants to make sure you're not paying for anything you don't need. That's especially easy if you have a clean driving record and want to lock in discounts with Liberty's telematics device, RightTrack. If you don't want something beyond your control to bump up your rates, you can take advantage of creative ways to save, such as Liberty's accident forgiveness and its other leading discounts.

Top discounts that the company offers include advance shopper, driving training, and RightTrack.

Take a look at Liberty's average monthly costs in Kansas.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $406 Drivers Over 60 $138 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $223 Drivers With a Prior Accident $314 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $326 Drivers With Average Credit $260

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

4 Travelers Average Monthly Cost: $123 Insurify Composite Score: 80

What was the first company to offer travel insurance, multiple insurance products, or an auto insurance policy? Yep, it's Travelers. If finding a trusted company is a significant must-have for you, try this insurer. It also excels for Kansans who add their spouses, teen drivers, or other young drivers to their auto insurance policy.

Top discounts that the company offers include safe driver, continuous coverage, and good payer.

Travelers had the lowest price for those with average credit, so folks with poor credit might find a deal in the rates below, too.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $170 Drivers Over 60 $94 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $115 Drivers With a Prior Accident $142 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $164 Drivers With Average Credit $128

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

5 State Auto Average Monthly Cost: $146 Insurify Composite Score: 76

People in the Sunflower State love State Auto. Maybe it's because the company caters to folks who want multiple types of policies, all from the same company. It also rewards the safest drivers with juicy price breaks - make sure you snag the good driver discount. If customizing your policy to precisely the coverage you want is essential (like changing your deductible), then you might want to try State Auto.

Top discounts that the company offers include multiple policy, good driver, and early quote.

State Auto's average monthly costs give all kinds of Kansans a reason to smile.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $215 Drivers Over 60 $101 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $123 Drivers With a Prior Accident $206 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $199 Drivers With Average Credit $149

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

6 Bristol West Average Monthly Cost: $204 Insurify Composite Score: N/A

Bristol West may not have the same name recognition as its parent company, Farmers, but it still enjoys all the benefits of being backed by one of the largest insurance companies in the nation. Bristol West specializes in folks with a less-than-perfect driving history. If a DUI makes you need to file an SR-22, you should get a quote from Bristol West. The company also brings home the personal touch for those who want to visit a local agent.

Top discounts that the company offers include good driver, switching providers, and preferred payment discounts.

Here are Bristol West's average monthly costs for six of the most common types of drivers in Kansas.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $303 Drivers Over 60 $155 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $177 Drivers With a Prior Accident $301 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $287 Drivers With Average Credit $202

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

7 SafeAuto Average Monthly Cost: $149 Insurify Composite Score: N/A

If you want no-frills, cheap car insurance, why not make the safe choice? Safe Auto’s insurance products are often lauded for their affordability. It also does an excellent job of serving the one out of 13 Kansas who require bilingual service as Spanish speakers. If you want straightforward service at a great price, try Safe Auto.

Top discounts that the company offers include multiple vehicles, switching providers, and homeowners discounts.

Below are Safe Auto's prices, with a significantly low rate for those over 60.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $211 Drivers Over 60 $85 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $130 Drivers With a Prior Accident $204 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $193 Drivers With Average Credit $152

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.