Updated June 15, 2022
The right deal on car insurance can be sweeter than Kansas’s barbecue and just as smoking hot. Insurers build their rates based on various factors, including your age, location, and driving record. To help you find the best car insurance rates from top insurance providers, we've put several insurers on the grill only to serve up the best offerings in the state of Kansas.
In this article, you'll find the top seven companies in Kansas with a combined average rate of $157 per month, which is $77 cheaper than the national average of $234 per month, representing savings of $924 per year. While you're putting money squarely back in your wallet, enjoy your shopping experience at Insurify and its average rating of 4.8/5 from 2,900+ reviews. Insurify is the #1 highest-ranked insurance comparison tool in the U.S., and many Kansans use it to find the best rates in the Sunflower State.
Quick Facts
Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in Kansas is Nationwide.
Travelers is the cheapest insurer on average in Kansas, with average rates of $123 per month.
The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Best Car Insurance Companies 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Cost Per Month in Kansas
Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor's, Moody's, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Nationwide
|$154
|89
|2
|Safeco
|$153
|86
|3
|Liberty Mutual
|$248
|82
|4
|Travelers
|$123
|80
|5
|State Auto
|$146
|76
|6
|Bristol West
|$204
|Not Rated
|7
|Safe Auto
|$149
|Not Rated
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You
What is the best and cheapest car insurance in Kansas?
In Kansas, Nationwide, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, Travelers, and State Auto all offer good customer service, reliably pay claims, and have generally good rates for drivers. Keep in mind that your individual auto insurance rates will depend on factors like your driving record, your age, your gender, and your credit score.
You saw the list above of the top seven companies, but what benefits does each of them offer, and how do you find out which is best for you? Below, you'll find strengths, top discounts, and a price breakdown for the most common types of drivers.
And while you do your homework, here are the insurance requirements that every insurance policy must meet in Kansas, also known as the state minimum coverages:
Liability coverage
$25,000/person and $50,000/accident for bodily injury liability
$25,000/accident for property damage liability
Personal injury protection
$4,500/person for medical expenses
$900/month for one year for disability/loss of income
$25/day for in-home services
$2,000 for funeral, burial, or cremation expense
$4,500 for rehabilitation expense
Survivor Benefits: Disability/loss of income up to $900/month for one year
In-home services up to $25/day for one year
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
$25,000/person
$50,000/accident
Nationwide
Nationwide is "on your side" if you're looking for a one-stop shop for all your insurance needs. If you want a company with solid name recognition and special programs like telematics and accident forgiveness, then get a quote from this insurer. Customers with good credit will also find an exceptionally affordable deal with Nationwide.
Top discounts that the company offers include multiple policy, family, and farm bureau.
Here are the average monthly costs for most types of drivers in Kansas.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$278
|Drivers Over 60
|$167
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$142
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$204
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$198
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$156
Safeco
Safeco is owned by another company on our list, Liberty Mutual. But it's a separate brand with its own unique insurance coverages and market segment. Rideshare drivers will find competitive Kansas auto insurance rates with Safeco. If you want to bundle your renters or home insurance, then Safeco could also be an attractive option.
Top discounts that the company offers include good credit, multiple vehicle, and low mileage.
Below are Safeco's numbers for various drivers, and those over 60 are getting a surprisingly good deal.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$249
|Drivers Over 60
|$104
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$135
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$208
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$210
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$160
Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual, along with LiMu Emu & Doug, wants to make sure you're not paying for anything you don't need. That's especially easy if you have a clean driving record and want to lock in discounts with Liberty's telematics device, RightTrack. If you don't want something beyond your control to bump up your rates, you can take advantage of creative ways to save, such as Liberty's accident forgiveness and its other leading discounts.
Top discounts that the company offers include advance shopper, driving training, and RightTrack.
Take a look at Liberty's average monthly costs in Kansas.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$406
|Drivers Over 60
|$138
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$223
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$314
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$326
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$260
Travelers
What was the first company to offer travel insurance, multiple insurance products, or an auto insurance policy? Yep, it's Travelers. If finding a trusted company is a significant must-have for you, try this insurer. It also excels for Kansans who add their spouses, teen drivers, or other young drivers to their auto insurance policy.
Top discounts that the company offers include safe driver, continuous coverage, and good payer.
Travelers had the lowest price for those with average credit, so folks with poor credit might find a deal in the rates below, too.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$170
|Drivers Over 60
|$94
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$115
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$142
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$164
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$128
State Auto
People in the Sunflower State love State Auto. Maybe it's because the company caters to folks who want multiple types of policies, all from the same company. It also rewards the safest drivers with juicy price breaks - make sure you snag the good driver discount. If customizing your policy to precisely the coverage you want is essential (like changing your deductible), then you might want to try State Auto.
Top discounts that the company offers include multiple policy, good driver, and early quote.
State Auto's average monthly costs give all kinds of Kansans a reason to smile.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$215
|Drivers Over 60
|$101
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$123
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$206
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$199
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$149
Bristol West
Bristol West may not have the same name recognition as its parent company, Farmers, but it still enjoys all the benefits of being backed by one of the largest insurance companies in the nation. Bristol West specializes in folks with a less-than-perfect driving history. If a DUI makes you need to file an SR-22, you should get a quote from Bristol West. The company also brings home the personal touch for those who want to visit a local agent.
Top discounts that the company offers include good driver, switching providers, and preferred payment discounts.
Here are Bristol West's average monthly costs for six of the most common types of drivers in Kansas.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$303
|Drivers Over 60
|$155
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$177
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$301
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$287
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$202
SafeAuto
If you want no-frills, cheap car insurance, why not make the safe choice? Safe Auto’s insurance products are often lauded for their affordability. It also does an excellent job of serving the one out of 13 Kansas who require bilingual service as Spanish speakers. If you want straightforward service at a great price, try Safe Auto.
Top discounts that the company offers include multiple vehicles, switching providers, and homeowners discounts.
Below are Safe Auto's prices, with a significantly low rate for those over 60.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$211
|Drivers Over 60
|$85
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$130
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$204
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$193
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$152
Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in Kansas
Kansas is one of few places where even the big cities have a small-town charm. There are six cities with over 100,000 people, specifically Wichita, Overland Park, Kansas City, Olathe, Topeka, and Lawrence. Generally, densely populated areas have higher prices because more traffic means more accidents and claims.
|City
|Average Monthly Cost
|Kansas City
|$215
|Lawrence
|$183
|Olathe
|$215
|Overland Park
|$205
|Topeka
|$178
|Wichita
|$214
How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself
In Kansas, so much of car insurance comes down to the options you choose. For example, those with a full-coverage policy with liability, comprehensive coverage, and collision coverage will pay more than those with liability insurance only. However, good drivers can usually find a deal. They just hand over a little more if they drive a Ferrari rather than a Toyota.
In the past, the only way to save a buck on your auto insurance was to spend countless hours on the phone, online, or in person trying to track down the best deals. Insurify has streamlined the process with an online comparison tool that factors in all the most relevant criteria to your specific situation. Things like your driving record, age, driving experience, location, coverages, vehicle model, coverage limits, and credit score are all put into an algorithm, allowing you to find the best quotes from 10+ companies in a matter of minutes.
Once you find a price you like and coverages that give you the protection you need, you simply get the insurance policy that makes the most sense. Insurify is fast, free, and finance-friendly so you can spend less time on insurance, save on average $585 per year, and get back to the barbecue.
Frequently Asked Questions
According to the Insurify Composite Score, Nationwide has the best rating for Kansas car insurance. But that doesn't mean it will be the best company for you. To find the best auto insurance, get quotes from multiple companies. You can find reviews of top auto insurance companies such as Allstate, American Family, Auto-Owners, GEICO, Progressive, State Farm, and USAA at Insurify.
Travelers had the best cheap car insurance of our top seven companies, with an average monthly insurance cost of $123 for Kansas drivers. But every driver is different, and your car insurance premiums will be based on your unique driving profile, including your age, location, and vehicle. To get the cheapest auto insurance, use an online comparison tool to get multiple quotes.
Kansas state minimum requirements for car insurance is $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident property damage liability coverage, underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident, and personal injury protection (PIP) of $4,500 per person.
Shopping around is still the best strategy to find cheap car insurance. Fortunately, you don't have to spend countless hours online, on the phone, or at an insurance office. Instead, simply head over to Insurify, type in some quick information, and within minutes, you'll find 10+ car insurance quotes all ready to save you money.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.