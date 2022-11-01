4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Southington, CT, for 2022

Insurance Writer
Danny is an insurance writer at Insurify. Specializing in auto insurance, he works to help drivers navigate the complicated world of insurance to find the best possible policy. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. You can connect with Danny on LinkedIn.
Insurance Writer
Olivia Oksenhorn is an insurance writer at Insurify. With a special focus in auto insurance and personal finance, Olivia works to help policyholders make informed decisions about their insurance. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado. Before starting at Insurify, she worked as a writer and in newsrooms and nonprofits across Colorado, including Aspen Public Radio and the Aspen Sojourner. You can connect with Olivia on LinkedIn.

Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Southington is $207 per month or $2,484 annually.

  • Car insurance in Southington is $80 less than the monthly average in Connecticut.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Southington on average is State Auto.

Car Insurance in Southington, CT

Trying to find cheap auto insurance in Connecticut can be a challenge. Drivers often find it tedious to compare quotes from many different individual companies. The best way to make an informed decision is to compare car insurance quotes side-by-side.

Quotes by Top Companies

State Auto
$112
Travelers
$124
Liberty Mutual
$180
Nationwide
$219
Progressive
$220

Compare Car Insurance

Cheapest Car Insurance in Southington, CT

What is the cheapest car insurance in Southington?

State Auto is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Southington, with rates starting at $112 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates because everyone’s situation is unique.

Having all available information helps drivers make informed decisions about the best way to find cheap car insurance coverage. In the table below, you will see a summary of all the providers offering insurance coverage and their average monthly quotes.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Auto$112
Travelers$124
Liberty Mutual$180
Nationwide$219
Progressive$220
CSAA$245
Bristol West$324
National General$340
Kemper Preferred$135
Safeco$154
Plymouth Rock$157
Stillwater$205
Midvale Home & Auto$222
Direct Auto$261
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Connecticut

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Connecticut roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Connecticut[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Connecticut is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Connecticut, you’re required to purchase insurance that covers bodily injuries under these circumstances.

Southington Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Having a clean driving record gives you the best chance of finding the lowest monthly rates for car insurance products in Southington[2]. If you have a DUI, a speeding ticket, or an at-fault accident on your record, this can drive up your rate. In the table below, you can see how some of these can affect your average monthly cost for auto insurance coverage.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$200
Speeding Ticket$268
At-Fault Accident$292
DUI$398
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Southington Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Just as having marks on your driving record can drive up your rates, so can a lower credit score[3]. When you explore the range of credit scores from excellent to poor, you will find that the average monthly cost of insurance can increase. The table below summarizes the effect of your credit score on your average monthly cost.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$167
Good$197
Average$217
Poor$336
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Southington

Just as with any other item you may purchase, comparing options is the best way to get the cheapest car insurance in Southington. With Insurify, you can quickly and easily compare quotes from the top providers in your area in only a few minutes.

Drivers should also look to take advantage of any available discounts. You can talk to your insurance agent for information on the best discounts you may qualify for. Another option is to bundle your auto insurance with home insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Finding cheap auto insurance is much easier when you can compare auto insurance companies. That way, you can see the cost for each provider and make an informed decision for yourself. Insurify does all this work for you so you can find your best rate for cheap car insurance coverage.

  • The average monthly cost for an auto insurance policy can vary depending on the insurance company you choose. At the lower end of the spectrum, you will find a monthly rate of around $112, and at the high end, the cost can go up to as much as around $340 per month.

  • Some of the factors that can drive up the cost of your monthly auto insurance rate include having marks on your driving record, such as a DUI or a speeding ticket. Another thing that can increase your rate is having a low credit score.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. Connecticut Department of Insurance. "State Minimum Car Insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022
  2. State of Connecticut Judicial Branch. "Traffic Violation / Complaint Ticket." Accessed June 14, 2022
  3. Office of Legislative Research - Objective Research for Connecticut's Legislature. "The Use of Financial History Measurement Programs in Automobile Insurance Underwriting or Rating." Accessed June 14, 2022
