Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Southington, CT, for 2022

Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Southington is $207 per month or $2,484 annually.
Car insurance in Southington is $80 less than the monthly average in Connecticut.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Southington on average is State Auto.
Car Insurance in Southington, CT
Trying to find cheap auto insurance in Connecticut can be a challenge. Drivers often find it tedious to compare quotes from many different individual companies. The best way to make an informed decision is to compare car insurance quotes side-by-side.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Southington, CT
What is the cheapest car insurance in Southington?
State Auto is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Southington, with rates starting at $112 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates because everyone’s situation is unique.
Having all available information helps drivers make informed decisions about the best way to find cheap car insurance coverage. In the table below, you will see a summary of all the providers offering insurance coverage and their average monthly quotes.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|State Auto
|$112
|Travelers
|$124
|Liberty Mutual
|$180
|Nationwide
|$219
|Progressive
|$220
|CSAA
|$245
|Bristol West
|$324
|National General
|$340
|Kemper Preferred
|$135
|Safeco
|$154
|Plymouth Rock
|$157
|Stillwater
|$205
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$222
|Direct Auto
|$261
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Connecticut
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Connecticut roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Connecticut[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Connecticut is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Connecticut, you’re required to purchase insurance that covers bodily injuries under these circumstances.
Southington Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Having a clean driving record gives you the best chance of finding the lowest monthly rates for car insurance products in Southington[2]. If you have a DUI, a speeding ticket, or an at-fault accident on your record, this can drive up your rate. In the table below, you can see how some of these can affect your average monthly cost for auto insurance coverage.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$200
|Speeding Ticket
|$268
|At-Fault Accident
|$292
|DUI
|$398
Southington Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Just as having marks on your driving record can drive up your rates, so can a lower credit score[3]. When you explore the range of credit scores from excellent to poor, you will find that the average monthly cost of insurance can increase. The table below summarizes the effect of your credit score on your average monthly cost.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$167
|Good
|$197
|Average
|$217
|Poor
|$336
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Southington
Just as with any other item you may purchase, comparing options is the best way to get the cheapest car insurance in Southington. With Insurify, you can quickly and easily compare quotes from the top providers in your area in only a few minutes.
Drivers should also look to take advantage of any available discounts. You can talk to your insurance agent for information on the best discounts you may qualify for. Another option is to bundle your auto insurance with home insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance.
Frequently Asked Questions
Finding cheap auto insurance is much easier when you can compare auto insurance companies. That way, you can see the cost for each provider and make an informed decision for yourself. Insurify does all this work for you so you can find your best rate for cheap car insurance coverage.
The average monthly cost for an auto insurance policy can vary depending on the insurance company you choose. At the lower end of the spectrum, you will find a monthly rate of around $112, and at the high end, the cost can go up to as much as around $340 per month.
Some of the factors that can drive up the cost of your monthly auto insurance rate include having marks on your driving record, such as a DUI or a speeding ticket. Another thing that can increase your rate is having a low credit score.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
