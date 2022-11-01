4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Manchester, CT, for 2022

Car InsurancedelimiterConnecticutdelimiterManchester

Jennifer Pendell is a personal finance expert. She specializes in breaking down dense subjects to make them easier for consumers to understand, with a particular interest in homeowners, renters, and auto insurance concepts. She studied at the University of Iowa.
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.

Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in Manchester, CT

Cheap car insurance coverage can be hard to come by, and insurance premiums fluctuate between different cities and insurance companies. However, it is possible to find cheap car insurance. Insurify analyzed the latest rates in Manchester, Connecticut, to help you find affordable car insurance premiums.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Manchester is $230 per month or $2,760 annually.

  • Car insurance in Manchester is $67 less per month than the average cost of insurance in Connecticut.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Manchester on average is Kemper Preferred, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

Kemper Preferred
$119
Travelers
$144
Safeco
$156
State Auto
$166
Plymouth Rock
$176

Cheap Car Insurance Connecticut

Compare Car Insurance

Cheapest Car Insurance in Manchester, CT

What is the cheapest car insurance cost in Manchester?

The average cost of car insurance in Manchester is $230 per month, but we found quotes for as little as $119 per month with Kemper Preferred. Remember to always compare car insurance rates to find the cheapest possible quote.

Car insurance premiums vary widely from one insurance agency to another. We found these average rates from companies in Manchester.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Kemper Preferred$119
Travelers$144
Safeco$156
State Auto$166
Plymouth Rock$176
Progressive$206
Liberty Mutual$215
Nationwide$236
Midvale Home & Auto$255
CSAA$271
Direct Auto$286
Stillwater$301
National General$301
Bristol West$382
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Best Car Insurance in Manchester, CT

The cheapest car insurance quotes aren’t always the best ones. We ranked insurance products from the best companies in the city using the Insurify Composite Score, a proprietary ranking system. Here are the best rates you can get from the top-ranking companies.

Best CompaniesICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.Average Monthly Quote
Nationwide89$236
Safeco86$156
Liberty Mutual82$215
Travelers80$144
State Auto76$166
National General58$301
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

  • The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

    Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Connecticut

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Connecticut roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Connecticut[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Connecticut is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Connecticut, you’re required to purchase insurance that covers bodily injuries under these circumstances.

Manchester Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Age has a major impact on car insurance, with teen drivers and other young drivers paying significantly more than older drivers. These average monthly auto insurance rates represent what Connecticut policyholders can expect to pay for an average car insurance policy in every age bracket.

Driver’s AgeAverage Monthly Cost
Teens$563
20s$332
30s$227
40s$235
50s$225
60s$186
70s$194
80+$211
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Manchester Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Driving records and accident history are other ways that insurance companies identify high-risk drivers, who usually pay higher premiums. Drivers with speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, DUIs, and other moving violations in their driving history can expect to pay significantly more than someone with a clean record.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$229
Speeding Ticket$307
At-Fault Accident$334
DUI$456
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

High-Risk Car Insurance Connecticut

DUI Car Insurance Connecticut

Manchester Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Your credit score is another factor that can affect the cost of Connecticut car insurance. People with excellent credit can expect to pay much less than people with poorer credit.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$214
Good$256
Average$278
Poor$431
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Manchester

Finding cheap car insurance in Manchester doesn’t have to be a struggle. Whether you’re looking for full coverage or something that just meets the state minimum requirements, you can find an affordable policy that will work for you.

Compare car insurance rates with Insurify. This easy-to-use tool brings together quotes from top insurers like GEICO, State Farm, and Allstate so you can find the policy that fits you without the hassle.

For more detailed Connecticut city guides, check out these below

Frequently Asked Questions

  • There are many ways to save money on car insurance in Manchester, from choosing a policy with a higher deductible to bundling your car and home insurance. The best way to find lower-priced car insurance is to compare car insurance quotes for similar policies.

  • We found car insurance as cheap as $119 a month. The rate you will pay varies depending on your driving history, credit score, marital status, and other factors.

  • Your ZIP code affects the rates you’ll pay in a number of ways. Insurance companies look at things like regional regulations, your access to off-street parking, how many drivers there are in your community, crime levels, and the number of local car accidents.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. Connecticut Department of Insurance. "State Minimum Car Insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022
