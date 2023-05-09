CONNECT Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Average cost of CONNECT auto insurance

Several factors affect car insurance rates, including your age, driving record, vehicle, and location.[4] You’ll also pay more if you purchase a full-coverage policy as opposed to a liability-only policy.

Average CONNECT car insurance quote data isn’t currently available, but you can still compare car insurance companies and their average premiums to find the best insurer for you.

CONNECT car insurance coverage

CONNECT offers liability coverage, which is the standard coverage you need to drive legally in most states. The company also offers more robust coverages, such as comprehensive coverage and personal injury protection. Below are the various coverage options CONNECT offers:

Collision coverage This covers the cost of repairs after an accident but doesn’t cover non-accident-related damages, such as those from severe weather or theft.

Comprehensive coverage This covers all noncollision causes of damage, such as severe weather, fire, and hitting an animal.

Rental car insurance This pays for daily rental car charges if your original car is in the shop after an accident, up to the coverage limits.

Uninsured motorist coverage This covers your medical expenses if you’re in an accident where you aren’t at fault and the other driver is uninsured or doesn’t have enough insurance to pay for damages and injuries.

Personal injury protection insurance This covers medical expenses, lost wages, and funeral costs if you or anyone else on your policy is injured or dies in a car accident.

Gap insurance This covers the difference between what you owe on your car and the insurance payout when your insurer declares your vehicle a total loss.

How to get a CONNECT car insurance quote

Most insurance experts recommend finding quotes from at least three different car insurance companies before choosing a policy. Complete the following steps to find a quote from CONNECT Insurance:

Visit CONNECT’s website and navigate to the auto insurance page. Enter your ZIP code to begin the quote process. Enter key personal information on the quote form, then hit “continue.” Enter vehicle information, including make, model, safety features, and current insurance coverage. Enter important information about your driving record, as well as any information about other people, like spouses or children, who will be on your policy. When finished, you’ll receive a quote via email if you meet CONNECT’s eligibility requirements.

CONNECT car insurance discounts

Finding ways to save can be important for drivers who think they’re overpaying for car insurance. Fortunately, CONNECT Auto Insurance offers several discounts for drivers of all types. Below are some ways you can save when you choose CONNECT:

Good driver: CONNECT policyholders in California can earn a discount when they practice safe driving habits. Note that this discount is not available in other states.

Premier safety: Drivers with no traffic violations, accidents, or claims in the past four years can earn a discount from CONNECT.

Defensive driver: When you complete a defensive driver refresher course and submit the certificate of completion to CONNECT, it’ll reward you with a discount.

Safety features: Earn a discount when you tell your CONNECT insurance agent about your vehicle’s safety features, such as antilock brakes, airbags, and anti-theft devices.

Good student: CONNECT rewards young drivers who reach certain benchmarks in the classroom. Talk to your representative to learn specifics about how to qualify.

Student away: Students who go to school more than 100 miles from their homes and leave their cars at home can stay on their family’s policy at a discounted rate.

Multi-car: CONNECT offers lower rates to policyholders who insure multiple cars on their CONNECT policy.

Costco membership: CONNECT is a Costco partner, which means Costco members who switch to CONNECT can earn exclusive discounts and benefits.

CONNECT insurance bundling options

CONNECT doesn’t offer just auto insurance. The brand’s home insurance helps homeowners protect their dwellings and personal belongings in the event of a covered loss. CONNECT also offers renters insurance, which covers damage to personal possessions, and umbrella insurance, which provides additional protection if your claims exceed policy limits.

CONNECT offers discounts to customers who purchase multiple insurance policies. Here are a few ways bundling can help you save on CONNECT Insurance: