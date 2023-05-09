CONNECT Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
CONNECT Insurance may not have the name recognition of other insurance companies, but don’t let that fool you: The brand offers drivers various insurance products and discounts. CONNECT is a subsidiary of American Family Insurance, so it has the resources of a large national company, as proven by its A (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best.[1]
Quick Facts
CONNECT offers policies in 44 states and Washington, D.C.
Costco members may find exclusive rates.
CONNECT has an above-average J.D. Power score of 834 out of 1,000 in the California region.[2]
CONNECT is a subsidiary of American Family Insurance, the ninth-largest auto insurance company in the country by market share.[3] If the CONNECT name is unfamiliar to you, it’s because the company was formerly Ameriprise Auto & Home. It rebranded in 2020 as a national multi-line insurer selling home, auto, and life insurance products.
CONNECT’s auto insurance offerings include collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, bodily injury coverage, gap insurance, and more. The company offers numerous options, including windshield repair, roadside assistance, and 24/7 claims reporting. Popular discounts, like for safe driving, can help CONNECT customers save on insurance premiums.
CONNECT by American Family pros and cons
Pros
Above-average customer satisfaction ratings: CONNECT’s customer satisfaction scores exceed the industry average for the California segment in J.D. Power’s recent study.[2]
Many useful discounts: Several safe driving and vehicle safety discounts help CONNECT customers save on car insurance.
Offers guaranteed asset protection insurance: Gap insurance is a useful coverage if you total your car.
Cons
Mixed Better Business Bureau reviews: Despite high J.D. Power scores, CONNECT has a 1.28 out of 5 score on BBB.
No telematics program: CONNECT doesn’t offer a usage-based insurance program that low-mileage drivers can take advantage of.
No rideshare coverage: Uber and Lyft drivers won’t be able to insure their cars with a CONNECT policy.
Average cost of CONNECT auto insurance
Several factors affect car insurance rates, including your age, driving record, vehicle, and location.[4] You’ll also pay more if you purchase a full-coverage policy as opposed to a liability-only policy.
Average CONNECT car insurance quote data isn’t currently available, but you can still compare car insurance companies and their average premiums to find the best insurer for you.
CONNECT car insurance coverage
CONNECT offers liability coverage, which is the standard coverage you need to drive legally in most states. The company also offers more robust coverages, such as comprehensive coverage and personal injury protection. Below are the various coverage options CONNECT offers:
Collision coverage
This covers the cost of repairs after an accident but doesn’t cover non-accident-related damages, such as those from severe weather or theft.
Comprehensive coverage
This covers all noncollision causes of damage, such as severe weather, fire, and hitting an animal.
Rental car insurance
This pays for daily rental car charges if your original car is in the shop after an accident, up to the coverage limits.
Uninsured motorist coverage
This covers your medical expenses if you’re in an accident where you aren’t at fault and the other driver is uninsured or doesn’t have enough insurance to pay for damages and injuries.
Personal injury protection insurance
This covers medical expenses, lost wages, and funeral costs if you or anyone else on your policy is injured or dies in a car accident.
Gap insurance
This covers the difference between what you owe on your car and the insurance payout when your insurer declares your vehicle a total loss.
How to get a CONNECT car insurance quote
Most insurance experts recommend finding quotes from at least three different car insurance companies before choosing a policy. Complete the following steps to find a quote from CONNECT Insurance:
Enter key personal information on the quote form, then hit “continue.”
Enter vehicle information, including make, model, safety features, and current insurance coverage.
Enter important information about your driving record, as well as any information about other people, like spouses or children, who will be on your policy.
When finished, you’ll receive a quote via email if you meet CONNECT’s eligibility requirements.
CONNECT car insurance discounts
Finding ways to save can be important for drivers who think they’re overpaying for car insurance. Fortunately, CONNECT Auto Insurance offers several discounts for drivers of all types. Below are some ways you can save when you choose CONNECT:
Good driver: CONNECT policyholders in California can earn a discount when they practice safe driving habits. Note that this discount is not available in other states.
Premier safety: Drivers with no traffic violations, accidents, or claims in the past four years can earn a discount from CONNECT.
Defensive driver: When you complete a defensive driver refresher course and submit the certificate of completion to CONNECT, it’ll reward you with a discount.
Safety features: Earn a discount when you tell your CONNECT insurance agent about your vehicle’s safety features, such as antilock brakes, airbags, and anti-theft devices.
Good student: CONNECT rewards young drivers who reach certain benchmarks in the classroom. Talk to your representative to learn specifics about how to qualify.
Student away: Students who go to school more than 100 miles from their homes and leave their cars at home can stay on their family’s policy at a discounted rate.
Multi-car: CONNECT offers lower rates to policyholders who insure multiple cars on their CONNECT policy.
Costco membership: CONNECT is a Costco partner, which means Costco members who switch to CONNECT can earn exclusive discounts and benefits.
CONNECT insurance bundling options
CONNECT doesn’t offer just auto insurance. The brand’s home insurance helps homeowners protect their dwellings and personal belongings in the event of a covered loss. CONNECT also offers renters insurance, which covers damage to personal possessions, and umbrella insurance, which provides additional protection if your claims exceed policy limits.
CONNECT offers discounts to customers who purchase multiple insurance policies. Here are a few ways bundling can help you save on CONNECT Insurance:
Auto and home: Customers who buy home insurance policies (or condo insurance) and auto insurance from CONNECT will earn a discount on their policy.
Auto and umbrella: Customers who buy an auto insurance policy and an umbrella insurance policy from CONNECT will earn a discount.
Auto, home, and umbrella: If you buy all three coverages from CONNECT — home, auto, and umbrella — you’ll earn an even bigger discount.
CONNECT insurance reviews and ratings
The CONNECT brand has only been around for a few years, but it’s already earning high marks from major independent agencies. A.M. Best awarded American Family and its subsidiaries an A rating, indicating excellent financial strength.[1] J.D. Power gave CONNECT a customer satisfaction rating of 834 in the California segment, which is above the region’s average.[2]
CONNECT customer reviews
Customer reviews paint a mixed picture of CONNECT Auto Insurance, with many customers complaining about the company’s frustrating claims process:
Several other reviews on the Better Business Bureau website complain about unresponsive agents and long delays when settling claims.
Fortunately, some customers had good things to say about their experience with CONNECT. The customer below had a positive customer service experience but was mostly pleased with the company’s reasonable rates.
CONNECT ratings
Several independent agencies publish annual objective ratings for insurance customer satisfaction and financial strength. These ratings help customers decide which company to choose among the many insurance options on the market. Below are some of American Family and its subsidiaries’ ratings from these agencies:
A.M. Best: A
J.D. Power: 834 out of 1,000 in the California segment
Better Business Bureau: 1.28 out of 5
Standard & Poors: A
Moody’s: A1
NAIC Complaint Index: 4.71 (higher than expected)
CONNECT vs. other insurers
The car insurance market is highly saturated, with many companies offering various insurance products. Compare quotes side by side from multiple car insurance companies to make sure you get a policy that fits your budget and needs.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
A.M. Best
J.D. Power*
CONNECT
N/A
N/A
A
834
GEICO
$125
$178
A++
835
Progressive
$161
$238
A+
819
State Farm
$125
$175
A++
842
*J.D. Power's 2022 U.S. Auto Insurance Satisfaction Study average rating across all regions. Based on a 1,000-point scale.
CONNECT vs. GEICO
GEICO is the third-largest auto insurer in the U.S. by market share, offering popular auto insurance products in all 50 states.[3] The average rate for full-coverage auto insurance from GEICO is $178 per month. GEICO and CONNECT have similar J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings, with GEICO earning an average 834 out of 1,000 across regions.[2]
GEICO offers DriveEasy, a popular telematics program, so drivers who want insurance discounts for safe driving should choose GEICO over CONNECT. Drivers looking for a smaller company that can potentially give them more focused attention should choose CONNECT.
CONNECT vs. Progressive
Progressive is the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S. by market share, and its customers pay an average of $238 per month for full-coverage auto insurance.[3] Progressive has an average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating of 819 across all regions, which is lower than CONNECT’s score.[2]
Progressive offers a popular rideshare insurance policy, which makes it the right choice for an Uber or Lyft driver who needs to insure their car. CONNECT doesn’t offer a similar policy, so rideshare drivers should shop elsewhere for this coverage.
CONNECT vs. State Farm
State Farm is the largest auto insurer in the U.S. by market share.[3] It has average rates of $175 per month for full-coverage auto insurance and $125 for liability only. State Farm earned an average rating of 842 across regions in J.D. Power’s satisfaction study, which is comparable to CONNECT’s score.[2]
As the largest auto insurance company, State Farm has plenty of resources and agents across the country, and its A++ score from A.M. Best underscores its financial stability.[5] Customers looking for a large nationwide insurance company with a telematics program and highly rated digital features should choose State Farm over CONNECT.
How to file an auto insurance claim with CONNECT
A claim is a request you make to your insurance company for reimbursement after a covered loss, such as a car accident, damaging weather event, or theft. CONNECT makes it easy to file a claim online or on the phone using its 24/7 claims line. Here’s how:
Log onto your online account, call 1 (800) 872-5246, or email csc@connectbyamfam.com as soon as possible after your accident. Provide details about the accident, as well as key information like your name, contact information, policy type, and policy number.
A claims representative will reach out to you within one business day to go over the facts of your accident. Your representative will explain what your policy covers and talk you through next steps. You can send your representative photos from the incident and police reports, if applicable.
If necessary, your claims representative will help arrange an inspection at a local auto shop. Tell your representative if you have rental car coverage that you can use while your car is in the shop.
CONNECT will process your claim as quickly as possible, depending on the severity of the claim. Check out your online account or call CONNECT to keep tabs on your claim.
CONNECT insurance FAQs
Here are answers to some commonly asked questions about CONNECT car insurance.
Is CONNECT legitimate?
CONNECT is accredited with the Better Business Bureau and has an A rating from A.M. Best, indicating excellent financial stability.[1] CONNECT’s parent company, American Family, received two complaints through the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), which is above-average for its market share.
Is CONNECT car insurance worth it?
Buying car insurance through CONNECT is worthwhile if you’re looking for reasonable rates and a long list of coverage options. While CONNECT doesn’t offer a telematics program or as many mobile features as other brands, its high customer satisfaction score from J.D. Power indicates that most customers are generally happy with the CONNECT experience.
Who owns CONNECT insurance?
CONNECT Insurance is a subsidiary of American Family, which is one of the largest car insurance companies in the country.
Who should get CONNECT insurance?
CONNECT is a great option for Costco members, who can earn exclusive discounts and additional benefits. A policy through CONNECT is also a good option if you don’t need additional specialty insurance lines or add-ons like rideshare insurance.
Is CONNECT good at paying claims?
CONNECT’s parent company, American Family, has an A (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best, indicating it has the financial strength to pay out claims.[1] CONNECT gives customers the option of filing claims online, by phone, or over email. Some online customer reviews note frustration when trying to settle claims with CONNECT.
Mark Steinbach is a writer based in Brooklyn, NY. In addition to his years of work as a copywriter, he is also a TV writer with a degree in English from Harvard University. When he isn't writing, he can be found playing tennis or doing crossword puzzles.