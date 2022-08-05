Compare Nationwide vs. GEICO: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated August 5, 2022
Nationwide vs. GEICO: A Summary
Drivers who need a new car insurance policy should consider comparing insurance providers such as Nationwide and GEICO. Between the two, GEICO has much lower rates on average than Nationwide, but both do exceptionally well on the Insurify Composite Score.
See how the two insurance companies compare in the table below.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Nationwide
|$101
|89
|GEICO
|$47
|88
Nationwide
While Nationwide isn’t the cheapest car insurance provider, it does rank highly for customer services, claims satisfaction, and overall customer happiness.
Along with high customer satisfaction scores, the company also offers a wide range of auto insurance products, including add-ons such as gap insurance and accident forgiveness.
Overall, an auto insurance policy from Nationwide is an excellent choice for anyone looking for car insurance coverage.
Pros
Offers a wide variety of coverage options, including usage-based insurance
Bundling options with homeowners, renters, and life insurance
Excellent customer service and claims satisfaction ratings
Cons
Quoting process can be slow and cumbersome
Premiums tend to be higher than the national average
GEICO
Drivers looking for an insurance provider that offers coverage online without the need for a local agent should consider GEICO. As one of the largest auto insurance companies in the country, GEICO does most of its business online. It offers a robust mobile app that makes the quoting process easy for motorists.
The company is also known for affordable rates, with most of its quotes coming in below the national average. With a long list of coverage options and discounts, GEICO is one company that should be on your list when shopping for car insurance.
Pros
Excellent customer satisfaction ratings and reviews
Easy-to-use mobile app
Interactive, robust website
Cons
Policies like rideshare insurance and gap insurance aren’t available
Lack of local agents in several states
Coverage can be expensive for some subsets of drivers
External Financial Strength Ratings
Both GEICO and Nationwide scored well on their financial strength ratings. However, GEICO did better in most categories and scored higher on rankings provided by A.M. Best and J.D. Power.
|Auto Insurance Company
|A.M. Best Rating
|Moody’s Rating
|S&P Rating
|J.D. Power Rating
|Nationwide
|A+
|A1
|A+
|846
|GEICO
|A++
|Aa3
|AA+
|869
The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Monthly Quote
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Clearcover
Best Overall
|$135
|97
|2
|Nationwide
Best for Safe Drivers
|$199
|89
|3
|American Family
Best for Families with Teen Drivers
|$234
|89
|4
|Safeco
Best for Drivers with Poor Credit
|$186
|86
|5
|Farmers
Best for Rideshare Coverage
|$239
|85
|6
|Foremost
Best for Hassle-Free Claims
|$159
|82
|7
|Liberty Mutual
Best for Accident Forgiveness
|$241
|82
|8
|Mercury
Best for Face-to-Face Service
|$232
|81
|9
|Progressive
Best for Senior Drivers
|$147
|80
|10
|Travelers
Best for Young Drivers
|$163
|80
Most drivers want to select the best car insurance company when purchasing their auto policy. However, no one company is the best at everything. While Nationwide made it to our list of the best car insurance companies, GEICO might have a better deal for certain drivers. The key is to compare quotes from both companies on Insurify to make sure you’re going with the company that’s best for you.
Compare Nationwide vs. GEICO: Which Is Cheaper?
Between Nationwide and GEICO, drivers can find the cheapest rates at GEICO. The company has the lowest average rate for standard coverage and coverage for subgroups compared to Nationwide.
The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Insurance Company
|Average Cost Per Month
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|USH&C
|$44
|Not Rated
|2
|Metromile
|$63
|Not Rated
|3
|Direct Auto
|$64
|Not Rated
|4
|Travelers
|$65
|80
|5
|Kemper
|$71
|Not Rated
|6
|Progressive
|$87
|Not Rated
|7
|Mile Auto
|$91
|85
|8
|National General
|$93
|58
|9
|Clearcover
|$94
|97
|10
|GAINSCO
|$94
|Not Rated
While Nationwide isn’t typically the cheapest, it makes up for it by providing exceptional customer services. On the other hand, GEICO has competitive rates for most subgroups and often the cheapest rates for drivers with poor credit scores.
Compare Nationwide vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Age
One factor that insurance companies often use to determine rates is a driver’s age. Generally, the younger a driver is, the more they have to pay in monthly premiums. The reason for the increased rates is due to the lack of experience a teenage driver has compared to a driver in their 30s or 40s.
Both Nationwide and GEICO follow this trend, as 18-year-olds pay two and three times more for coverage than their older counterparts. However, the good news for young drivers is that GEICO offers some of the best rates in the industry, with an average price of $113 a month.
|Age Group
|Nationwide
|GEICO
|Teens
|$278
|$113
|20s
|$98
|$46
|30s
|$107
|$50
|40s
|$84
|$40
|50s
|$75
|$38
|60s
|$78
|$40
|70s
|$90
|$54
|80s
|$100
|$58
Compare Nationwide vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Gender
Motorists usually aren’t aware that gender can play a role in determining how much you pay each month for auto insurance. While the difference isn’t generally more than $10, men could pay $100 more annually for coverage than women.
When looking at Nationwide’s quotes, there is a noticeable difference where men pay $7 more than women. For GEICO, however, there’s hardly any difference between the two groups.
Which is cheapest for men?
Price-conscious male drivers looking for a car insurance policy should strongly consider GEICO over Nationwide. Not only does GEICO offer monthly rates that are nearly $60 less than Nationwide, but they are also well below the national average.
|Gender
|Nationwide
|GEICO
|Industry Average
|Men
|$105
|$47
|$81
Which is cheapest for women?
The comparison between quotes for female drivers from GEICO and Nationwide is a little closer than for male drivers, but not by much. GEICO once again is much cheaper than Nationwide, coming in $50 less per month and $22 below the national average.
|Gender
|Nationwide
|GEICO
|Industry Average
|Women
|$98
|$46
|$78
Compare Nationwide vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Mileage
Drivers often ask their insurance agents whether the number of miles they drive annually will affect their overall rates. While some companies do provide a discount for motorists who drive less, mileage doesn’t affect the quotes from either Nationwide or GEICO.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
Policyholders who plan to drive between 15,000 and 20,000 miles a year should consider purchasing car insurance through GEICO. The insurance provider offers plans with average premiums of around $46 a month compared to Nationwide, where policies tend to be closer to $98 a month.
|Annual Mileage
|Nationwide
|GEICO
|Industry Average
|15,000-20,000
|$98
|$46
|$78
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
If you only plan on using your vehicle sparingly throughout the year and expect to keep your mileage below 10,000 annually, then GEICO is the best choice. With an average rate of $46 a month, it is well below Nationwide and the national average.
|Annual Mileage
|Nationwide
|GEICO
|Industry Average
|5,000
|$102
|$46
|$78
|10,000
|$98
|$46
|$78
Compare Nationwide vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Credit Score
In most states, your credit score is weighed heavily when insurers determine how much you will pay in premiums. Data shows that a driver with a higher credit score is less likely to file claims or be tardy on their monthly payments.
Nationwide and GEICO follow similar models, where drivers with good credit scores pay considerably less than drivers with lower credit scores.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
Drivers with higher credit are likely to find lower rates, but Nationwide is more expensive than GEICO and the industry average for both excellent and good credit scores.
|Credit Tier
|Nationwide
|GEICO
|Industry Average
|Excellent
|$81
|$37
|$60
|Good
|$92
|$43
|$71
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
For drivers with lower credit scores, GEICO is your choice for lower rates, coming in well below both Nationwide and the industry average.
|Credit Tier
|Nationwide
|GEICO
|Industry Average
|Average
|$102
|$46
|$78
|Poor
|$125
|$64
|$120
Compare Nationwide vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Driving Record
Overall, a motorist’s driving history can play a significant role in determining their insurance premium. If a driver has several at-fault accidents or tickets, their rates will generally be much higher than those with a clean driving record.
Between Nationwide and GEICO, GEICO is more lenient about speeding tickets and accidents. Often, a driver will only experience a slight increase in their auto insurance rates if they have one accident or a single speeding ticket.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
Drivers with a clean driving record should consider GEICO over most insurance providers. Besides USAA, GEICO offers the lowest average rates to motorists who avoid accidents and tickets at $46 per month—Nationwide, on the other hand, has an average of $102 a month.
|Driver Type
|Nationwide
|GEICO
|Industry Average
|Clean Record
|$102
|$46
|$78
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
If you have received a speeding ticket, you might notice an increase in your monthly premiums. While Nationwide has a $29 increase in average monthly rates, GEICO only has an average monthly increase of $10.
|Driver Type
|Nationwide
|GEICO
|Industry Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$132
|$57
|$104
Which is cheapest after an accident?
Accidents can cause insurance rates to significantly increase depending on the type of accident and the number of times they occur. GEICO has an accident forgiveness policy and generally offers around $72 per month to drivers with an accident, while Nationwide is drastically higher, at an average rate of $153 per month.
|Driver Type
|Nationwide
|GEICO
|Industry Average
|Car Accident
|$154
|$72
|$113
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
Nearly all insurance companies significantly raise rates for drivers with a DUI on their record. GEICO increases its rate to about $94 per month, while Nationwide’s monthly premium rates shoot up to $182.
|Driver Type
|Nationwide
|GEICO
|Industry Average
|DUI
|$182
|$94
|$155
Nationwide vs. GEICO Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
|Discount Type
|Nationwide Insurance
|GEICO Insurance
|Multi-vehicle
|Multi-policy
|Good student
|Anti-theft
|Safe driver
|Defensive driving
|Accident free
|Low mileage
|Automatic payment
|Paperless
|Airbag
|Antilock brakes
|Daytime running lights
|New vehicle
|Seat belt use
|Drivers education course
|Emergency deployment
|Federal employment
|Membership & employee
|Military
Our Methodology and How We Compared Nationwide and GEICO
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions: Nationwide vs. GEICO
On average, GEICO is slightly less expensive than Nationwide. However, this may not be true for all drivers. The best way to check which insurer will be cheaper for you is to compare car insurance quotes on Insurify before buying a policy.
There are benefits to both insurance companies, and each is better for its own reasons. For instance, a driver who is price-conscious and wants better rates should choose GEICO. However, Nationwide has competitive rates and is often the best for drivers with a clean driving history.
Often, the best way to compare Nationwide, GEICO, or any other large insurance provider like State Farm or Progressive is to use a platform with a car insurance comparison tool. Tools like Insurify’s will allow you to quickly review multiple quotes from different insurance companies on a single screen—allowing you to obtain coverage within minutes.