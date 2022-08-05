Compare Liberty Mutual vs. GEICO: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. GEICO: Which Is Cheaper?

Overall, GEICO offers significantly lower car insurance rates than Liberty Mutual. On average, you can expect to pay $200 less per month—or $2,400 less per year—for an auto insurance policy with GEICO. The difference between GEICO and Liberty Mutual’s car insurance rates for certain driver categories—such as teen drivers—can go as high as $390 per month.

According to Insurify data, your gender and annual mileage won’t significantly influence your quote with GEICO. In contrast, men pay $17 more per month than women with Liberty Mutual. Similarly, high-mileage drivers pay $57 more per month than low-mileage drivers with Liberty Mutual. Male and high-mileage drivers will find more stable rates with GEICO.

Is Liberty Mutual cheaper than GEICO? On average, GEICO offers cheaper prices than Liberty Mutual, but may provide less coverage.

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Age

Statistically, young drivers can expect higher car insurance rates than more mature drivers who have more experience behind the wheel. This is because most insurance providers believe that young drivers are more prone to accidents and are more likely to damage their vehicle and file a claim. Teen drivers and drivers in their 20s can expect the highest auto insurance premiums.

On average, teen drivers pay a whopping $503 per month for a car insurance policy with Liberty Mutual. Teen drivers who get insurance coverage with GEICO pay just $113 per month for their policy, which is $390 lower. Young drivers in their 20s pay $215 more per month for a policy with Liberty Mutual. For drivers in their 60s, the difference between the two companies goes down to $123 per month.

Age Group Liberty Mutual GEICO Teen $503 $113 20s $261 $46 30s $208 $50 40s $204 $40 50s $182 $38 60s $163 $40 70s $173 $54 80s $177 $58

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Gender

According to Insurify data, gender does not play as much of a role in your car insurance costs as other factors (such as your age), but it’s still important to consider. Some insurance providers estimate that men are more prone to high-risk driving behaviors, such as speeding, and, as a result, are more likely to damage their vehicle and file a claim.

However, according to the national average, men only pay $3 more per month for car insurance than women. You can expect a similar difference with GEICO, where the average monthly rate is $47 for men and $46 for women. In contrast, men pay $17 more per month than women with Liberty Mutual, which amounts to a $204 annual difference in car insurance premiums.

Which is cheapest for men?

Male drivers can expect to pay $256 per month with Liberty Mutual and $47 per month with GEICO, which is $209 lower. However, it’s important to note that these auto insurance rates are just averages based on data, and your real rates can be higher or lower depending on your unique situation. Use Insurify to get your real quote from both providers today!

Liberty Mutual GEICO National Average Average Monthly Quote for Men $256 $47 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

On average, women can expect to pay $239 per month for Liberty Mutual car insurance and $46 per month for GEICO auto insurance. This $193 monthly difference amounts to $2,316 per year that you can save if you get a policy with GEICO vs. Liberty Mutual.

Liberty Mutual GEICO National Average Average Monthly Quote for Women $239 $46 $78

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Mileage

Your annual mileage—how many miles you cover per year—can also play a significant role in your car insurance costs. Some providers believe that regularly driving long distances means exposing yourself to more opportunities to potentially damage your car, so they charge high-mileage drivers higher premiums as a result.

GEICO has a consistent average rate of $46 per month for both drivers with high mileage and drivers with low mileage. In other words, how much you drive is unlikely to impact your quote with GEICO. With Liberty Mutual, high-mileage drivers can expect to pay as much as $57 more per month—or $684 more per year—than drivers with low mileage.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

High-mileage drivers can expect better savings with GEICO. On average, drivers with 15,000 annual mileage can expect to pay $226 more per month with Liberty Mutual than with GEICO, and drivers with 20,000 annual mileage can expect to pay $244 more per month.

Liberty Mutual GEICO National Average Avg. Monthly Quote for 15,000 Annual Mileage $272 $46 $69 Avg. Monthly Quote for 20,000 Annual Mileage $290 $46 $69

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

On average, drivers with 10,000 annual mileage can expect to pay $242 per month for a policy with Liberty Mutual and $46 per month for a policy with GEICO, $196 lower. Similarly, drivers with 5,000 annual mileage can expect a monthly car insurance premium of $233 with Liberty Mutual and $46 with GEICO, $187 lower.

Liberty Mutual GEICO National Average Avg. Monthly Quote for 5,000 Annual Mileage $233 $46 $68 Avg. Monthly Quote for 10,000 Annual Mileage $242 $46 $69

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Credit Score

Insurance providers look at your credit history to assess how likely you are to file a car insurance claim. Generally, drivers with excellent and good credit scores pay less for auto insurance than drivers with a poor credit history. California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Michigan do not allow insurance providers to use your credit score when calculating your quote.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Drivers with an excellent credit score pay $201 per month with Liberty Mutual and $37 per month with GEICO, $164 lower. If you have a good credit score, you can expect to pay $214 per month with Liberty Mutual and $43 per month with GEICO, $171 lower.

Liberty Mutual GEICO National Average Excellent credit $201 $37 $60 Good credit $214 $43 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Liberty Mutual offers significantly higher rates than GEICO to drivers with bad credit. On average, drivers with an average credit score pay $259 per month with Liberty Mutual and $46 with GEICO, $213 lower. For drivers with a poor credit score, the difference between Liberty Mutual and GEICO is even more significant, going up to $247 per month on average.

Liberty Mutual GEICO National Average Average credit $259 $46 $78 Poor credit $311 $64 $120

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Driving Record

Having speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, DUIs, and other offenses on your driving record can significantly increase your car insurance quote. This is because insurance providers assume that drivers with violations on their driving history will continue to practice unsafe driving and have a higher chance of filing an insurance claim than good drivers with a clean driving record.

You can expect driving record violations to increase your auto insurance rates with both Liberty Mutual and GEICO. A good driver with a clean record can expect to pay $240 per month with Liberty Mutual and $46 per month with GEICO. A DUI on your record will increase your average quote to a whopping $470 per month with Liberty Mutual and $94 per month with GEICO.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

GEICO offers cheaper rates to good drivers with a clean driving record than Liberty Mutual. On average, safe drivers can expect to pay $194 less per month for a policy with GEICO than with Liberty Mutual, which adds up to a $2,328 annual difference.

Liberty Mutual GEICO National Average Avg. Monthly Quote for Drivers with Clean Record $240 $46 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Out of all driving violations, a speeding ticket on your record has the least impact on your quote with both Liberty Mutual and GEICO. On average, a driver with a speeding ticket on their record can expect to pay $279 per month with Liberty Mutual and $57 per month with GEICO, $222 less.

Liberty Mutual GEICO National Average Avg. Monthly Quote for Drivers with Speeding Ticket $279 $57 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Drivers with an accident on their driving record pay $217 more per month for a policy with Liberty Mutual than for a policy with GEICO. Your exact quote will depend on other factors as well, such as your age, whether you want basic bodily injury liability and property damage liability policy or full coverage, and more. Use Insurify to get your exact quote in minutes.

Liberty Mutual GEICO National Average Avg. Monthly Quote for Drivers with Accident $289 $72 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

A DUI on your driving record has the biggest impact on your car insurance quote with both Liberty Mutual and GEICO. On average, drivers with a DUI on their driving history can expect to pay $470 per month, or $5,640 per year, for an auto insurance policy with Liberty Mutual and $94 per month for car insurance coverage with GEICO.

Liberty Mutual GEICO National Average Avg. Monthly Quote for Drivers with DUI $470 $94 $155

