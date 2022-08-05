Compare Liberty Mutual vs. GEICO: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated August 5, 2022
Liberty Mutual vs. GEICO: A Summary
Each auto insurance provider assesses risk differently, and no two providers will give you the same car insurance rate. This is why comparing car insurance companies is key if you want to find the best coverage option at the lowest rates. Read this insurance review comparing Liberty Mutual and GEICO to make an educated decision on which provider is right for you.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Liberty Mutual
|$247
|82
|GEICO
|$47
|88
Insurify Composite Score
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual coverage comes with a big price tag, but it offers various benefits to its policyholders, such as accident forgiveness and a lifetime repair guarantee. Various add-ons—such as roadside assistance, car replacement, and a deductible fund—are available, and you can customize your car insurance policy.
Pros
Roadside assistance and deductible fund options
Accident forgiveness programs can help lower your rate
Lifetime repair guarantees
Cons
Significantly higher rates than GEICO
Mixed customer service reviews
Less robust discount options
GEICO
GEICO makes it easy for its policyholders to manage their policies and make payments online on a top-rated mobile app and offer a variety of car insurance coverages, including emergency roadside assistance. However, GEICO doesn’t offer gap insurance, which your lending institution may require you to get if you are financing your vehicle.
Pros
Low rates for a variety of services
Generous discounts for customers
Simple, easy user-friendly interface
Cons
Doesn’t offer gap insurance
No discounts for homeowners or early shoppers
Less customization for your policy
|Liberty Mutual
|GEICO
|Fitch
|WD
|AA-
|A.M. Best
|A
|A++
|Moody’s
|A2
|Aa3
|S&P
|A
|AA+
|J.D. Power
|872
|869
The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Monthly Quote
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Clearcover
Best Overall
|$135
|97
|2
|Nationwide
Best for Safe Drivers
|$199
|89
|3
|American Family
Best for Families with Teen Drivers
|$234
|89
|4
|Safeco
Best for Drivers with Poor Credit
|$186
|86
|5
|Farmers
Best for Rideshare Coverage
|$239
|85
|6
|Foremost
Best for Hassle-Free Claims
|$159
|82
|7
|Liberty Mutual
Best for Accident Forgiveness
|$241
|82
|8
|Mercury
Best for Face-to-Face Service
|$232
|81
|9
|Progressive
Best for Senior Drivers
|$147
|80
|10
|Travelers
Best for Young Drivers
|$163
|80
If you have been accident-free for the past five years, you may qualify for accident forgiveness as a part of your standard car insurance policy. This benefit will protect your car insurance premiums from going up after one at-fault accident every five years, making Liberty Mutual a great option for safe drivers.
Compare Liberty Mutual vs. GEICO: Which Is Cheaper?
Overall, GEICO offers significantly lower car insurance rates than Liberty Mutual. On average, you can expect to pay $200 less per month—or $2,400 less per year—for an auto insurance policy with GEICO. The difference between GEICO and Liberty Mutual’s car insurance rates for certain driver categories—such as teen drivers—can go as high as $390 per month.
The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Insurance Company
|Average Cost Per Month
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|USH&C
|$44
|Not Rated
|2
|Metromile
|$63
|Not Rated
|3
|Direct Auto
|$64
|Not Rated
|4
|Travelers
|$65
|80
|5
|Kemper
|$71
|Not Rated
|6
|Progressive
|$87
|Not Rated
|7
|Mile Auto
|$91
|85
|8
|National General
|$93
|58
|9
|Clearcover
|$94
|97
|10
|GAINSCO
|$94
|Not Rated
According to Insurify data, your gender and annual mileage won’t significantly influence your quote with GEICO. In contrast, men pay $17 more per month than women with Liberty Mutual. Similarly, high-mileage drivers pay $57 more per month than low-mileage drivers with Liberty Mutual. Male and high-mileage drivers will find more stable rates with GEICO.
Is Liberty Mutual cheaper than GEICO?
On average, GEICO offers cheaper prices than Liberty Mutual, but may provide less coverage.
Compare Liberty Mutual vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Age
Statistically, young drivers can expect higher car insurance rates than more mature drivers who have more experience behind the wheel. This is because most insurance providers believe that young drivers are more prone to accidents and are more likely to damage their vehicle and file a claim. Teen drivers and drivers in their 20s can expect the highest auto insurance premiums.
On average, teen drivers pay a whopping $503 per month for a car insurance policy with Liberty Mutual. Teen drivers who get insurance coverage with GEICO pay just $113 per month for their policy, which is $390 lower. Young drivers in their 20s pay $215 more per month for a policy with Liberty Mutual. For drivers in their 60s, the difference between the two companies goes down to $123 per month.
|Age Group
|Liberty Mutual
|GEICO
|Teen
|$503
|$113
|20s
|$261
|$46
|30s
|$208
|$50
|40s
|$204
|$40
|50s
|$182
|$38
|60s
|$163
|$40
|70s
|$173
|$54
|80s
|$177
|$58
Compare Liberty Mutual vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Gender
According to Insurify data, gender does not play as much of a role in your car insurance costs as other factors (such as your age), but it’s still important to consider. Some insurance providers estimate that men are more prone to high-risk driving behaviors, such as speeding, and, as a result, are more likely to damage their vehicle and file a claim.
However, according to the national average, men only pay $3 more per month for car insurance than women. You can expect a similar difference with GEICO, where the average monthly rate is $47 for men and $46 for women. In contrast, men pay $17 more per month than women with Liberty Mutual, which amounts to a $204 annual difference in car insurance premiums.
Which is cheapest for men?
Male drivers can expect to pay $256 per month with Liberty Mutual and $47 per month with GEICO, which is $209 lower. However, it’s important to note that these auto insurance rates are just averages based on data, and your real rates can be higher or lower depending on your unique situation. Use Insurify to get your real quote from both providers today!
|Liberty Mutual
|GEICO
|National Average
|Average Monthly Quote for Men
|$256
|$47
|$81
Which is cheapest for women?
On average, women can expect to pay $239 per month for Liberty Mutual car insurance and $46 per month for GEICO auto insurance. This $193 monthly difference amounts to $2,316 per year that you can save if you get a policy with GEICO vs. Liberty Mutual.
|Liberty Mutual
|GEICO
|National Average
|Average Monthly Quote for Women
|$239
|$46
|$78
Compare Liberty Mutual vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Mileage
Your annual mileage—how many miles you cover per year—can also play a significant role in your car insurance costs. Some providers believe that regularly driving long distances means exposing yourself to more opportunities to potentially damage your car, so they charge high-mileage drivers higher premiums as a result.
GEICO has a consistent average rate of $46 per month for both drivers with high mileage and drivers with low mileage. In other words, how much you drive is unlikely to impact your quote with GEICO. With Liberty Mutual, high-mileage drivers can expect to pay as much as $57 more per month—or $684 more per year—than drivers with low mileage.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
High-mileage drivers can expect better savings with GEICO. On average, drivers with 15,000 annual mileage can expect to pay $226 more per month with Liberty Mutual than with GEICO, and drivers with 20,000 annual mileage can expect to pay $244 more per month.
|Liberty Mutual
|GEICO
|National Average
|Avg. Monthly Quote for 15,000 Annual Mileage
|$272
|$46
|$69
|Avg. Monthly Quote for 20,000 Annual Mileage
|$290
|$46
|$69
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
On average, drivers with 10,000 annual mileage can expect to pay $242 per month for a policy with Liberty Mutual and $46 per month for a policy with GEICO, $196 lower. Similarly, drivers with 5,000 annual mileage can expect a monthly car insurance premium of $233 with Liberty Mutual and $46 with GEICO, $187 lower.
|Liberty Mutual
|GEICO
|National Average
|Avg. Monthly Quote for 5,000 Annual Mileage
|$233
|$46
|$68
|Avg. Monthly Quote for 10,000 Annual Mileage
|$242
|$46
|$69
Compare Liberty Mutual vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Credit Score
Insurance providers look at your credit history to assess how likely you are to file a car insurance claim. Generally, drivers with excellent and good credit scores pay less for auto insurance than drivers with a poor credit history. California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Michigan do not allow insurance providers to use your credit score when calculating your quote.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
Drivers with an excellent credit score pay $201 per month with Liberty Mutual and $37 per month with GEICO, $164 lower. If you have a good credit score, you can expect to pay $214 per month with Liberty Mutual and $43 per month with GEICO, $171 lower.
|Liberty Mutual
|GEICO
|National Average
|Excellent credit
|$201
|$37
|$60
|Good credit
|$214
|$43
|$71
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
Liberty Mutual offers significantly higher rates than GEICO to drivers with bad credit. On average, drivers with an average credit score pay $259 per month with Liberty Mutual and $46 with GEICO, $213 lower. For drivers with a poor credit score, the difference between Liberty Mutual and GEICO is even more significant, going up to $247 per month on average.
|Liberty Mutual
|GEICO
|National Average
|Average credit
|$259
|$46
|$78
|Poor credit
|$311
|$64
|$120
Compare Liberty Mutual vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Driving Record
Having speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, DUIs, and other offenses on your driving record can significantly increase your car insurance quote. This is because insurance providers assume that drivers with violations on their driving history will continue to practice unsafe driving and have a higher chance of filing an insurance claim than good drivers with a clean driving record.
You can expect driving record violations to increase your auto insurance rates with both Liberty Mutual and GEICO. A good driver with a clean record can expect to pay $240 per month with Liberty Mutual and $46 per month with GEICO. A DUI on your record will increase your average quote to a whopping $470 per month with Liberty Mutual and $94 per month with GEICO.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
GEICO offers cheaper rates to good drivers with a clean driving record than Liberty Mutual. On average, safe drivers can expect to pay $194 less per month for a policy with GEICO than with Liberty Mutual, which adds up to a $2,328 annual difference.
|Liberty Mutual
|GEICO
|National Average
|Avg. Monthly Quote for Drivers with Clean Record
|$240
|$46
|$78
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
Out of all driving violations, a speeding ticket on your record has the least impact on your quote with both Liberty Mutual and GEICO. On average, a driver with a speeding ticket on their record can expect to pay $279 per month with Liberty Mutual and $57 per month with GEICO, $222 less.
|Liberty Mutual
|GEICO
|National Average
|Avg. Monthly Quote for Drivers with Speeding Ticket
|$279
|$57
|$104
Which is cheapest after an accident?
Drivers with an accident on their driving record pay $217 more per month for a policy with Liberty Mutual than for a policy with GEICO. Your exact quote will depend on other factors as well, such as your age, whether you want basic bodily injury liability and property damage liability policy or full coverage, and more. Use Insurify to get your exact quote in minutes.
|Liberty Mutual
|GEICO
|National Average
|Avg. Monthly Quote for Drivers with Accident
|$289
|$72
|$113
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
A DUI on your driving record has the biggest impact on your car insurance quote with both Liberty Mutual and GEICO. On average, drivers with a DUI on their driving history can expect to pay $470 per month, or $5,640 per year, for an auto insurance policy with Liberty Mutual and $94 per month for car insurance coverage with GEICO.
|Liberty Mutual
|GEICO
|National Average
|Avg. Monthly Quote for Drivers with DUI
|$470
|$94
|$155
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Liberty Mutual vs. GEICO Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
Liberty Mutual Discounts
Homeowner
Military
Early shopper
Good student
Student away at school
Claims-free driving history
Violation-free
RightTrack program
Multi-policy (bundling your car insurance with other insurance products, such as home insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance)
Multi-vehicle
Automatic payment
Online purchase
Paperless
Customize your policy
GEICO Discounts
Airbag
Antilock brakes
Anti-theft
Daytime running lights
New car
Safe driver
Seat belt use
Defensive driving/driver’s ed
Good student
Emergency deployment
Federal employee
Military
Multi-vehicle
Multi-policy
|Discount
|Liberty Mutual
|GEICO
|Homeowner
|Military
|Early shopper
|Good student
|Student away at school
|Claims-free driving history
|Violation-free
|RightTrack program
|Multi-policy
|Multi-vehicle
|Automatic payment
|Online purchase
|Paperless
|Customize your policy
|Airbag
|Antilock brakes
|Anti-theft
|Daytime running lights
|New car
|Safe driver
|Seat belt use
|Defensive driving/driver’s ed
|Emergency deployment
|Federal employee
Our Methodology and How We Compared Liberty Mutual and GEICO
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions: Liberty Mutual vs. GEICO
According to Insurify data, GEICO offers significantly cheaper car insurance rates than Liberty Mutual to most drivers. On average, you can expect to pay $247 per month with Liberty Mutual and $47 per month with GEICO, $200 less. However, these quotes are just estimates based on data. Use Insurify to get an exact quote from both car insurance providers today.
Which insurance provider is best for you depends on a variety of factors, such as the cost of your policy, claims satisfaction, and whether the provider offers the types of coverage and add-ons you need. For example, GEICO doesn’t offer gap insurance, which your lending institution may require if you are financing your vehicle.
Insurify is an AI-powered auto insurance quote comparison tool that allows you to get real-life quotes from 10+ insurance providers and compare them side by side to find the best coverage at the best rate. Simply answer a few basic questions online, and get instant access to quotes from the best providers in your area, including Liberty Mutual, GEICO, Allstate, State Farm, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.