Rideshare Rental Insurance: Quotes, Discounts for 2022

Rideshare/Delivery Car Rental Options

If you want to rent a car to drive for income, you have several rideshare car rental options, including but not limited to the programs below. Many of these offer insurance with their rentals, but be sure you understand your rental agreement fully. You don’t want to get caught uninsured or underinsured after an accident—it could ruin your finances.

Lyft Express Drive Program

Lyft’s rental service partners with Avis, Hertz, and Flexdrive. A unique benefit is that Lyft drivers who rent cars through Flexdrive are allowed to use the car for work on other ridesharing apps and delivery services, like Instacart and Postmates. Insurance is included in rentals but likely won’t cover incidents or damage that occur while you’re in the process of work for another company.

Uber Rentals

Uber partners with several companies to provide flexible options to renters. Sign-up is relatively quick and there are no long-term contracts. Uber drivers can rent for hourly, weekly, or monthly intervals. There’s a low cost of entry, but be sure to read the fine print very carefully so you don’t incur fines. And you can’t drive for other rideshare or delivery services, like Doordash.

Getaround

Getaround is a peer-to-peer car rental program only for Uber drivers. You can book hourly, daily, or weekly rentals. To spare all parties the chore of in-person pickup and drop-off, Getaround has built a system for renters to access the car through a smartphone. Currently, the program is only available in about 10 U.S. cities.

Hyrecar

Another peer-to-peer carsharing program, Hyrecar allows car owners across the country to rent their personal cars to gig workers of all kinds, not just Uber drivers. There are no long-term commitments, and Hyrecar insurance is included with every rental. Drivers select their vehicle through an online marketplace and pick up their rental directly from the owner.

RideShare Rental

This company claims a quick approval process and requires no long-term contracts. Insurance and unlimited miles are included with every rental. Right now, the program is available in Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Seattle, Chicago, North Haven, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Miami.

Kinto

Drivers for Uber and some approved delivery services can rent hybrid and fuel-efficient Toyotas from this company. Rentals include insurance, roadside assistance, unlimited mileage, and contactless pickup. Kinto partners with car dealers and fleet operators to source its vehicles. Approval turnaround for Uber drivers is usually within five business days.

