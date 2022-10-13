Rideshare Rental Insurance: Quotes, Discounts for 2022
Updated October 13, 2022
Many Uber, Lyft, and delivery drivers actually rent the vehicles they drive for work, because they either don’t own an appropriate vehicle or want to prevent wear and tear on their personal car. If you’re considering renting a car to drive for a delivery or rideshare service, make sure to follow your local protocols and get appropriate insurance.
Rideshare drivers can rent a car to prevent wear and tear on their personal car.
Uber and Lyft partner with car rental companies to make the rental process easy and convenient for drivers.
Rideshare drivers who rent their vehicles still need to purchase a rideshare add-on to their car insurance policy in order to stay protected on the road.
Whether you’re renting a vehicle or driving your own, make sure you have sufficient insurance coverage for any property damage or bodily harm that could result from an accident. Otherwise, your planned source of income could ruin your finances. And remember that you can’t use a personal rental car for any rideshare or delivery service driving.
There’s no single answer to this. You should calculate the expected cost of the rental compared to your anticipated income. Urban, densely populated areas likely have more opportunity for hires, for example. Many new drivers overestimate what they’ll make. It’s estimated that rideshare drivers make around $13 to $16 an hour, but try to research rates in your area.
If you plan on driving for income full-time, at least look into the option of purchasing a vehicle. The monthly expenses of owning may be less than ongoing rentals.
Your personal car insurance policy won’t cover you when you’re driving for income. (Your insurer could even drop you if you have an accident while driving for income and try to file a claim). So you’ll need to purchase rideshare and/or delivery service insurance, which is offered by many companies. Prices range from $15 a month to an additional 20 percent of your premium.
These companies are rolling out personal car rental services, but availability remains limited.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.