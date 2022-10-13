Car InsurancedelimiterRideshare Rental

Rideshare Rental Insurance: Quotes, Discounts for 2022

Mallory Profeta
Written by
Mallory Profeta
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Mallory Profeta
Insurance Writer
Mal Profeta is a writer, editor, educator, and public health advocate. They serve as the communications director of an NIH-funded clinical and translational science research center that focuses on addressing health disparities in Appalachia. A former Fulbright recipient, they hold a bachelor's degree from Transylvania University and a master's from New York University.
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.
Amber Benka
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Icon of a woman
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.

Updated October 13, 2022

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.

Many Uber, Lyft, and delivery drivers actually rent the vehicles they drive for work, because they either don’t own an appropriate vehicle or want to prevent wear and tear on their personal car. If you’re considering renting a car to drive for a delivery or rideshare service, make sure to follow your local protocols and get appropriate insurance.

With Insurify, you can get multiple quotes from a variety of car insurance companies with the click of a button. Start comparing car insurance quotes with Insurify to find the best and cheapest insurance today.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Quick Facts

  • Rideshare drivers can rent a car to prevent wear and tear on their personal car.

  • Uber and Lyft partner with car rental companies to make the rental process easy and convenient for drivers.

  • Rideshare drivers who rent their vehicles still need to purchase a rideshare add-on to their car insurance policy in order to stay protected on the road.

Best and Cheapest Car Insurance Companies Rideshare Drivers

Can you be a rideshare driver with a rental car?

You can be a rideshare driver with a rental car so long as you ensure the rental service you choose allows you to use the car for commercial purposes. There are a variety of rental car providers who will allow their cars to be used for rideshare and delivery work.

While many rideshare/delivery rental options include insurance, some don’t. And if you’re driving your personal car, you might consider additional rideshare/delivery insurance on top of your existing personal insurance policy. Plan for a worst-case scenario—you don’t want to be liable for potentially exorbitant costs following an accident while you’re active on a driver app.

We found that the companies below offered the best car insurance for rideshare insurance. But insurance prices vary depending on many factors, including what kind of car you drive—a Camry will be less expensive to insure than a Camaro.

Insurance CompanyCheapest Monthly Quote
Amigo USA$102
Mile Auto$130
Anchor$133
Novo$155
AssuranceAmerica$157
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Car Insurance Quotes

How to Rent a Car for Rideshare Driving

If you don’t own a vehicle or if yours doesn’t meet rideshare company requirements*, one way to quickly start driving for income is to rent a car. Several companies have rental programs for drivers who intend to use the vehicle for commercial purposes, like a rideshare and delivery service.

(It’s important to note that renting a vehicle for personal use and then driving for income will violate your rental agreement.)

Below, we’ll review several car rental options for rideshare and delivery drivers. But regardless of which company you rent from, you’ll need a valid driver’s license. Rental companies have minimum age limits for drivers (usually 21 or 25) and require that you have a debit card or credit card. You’ll need to pass a background check and possibly provide a security deposit.

Once you’re approved to rent a car and drive, you’ll decide on a rental period—usually in hourly, weekly, or monthly increments. If desired, you can extend your rental through the driver app. The rental fee is deducted from your earnings during your rental period.

In general, rideshare companies like Lyft and Uber require:

  • Vehicles that have at least four doors and five seats

  • New car (meaning no more than 15 years old)

  • A vehicle inspection

  • Vehicles in good cosmetic condition

Specific vehicle requirements vary by city and state, so be sure to consult your local rules.

See More: Cheap Car Insurance

Choosing a Car Rental Company for Rideshare

Before you choose a car rental company, you’ll want to consider a few issues:

  • Are you driving for one company only or do you want/need the flexibility to drive for several companies?

  • How much do you expect to drive? Some companies offer unlimited mileage with their rentals, while others have a mileage cap, and exceeding it can be pricey.

  • How long do you need the rental? Some companies offer deals for longer rental periods, but don’t get stuck with a vehicle longer than you’ll need—otherwise, you could lose money.

  • Does the company offer any perks, such as roadside assistance?

  • Are there hidden costs, like taxes, fees, penalties, or the cost of gas?

  • What is the company’s insurance like? Does it have a high deductible that could leave you responsible for thousands of dollars in expenses?

Always read the terms and conditions of a policy before renting, and look for reviews of the company online.

See More: Best and Worst Sites to Compare Car Insurance

Rideshare/Delivery Car Rental Options

If you want to rent a car to drive for income, you have several rideshare car rental options, including but not limited to the programs below. Many of these offer insurance with their rentals, but be sure you understand your rental agreement fully. You don’t want to get caught uninsured or underinsured after an accident—it could ruin your finances.

Lyft Express Drive Program

Lyft’s rental service partners with Avis, Hertz, and Flexdrive. A unique benefit is that Lyft drivers who rent cars through Flexdrive are allowed to use the car for work on other ridesharing apps and delivery services, like Instacart and Postmates. Insurance is included in rentals but likely won’t cover incidents or damage that occur while you’re in the process of work for another company.

Uber Rentals

Uber partners with several companies to provide flexible options to renters. Sign-up is relatively quick and there are no long-term contracts. Uber drivers can rent for hourly, weekly, or monthly intervals. There’s a low cost of entry, but be sure to read the fine print very carefully so you don’t incur fines. And you can’t drive for other rideshare or delivery services, like Doordash.

Getaround

Getaround is a peer-to-peer car rental program only for Uber drivers. You can book hourly, daily, or weekly rentals. To spare all parties the chore of in-person pickup and drop-off, Getaround has built a system for renters to access the car through a smartphone. Currently, the program is only available in about 10 U.S. cities.

Hyrecar

Another peer-to-peer carsharing program, Hyrecar allows car owners across the country to rent their personal cars to gig workers of all kinds, not just Uber drivers. There are no long-term commitments, and Hyrecar insurance is included with every rental. Drivers select their vehicle through an online marketplace and pick up their rental directly from the owner.

RideShare Rental

This company claims a quick approval process and requires no long-term contracts. Insurance and unlimited miles are included with every rental. Right now, the program is available in Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Seattle, Chicago, North Haven, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Miami.

Kinto

Drivers for Uber and some approved delivery services can rent hybrid and fuel-efficient Toyotas from this company. Rentals include insurance, roadside assistance, unlimited mileage, and contactless pickup. Kinto partners with car dealers and fleet operators to source its vehicles. Approval turnaround for Uber drivers is usually within five business days.

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Don’t Get Caught Underinsured While Driving for Income

Whether you’re renting a vehicle or driving your own, make sure you have sufficient insurance coverage for any property damage or bodily harm that could result from an accident. Otherwise, your planned source of income could ruin your finances. And remember that you can’t use a personal rental car for any rideshare or delivery service driving.

Always shop around for insurance to get the best deal. Car insurance quote comparison is the easiest way to see quotes from multiple insurance companies at once, so you can rest easy knowing you’ve found the best deal in insurance.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • There’s no single answer to this. You should calculate the expected cost of the rental compared to your anticipated income. Urban, densely populated areas likely have more opportunity for hires, for example. Many new drivers overestimate what they’ll make. It’s estimated that rideshare drivers make around $13 to $16 an hour, but try to research rates in your area.

    If you plan on driving for income full-time, at least look into the option of purchasing a vehicle. The monthly expenses of owning may be less than ongoing rentals.

  • Your personal car insurance policy won’t cover you when you’re driving for income. (Your insurer could even drop you if you have an accident while driving for income and try to file a claim). So you’ll need to purchase rideshare and/or delivery service insurance, which is offered by many companies. Prices range from $15 a month to an additional 20 percent of your premium.

  • These companies are rolling out personal car rental services, but availability remains limited.

Rideshare Coverage By State

Like other kinds of insurance, rideshare driver insurance requirements vary by state. Read up on unique rules and regulations wherever you drive.

Rideshare Insurance in Your State
Arizona Rideshare Insurance
California Rideshare Insurance
Colorado Rideshare Insurance
Illinois Rideshare Insurance
Maryland Rideshare Insurance
Massachusetts Rideshare Insurance
Missouri Rideshare Insurance
Nevada Rideshare Insurance
New Jersey Rideshare Insurance
New York Rideshare Insurance
North Carolina Rideshare Insurance
Ohio Rideshare Insurance
Pennsylvania Rideshare Insurance
South Carolina Rideshare Insurance
Tennessee Rideshare Insurance
Texas Rideshare Insurance
Virginia Rideshare Insurance
Washington Rideshare Insurance

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

Popular articles

Mallory Profeta
Written by
Mallory Profeta

Insurance Writer

Mal Profeta is a writer, editor, educator, and public health advocate. They serve as the communications director of an NIH-funded clinical and translational science research center that focuses on addressing health disparities in Appalachia. A former Fulbright recipient, they hold a bachelor's degree from Transylvania University and a master's from New York University.

Learn More
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.
Amber Benka
Reviewed by
Amber Benka

Licensed Insurance Agent

Icon of a woman
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.
Car InsurancedelimiterRideshare Rental