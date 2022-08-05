Compare American Family vs. The Hartford: Quotes, Discounts 2022

Compare American Family vs. The Hartford: Which Is Cheaper?

When comparing rates from American Family and The Hartford across multiple demographics and coverage options, American Family offers potential policyholders the best deal. In particular, American Family policyholders pay an average monthly car insurance rate came of $59, while customers with The Hartford pay an average of $92 per month.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2021

Rank Insurance Company Average Cost Per Month ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 USH&C $44 Not Rated 2 Metromile $63 Not Rated 3 Direct Auto $64 Not Rated 4 Travelers $65 80 5 Kemper $71 Not Rated 6 Progressive $87 Not Rated 7 Mile Auto $91 85 8 National General $93 58 9 Clearcover $94 97 10 GAINSCO $94 Not Rated

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Neither company made the list of cheapest car insurance companies in 2021, but they still offer competitive insurance products to their target markets. Specifically, American Family has excellent rates for families with teen drivers and those who maximize discounts. The Hartford, on the other hand, benefits seniors who may be on a fixed income.

Compare American Family vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Age

Drivers with more experience are generally better drivers, credit scores tend to improve with age, and older drivers are more likely to have purchased a home. For older drivers, these three factors result in much lower prices from car insurance providers. In particular, experienced drivers often pay less for full coverage insurance than teens pay for just liability coverage.

After looking at the data, a couple of things might pop out at you. First, at American Family, the average rate drops $100 from your teens to 20s, and the rates tend to continue decreasing through retirement age until after retirement. Drivers in their 50s get the best deal at both auto insurers. AmFam customers pay $50 per month, and customers at The Hartford pay $52.

Age Group American Family The Hartford Teen $156 N/A 20s $56 N/A 30s $59 N/A 40s $54 N/A 50s $50 $52 60s $50 $64 70s $66 $93 80s $75 $122

Compare American Family vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Gender

Gender is another element that may alter the cost of your auto policy. Typically, the premium difference by gender is minor. However, since young males are generally riskier drivers than females, some insurers place a heavy priority on gender pricing.

At American Family, men pay $6 more per month than women, and at The Hartford, men pay $10 more per month more than women. Rates at American Family beat the national average for both genders, but average rates from The Hartford for men and women exceed the national average rate.

Which is cheapest for men?

Men earn lower average rates from American Family, with monthly premiums of $62. American Family’s monthly fee is $19 less than the national average and $35 less than the The Hartford’s $97 fee. With such a big price difference, men will have difficulty passing up American Family, especially men under 50 who are ineligible for coverage from The Hartford.

Gender American Family The Hartford National Average Men $62 $97 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

For women, American Family is the more affordable option, with an average monthly rate of $56. Each month, policyholders with American Family pay an average of $22 less than the national average and $31 less than the average rate from The Hartford. On the other hand, The Hartford’s $87 monthly rate exceeds the national average by $9 per month.

Gender American Family The Hartford National Average Women $56 $87 $78

Compare American Family vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Mileage

According to insurance agents, the more you drive, the more you’ll pay for car insurance. When companies set the rates for auto insurance policies, they often assume that extended time behind the wheel increases your chances of being involved in a car accident. That said, insurance providers differ on how mileage affects their prices.

At AmFam, the difference doesn’t amount to much, with folks at the lowest mileage oddly paying $1 more per month than high mileage drivers. Similarly, the price stays the same at The Hartford regardless of mileage. Coverage from American Family falls below the national average, while rates from The Hartford surpass it by $9 per month.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

If you’re a high mileage driver, American Family might be the better option for you, with average rates of $56 per month. Each month, AmFam policyholders spend $22 less than the national average and $31 less than the average rate for The Hartford. In comparison, The Hartford’s monthly price of $87 exceeds the national average by $9.

Annual Mileage American Family The Hartford National Average 15,000-20,000 $56 $87 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

American Family is the best option for those who drive under 10,000 miles each year. The monthly rates mostly remain the same as the high mileage category for both auto insurers, with the exception of a $1 increase for AmFam drivers with 5,000 annual mileage. American Family still offers the lowest rates, and The Hartford exceeds the national monthly average by $9.

Annual Mileage American Family The Hartford National Average 5,000 $57 $87 $78 10,000 $56 $87 $78

Compare American Family vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Credit Score

Exceptional credit saves you money for life expenses like car loans and car insurance. Insurers have shown the relationship between safe driving and good credit through many studies. With the exception of a handful of states, car insurance providers are allowed to consider credit hostory when calculating insurance rates.

By perusing the quotes by credit tier below, you’ll notice that those with the best credit pay the least and that prices increase as you move down the credit tier. Rates from American Family, The Hartford, and the national average all follow this general trend. However, American Family is below the national average at every level, while The Hartford is above it.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

People with superior credit may want to consider coverage from American Family. Choosing an AmFam policy saves drivers with excellent credit an average of $15 per month in comparison to the national average and $26 per month in relation to The Hartford. Whether you have excellent credit or good credit, you’re bound to put some cash back in the bank with American Family.

Credit Tier American Family The Hartford National Average Excellent $45 $71 $60 Good $52 $80 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

American Family is the cheaper option for those in credit repair mode. Those with average credit save $30 per month, or $360 per year, compared to The Hartford. The most significant savings are available for those with poor credit. American Family’s average rate of $86 per month adds up to $672 less per year, in comparison to The Hartford’s $142 monthly premium.

Credit Tier American Family The Hartford National Average Average $57 $87 $78 Poor $86 $142 $120

Compare American Family vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Driving Record

When insurance providers determine rates, they consider your driving record over the past three or five years. Consequently, individuals with a spotless driving record are eligible for the lowest car insurance prices. Although moving violations and at-fault accidents can affect auto insurance rates, it is still feasible to find low-cost quotes with from insurance providers.

Companies like American Family provide affordable auto insurance coverage whether you have a perfect driving record or a couple of mishaps. On the other hand, The Hartford offers some options, but its premiums are higher than the national average. Interestingly, rates for drivers with an accident are costlier than the prices with a DUI at both companies.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Clean driving records win significant rewards at American Family. At $57 per month, AmFam costs $21 per month ($252 per year) less than the national average and $30 per month ($360 per year) less than the average rate from The Hartford. Conversely, The Hartford exceeds the national average by $9 per month and $108 per year.

Driver Type American Family The Hartford National Average Clean Record $57 $87 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Drivers with a speeding ticket on their recorded driving histoy often face increased rates. However, if you get caught speeding, American Family offers a reasonable rate of $77 per month, which is lower than both the national average and The Hartford. In comparison, the monthly rate of $119 from The Hartford exceeds the national average rate of $104 per month.

Driver Type American Family The Hartford National Average Speeding Ticket $77 $119 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Even with accident forgiveness, The Hartford’s $145 price point exceeds average rates from American Family by $600 per year. American Family offers rates lower than the national average by $18 per month. If you’ve finished your auto insurance claim and your car’s out of the repair shop, you’re better off finding a cheaper rate with American Family.

Driver Type American Family The Hartford National Average At-Fault Accident $95 $145 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

DUIs often involve hefty fines or civil penalties, so cheap car insurance becomes more crucial. When you look at the national average, you’ll see that going from a clean driving record to a DUI nearly doubles the rate. At $94 per month, coverage from American Family is cheaper than both the national average and The Hartford.

Driver Type American Family The Hartford National Average DUI $94 $135 $155

