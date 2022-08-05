Compare American Family vs. The Hartford: Quotes, Discounts 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated August 5, 2022
American Family vs. The Hartford: A Summary
American Family and The Hartford are two leading midsize auto insurance companies. American Family serves 19 states with their policies, and The Hartford offers nationwide coverage for drivers 50 and older. Compare individualized auto insurance quotes from American Family, The Hartford, and more with the Insurify quote-comparison tool.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
|American Family
|$59
|89
|The Hartford
|$92
|93
American Family
American Family Insurance (AmFam) is a top 10 auto insurer by market share. The company lives up to its name and offers a generational discount and savings when you bundle with home insurance. Policyholders enjoy perks like disappearing deductibles, rental reimbursement, gap insurance, and new car replacement coverage.
Pros
Affordable car insurance rates
Ridesharing coverage for Uber and Lyft drivers
Gap coverage
Cons
Only available in 19 states
The Hartford
The Hartford Insurance has been around since 1810, making it one of the oldest insurers in the country. Coverage from the company is limited to AARP members aged 50 or older. For eligible individuals, The Hartford offers benefits including accident forgiveness, a mobile app, opportunities for car insurance discounts, and roadside assistance with towing.
Pros
Available in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction and claims process rating
Roadside assistance
Cons
Coverage exclusively for AARP members aged 50 and older
|Rating Factor
|American Family
|The Hartford
|Fitch
|N/A
|NR
|A.M. Best
|A
|A+
|Moody’s
|A1
|A1
|S&P
|A
|A+
|J.D. Power
|899
|868
|Insurify Composite Score
Landing in the number three spot on the Insurify list for best car insurance companies in 2021, primarily because the company offers families with teen drivers affordable rates. Additionally, the company provides plenty of discounts and ridesharing coverage for Uber and Lyft drivers. Like Progressive, The Hartford offers senior drivers robust policies and benefits.
Compare American Family vs. The Hartford: Which Is Cheaper?
When comparing rates from American Family and The Hartford across multiple demographics and coverage options, American Family offers potential policyholders the best deal. In particular, American Family policyholders pay an average monthly car insurance rate came of $59, while customers with The Hartford pay an average of $92 per month.
The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2021
|Rank
|Insurance Company
|Average Cost Per Month
|1
|USH&C
|$44
|Not Rated
|2
|Metromile
|$63
|Not Rated
|3
|Direct Auto
|$64
|Not Rated
|4
|Travelers
|$65
|80
|5
|Kemper
|$71
|Not Rated
|6
|Progressive
|$87
|Not Rated
|7
|Mile Auto
|$91
|85
|8
|National General
|$93
|58
|9
|Clearcover
|$94
|97
|10
|GAINSCO
|$94
|Not Rated
Neither company made the list of cheapest car insurance companies in 2021, but they still offer competitive insurance products to their target markets. Specifically, American Family has excellent rates for families with teen drivers and those who maximize discounts. The Hartford, on the other hand, benefits seniors who may be on a fixed income.
Compare American Family vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Age
Drivers with more experience are generally better drivers, credit scores tend to improve with age, and older drivers are more likely to have purchased a home. For older drivers, these three factors result in much lower prices from car insurance providers. In particular, experienced drivers often pay less for full coverage insurance than teens pay for just liability coverage.
After looking at the data, a couple of things might pop out at you. First, at American Family, the average rate drops $100 from your teens to 20s, and the rates tend to continue decreasing through retirement age until after retirement. Drivers in their 50s get the best deal at both auto insurers. AmFam customers pay $50 per month, and customers at The Hartford pay $52.
|Age Group
|American Family
|The Hartford
|Teen
|$156
|N/A
|20s
|$56
|N/A
|30s
|$59
|N/A
|40s
|$54
|N/A
|50s
|$50
|$52
|60s
|$50
|$64
|70s
|$66
|$93
|80s
|$75
|$122
Compare American Family vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Gender
Gender is another element that may alter the cost of your auto policy. Typically, the premium difference by gender is minor. However, since young males are generally riskier drivers than females, some insurers place a heavy priority on gender pricing.
At American Family, men pay $6 more per month than women, and at The Hartford, men pay $10 more per month more than women. Rates at American Family beat the national average for both genders, but average rates from The Hartford for men and women exceed the national average rate.
Which is cheapest for men?
Men earn lower average rates from American Family, with monthly premiums of $62. American Family’s monthly fee is $19 less than the national average and $35 less than the The Hartford’s $97 fee. With such a big price difference, men will have difficulty passing up American Family, especially men under 50 who are ineligible for coverage from The Hartford.
|Gender
|American Family
|The Hartford
|National Average
|Men
|$62
|$97
|$81
Which is cheapest for women?
For women, American Family is the more affordable option, with an average monthly rate of $56. Each month, policyholders with American Family pay an average of $22 less than the national average and $31 less than the average rate from The Hartford. On the other hand, The Hartford’s $87 monthly rate exceeds the national average by $9 per month.
|Gender
|American Family
|The Hartford
|National Average
|Women
|$56
|$87
|$78
Compare American Family vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Mileage
According to insurance agents, the more you drive, the more you’ll pay for car insurance. When companies set the rates for auto insurance policies, they often assume that extended time behind the wheel increases your chances of being involved in a car accident. That said, insurance providers differ on how mileage affects their prices.
At AmFam, the difference doesn’t amount to much, with folks at the lowest mileage oddly paying $1 more per month than high mileage drivers. Similarly, the price stays the same at The Hartford regardless of mileage. Coverage from American Family falls below the national average, while rates from The Hartford surpass it by $9 per month.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
If you’re a high mileage driver, American Family might be the better option for you, with average rates of $56 per month. Each month, AmFam policyholders spend $22 less than the national average and $31 less than the average rate for The Hartford. In comparison, The Hartford’s monthly price of $87 exceeds the national average by $9.
|Annual Mileage
|American Family
|The Hartford
|National Average
|15,000-20,000
|$56
|$87
|$78
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
American Family is the best option for those who drive under 10,000 miles each year. The monthly rates mostly remain the same as the high mileage category for both auto insurers, with the exception of a $1 increase for AmFam drivers with 5,000 annual mileage. American Family still offers the lowest rates, and The Hartford exceeds the national monthly average by $9.
|Annual Mileage
|American Family
|The Hartford
|National Average
|5,000
|$57
|$87
|$78
|10,000
|$56
|$87
|$78
Compare American Family vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Credit Score
Exceptional credit saves you money for life expenses like car loans and car insurance. Insurers have shown the relationship between safe driving and good credit through many studies. With the exception of a handful of states, car insurance providers are allowed to consider credit hostory when calculating insurance rates.
By perusing the quotes by credit tier below, you’ll notice that those with the best credit pay the least and that prices increase as you move down the credit tier. Rates from American Family, The Hartford, and the national average all follow this general trend. However, American Family is below the national average at every level, while The Hartford is above it.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
People with superior credit may want to consider coverage from American Family. Choosing an AmFam policy saves drivers with excellent credit an average of $15 per month in comparison to the national average and $26 per month in relation to The Hartford. Whether you have excellent credit or good credit, you’re bound to put some cash back in the bank with American Family.
|Credit Tier
|American Family
|The Hartford
|National Average
|Excellent
|$45
|$71
|$60
|Good
|$52
|$80
|$71
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
American Family is the cheaper option for those in credit repair mode. Those with average credit save $30 per month, or $360 per year, compared to The Hartford. The most significant savings are available for those with poor credit. American Family’s average rate of $86 per month adds up to $672 less per year, in comparison to The Hartford’s $142 monthly premium.
|Credit Tier
|American Family
|The Hartford
|National Average
|Average
|$57
|$87
|$78
|Poor
|$86
|$142
|$120
Compare American Family vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Driving Record
When insurance providers determine rates, they consider your driving record over the past three or five years. Consequently, individuals with a spotless driving record are eligible for the lowest car insurance prices. Although moving violations and at-fault accidents can affect auto insurance rates, it is still feasible to find low-cost quotes with from insurance providers.
Companies like American Family provide affordable auto insurance coverage whether you have a perfect driving record or a couple of mishaps. On the other hand, The Hartford offers some options, but its premiums are higher than the national average. Interestingly, rates for drivers with an accident are costlier than the prices with a DUI at both companies.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
Clean driving records win significant rewards at American Family. At $57 per month, AmFam costs $21 per month ($252 per year) less than the national average and $30 per month ($360 per year) less than the average rate from The Hartford. Conversely, The Hartford exceeds the national average by $9 per month and $108 per year.
|Driver Type
|American Family
|The Hartford
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$57
|$87
|$78
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
Drivers with a speeding ticket on their recorded driving histoy often face increased rates. However, if you get caught speeding, American Family offers a reasonable rate of $77 per month, which is lower than both the national average and The Hartford. In comparison, the monthly rate of $119 from The Hartford exceeds the national average rate of $104 per month.
|Driver Type
|American Family
|The Hartford
|National Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$77
|$119
|$104
Which is cheapest after an accident?
Even with accident forgiveness, The Hartford’s $145 price point exceeds average rates from American Family by $600 per year. American Family offers rates lower than the national average by $18 per month. If you’ve finished your auto insurance claim and your car’s out of the repair shop, you’re better off finding a cheaper rate with American Family.
|Driver Type
|American Family
|The Hartford
|National Average
|At-Fault Accident
|$95
|$145
|$113
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
DUIs often involve hefty fines or civil penalties, so cheap car insurance becomes more crucial. When you look at the national average, you’ll see that going from a clean driving record to a DUI nearly doubles the rate. At $94 per month, coverage from American Family is cheaper than both the national average and The Hartford.
|Driver Type
|American Family
|The Hartford
|National Average
|DUI
|$94
|$135
|$155
American Family vs. The Hartford Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
American Family Discounts
Auto safety equipment
Away at school
Defensive driver
Early bird
Generational
Good driving
Good student
KnowYourDrive
Low mileage
Loyalty
Multi-product (bundling your car insurance with other types of insurance like homeowners insurance, renters insurance, business insurance, life insurance, or umbrella insurance)
Multi-vehicle
Steer Into savings
Teen Safe Driver
Young volunteer
The Hartford Discounts
AARP member
Airbag
Antilock brakes
Defensive driver course
Driver training
Hybrid/electric car
Multi-policy
Online
Paid in full
TrueLane program
|Discount
|American Family
|The Hartford
|AARP Members
|Airbag
|Antilock brakes
|Auto safety equipment
|Away at school
|Defensive driver
|Driver training
|Early bird
|Generational
|Good driving
|Good student
|Hybrid/Electric car
|KnowYourDrive
|Low mileage
|Loyalty
|Multi-car/Multi-vehicle
|Multi-policy/Multi-product
|Online quote
|Steer Into savings
|Teen driver/Teen Safe Driver
|TrueLane program
|Young volunteer
Our Methodology and How We Compared American Family and The Hartford
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions
Following a comprehensive insurance evaluation, American Family offers more affordable coverage in every area measured by the data. The average monthly price for American Family is $59, whereas The Hartford’s is $92. Prices ultimately vary on an individual basis by driving profile, age, credit history, gender, location, and more.
According to the Insurify Composite Score—our internal rating system that evaluates insurance claims satisfaction, NAIC reviews, and financial strength rankings—The Hartford is a better company. That said, The Hartford only serves people 50 or older, and American Family provides cheaper rates. The better company for you depends on your individualized insurance needs.
Using a quote-comparison tool like Insurify is the quickest way to determine the car insurance provider with the best coverage options and premiums for your insurance needs and budget. Compare rates from American Family and The Hartford, as well as other top companies like Allstate, Erie, and State Farm, in just a few minutes to learn how you can save.