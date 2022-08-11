Compare AAA vs. American Family: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare AAA vs. American Family: Which Is Cheaper?

American Family is cheaper than AAA for all types of drivers. Drivers of all ages and with all types of violations on their records pay cheaper premiums at American Family on average than at AAA. In fact, AAA charges nearly double the monthly premium that American Family charges for certain subsets of drivers.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

Rank Insurance Company Average Cost Per Month ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 USH&C $44 Not Rated 2 Metromile $63 Not Rated 3 Direct Auto $64 Not Rated 4 Travelers $65 80 5 Kemper $71 Not Rated 6 Progressive $87 Not Rated 7 Mile Auto $91 85 8 National General $93 58 9 Clearcover $94 97 10 GAINSCO $94 Not Rated

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

American Family is one of the cheapest insurance companies we reviewed, with rates that consistently beat the industry average. AAA, on the other hand, charges relatively expensive premiums when compared to the industry average.

Compare AAA vs. American Family Car Insurance by Age

Car insurance companies charge young drivers the highest rates because they have the least experience on the road. Research shows that teens are more likely to be in a car accident than any other age group. Policyholders in their 50s and 60s tend to pay the lowest rates. Here are the average premiums you can expect from AAA and American Family based on your age.

Age AAA American Family Teen $290 $156 20s $108 $56 30s $99 $59 40s $87 $55 50s $80 $50 60s $86 $50 70s $110 $66 80s $140 $75

Both companies charge higher rates to teen drivers, but American Family is cheaper than AAA for all age groups. American Family’s rates also beat the industry average.

Compare AAA vs. American Family Car Insurance by Gender

In most states, car insurance companies consider your gender when underwriting your car insurance policy. This is largely due to a difference in crash rates between teen males and females. There can be a significant rate difference between genders at this age, but women also tend to pay just slightly less for car insurance over the course of their lives.

Here’s what AAA and American Family charge men and women on average.

Insurance Company Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Men Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Women AAA $117 $108 American Family $62 $56

Both insurers offer cheaper rates to women, but American Family is cheaper than AAA for both genders.

Which is cheapest for men?

American Family charges cheaper rates to men on average than both AAA and the national average.

Gender AAA American Family Industry Average Men $117 $62 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

On average, American Family charges cheaper rates to women than AAA. AAA also came in over the national average of $78.

Gender AAA American Family Industry Average Women $108 $56 $78

Compare AAA vs. American Family Car Insurance by Mileage

Car insurance companies request your estimated mileage when you apply for a policy. That factors into your rates but typically has a minimal impact. Still, low-mileage drivers often pay slightly less. Note that it’s possible to realize greater savings from low-mileage driving if you enroll in one of the usage-based programs offered by AAA or American Family.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

While neither price changes between mileage levels, American Family is cheaper than AAA for high-mileage drivers. The insurer’s premiums also beat the industry average.

Annual Mileage AAA American Family Industry Average 20,000 $108 $56 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

American Family offers cheaper premiums than AAA and beats the industry average rate for both low-mileage milestones. The rates only change slightly between 5,000 and 10,000 miles, making American Family a great choice for people with low yearly mileage.

Annual Mileage AAA American Family Industry Average 5,000 $107 $57 $78 10,000 $108 $56 $78

Compare AAA vs. American Family Car Insurance by Credit Score

In most states, auto insurers consider your credit-based insurance score when setting your premiums. That’s because several studies have found a correlation between poor credit and filing more insurance claims. However, some states, such as California, prohibit this practice.

In most states, people with poor credit pay the highest rates, while drivers with excellent credit get the lowest rates. Here’s what you can expect AAA and American Family to charge based on your credit tier.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Drivers with good or excellent credit pay cheaper rates on average at American Family than they do at AAA. American Family’s premiums also beat the industry average for creditworthy policyholders.

Credit Tier AAA American Family Industry Average Excellent $80 $45 $60 Good $98 $52 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

American Family offers much cheaper rates than AAA for drivers with poor and average credit. AAA’s average premium for poor credit is especially steep. American Family’s rates, on the other hand, beat the industry average.

Credit Tier AAA American Family Industry Average Poor $220 $86 $120 Average $114 $57 $78

Compare AAA vs. American Family Car Insurance by Driving Record

Car insurance companies review your driving record to determine the risk to insure you. If you have infractions like speeding tickets or DUIs on your record, they’re going to think you’re not a safe driver and charge you higher rates for car insurance. Drivers with a clean record pay the lowest rates. Here’s what you can expect from each company based on your driving history.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

The average premium that drivers with a clean record pay at American Family is half what drivers with a clean record pay at AAA. American Family’s rates are also less than the industry average.

Violation AAA American Family Industry Average Clean Record $114 $57 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

American Family offers much more generous rates than AAA to drivers with speeding tickets on their records. American Family’s average premium also beats the industry average by $10.

Violation AAA American Family Industry Average Speeding Ticket $145 $77 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Both companies hike their rates for drivers who have caused crashes, but American Family charges these drivers significantly less than AAA. American Family’s average rate is also slightly less than the industry average.

Violation AAA American Family Industry Average At-Fault Accident $158 $95 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

A DUI can have the largest impact on your monthly car insurance payment. American Family is much more lenient on average with DUI drivers than AAA, charging less than one-third what AAA charges. American Family even charges less than the industry average for DUI drivers.

Violation AAA American Family Industry Average DUI $314 $94 $155

