Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

What is the best car insurance company in South Dakota? In South Dakota, Nationwide and Safeco both reliably pay claims, have high customer ratings, and offer good rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

A number of factors are considered when calculating your insurance premium, including your driving record, your desired deductibles, and sometimes even your credit score. South Dakota drivers who are looking for affordable and robust coverage may want to explore the following four providers in order to find just the right policy for them.

1 Nationwide Average Monthly Cost: $131 Insurify Composite Score: 89

Widely considered to be one of the best auto insurance providers in South Dakota, Nationwide offers a range of coverage limits with auto insurance rates that are affordable. The company is highly regarded for providing great customer service, and Nationwide policyholders often stay with the company for years on end.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Telematics options for auto-owners

Low rates for clean driving records

Savings for enrolling in Easy Pay

Depending on your driving history, Nationwide may be a great choice for cheap car insurance with premiums that could be lower than national average rates.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $244 Drivers Over 60 $119 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $128 Drivers With a Prior Accident $158 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $176 Drivers With Average Credit $184

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

2 Safeco Average Monthly Cost: $151 Insurify Composite Score: 86

Catering to South Dakota drivers with a range of auto insurance policies to choose from, Safeco can help those with specific insurance requirements and individuals who are simply looking for the best rates around. Car insurance quotes from Safeco are often lower than other South Dakota car insurance providers.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Decreasing deductibles every renewal period if you remain claims-free

Accident forgiveness for your first at-fault collision

Up to 5 percent cash back annually if you do not file a claim

Safeco is one of the cheapest auto insurance providers in South Dakota for drivers over 60, with rates that average around $107.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $234 Drivers Over 60 $107 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $133 Drivers With a Prior Accident $219 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $209 Drivers With Average Credit $176

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

3 Midvale Home & Auto Average Monthly Cost: $125 Insurify Composite Score: N/A

An affiliate of American Family, Midvale Home & Auto provides comprehensive insurance options to young drivers as well as those who are more experienced behind the wheel. Policyholders note that it is one of the better auto insurance companies when considering customer service, claims support, and overall rates.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Savings for enrolling in paperless billing and AutoPay

Lower rates for students who maintain good grades

Discounts when you bundle your auto insurance with another policy

Auto insurance rates from Midvale Home & Auto are competitive with other South Dakota providers, particularly for drivers with good credit.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $192 Drivers Over 60 $113 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $109 Drivers With a Prior Accident $203 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $174 Drivers With Average Credit $137

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

4 Dairyland Average Monthly Cost: $150 Insurify Composite Score: N/A

Catering to drivers with a DUI on their driving record as well as individuals looking for minimum car insurance, Dairyland is a low-cost option for South Dakota drivers. It offers full-coverage policy choices if desired yet works mostly with residents who are high-risk drivers or who are looking to only purchase state minimum protection.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Savings for transferring your policy from your previous provider to Dairyland

Lower rates when you utilize anti-theft devices

Discounts when you pay for your policy up front

Even if your driving record is less than perfect, Dairyland offers affordable auto insurance, with many policies averaging below $200.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $209 Drivers Over 60 $109 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $138 Drivers With a Prior Accident $202 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $193 Drivers With Average Credit $151

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.