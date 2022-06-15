4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Best Car Insurance Companies in South Dakota 2022

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Updated June 15, 2022

For many, there’s nothing more enjoyable than driving along Highway 90 or spending time on a country backroad along South Dakota’s expansive landscape. Even if your driving is limited to commuting to and from work rather than going on a road trip, it’s important to have adequate auto insurance that meets your budgetary needs.

No matter your motivation for hitting the road, you can find affordable car insurance with Insurify. South Dakota drivers can compare car insurance rates from a variety of companies in just a few minutes and enroll in the policy that’s right for them. Insurify helps teen drivers, high-risk drivers, good drivers, and everyone in between to find the perfect policy for them.

Quick Facts

  • Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in South Dakota is Nationwide.

  • Midvale Home & Auto is the cheapest insurer on average in South Dakota, with average rates of $125 per month.

  • The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.

Best Car Insurance Companies 2022

From full coverage to minimum coverage, South Dakota insurance options are plentiful. Each driver has their own priorities when it comes to insurance coverage, but it’s important to keep in mind that you must enroll in protection that meets state minimum requirements.

RankCompany NameAverage Cost Per Month in South DakotaInsurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
1Nationwide$13189
2Safeco$15186
3Midvale Home & Auto$125Not Rated
4Dairyland$150Not Rated
Insurify Composite Score Methodology

The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

What is the best car insurance company in South Dakota?

In South Dakota, Nationwide and Safeco both reliably pay claims, have high customer ratings, and offer good rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

A number of factors are considered when calculating your insurance premium, including your driving record, your desired deductibles, and sometimes even your credit score. South Dakota drivers who are looking for affordable and robust coverage may want to explore the following four providers in order to find just the right policy for them.

1
Nationwide logo

Nationwide

Average Monthly Cost:
$131
Insurify Composite Score:
89

Widely considered to be one of the best auto insurance providers in South Dakota, Nationwide offers a range of coverage limits with auto insurance rates that are affordable. The company is highly regarded for providing great customer service, and Nationwide policyholders often stay with the company for years on end.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

  • Telematics options for auto-owners

  • Low rates for clean driving records

  • Savings for enrolling in Easy Pay

Depending on your driving history, Nationwide may be a great choice for cheap car insurance with premiums that could be lower than national average rates.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$244
Drivers Over 60$119
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$128
Drivers With a Prior Accident$158
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$176
Drivers With Average Credit$184
2
Safeco logo

Safeco

Average Monthly Cost:
$151
Insurify Composite Score:
86

Catering to South Dakota drivers with a range of auto insurance policies to choose from, Safeco can help those with specific insurance requirements and individuals who are simply looking for the best rates around. Car insurance quotes from Safeco are often lower than other South Dakota car insurance providers.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

  • Decreasing deductibles every renewal period if you remain claims-free

  • Accident forgiveness for your first at-fault collision

  • Up to 5 percent cash back annually if you do not file a claim

Safeco is one of the cheapest auto insurance providers in South Dakota for drivers over 60, with rates that average around $107.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$234
Drivers Over 60$107
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$133
Drivers With a Prior Accident$219
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$209
Drivers With Average Credit$176
An affiliate of American Family, Midvale Home & Auto provides comprehensive insurance options to young drivers as well as those who are more experienced behind the wheel. Policyholders note that it is one of the better auto insurance companies when considering customer service, claims support, and overall rates.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

  • Savings for enrolling in paperless billing and AutoPay

  • Lower rates for students who maintain good grades

  • Discounts when you bundle your auto insurance with another policy

Auto insurance rates from Midvale Home & Auto are competitive with other South Dakota providers, particularly for drivers with good credit.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$192
Drivers Over 60$113
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$109
Drivers With a Prior Accident$203
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$174
Drivers With Average Credit$137
4
Dairyland logo

Dairyland

Average Monthly Cost:
$150
Insurify Composite Score:
N/A

Catering to drivers with a DUI on their driving record as well as individuals looking for minimum car insurance, Dairyland is a low-cost option for South Dakota drivers. It offers full-coverage policy choices if desired yet works mostly with residents who are high-risk drivers or who are looking to only purchase state minimum protection.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

  • Savings for transferring your policy from your previous provider to Dairyland

  • Lower rates when you utilize anti-theft devices

  • Discounts when you pay for your policy up front

Even if your driving record is less than perfect, Dairyland offers affordable auto insurance, with many policies averaging below $200.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$209
Drivers Over 60$109
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$138
Drivers With a Prior Accident$202
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$193
Drivers With Average Credit$151
Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in South Dakota

Your insurance policy is just as unique as you are, with auto insurance rates calculated using a number of factors. While your driving record and credit score are often used, the city you live in also plays a role in the price you pay for coverage. South Dakota drivers can expect premiums to be similar to these throughout the state:

CityAverage Monthly Premium
Rapid City$157
Sioux Falls$151
How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself

Shopping for auto insurance can sometimes feel overwhelming, as there are a variety of coverage types to consider, each with varying prices among South Dakota car insurance providers. However, finding a great policy doesn’t have to be a tall order when you use Insurify.

Simply answer a few questions about your vehicle and your driving history, and Insurify will compare real-time quotes from a range of auto insurance companies. Select the options that you’d like, including property damage liability, uninsured motorist coverage, collision coverage, and even roadside assistance, and Insurify does the rest!

Motorists can even view applicable discounts, like savings for military members or multi-policy options, before enrolling, allowing you to be in total control of your coverage. Insurify helps South Dakota drivers save time and money, making shopping for auto insurance one of the easier tasks on anyone’s to-do list.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Auto insurance companies in South Dakota offer a range of coverage types, with some catering to high-risk drivers and others providing low rates for those with a great driving history. When it comes time to enroll in coverage, make sure you select a policy that offers at least the state minimum requirements along with a price that’s reasonable for your budget.

  • The rates you pay for car insurance are personalized to your vehicle type, your driving habits, and your driving record, making it an expense that’s incredibly unique to your life. Rather than focusing on finding the cheapest car insurance company, it’s smart for South Dakota motorists to enroll in coverage that makes sense for their budget and driving habits.

  • From bodily injury liability to comprehensive coverage, South Dakota residents have a number of options to consider when it comes to auto insurance. Each driver will have their own specific needs, so it’s best to make sure you enroll in a policy with robust coverage that’s affordable for you.

  • South Dakota drivers can enroll in the cheapest car insurance by visiting Insurify and comparing quotes from multiple auto insurance providers. From GEICO and Farmers Mutual to USAA, Progressive, and Allstate, Insurify helps you find the best car insurance for your driving habits in just a matter of minutes.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

