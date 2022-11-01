4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Few places are more distinctly Southern than Greenville, Mississippi. It’s located in the culturally rich area of the Mississippi Delta, and drivers here need a car to get around. That’s why any resident of this unique Mississippi town should go out of their way to find car insurance that meets their needs.
That all starts with comparing car insurance quotes from a wide array of carriers—then zeroing in on the policy that’s perfect for your lifestyle and budget.
Car Insurance in Greenville, MS
The average cost of Mississippi car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Greenville, MS to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Greenville is $196 per month, or $2352 annually.
Car insurance in Greenville is $5 less than the average cost of car insurance in Mississippi.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Greenville on average is National General, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Greenville, MS
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Greenville
|Insurance Provider in Greenville
|Quotes
|Travelers
|$145 /mo
|Progressive
|$148 /mo
|The General
|$186 /mo
|Direct Auto
|$229 /mo
|American Family
|$294 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Mississippi Cities
|Jackson
|$139/mo
|Gulfport
|$179/mo
|Southaven
|$148/mo
|Hattiesburg
|$176/mo
|Greenville
|$200/mo
|Mississippi
|$168/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Mississippi
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Mississippi roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Mississippi[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Mississippi is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Greenville Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
The average premium auto insurance rates can vary drastically for drivers who live in Greenville. This can be seen right away, as teen drivers pay three times as much for coverage as those in their 20s. On average, teen drivers will have to pay $652.69, while those in their 20s will only pay $227.36. Rates continue to drop, as drivers in their 30s on average should expect a rate around $153.52. The lowest rates in the city can be found for drivers in their 60s, as average premiums are less than $100.
|Driver's Age
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|teens
|$653
|20s
|$228
|30s
|$154
|40s
|$173
|50s
|$151
|60s
|$79
|70s
|$193
|80s
|N/A
Greenville Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Maintaining and creating a safe environment on the road is an important goal for the city of Greenville. That is why there is a big emphasis on providing lower auto insurance rates to those with clean driving records and a history of no accidents. Drivers who have avoided violations should expect to pay an average premium of $190.97. Speeding violations are seen as major offenses and carry a large penalty with them. Motorists who have one on their record should expect their rates to jump to an average of $459.
|Driving History
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|No Violation
|$191
|Speeding Ticket
|$459
|At-Fault Accident
|$119
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$152
Greenville Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
'Insurance companies throughout Greenville use credit scores and ratings as a way to assess a driver''s risk factors. Depending on what rating you fall into, you may experience a fluctuation in the average premium you pay for coverage. Drivers with an excellent rating can expect an average rate around $96.57. Each rating below excellent will push the average premium up drastically, with motorists in the average and poor categories paying between $185 and $190.'
|Credit Tier
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$97
|Good
|$269
|Average
|$188
|Poor
|$190
Find local Greenville agents
Bill Andrews Agency, Inc.209 Main St,
Greenville, MS 38701-4038
SouthGroup Insurance Services327 Main St,
Greenville, MS 38701-4066
Causey Insurance, Inc.863 Hwy. 1 South,
Greenville, MS 38701
American Auto Insurance Agency of Greenville727 Highway 82 E,
Greenville, MS 38701
Action Auto Insurance327 Main St,
Greenville, MS 38701,
Big H Auto Insurance1617 US-82,
Greenville, MS 38703
Farm Bureau Insurance3038 E Reed Rd,
Greenville, MS 38703
Auto Insurers1353 E Reed Rd,
Greenville, MS 38703
Greenville, MS DMV Information
The Greenville DPS Driver’s License Office is located at 420 Highway 82 W and offers license services, but if you are looking for registration services, you may need to head to a DMV in a nearby town. The Greenville DPS is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and you can call 1 (662) 332-4734 to make an appointment.
Public Transportation in Greenville, MS
Greenville has limited public transportation options, but they do offer a Greyhound bus line that stops at the Greenville Bus Terminal, as well as a Delta bus line which can transport riders around the region.
For more detailed Mississippi city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Greenville, MS
With limited public transportation in Greenville, almost every resident in town opts for a car. That’s why it’s so important for Greenville residents to find robust, affordable car insurance. But how do you find that? It’s simple: compare a wide range of car insurance quotes for free with Insurify. Then, you’ll be well on your way to the right policy at the right price.
FAQs - Greenville, MS Car Insurance
Driver history, vehicle information, and even marital status are considered when your car insurance rates are being calculated. And when a car insurance company is determining your rates, they’ll also look up your ZIP code. By analyzing the rate of vehicle theft, local weather patterns, and other location-specific factors, insurers can better understand the likelihood of you filing a claim in this ZIP code and set your insurance rates accordingly.
As a Greenville resident, you will find that your credit score comes into play when a car insurance company is determining your rates. So if you find yourself with a low credit score, you may have to work a bit harder to find cheap car insurance premiums.
Many factors go into determining the price of your car insurance policy. To help you figure out which carriers offer the cheapest policies, use Insurify to easily compare quotes from a wide range of companies.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Mississippi Insurance Department. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022