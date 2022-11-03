4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 3, 2022
Car Insurance in Haverhill, MA
Massachusetts requires drivers to have car insurance coverage. Located 35 miles outside of Boston and on the New Hampshire border, Haverhill, MA gets an overflow of New England drivers coming from the city in addition to local traffic. With all the cars on the road, it's important for Haverhill drivers to get the best auto insurance policy to stay safe and legal.
On average, Massachusetts car insurance rates are lower than the national average, costing drivers $168 per month. But Massachusetts residents can find cheaper auto insurance rates if they know where to look. Use Insurify to compare customized car insurance quotes without ever having to spend hours on the phone with insurance agents.
The average cost of Massachusetts car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Haverhill, MA and other Massachusetts cities. Here is how Haverhill compares to other cities around the state.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Haverhill is $121 per month, or $1452 annually.
Car insurance in Haverhill is $5 less than the average cost of car insurance in Massachusetts.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Haverhill on average is Travelers, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Haverhill, MA
To find the cheapest auto insurance coverage, you need to shop around and compare multiple quotes from different insurance agencies in Haverhill. Quotes will vary between insurance providers because they weigh factors such as your driving record, your age, and your credit score a little differently.
Although the following are the cheapest insurance providers in Haverhill on average, you should always compare car insurance quotes from multiple auto insurance companies to find the best policy for your unique insurance needs.
|Insurance Provider in Haverhill
|Insurance Provider in Haverhill
|Travelers
|$57 /mo
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$123 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$174 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Haverhill, MA
Price isn’t the only factor to consider when choosing an insurance provider. You’ll also want to consider the types of coverage, discounts offered, financial strength of the company, and customer reviews. We evaluated a range of financial strength and customer satisfaction indicators to determine the best car insurance companies in Haverhill. See our results below.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Score
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$65 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$208 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Massachusetts Cities
|Boston
|$137/mo
|Worcester
|$158/mo
|Springfield
|$161/mo
|Lowell
|$134/mo
|Haverhill
|$118/mo
|Massachusetts
|$142/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Massachusetts
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Massachusetts roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Massachusetts[1] are:
$20,000 per person for bodily injury
$40,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Massachusetts is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$8,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$20,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$40,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Massachusetts, drivers are required to purchase this coverage for bodily injuries.
Haverhill Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
One of the first factors insurance providers look at when determining your rate is your age. That’s because teens and younger drivers are more likely to get into accidents and insurance companies view them as a higher risk to insure. As a result, young drivers pay the highest premiums whereas more mature drivers in their 50s and 60s see the lowest rates.
|Driver's Age
|Driver's Age
|Teens
|$357
|20s
|$205
|30s
|$121
|40s
|$100
|50s
|$88
|60s
|$81
|70s
|$90
|80s
|$102
Haverhill Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
If you have infractions on your driving record, insurance companies will consider you a high-risk driver. DUIs, speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and other driving infractions can all drive up your rates. You can compare average car insurance costs for drivers with different driving histories below.
|Driving History
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$134
|Speeding Ticket
|$161
|At-Fault Accident
|$180
|DUI
|$180
Haverhill Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Under Massachusetts law, auto insurance companies are prohibited from using applicants’ credit-based insurance scores to determine their car insurance rates. If you have bad credit, that shouldn’t impact the cost of your insurance policy in Haverhill. Home insurance and renters insurance rates are also not affected by credit scores in Massachusetts.
|Credit Tier
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$136
|Good
|$145
|Average
|$169
|Bad
|$210
Find local Haverhill agents
Brian S. Dempsey Insurance Agency, LLC60 Bailey Boulevard,
Haverhill, MA 01830
Cowan Insurance Agency359 Main St,
Haverhill, MA 01830
N Pingree Insurance Agency Inc126 Merrimack St,
Haverhill, MA 01830
Berube Insurance Agency, Inc.57 Broadway,
Haverhill, MA 01832
Fred C Church Inc.40 Kenoza Avenue,
Haverhill, MA 01831
MTM Insurance of Greater Haverhill Inc.2 Merrimack St Fifth Floor Suite B,
Haverhill, MA 01835
American Consumer Insurance Agency145 SOUTH MAIN STREET,
Haverhill, MA 01835
AAA Northeast Insurance Agency Inc90 Kenoza Ave,
Haverhill, MA 01830
Phaneuf Insurance Agency Inc123 Lafayette Sq,
Haverhill, MA 01831
James Page Insurance Agency Inc191 Merrimack St Suite 306,
Haverhill, MA 01830
Haverhill, MA DMV Information
The RMV office in Haverhill is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers driver’s licenses, learner’s permits, vehicle registration, and title transactions. You can schedule an appointment to ensure that you won’t face a long wait time, but walk-ins are also welcome. The Haverhill RMV is located at:
229c Lincoln Ave
Haverhill, MA 01830
(857) 368-8000
Public Transportation in Haverhill, MA
Haverhill is fairly walkable, bikeable, and even motorcycle friendly, and public transportation options are available as well. The Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority has over one million miles of scheduled bus routes in the northeast corner of Massachusetts. Haverhill also has Amtrak routes available for longer commutes.
If you don’t want to drive your own vehicle but want more privacy on your commute, Lyft and Uber are available in Haverhill. However, the majority of Haverhill residents choose to use their own personal vehicle to get from point A to point B.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Haverhill, MA
Whether you’re looking for minimum coverage or full coverage with the ability to bundle your auto insurance policy with your renters or homeowners insurance, you can find a cheap car insurance policy by comparing quotes with Insurify . Our AI technology provides you with quotes from national providers such as Allstate and from local insurance companies in your area.
Let us make buying all of your insurance products easy. With Insurify , simply enter some information about your vehicle and driving history to get started. It’s completely free to use, it takes under five minutes, and the average Insurify user saves $585 annually just by switching to a provider they found with our system.
FAQs - Haverhill, MA Car Insurance
Insurance companies weigh multiple factors when calculating your car insurance rates, including your age, driving history, type of vehicle, and even your marital status. Not only do states have different laws and limits surrounding minimum liability coverage, but where you live within your state could also affect your driver risk profile. Insurance companies use your ZIP code to analyze your area’s weather patterns, rates of vehicle theft, likelihood of vandalism, average traffic congestion, and other factors that might lead you to file an insurance claim.
If you want to pay the lowest possible rate on your car insurance policy, opt for state minimum coverage. This is the cheapest level of car insurance coverage your state will allow. Comparing real, ready-to-purchase quotes on a car insurance comparison site like Insurify can find you the lowest rates for your area, risk profile, and financial needs.
Car insurance rates vary by state, driver, and company. Click here to find the cheapest car insurance quotes and companies in your area. If you’re looking for rates tailored to you, use Insurify to compare up to 10+ real quotes for your specific driver profile and unlock savings and discounts.
Insurify Insights
How Haverhill Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Haverhill, Massachusetts below:
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Haverhill
#8
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Massachusetts
#17
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Massachusetts
#16
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Massachusetts
#16
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Massachusetts
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Haverhill drivers rank 35 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Massachusetts.
- Rank within state: #35
- Percent of drivers in Haverhill with an accident: 11.6%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Haverhill drivers rank 16 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Massachusetts.
- Rank within state: #16
- Percent of drivers in Haverhill with a DUI: 1.6%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Massachusetts, Haverhill drivers rank 15 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #15
- Percent of drivers in Haverhill with a reckless driving offense: 1.3%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Massachusetts, Haverhill drivers rank 19 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #19
- Percent of drivers in Haverhill with a reckless driving violation: 1.6%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Massachusetts, Haverhill drivers rank 8 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #8
- Percent of drivers in Haverhill with a speeding ticket: 8.4%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Haverhill drivers rank 43 in clean driving records across all cities in Massachusetts.
- Rank within state: #43
- Percent of drivers in Haverhill with clean record: 75.8%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Haverhill drivers rank 32 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Massachusetts.
- Rank within state: #32
- Percent of drivers in Haverhill with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.17%
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
