Car Insurance in Haverhill, MA

Massachusetts requires drivers to have car insurance coverage. Located 35 miles outside of Boston and on the New Hampshire border, Haverhill, MA gets an overflow of New England drivers coming from the city in addition to local traffic. With all the cars on the road, it's important for Haverhill drivers to get the best auto insurance policy to stay safe and legal.

On average, Massachusetts car insurance rates are lower than the national average, costing drivers $168 per month. But Massachusetts residents can find cheaper auto insurance rates if they know where to look. Use Insurify to compare customized car insurance quotes without ever having to spend hours on the phone with insurance agents.

The average cost of Massachusetts car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Haverhill, MA and other Massachusetts cities. Here is how Haverhill compares to other cities around the state.