Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Upper Marlboro, MD, for 2022

Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Upper Marlboro is $295/mo. or $3,540 annually.
Car insurance in Upper Marlboro is $22 less than the average monthly cost in Maryland.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Upper Marlboro on average is Travelers.
Car Insurance in Upper Marlboro, MD
If you’re a driver in Upper Marlboro, you may be in search of cheap car insurance. With a bit of research and a commitment to responsible driving, you can find it. A cheap auto insurance plan may save you hundreds of dollars per year and make car ownership more affordable. Let’s dive deeper into the best ways to find affordable car insurance, starting with comparing quotes.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Upper Marlboro, MD
What is the cheapest car insurance in Upper Marlboro?
Travelers is the cheapest car insurance provider on average in Maryland, with rates starting at $212 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is different.
Car insurance companies have a wide range of average monthly quotes in Upper Marlboro. The table below shows the average monthly auto insurance quote in Upper Marlboro by insurance company.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$212
|Progressive
|$232
|National General
|$248
|Liberty Mutual
|$279
|Nationwide
|$361
|Kemper Preferred
|$222
|SafeAuto
|$230
|Elephant
|$234
|Safeco
|$244
|Clearcover
|$249
|Direct Auto
|$300
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$328
|State Auto
|$412
|AAA
|$414
|Bristol West
|$460
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Maryland
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Maryland roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Maryland[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Maryland is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$2,500 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$60,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$15,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Maryland, you’re required to purchase this coverage for both bodily injury and property damage.
Upper Marlboro Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving record will help car insurance companies determine your premiums[2]. If you have a clean record, you’ll likely pay less for a policy than a driver with a history of serious traffic violations, like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs. The table below can give you an idea of how driver history impacts the cost of car insurance in Upper Marlboro.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$270
|Speeding Ticket
|$362
|At-Fault Accident
|$394
|DUI
|$537
High-Risk Car Insurance Maryland
Upper Marlboro Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
You might be surprised to learn that your credit score can play a role in your auto insurance rates[3]. Since studies prove that drivers with excellent and good credit are less likely to file claims, some insurance companies offer lower rates to them. The table below shows how credit tier impacts the average monthly cost of car insurance in Upper Marlboro.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$237
|Good
|$280
|Average
|$308
|Poor
|$477
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Upper Marlboro
If you’re on a mission to find cheap car insurance in Upper Marlboro, comparison-shopping is a must. That’s where Insurify comes in. With this intuitive tool, you can compare car insurance quotes from the leading large and small auto insurance providers in minutes all without leaving the site.
Another surefire way to get cheaper rates is by taking advantage of discounts. Drivers who bundle their auto insurance with renters insurance or homeowners insurance can save hundreds of years with the right insurer. If you’re unsure which discounts you qualify for, ask your insurance agent.
Frequently Asked Questions
For cheap car insurance in Upper Marlboro, you’ll need to do some research. While you can do so manually, Insurify is the smarter choice. It will provide you with personalized auto insurance quotes so you can compare your options and make an informed decision that saves you money. There are no fees or sign-ups involved, so you have nothing to lose.
The average cost of an auto policy in Upper Marlboro can be anywhere from $212 to $460, depending on the company. Of course, factors like your driving history and experience will influence what you pay for coverage. Your credit score, prior car insurance, and vehicle make and model might also affect your cost. And don’t forget discounts.
If a major snowstorm or other weather event hits Upper Marlboro and many policyholders file claims, car insurance premiums might go up. Other factors that can increase the cost of coverage but are out of your control include higher crime rates, more uninsured drivers, and increased theft in the area.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Maryland Department of Transportation. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
- Maryland Insurance Administration. "A Consumer Guide to Auto Insurance - How to Shop for Auto Insurance." Accessed July 29, 2022
