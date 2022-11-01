4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Upper Marlboro, MD, for 2022

Insurance Writer
Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.
Danny is an insurance writer at Insurify. Specializing in auto insurance, he works to help drivers navigate the complicated world of insurance to find the best possible policy. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. You can connect with Danny on LinkedIn.

Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Upper Marlboro is $295/mo. or $3,540 annually.

  • Car insurance in Upper Marlboro is $22 less than the average monthly cost in Maryland.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Upper Marlboro on average is Travelers.

Car Insurance in Upper Marlboro, MD

If you’re a driver in Upper Marlboro, you may be in search of cheap car insurance. With a bit of research and a commitment to responsible driving, you can find it. A cheap auto insurance plan may save you hundreds of dollars per year and make car ownership more affordable. Let’s dive deeper into the best ways to find affordable car insurance, starting with comparing quotes.

Quotes by Top Companies

Travelers
$212
Progressive
$232
National General
$248
Liberty Mutual
$279
Nationwide
$361

Compare Car Insurance

Cheapest Car Insurance in Upper Marlboro, MD

What is the cheapest car insurance in Upper Marlboro?

Travelers is the cheapest car insurance provider on average in Maryland, with rates starting at $212 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is different.

Car insurance companies have a wide range of average monthly quotes in Upper Marlboro. The table below shows the average monthly auto insurance quote in Upper Marlboro by insurance company.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$212
Progressive$232
National General$248
Liberty Mutual$279
Nationwide$361
Kemper Preferred$222
SafeAuto$230
Elephant$234
Safeco$244
Clearcover$249
Direct Auto$300
Midvale Home & Auto$328
State Auto$412
AAA$414
Bristol West$460
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Maryland

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Maryland roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Maryland[1] are:

  • $30,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $60,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Maryland is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $15,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $2,500 per accident for PIP

Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.

  • $60,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

  • $15,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Maryland, you’re required to purchase this coverage for both bodily injury and property damage.

Upper Marlboro Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Your driving record will help car insurance companies determine your premiums[2]. If you have a clean record, you’ll likely pay less for a policy than a driver with a history of serious traffic violations, like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs. The table below can give you an idea of how driver history impacts the cost of car insurance in Upper Marlboro.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$270
Speeding Ticket$362
At-Fault Accident$394
DUI$537
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Upper Marlboro Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

You might be surprised to learn that your credit score can play a role in your auto insurance rates[3]. Since studies prove that drivers with excellent and good credit are less likely to file claims, some insurance companies offer lower rates to them. The table below shows how credit tier impacts the average monthly cost of car insurance in Upper Marlboro.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$237
Good$280
Average$308
Poor$477
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Upper Marlboro

If you’re on a mission to find cheap car insurance in Upper Marlboro, comparison-shopping is a must. That’s where Insurify comes in. With this intuitive tool, you can compare car insurance quotes from the leading large and small auto insurance providers in minutes all without leaving the site.

Another surefire way to get cheaper rates is by taking advantage of discounts. Drivers who bundle their auto insurance with renters insurance or homeowners insurance can save hundreds of years with the right insurer. If you’re unsure which discounts you qualify for, ask your insurance agent.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • For cheap car insurance in Upper Marlboro, you’ll need to do some research. While you can do so manually, Insurify is the smarter choice. It will provide you with personalized auto insurance quotes so you can compare your options and make an informed decision that saves you money. There are no fees or sign-ups involved, so you have nothing to lose.

  • The average cost of an auto policy in Upper Marlboro can be anywhere from $212 to $460, depending on the company. Of course, factors like your driving history and experience will influence what you pay for coverage. Your credit score, prior car insurance, and vehicle make and model might also affect your cost. And don’t forget discounts.

  • If a major snowstorm or other weather event hits Upper Marlboro and many policyholders file claims, car insurance premiums might go up. Other factors that can increase the cost of coverage but are out of your control include higher crime rates, more uninsured drivers, and increased theft in the area.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. Maryland Department of Transportation. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
  2. Maryland Insurance Administration. "A Consumer Guide to Auto Insurance - How to Shop for Auto Insurance." Accessed July 29, 2022
  3. Maryland Insurance Administration. "A Consumer Guide to Auto Insurance - How to Shop for Auto Insurance." Accessed July 29, 2022
