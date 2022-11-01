Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Parkville, MD, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Parkville is $306 per month or $3,6672 annually.
Car insurance in Parkville is $11 less than the average cost of insurance in Maryland.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Parkville on average is Travelers.
Car Insurance in Parkville, MD
Parkville, Maryland, is home to many drivers. Between the many families, young professionals, and other motorists who live there, the average car insurance rate is $306 per month. Your rate depends on many factors, and you may pay more or less than the average driver. Comparing quotes is the best way to find cheap car insurance in Parkville without sacrificing coverage.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Parkville, MD
What is the cheapest car insurance in Parkville?
Travelers is the cheapest car insurance provider on average in Parkville, with rates starting at $183 per month. It’s still essential to compare car insurance rates, as everybody’s situation is unique.
The cheapest average auto insurance rate in Parkville is from Travelers, at $183 per month. It’s the only company with an average monthly cost below $200. However, there are plenty of providers that have rates less than $250 per month. Rates can be much higher, so check for hidden fees before purchasing a car insurance policy.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$183
|Liberty Mutual
|$294
|Nationwide
|$315
|Progressive
|$331
|AAA
|$431
|Clearcover
|$213
|Kemper Preferred
|$216
|Safeco
|$223
|SafeAuto
|$227
|Elephant
|$284
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$294
|State Auto
|$361
|Direct Auto
|$380
|Bristol West
|$518
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Maryland
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Maryland roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Maryland[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Maryland is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$2,500 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$60,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$15,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Maryland, you’re required to purchase this coverage for both bodily injury and property damage.
Parkville Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving record affects how much you pay for car insurance[2]. You could be labeled as a high-risk driver if you have speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, DUIs, or other violations. High-risk drivers pay more for car insurance than those with a clean driving history. Your best bet for cheap car insurance is to practice safe driving habits to avoid tickets and accidents.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$295
|Speeding Ticket
|$395
|At-Fault Accident
|$431
|DUI
|$587
High-Risk Car Insurance Maryland
Parkville Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Insurance companies in Maryland can use your credit history when giving you a quote[3]. State law allows insurers to adjust your premiums based on bankruptcies, late payments, and the number of credit cards you have. Drivers with good or excellent credit ratings can find lower car insurance costs.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$248
|Good
|$293
|Average
|$322
|Poor
|$499
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Parkville
Finding cheap car insurance is a goal of many Parkville drivers. However, the only way to know what your monthly insurance payments would be is to get a quote, which takes time and can be frustrating. But with Insurify, finding cheap car insurance coverage has never been easier or more convenient.
You can save time and money by comparing car insurance quotes from top providers all on one platform in just a few minutes without even speaking to an insurance agent. Finding discounts is another key step in finding cheap car insurance. Many insurers often hefty discounts for drivers if they bundle their auto insurance with home insurance or renters insurance.
Frequently Asked Questions
Finding affordable auto insurance coverage is simple when you follow a few steps. Start by using an auto insurance comparison site to compare quotes. It also helps to understand the factors that affect your rates. Most importantly, don’t assume any one company is the cheapest. Compare both national and local insurers alike to find cheap coverage in Parkville.
Car insurance can be expensive. The average driver in Parkville pays $306 per month. Travelers has the most affordable average rate, at $183 per month. However, rates vary from person to person and from company to company, and your premiums can be very different from the average cost in Parkville.
Many factors influence car insurance premiums. Insuring a sports car will drive up your rates more than a midsize sedan. Your age, your coverage options, a below-average credit score, and a poor driving and accident history can also increase your premiums.
Insurify Insights
How Parkville Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Parkville, Maryland below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Parkville drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Maryland in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Parkville
#62
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Maryland
#55
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Maryland
#65
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Maryland
#31
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Maryland
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Parkville drivers rank 39 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Maryland.
- Rank within state: #39
- Percent of drivers in Parkville with an accident: 10.8%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Parkville drivers rank 65 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Maryland.
- Rank within state: #65
- Percent of drivers in Parkville with a DUI: 0.6%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Maryland, Parkville drivers rank 61 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #61
- Percent of drivers in Parkville with a reckless driving offense: 0.5%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Maryland, Parkville drivers rank 57 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #57
- Percent of drivers in Parkville with a reckless driving violation: 0.6%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Maryland, Parkville drivers rank 62 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #62
- Percent of drivers in Parkville with a speeding ticket: 6.8%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Parkville drivers rank 38 in clean driving records across all cities in Maryland.
- Rank within state: #38
- Percent of drivers in Parkville with clean record: 77.7%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Parkville drivers rank 39 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Maryland.
- Rank within state: #39
- Percent of drivers in Parkville with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.14%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
