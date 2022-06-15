Best Cheap Gap Insurance Companies in Maryland: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

What is gap insurance?

If you decide to finance a new vehicle with an auto loan or a lease, the moment you drive away from the dealership, your car’s cash value depreciates. Two years down the line, your car’s cash value will not be the same amount that you agreed to pay and are still paying off.

Imagine your car is stolen or totaled and the cost of repairs is more than it’s actually worth. Your collision or comprehensive coverage will pay your car’s actual cash value (ACV), and this could leave a balance for you to pay with your lessor or lender. If you have gap coverage, it will kick in and pay the amount you still owe to your dealership or lender due to the natural depreciation of your vehicle.

Gap insurance, which stands for “guaranteed asset protection,” is also sometimes referred to as “upside-down” or “underwater” protection because you owe more than the depreciated vehicle is actually worth. Also, because it may be offered by institutions other than insurers like banks, credit unions, and car dealerships, it is also called a “gap waiver.”