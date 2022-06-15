Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

Who has the best car insurance rates in Maryland? Travelers, Safeco, and Clearcover have some of the lowest monthly car insurance rates in Maryland on average. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

Maryland requires all drivers to carry the following coverage limits:

$30,000 in bodily injury liability insurance per person

$60,000 in bodily injury liability insurance per accident

$15,000 in property damage liability insurance

$30,000 in underinsured/uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$60,000 in underinsured/uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$15,000 in underinsured/uninsured motorist property damage

Liability coverage is meant to protect the other driver involved in an accident if you’re found to be at fault. Underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage covers your injuries and property damage. Maryland insurance providers are also required to offer you PIP coverage, but you can decline it by signing a waiver.

Whether you’re looking for the minimum required Maryland auto insurance or full coverage, you can find cheap car insurance at one of the companies below!

1 Clearcover Average Monthly Cost: $233 Insurify Composite Score: 97

The best auto insurance company on this list according to Insurify data, Clearcover stands out from other providers because of its tech innovation and low advertising budget, which allows policyholders to have better coverage at lower rates.

Top discounts that the company offers include anti-theft device, good driver, and military members.

Drivers over 60 and safe drivers with no prior violations enjoy the best rates at Clearcover. You can find the average monthly insurance costs for different driver categories with Clearcover below.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $352 Drivers Over 60 $163 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $218 Drivers With a Prior Accident $305 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $268 Drivers With Average Credit $251

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

2 Nationwide Average Monthly Cost: $286 Insurify Composite Score: 89

The second most expensive auto insurance company on this list, Nationwide offers competitive programs to its customers, such as the SmartRide program. This program allows Nationwide to track your driving behavior through a mobile app or a smart device. Good drivers can enroll in the SmartRide program to keep their annual premiums down.

Top discounts that the company offers include multiple policy (bundling your car insurance policy with another policy, such as home insurance or renters insurance), family, and multiple vehicle.

Young drivers under 25 can expect the highest average monthly premium at Nationwide, but drivers over the age of 60 and those with no prior violations enjoy competitive average rates.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $471 Drivers Over 60 $216 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $241 Drivers With a Prior Accident $392 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $427 Drivers With Average Credit $325

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

3 Safeco Average Monthly Cost: $218 Insurify Composite Score: 86

Safeco offers a variety of coverage options to its policyholders, from standard auto insurance policies, such as comprehensive coverage and collision coverage, to additional ones, like pet insurance. It also has a diminishing deductible for every year you go without filing a claim.

Top discounts that the company offers include good credit, multiple vehicle, and low mileage.

With some of the lowest rates on this list, Safeco is a great choice for those looking to purchase affordable Maryland car insurance without compromising quality of service.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $361 Drivers Over 60 $156 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $188 Drivers With a Prior Accident $297 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $282 Drivers With Average Credit $238

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

4 Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Cost: $274 Insurify Composite Score: 82

Liberty Mutual policyholders enjoy accident forgiveness for maintaining a clean driving record for five or more years and a lifetime repair guarantee for vehicle repairs at one of Liberty Mutual’s partnered shops.

Top discounts that the company offers include advance shopper, driving training, and RightTrack.

Compare the average monthly costs for a policy with Liberty Mutual below.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $426 Drivers Over 60 $163 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $262 Drivers With a Prior Accident $311 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $296 Drivers With Average Credit $295

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

5 Travelers Average Monthly Cost: $182 Insurify Composite Score: 80

The cheapest car insurance company on this list, Travelers offers a variety of coverage options at a good rate. Whether you’re looking to comply with car insurance requirements or protect yourself with full-coverage car insurance, use Insurify to get a personalized quote now.

Top discounts that the company offers include safe driver, continuous coverage, and good payer.

Teen drivers and high-risk drivers especially will benefit from a policy with Travelers because its average monthly costs are much lower than the state’s average for these driver categories.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $259 Drivers Over 60 $141 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $170 Drivers With a Prior Accident $198 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $229 Drivers With Average Credit $202

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

6 State Auto Average Monthly Cost: $296 Insurify Composite Score: 76

The most expensive provider on this list, State Auto offers a unique prime of life program, which provides qualifying customers over the age of 45 with premium discounts and extra-value coverages at no additional cost.

Top discounts that the company offers include multiple policy, good driver, and early quote.

Compare the average monthly costs for various driver categories with State Auto below.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $413 Drivers Over 60 $149 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $229 Drivers With a Prior Accident $460 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $454 Drivers With Average Credit $343

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

7 National General Average Monthly Cost: $234 Insurify Composite Score: 58

With an Insurify Composite Score of 58 - the lowest on this list - National General offers a variety of coverage options to satisfy coverage requirements or provide fuller protection. It also offers a roadside assistance program.

Top discounts that the company offers include low mileage discount, multi-vehicle discount, safe driver discount, first at-fault accident forgiveness, and a discount for OnStar subscribers.

Drivers over 60 and those with no prior violations enjoy the best rates, but those with prior accidents or speeding tickets can still get a competitive rate.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $361 Drivers Over 60 $137 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $224 Drivers With a Prior Accident $270 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $262 Drivers With Average Credit $241

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.