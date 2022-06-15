4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated June 15, 2022
To drive legally in Maryland, you need to carry the state minimum required auto insurance plus any additional coverage required by your lending institution if you’re financing your vehicle.
On average, Maryland minimum coverage is more robust than in other states and requires underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage on top of standard liability coverage. However, it may still not be enough to cover the cost of a car accident.
On average, Maryland minimum coverage is more robust than in other states and requires underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage on top of standard liability coverage. However, it may still not be enough to cover the cost of a car accident.
Quick Facts
Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in Maryland is Clearcover.
Travelers is the cheapest insurer on average in Maryland, with average rates of $182 per month.
The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Best Car Insurance Companies 2022
Maryland drivers can expect to pay an average car insurance rate of $246 per month - or $2,952 per year - for auto insurance coverage. Monthly insurance premiums can go as high as $296 and as low as $182, resulting in a $1,368 annual difference, so it’s important to carefully consider your options before buying a policy.
You can compare average rates for different auto insurance companies in Maryland below. But remember that these are just rough estimates! To get real car insurance quotes, use Insurify.
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Cost Per Month in Maryland
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Clearcover
|$233
|97
|2
|Nationwide
|$286
|89
|3
|Safeco
|$218
|86
|4
|Liberty Mutual
|$274
|82
|5
|Travelers
|$182
|80
|6
|State Auto
|$296
|76
|7
|National General
|$234
|58
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You
Who has the best car insurance rates in Maryland?
Travelers, Safeco, and Clearcover have some of the lowest monthly car insurance rates in Maryland on average. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
Maryland requires all drivers to carry the following coverage limits:
$30,000 in bodily injury liability insurance per person
$60,000 in bodily injury liability insurance per accident
$15,000 in property damage liability insurance
$30,000 in underinsured/uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
$60,000 in underinsured/uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
$15,000 in underinsured/uninsured motorist property damage
Liability coverage is meant to protect the other driver involved in an accident if you’re found to be at fault. Underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage covers your injuries and property damage. Maryland insurance providers are also required to offer you PIP coverage, but you can decline it by signing a waiver.
Whether you’re looking for the minimum required Maryland auto insurance or full coverage, you can find cheap car insurance at one of the companies below!
Clearcover
The best auto insurance company on this list according to Insurify data, Clearcover stands out from other providers because of its tech innovation and low advertising budget, which allows policyholders to have better coverage at lower rates.
Top discounts that the company offers include anti-theft device, good driver, and military members.
Drivers over 60 and safe drivers with no prior violations enjoy the best rates at Clearcover. You can find the average monthly insurance costs for different driver categories with Clearcover below.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$352
|Drivers Over 60
|$163
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$218
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$305
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$268
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$251
Nationwide
The second most expensive auto insurance company on this list, Nationwide offers competitive programs to its customers, such as the SmartRide program. This program allows Nationwide to track your driving behavior through a mobile app or a smart device. Good drivers can enroll in the SmartRide program to keep their annual premiums down.
Top discounts that the company offers include multiple policy (bundling your car insurance policy with another policy, such as home insurance or renters insurance), family, and multiple vehicle.
Young drivers under 25 can expect the highest average monthly premium at Nationwide, but drivers over the age of 60 and those with no prior violations enjoy competitive average rates.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$471
|Drivers Over 60
|$216
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$241
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$392
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$427
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$325
Safeco
Safeco offers a variety of coverage options to its policyholders, from standard auto insurance policies, such as comprehensive coverage and collision coverage, to additional ones, like pet insurance. It also has a diminishing deductible for every year you go without filing a claim.
Top discounts that the company offers include good credit, multiple vehicle, and low mileage.
With some of the lowest rates on this list, Safeco is a great choice for those looking to purchase affordable Maryland car insurance without compromising quality of service.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$361
|Drivers Over 60
|$156
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$188
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$297
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$282
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$238
Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual policyholders enjoy accident forgiveness for maintaining a clean driving record for five or more years and a lifetime repair guarantee for vehicle repairs at one of Liberty Mutual’s partnered shops.
Top discounts that the company offers include advance shopper, driving training, and RightTrack.
Compare the average monthly costs for a policy with Liberty Mutual below.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$426
|Drivers Over 60
|$163
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$262
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$311
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$296
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$295
Travelers
The cheapest car insurance company on this list, Travelers offers a variety of coverage options at a good rate. Whether you’re looking to comply with car insurance requirements or protect yourself with full-coverage car insurance, use Insurify to get a personalized quote now.
Top discounts that the company offers include safe driver, continuous coverage, and good payer.
Teen drivers and high-risk drivers especially will benefit from a policy with Travelers because its average monthly costs are much lower than the state’s average for these driver categories.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$259
|Drivers Over 60
|$141
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$170
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$198
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$229
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$202
State Auto
The most expensive provider on this list, State Auto offers a unique prime of life program, which provides qualifying customers over the age of 45 with premium discounts and extra-value coverages at no additional cost.
Top discounts that the company offers include multiple policy, good driver, and early quote.
Compare the average monthly costs for various driver categories with State Auto below.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$413
|Drivers Over 60
|$149
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$229
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$460
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$454
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$343
National General
With an Insurify Composite Score of 58 - the lowest on this list - National General offers a variety of coverage options to satisfy coverage requirements or provide fuller protection. It also offers a roadside assistance program.
Top discounts that the company offers include low mileage discount, multi-vehicle discount, safe driver discount, first at-fault accident forgiveness, and a discount for OnStar subscribers.
Drivers over 60 and those with no prior violations enjoy the best rates, but those with prior accidents or speeding tickets can still get a competitive rate.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$361
|Drivers Over 60
|$137
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$224
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$270
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$262
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$241
Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in Maryland
Your car insurance rates also depend on where you live in Maryland. According to Insurify data, drivers in Baltimore can expect the highest average monthly costs of $379, $133 higher than the average across the state. Residents of Frederick and Germantown enjoy some of the lowest rates in the state, $193 and $217 per month, respectively.
|City
|Average Monthly Cost
|Baltimore
|$379
|Columbia
|$253
|Germantown
|$217
|Silver Spring
|$250
|Waldorf
|$278
|Frederick
|$193
|Glen Burnie
|$246
How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself
Different car insurance companies and insurance agents use factors like your age, driving record and credit score differently to calculate your unique rate. According to the Insurance Information Institute, you should get at least three quotes from various insurance companies to find the best deal.
But requesting car insurance quotes from different providers can get time-consuming. You’d have to contact each company in your area for a quote and then manually compare them.
Instead, use Insurify to collect and compare all of your quotes in one place and find the best deal for you. The best part? It only takes five minutes to get personalized coverage recommendations!
Frequently Asked Questions
The best car insurance company in Maryland for you depends on the type of coverage you’re looking for, your driving history, and personal factors, such as your age and where you live. To find the best insurance provider for you, use Insurify to compare 10+ real car insurance quotes.
According to Insurify data, Travelers offers some of the lowest car insurance rates in Maryland, averaging $182 per month. However, this is just an estimate - depending on your unique factors, you may get a cheaper policy with a different provider. To know for sure, use Insurify to get personalized quotes from the best car insurance companies in Maryland.
The minimum required liability and underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage in Maryland is more robust than the national average, but it may still not be enough to cover the full cost of a car accident. Consider protecting yourself from high out-of-pocket costs by investing in a more comprehensive insurance policy. To find the best policies at the lowest rates, use Insurify.
Even if you have factors that negatively impact your car insurance quotes, such as a poor credit score or a DUI on your driving record, you can still get a good deal on car insurance. Use Insurify, an AI-powered comparison tool to compare 10+ real quotes and find the best one for you. On average, Insurify users save $489 a year!
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.