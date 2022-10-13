Car Insurance Discount Guide (2022)

Driver-Based Discounts

Discounts based on your driving record reward you for things you’ve done (or in some cases, things you haven’t done). You can get discounts on your insurance coverage for things like remaining accident-free, not committing moving violations like speeding, taking a defensive driving course, and otherwise having safe driving habits.

Qualifying for driver-based discounts can save you a huge chunk of change on your car insurance rates. Some of the most common discounts in this category include:

Good driver discount: Also known as a safe driver discount, this common offering rewards drivers who don’t have at-fault accidents or other traffic violations in the last three to five years of their driving history.

Good student discount: Teen drivers who maintain at least a B average in high school or college qualify for lower rates based on their good grades, which can help lower the high cost of insuring young drivers.

Defensive driving discount: Pass a defensive driving or driver education course to gain this discount.

Low-mileage discount: If you don’t drive much, you may qualify for a reduced-mileage discount by proving that you drive under a certain threshold (typically 10,000 miles per year). Some insurance companies may require you to install a mileage tracker to prove your eligibility for this discount.

Safety features discount: Choose a car with features like airbags, antilock brakes, or anti-theft devices to qualify for this discount on your auto policy. Most new cars have this technology built-in.

Professional and academic membership discount: Certain organizations partner with insurance companies to give drivers additional discounts based on membership, such as university alum groups and trade or professional organizations.

