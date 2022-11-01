Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in New Castle, DE, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in New Castle is $344 per month or $4,128 annually.
Car insurance in New Castle is $38 more than the average monthly cost in Delaware.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in New Castle on average is Travelers.
Car Insurance in New Castle, DE
Though car insurance in New Castle is more expensive than the national average, you can still find an affordable car insurance policy, especially if you raise deductibles or switch to liability-only coverage. Drivers can usually find low rates with various providers, but many companies offer competitive rates, so make sure to compare car insurance quotes first.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in New Castle, DE
What is the cheapest car insurance in New Castle?
Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in New Castle, with rates starting at $257 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s insurance needs are unique.
We reviewed real car insurance quotes for thousands of New Castle drivers to understand which auto insurance companies consistently offered the lowest rates. Bear in mind that the cheapest policy isn’t always the best value. Some policies include perks like roadside assistance or vanishing deductibles for just a few dollars more than a bare-bones policy.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$257
|Progressive
|$305
|Liberty Mutual
|$320
|Nationwide
|$326
|Dairyland
|$417
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$235
|AAA
|$355
|Direct Auto
|$533
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Delaware
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Delaware roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Delaware[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Delaware is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$15,000 per person for PIP
$30,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
New Castle Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving record has a big impact on your car insurance cost[2]. That’s because insurers use it to determine the likelihood you’ll make a claim. Policyholders with clean records pay less for car insurance coverage than those with issues in their past. Drivers with more serious incidents pay even higher rates and may find it difficult to get an affordable policy.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$346
|Speeding Ticket
|$464
|At-Fault Accident
|$505
|DUI
|$689
High-Risk Car Insurance Delaware
New Castle Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Car insurance companies use your credit score as one factor in determining the price you pay for car insurance[3]. In New Castle, people with poor credit pay much more for car insurance than drivers with excellent credit. They also have greater difficulty getting affordable financing for a new car. The good news is that building your credit results in savings year over year.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$283
|Good
|$334
|Average
|$367
|Poor
|$569
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in New Castle
Affordable coverage is possible when you set your car insurance policy up for savings, use discounts, and compare quotes before you buy. To set your policy up for savings, consider exactly what coverage options you need and how much you need. Remember that protective, higher limits usually cost very little. Next, take advantage of all the discounts available to you.
Bundling auto insurance with other insurance needs, such as home insurance, life insurance, business insurance, and renters insurance, usually gets you the best discount. Lastly, you can compare your rates using Insurify. One form gets you free quotes from top auto insurance companies in your area. Adjust coverage options to see the full range of prices available to you.
Frequently Asked Questions
You can always find the cheapest car insurance rate by comparing quotes before buying your policy. Raising your deductible typically lowers your premium costs as well. And don’t forget to take advantage of all the discounts available to you. If you drive an older car, you may be able to save more if you can drop collision and comprehensive coverage options from your policy.
The average car insurance premium costs $344 per month, or $4,128 a year, in New Castle, which is more than average rates in the state. New Castle drivers can get the best rate by using discounts, raising deductibles, choosing liability-only policies for older vehicles, and comparing car insurance rates often (at least every six months).
There are quite a few incidents that can cause your auto insurance rates to rise. Receiving a speeding citation, even a minor one, can cause your rates to go up in New Castle, and being found at fault for a car insurance claim also usually triggers a price hike. Changes to your vehicle, marital status, and credit score also influence your rate.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
