Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

What is the best car insurance in Delaware? Travelers, Liberty Mutual, and Nationwide all offer good customer service, reliably pay claims, and are in good financial health in Delaware. However, the best car insurance company for you will depend on factors like your driving record, your age, your gender, and your credit score.

There are many car insurance providers in Delaware for drivers who are shopping around for their options, from USAA, Progressive, and State Farm to Allstate, GEICO and everyone in between. But when we compared insurers, a few companies rose to the top, thanks to a combination of the best rates and high ratings for financial strength, customer satisfaction, and more. Here’s what we found.

1 Nationwide Average Monthly Cost: $278 Insurify Composite Score: 89

Nationwide tops our list of the best insurers in Delaware. It has a lower number of complaints to state regulators than expected for an insurer its size, and it ranks better than the national average for customer satisfaction, according to J.D. Power studies. The insurer offers everything you would expect for minimum coverage if that’s what you’re looking for, and policyholders can also choose from a wide variety of add-on coverage options.

One of their innovative offerings is called Vanishing Deductible, which allows you to lower your deductible by up to $500 over time by driving safely. The company also offers the On Your Side Review, where you can have a free assessment by a Nationwide agent every year to help you figure out whether your policy is meeting your needs and whether you qualify for any of the company’s many discounts.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Bundling multiple policies

Installing an anti-theft device

Being a safe driver

SmartRide program

SmartMiles program

Using automatic payment for your bills

Remaining accident-free

Being a member of certain affinity groups

Being a good student

Taking a defensive driving course

Your insurance premiums may be higher or lower than the average if you fall into certain categories; teen drivers tend to pay more, while people with no at-fault accidents will pay less.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $431 Drivers Over 60 $194 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $256 Drivers With a Prior Accident $245 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $375 Drivers With Average Credit $307

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

2 Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Cost: $327 Insurify Composite Score: 82

Liberty Mutual is the sixth-largest auto insurer in the nation based on premiums written. The company also offers many personal and commercial insurance policies, which is a bonus if you’re looking to bundle your auto insurance with home insurance or another policy. The company offers the typical minimum coverage limits needed to satisfy the law and also offers several appealing add-on options, such as:

New car replacement: If you total your car in the first model year and first 15,000 miles, the company will reimburse you for the full cost of a new car, not the depreciated value.

Better car replacement: You’ll be reimbursed for a car that’s one year newer than the one you totaled and with 15,000 fewer miles on it.

Deductible fund: Liberty Mutual creates a fund to lower your collision deductible and contributes $70 each year, while you contribute $30.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Homeowners discount

Being a member of the U.S. military

Getting a Liberty Mutual quote before your current policy expires

Earning good grades or leaving the car at home while living away at school

Driving a hybrid or electric car

Installing certain safety features

Avoiding accidents and traffic violations

Bundling multiple policies or insuring multiple cars

Paying your full premium up front or enrolling in automatic payments

Buying a policy online or receiving paperwork electronically

Being a new customer

Affiliating with certain employers, alumni associations, or professional groups

Liberty Mutual’s average rates vary depending on your age, safety profile, and other risk factors.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $409 Drivers Over 60 $195 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $321 Drivers With a Prior Accident $338 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $369 Drivers With Average Credit $337

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

3 Travelers Average Monthly Cost: $225 Insurify Composite Score: 80

Travelers is one of the most well-known names in insurance and is one of the largest providers of auto insurance policies in the U.S. It offers a variety of discounts and coverage options, allowing you to tailor your policy to fit your situation. It also had fewer complaints to state regulators than expected for its size, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

Travelers offers a robust website and mobile app that let you pay bills, file claims, call for roadside assistance, and more, all from your phone or computer. The company has many exciting options for people who are looking for more than the minimum amount of insurance, such as IntelliDrive®, which uses an app to track your driving speed, time of day, and braking and acceleration habits for 90 days and adjusts your rates accordingly.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Buying multiple policies from Travelers or insuring more than one car

Owning a home

Being a safe driver

Not having gaps in coverage

Owning or leasing a hybrid car

Buying a new car

Paying electronically, up front, or on time

Getting a quote before your policy expires

Maintaining at least a B average while in high school or college

Taking driver training

Being a member of certain organizations

Travelers may offer different monthly premiums depending on how old you are and your driving history.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $295 Drivers Over 60 $179 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $207 Drivers With a Prior Accident $243 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $283 Drivers With Average Credit $247

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.