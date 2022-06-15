4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated June 15, 2022
Delaware is a much-loved destination on the East Coast, and for good reason. The relatively low cost of living and the tax credit for first-time homebuyers draw people to Delaware from across the country, and the lack of sales tax makes the state a shopper’s paradise. Moving to Delaware can be a smart economic decision - but when it comes to car insurance, Delaware drivers may find themselves paying in other ways.
That’s because Delaware consistently ranks in the top 10 states where it’s most expensive to insure a car. There are also more than 28,000 auto accidents in Delaware every year that cause more than $1 billion in economic damage. Whether you’re looking for the legal minimum car insurance or full coverage, you need to shop around and compare car insurance quotes to find the best combination of low auto insurance rates and coverage.
Not sure how to find cheap car insurance coverage? Insurify can help. This easy-to-use tool helps you compare car insurance rates no matter where you are in life, whether you’re a good driver with good credit or a high-risk driver who has had a DUI in the past.
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Quick Facts
Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in Delaware is Nationwide.
Delaware is the 10th most expensive state for drivers to buy car insurance.
The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Best Car Insurance Companies 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Cost Per Month in Delaware
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Nationwide
|$278
|89
|2
|Liberty Mutual
|$327
|82
|3
|Travelers
|$225
|80
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You
What is the best car insurance in Delaware?
Travelers, Liberty Mutual, and Nationwide all offer good customer service, reliably pay claims, and are in good financial health in Delaware. However, the best car insurance company for you will depend on factors like your driving record, your age, your gender, and your credit score.
There are many car insurance providers in Delaware for drivers who are shopping around for their options, from USAA, Progressive, and State Farm to Allstate, GEICO and everyone in between. But when we compared insurers, a few companies rose to the top, thanks to a combination of the best rates and high ratings for financial strength, customer satisfaction, and more. Here’s what we found.
See More: Full-Coverage Car Insurance
See More: Bundle Home & Auto Insurance
Nationwide
Nationwide tops our list of the best insurers in Delaware. It has a lower number of complaints to state regulators than expected for an insurer its size, and it ranks better than the national average for customer satisfaction, according to J.D. Power studies. The insurer offers everything you would expect for minimum coverage if that’s what you’re looking for, and policyholders can also choose from a wide variety of add-on coverage options.
One of their innovative offerings is called Vanishing Deductible, which allows you to lower your deductible by up to $500 over time by driving safely. The company also offers the On Your Side Review, where you can have a free assessment by a Nationwide agent every year to help you figure out whether your policy is meeting your needs and whether you qualify for any of the company’s many discounts.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Bundling multiple policies
Installing an anti-theft device
Being a safe driver
SmartRide program
SmartMiles program
Using automatic payment for your bills
Remaining accident-free
Being a member of certain affinity groups
Being a good student
Taking a defensive driving course
Your insurance premiums may be higher or lower than the average if you fall into certain categories; teen drivers tend to pay more, while people with no at-fault accidents will pay less.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$431
|Drivers Over 60
|$194
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$256
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$245
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$375
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$307
Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual is the sixth-largest auto insurer in the nation based on premiums written. The company also offers many personal and commercial insurance policies, which is a bonus if you’re looking to bundle your auto insurance with home insurance or another policy. The company offers the typical minimum coverage limits needed to satisfy the law and also offers several appealing add-on options, such as:
New car replacement: If you total your car in the first model year and first 15,000 miles, the company will reimburse you for the full cost of a new car, not the depreciated value.
Better car replacement: You’ll be reimbursed for a car that’s one year newer than the one you totaled and with 15,000 fewer miles on it.
Deductible fund: Liberty Mutual creates a fund to lower your collision deductible and contributes $70 each year, while you contribute $30.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Homeowners discount
Being a member of the U.S. military
Getting a Liberty Mutual quote before your current policy expires
Earning good grades or leaving the car at home while living away at school
Driving a hybrid or electric car
Installing certain safety features
Avoiding accidents and traffic violations
Bundling multiple policies or insuring multiple cars
Paying your full premium up front or enrolling in automatic payments
Buying a policy online or receiving paperwork electronically
Being a new customer
Affiliating with certain employers, alumni associations, or professional groups
Liberty Mutual’s average rates vary depending on your age, safety profile, and other risk factors.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$409
|Drivers Over 60
|$195
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$321
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$338
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$369
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$337
Travelers
Travelers is one of the most well-known names in insurance and is one of the largest providers of auto insurance policies in the U.S. It offers a variety of discounts and coverage options, allowing you to tailor your policy to fit your situation. It also had fewer complaints to state regulators than expected for its size, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.
Travelers offers a robust website and mobile app that let you pay bills, file claims, call for roadside assistance, and more, all from your phone or computer. The company has many exciting options for people who are looking for more than the minimum amount of insurance, such as IntelliDrive®, which uses an app to track your driving speed, time of day, and braking and acceleration habits for 90 days and adjusts your rates accordingly.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Buying multiple policies from Travelers or insuring more than one car
Owning a home
Being a safe driver
Not having gaps in coverage
Owning or leasing a hybrid car
Buying a new car
Paying electronically, up front, or on time
Getting a quote before your policy expires
Maintaining at least a B average while in high school or college
Taking driver training
Being a member of certain organizations
Travelers may offer different monthly premiums depending on how old you are and your driving history.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$295
|Drivers Over 60
|$179
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$207
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$243
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$283
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$247
Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in Delaware
The average cost of car insurance can vary depending on where you live. For example, we found the most expensive car insurance in Delaware is in Wilmington at $344 per month, while people in Dover only pay an average of $277 per month.
|Delaware City
|Average Monthly Cost
|Dover
|$277
|Lewes
|$188
|Newark
|$299
|New Castle
|$350
|Rehoboth Beach
|$199
|Wilmington
|$344
See More: Compare Car Insurance
See More: Car Insurance Quotes
How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself
Finding the best car insurance starts with getting quotes from multiple insurers. It’s important to be able to ask questions and compare what each insurer offers.
Today, this is easier than ever, thanks to tools like Insurify. Simply answer a few questions about yourself, your car, and your driving history, and get accurate quotes from all the top insurers.
See More: Car Insurance for Bad Driving Records
Frequently Asked Questions
Good car insurance is about more than low premiums. The best car insurance companies in Delaware will have high customer satisfaction ratings, an easy claims process, and tools to help you manage your account.
Premiums vary based on things like your driving history and the kind of car you drive. That’s why getting quotes from multiple insurance companies is the best thing you can do when you're shopping for car insurance. This will let you compare not just premiums but also coverage levels, discounts, and third-party ratings.
The best car insurance company is the one that meets your needs at a reasonable price. This means that you must at least purchase the state minimum insurance requirements for bodily injury liability insurance, property damage liability coverage, and personal injury protection. If you took out a loan to buy your car, the lender may require you to carry a full-coverage policy that covers damage to your vehicle.
Every insurance company has its own set of discounts. Compare them to figure out which are the best auto insurance companies for you. For example, some common discounts reward having a clean driving record, not filing a claim, having a good credit score, having good grades (for young drivers), or having more than one policy with the same company.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.