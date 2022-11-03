4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 3, 2022
Car Insurance in West Haven, CT
In West Haven and other cities around Connecticut, drivers are required to have an auto insurance policy to legally drive. Although Connecticut is the 11th most expensive state to buy car insurance in, with policies costing drivers an average of $297 per month, cheaper premiums are out there: use Insurify to get your best rates today!
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in West Haven is $282 per month, or $3384 annually.
Car insurance in West Haven is $58 more than the average cost of car insurance in Connecticut.
The cheapest car insurance provider in West Haven on average is Kemper Preferred, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in West Haven, CT
Everyone wants to find the cheapest car insurance possible. Luckily for West Haven drivers, there are several affordable car insurance options available. While the following are the cheapest rates on average in West Haven, it’s important to note that your personal premiums will likely be different based on factors like your age and driving record.
|Insurance Provider in West Haven
|Insurance Provider in West Haven
|Safeco
|$201 /mo
|Plymouth Rock
|$217 /mo
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$241 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$279 /mo
|Nationwide
|$320 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Connecticut Cities
|Bridgeport
|$285/mo
|New Haven
|$219/mo
|Stamford
|$202/mo
|Hartford
|$289/mo
|West Haven
|$288/mo
|Connecticut
|$257/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Connecticut
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Connecticut roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Connecticut[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Connecticut is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Connecticut, you’re required to purchase insurance that covers bodily injuries under these circumstances.
West Haven Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Age plays a big role in determining your auto insurance rates. Usually, the younger you are, the more you will be paying for coverage. On average, teenage drivers pay over $400 more a month for car insurance than drivers in their 60s in Connecticut. Keep in mind that these averages are for the state of Connecticut and rates may vary in West Haven.
|Driver's Age
|Driver's Age
|Teens
|$570
|20s
|$314
|30s
|$217
|40s
|$203
|50s
|$174
|60s
|$160
|70s
|$181
|80+
|$204
West Haven Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving record will also affect how insurance companies determine your rates. Drivers who have speeding tickets, DUIs, or other driving infractions in their driving histories are viewed as high-risk and therefore see higher premiums. The following are the average auto insurance rates for drivers with different records and infractions in West Haven.
|Driving History
|Driving History
|Clean Record
|$282
|Speeding Ticket
|$322
|At-Fault Accident
|$320
|DUI
|$558
West Haven Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Generally, drivers with good credit history will see lower car insurance rates than drivers with poor credit history. This is because drivers with bad credit scores tend to account for a higher percentage of paid claims. Below are the average rates for car insurance in West Haven based on credit score.
|Credit Tier
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$242
|Good
|$258
|Average
|$301
|Bad
|$374
West Haven DMV Information
The city of West Haven is home to one Department of Motorvehicles (DMV) Express Office. DMV Express offers driver license and ID card renewals, replacements, and updates. To get a commercial driver’s license, a license with restrictions, or to access any other DMV services, West Haven residents will have to commute to a nearby full service DMV office.
The West Haven DMV Express office is located at:
355 Main St
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 933-1500
Public Transportation in West Haven
Just an hour northeast of New York City, West Haven offers residents transportation via the Metro North Railroad that stops at a commuter station in West Haven. Additionally, the Greater New Haven Transit District provides local bus service.
However, many people use their cars to get in and around the city. If you don’t own a vehicle but want more privacy and flexibility than a bus or train can offer, both Uber and Lyft operate in the West Haven area as well.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in West Haven
Finding an affordable auto insurance policy that covers all of your insurance needs can be difficult. One way to make sure you find the perfect auto insurance coverage is by shopping around. You can also see lower rates by bundling your renters or homeowners insurance with your auto insurance policy .
Insurify makes the process of buying car insurance quick and easy. By simply answering a couple of standard questions, you will be presented with a list of quotes from qualified insurance providers . Get free quotes in under five minutes from insurance giants like GEICO , State Farm , and Allstate insurance without ever having to visit an insurance agency .
FAQs - West Haven, CT Car Insurance
There are several ways to find cheap car insurance in West Haven, CT . Some insurance providers will give you a discounted rate if you bundle your car insurance with other insurance products such as home insurance, life insurance, or renters insurance.
Other ways to get cheaper monthly premiums include purchasing a high-deductible plan or purchasing a minimum coverage policy instead of a full-coverage plan that includes bodily injury, liability insurance, and property damage.
Many things can affect your overall insurance rates, including discounts, age, driving history, and policy type. However, on average, car insurance in West Haven, Connecticut, costs around $293 a month.
Many things can drive up car insurance rates in West Haven, Connecticut. A few of the most common factors include age, driving record, policy limit, and vehicle type. Your driving history can also play a role in what rates you ultimately pay—for example, getting into an accident while underinsured can cause your rates to increase.
Insurify Insights
How West Haven Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in West Haven, Connecticut below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how West Haven drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Connecticut in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in West Haven
#37
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Connecticut
#38
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Connecticut
#41
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Connecticut
#35
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Connecticut
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. West Haven drivers rank 26 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Connecticut.
- Rank within state: #26
- Percent of drivers in West Haven with an accident: 8.9%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. West Haven drivers rank 41 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Connecticut.
- Rank within state: #41
- Percent of drivers in West Haven with a DUI: 0.5%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Connecticut, West Haven drivers rank 24 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #24
- Percent of drivers in West Haven with a reckless driving offense: 0.9%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Connecticut, West Haven drivers rank 28 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #28
- Percent of drivers in West Haven with a reckless driving violation: 1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Connecticut, West Haven drivers rank 37 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #37
- Percent of drivers in West Haven with a speeding ticket: 3.8%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; West Haven drivers rank 14 in clean driving records across all cities in Connecticut.
- Rank within state: #14
- Percent of drivers in West Haven with clean record: 83.5%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. West Haven drivers rank 36 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Connecticut.
- Rank within state: #36
- Percent of drivers in West Haven with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.51%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
