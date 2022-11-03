4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 3, 2022
Car Insurance in Stratford, CT
In Connecticut, drivers must have an auto insurance policy to get behind the wheel legally. With many coverage options available, it’s smart to shop around for multiple quotes before obtaining car insurance. This is especially true in cities like Stratford, where local insurance agents and insurance agencies often offer cheaper rates.
Typically, when it comes to auto insurance coverage, the city you live in can significantly impact the rates you pay. For example, drivers in Stratford pay $14 less per month for car insurance than motorists residing in West Haven.
Below is a look at the average monthly car insurance quote for both Stratford and West Haven:
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Stratford is $309 per month, or $3708 annually.
Car insurance in Stratford is $85 more than the average cost of car insurance in Connecticut.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Stratford on average is Kemper Preferred, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Stratford, CT
Everyone wants to find the cheapest car insurance possible when shopping around. Luckily for Stratford drivers, there are several options available. Check out some cheap car insurance quotes in Stratford below:
|Insurance Provider in Stratford
|Quotes
|Plymouth Rock
|$220 /mo
|Safeco
|$222 /mo
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$260 /mo
|Nationwide
|$271 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$282 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Stratford, CT
The first place that drivers often go when looking for auto insurance is the big-name providers like Allstate and GEICO. However, depending on where you are located, these aren’t always the cheapest options.
Find out below which insurance providers in Stratford have the highest ICS (Insurify Composite Score) and offer the best value to customers.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes
|Nationwide
|89
|$271 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$222 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$282 /mo
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Connecticut Cities
|Bridgeport
|$285/mo
|New Haven
|$219/mo
|Stamford
|$202/mo
|Hartford
|$289/mo
|Stratford
|$277/mo
|Connecticut
|$254/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Connecticut
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Connecticut roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Connecticut[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Connecticut is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Connecticut, you’re required to purchase insurance that covers bodily injuries under these circumstances.
Stratford Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Generally speaking, age plays a big role in determining your auto insurance rates. The younger you are, the more you will be paying for coverage. For drivers in Stratford, this is especially true. On average, teenage drivers pay over $400 more a month for car insurance than drivers in their 60s.
Below is a complete breakdown of how much each age group can expect to pay each month in Stratford.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Teens
|$570
|20s
|$314
|30s
|$217
|40s
|$203
|50s
|$174
|60s
|$160
|70s
|$181
|80s
|$204
Stratford Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Most insurance companies will adjust your average monthly premium based on your driving record and accident history. If you avoid incidents such as speeding tickets and at-fault accidents, your rates are likely to be much lower than a driver who has a history of these events.
The table below breaks down how different types of incidents can affect your overall monthly premium:
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|No Violation
|$252
|Speeding Ticket
|$322
|At-Fault Accident
|$309
|DUI
|$499
Stratford Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Generally, things like driving history, experience, and the type of policy you choose all play a role in deciding what you pay for car insurance. However, credit rating could have a significant impact on your overall premium as well. As the table below demonstrates, there is almost a $150 difference between a driver with an excellent credit rating and one with a bad credit rating.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$266
|Good
|$283
|Average
|$330
|Bad
|$411
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Connecticut
Find local Stratford agents
Portsmouth Atlantic Insurance2212 Elm Street,
Stratford, CT 06615
The Barnum Insurance Agency1757 Barnum Ave Ste 1,
Stratford, CT 06614-5352
Scott Insurance3151 Main Street,
Stratford, CT 06614-4815
State Farm Auto Insurance1516 Barnum Ave,
Stratford, CT 06614
A J Gambardella Insurance and Financial Services6580 Main St \#201,
Stratford, CT 06614
Dougherty Insurance Agency, Inc.2420 Main St,
Stratford, CT 06615
Insurance Agency Stratford CT3567 Main St,
Stratford, CT 06614
Omar Juarbe - State Farm Insurance Agent3231 Main St,
Stratford, CT 06614
Netter Agency, LLC350 Emerald Pl,
Stratford, CT 06614
Nationwide Insurance: Mark P Mannino3550 Main St,
Stratford, CT 06614
Stratford DMV Information
If you currently drive or will be driving in the future, you will need to visit the DMV at some point. For drivers who live in Stratford and are looking for a local DMV, you can go to two main locations.
Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles (95 Sylvan Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06606)
DMV Express (977 Boston Post Rd, Milford, CT 06460)
Both locations are easily accessible and provide several services for residents of Connecticut. These services include:
Renewing a current vehicle registration
Registering a new vehicle
Transferring ownership of a vehicle
Renewing or obtaining a new driver’s license
There is also an option to complete many of these services online. You can also book an appointment to meet with a member of the DMV team to help make the process easier.
Public Transportation in Stratford
If you are a resident of Stratford and currently don’t or can’t operate a vehicle, other transportation options are available. The most popular choice in town is the Greater Bridgeport Transit Authority.
This organization currently provides bus transit services across several cities, including the following:
Bridgeport
Fairfield
Stratford
Trumbull
Shelton
Derby
Milford
Norwalk
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Stratford
Finding an affordable auto insurance policy that covers all of your insurance needs can be difficult. Often, the first few places you receive a quote from won’t be the cheapest or even the best plan for your current situation. One way to ensure you obtain the perfect auto insurance coverage is by shopping around.
Insurify makes the process of buying car insurance quick and easy. By simply answering a couple of standard questions, you will be presented with a list of quotes from qualified insurance providers. Once you have your quotes, you can quickly compare them on one screen and select the policy that makes the most sense for you.
FAQs - Stratford, CT Car Insurance
There are several ways to find cheap car insurance in Stratford, CT. One of the best strategies to use is to shop around in several locations. Some insurance providers will give you a discounted rate if you bundle your car insurance with another product such as home insurance, life insurance, or renters insurance.
Other ways to get cheaper monthly premiums include:
- Purchasing a high-deductible plan
- Purchasing a minimum coverage policy instead of a full-coverage plan that includes bodily injury, liability insurance, and property damage
Many things can affect your overall insurance rates, including discounts, age, driving history, and policy type. However, on average, car insurance in Stratford, CT, costs around $279 a month.
Many things can drive up car insurance rates in Stratford, CT. A few of the most common factors include age, gender, policy limit, and vehicle type. Your driving history can also play a role in what rates you ultimately pay—for example, getting into an accident while underinsured can cause your rates to increase.
Insurify Insights
How Stratford Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Stratford, Connecticut below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Stratford drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Connecticut in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Nissan Altima
Most Popular Car in Stratford
#44
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Connecticut
#40
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Connecticut
#26
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Connecticut
#35
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Connecticut
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Stratford drivers rank 30 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Connecticut.
- Rank within state: #30
- Percent of drivers in Stratford with an accident: 8.5%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Stratford drivers rank 26 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Connecticut.
- Rank within state: #26
- Percent of drivers in Stratford with a DUI: 0.8%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Connecticut, Stratford drivers rank 37 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #37
- Percent of drivers in Stratford with a reckless driving offense: 0.5%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Connecticut, Stratford drivers rank 37 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #37
- Percent of drivers in Stratford with a reckless driving violation: 0.7%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Connecticut, Stratford drivers rank 44 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #44
- Percent of drivers in Stratford with a speeding ticket: 2.9%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Stratford drivers rank 13 in clean driving records across all cities in Connecticut.
- Rank within state: #13
- Percent of drivers in Stratford with clean record: 83.7%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Stratford drivers rank 20 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Connecticut.
- Rank within state: #20
- Percent of drivers in Stratford with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.05%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Connecticut Department of Insurance. "State Minimum Car Insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022