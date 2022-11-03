Car Insurance in Stratford, CT

In Connecticut, drivers must have an auto insurance policy to get behind the wheel legally. With many coverage options available, it’s smart to shop around for multiple quotes before obtaining car insurance. This is especially true in cities like Stratford, where local insurance agents and insurance agencies often offer cheaper rates.

Typically, when it comes to auto insurance coverage, the city you live in can significantly impact the rates you pay. For example, drivers in Stratford pay $14 less per month for car insurance than motorists residing in West Haven.

Below is a look at the average monthly car insurance quote for both Stratford and West Haven: