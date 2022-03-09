Connecticut SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated March 9, 2022
Cheapest Companies for SR-22 Insurance in Connecticut (2022)
For drivers with SR-22 in Connecticut, it’s important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies after this incident will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate after an SR-22.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Connecticut. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer car insurance for drivers with an SR-22 in Connecticut.
|Carrier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Safeco
|$263
|Bristol West
|$447
How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Connecticut?
Connecticut is an expensive state to drive in: operators with no violations on their record still pay an average of $254 per month. But the real bad news is that SR-22 drivers pay on average $123 more than that: $377 per month. That 48 percent bump is more than double the average penalty the country pays for SR-22 insurance. Yikes!
Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.
What Is an SR-22, and Who Needs One in Connecticut?
A bad accident that causes a lot of damage, reckless driving, a DUI—in Connecticut, an offense like these will land you an SR-22 requirement from the state DMV. An SR-22 is a certificate that shows you're insured with a plan that meets the minimum state requirements. An insurance company has to sponsor you for you to attain it (you can't file it yourself, they file it for you).
SR-22s are designed to make sure "high-risk" drivers are only on the road if they have insurance, and if you have an SR-22 requirement, you probably have at least one significant violation on your record. That's probably going to cost you a little bit, and some insurance companies might turn you away—but there are ways to soften the blow.
How Much Does Credit Score Affect SR-22 Insurance Costs in Connecticut?
Insurance buyers with poor credit tend to be charged higher rates than those with good credit. Likewise, if you have poor credit and need SR-22 insurance, you'll pay on average $57 more than other insured drivers with poor credit but no incidents on their record.
But credit doesn't make a whole lot of difference in the end: drivers with excellent credit still pay $47 more than their non-incident counterparts. No matter your credit, SR-22 drivers pay between $244 and $297 per month.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Rate - No Violation
|Avg. Monthly Rate - SR-22
|Difference
|Excellent
|$197
|$244
|$47
|Good
|$220
|$272
|$53
|Average
|$222
|$275
|$53
|Poor
|$240
|$297
|$57
How to Find the Best SR-22 Insurance Rate in Connecticut
Connecticut drivers would be wise to search carefully for SR-22 insurance: prices vary, and some companies don't even offer it. With Insurify, drivers can search all the important carriers in the state and get quick, free quotes to find the most affordable option.
Non-Owner SR-22 Insurance in Connecticut
Even if you don't own a car, if the Connecticut DMV requires you to carry an SR-22 form, you can't drive at all without one. So you might want to look into a non-owner policy by contacting individual insurance companies if you don't drive regularly and don't own a car. They can be difficult to qualify for but cheaper than standard SR-22 insurance.
Alternatives to an SR-22 in Connecticut
If you were required by a court or the state DMV to carry an SR-22 certificate, you can't legally drive without one. Typically, this requirement lasts a minimum of three years, but it can be extended, depending on the violations that landed you the SR-22 in the first place—and if you are convicted of more in the interim.
How Do I Get SR-22 Insurance in Connecticut
Any driver taking on an SR-22 should completely reevaluate their insurance situation and make sure they've looked thoroughly to find the best deal. Insurify is a fantastic tool for doing just this, helping you compare quotes across the industry fast, free, and easy.
Frequently Asked Questions
The minimum is three years, though if you accrue violations while driving on your SR-22, the DMV could extend it. More extreme violations or convictions can earn much longer requirements, up to 10 years.
Leaving Connecticut does not erase your SR-22 requirement. You have to continue to retain SR-22 insurance for the duration and finish it out in your new state, even if that state is one of the six that don't have SR-22 requirements.
To get your license back and drive legally, you need SR-22 insurance if you've been required to obtain it by a court or state government—whether or not you have a car.
